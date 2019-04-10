Fantasy Baseball: Injuries lead to changes in Top 200 Trade Value Rankings for H2H points leagues

If you need some help pulling off a trade, head over to SportsLine.com and check out the Grade The Trade tool, to help you figure out if you're making the right call.

Between the strained muscles in the back/shoulder area for both Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino and the continued unwillingness of Chris Sale to throw with his usual velocity, it's been mostly bad news for high-end starting pitchers lately.

Which could make for some interesting trade possibilities.

Speaking logically, a third straight start with underwhelming results shouldn't change the way you evaluate Sale. Either you believe the Red Sox's story that they're intentionally holding back his velocity with an eye on keeping him healthy or you think it's a cover up for a secret injury. More of the same data doesn't enhance either theory, so wherever you landed on that spectrum after his first start should still be where you land today.

But that's not human nature, which instead treats another disappointing outing like additional cause for concern. Sale still carries a high trade value for me here, but it's mostly a cue to Sale owners to hang tight. Most likely, you can get him for nickels on the dollar now, and the reward may justify the risk.

As for Clevinger and Severino, they're looking at 6-8 weeks before they can even throw again, so we shouldn't expect to see them on a major-league mound until July — and that's assuming no setbacks. Their value has certainly taken a hit, and it's no surprise now would be an awful time to trade them. But if you have some depth to give up — particularly in a Head-to-Head points league, where high-end pitching is especially valuable -- buying low makes some sense.

A few guidelines for this week's Trade Chart:

These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues , meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.