Fantasy Baseball: Injuries lead to changes in Top 200 Trade Value Rankings for H2H points leagues
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low? Scott White shares his latest trade values for Head-to-Head points leagues.
If you need some help pulling off a trade, head over to SportsLine.com and check out the Grade The Trade tool, to help you figure out if you're making the right call.
Between the strained muscles in the back/shoulder area for both Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino and the continued unwillingness of Chris Sale to throw with his usual velocity, it's been mostly bad news for high-end starting pitchers lately.
Which could make for some interesting trade possibilities.
Speaking logically, a third straight start with underwhelming results shouldn't change the way you evaluate Sale. Either you believe the Red Sox's story that they're intentionally holding back his velocity with an eye on keeping him healthy or you think it's a cover up for a secret injury. More of the same data doesn't enhance either theory, so wherever you landed on that spectrum after his first start should still be where you land today.
But that's not human nature, which instead treats another disappointing outing like additional cause for concern. Sale still carries a high trade value for me here, but it's mostly a cue to Sale owners to hang tight. Most likely, you can get him for nickels on the dollar now, and the reward may justify the risk.
As for Clevinger and Severino, they're looking at 6-8 weeks before they can even throw again, so we shouldn't expect to see them on a major-league mound until July — and that's assuming no setbacks. Their value has certainly taken a hit, and it's no surprise now would be an awful time to trade them. But if you have some depth to give up — particularly in a Head-to-Head points league, where high-end pitching is especially valuable -- buying low makes some sense.
A few guidelines for this week's Trade Chart:
- These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|51
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|51
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|47
|4
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|46
|5
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|46
|6
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|45
|7
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|44
|8
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|43
|9
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|42
|10
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|41
|11
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|41
|12
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|39
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|39
|14
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|39
|15
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|39
|16
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|38
|17
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|38
|18
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|38
|19
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|37
|20
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|37
|21
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|37
|22
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|36
|23
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|36
|24
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|35
|25
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|35
|26
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|34
|27
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|34
|28
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|33
|29
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|31
|30
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|31
|31
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|30
|32
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|30
|33
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|29
|34
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|35
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|29
|36
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|27
|37
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|27
|38
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|27
|39
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B/OF
|27
|40
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|27
|41
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|27
|42
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|27
|43
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|26
|44
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|24
|45
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|24
|46
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|23
|47
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|22
|48
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|22
|49
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|22
|50
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|22
|51
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|22
|52
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|21
|53
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|20
|54
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|20
|55
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|20
|56
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|19
|57
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|19
|58
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|17
|59
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|17
|60
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|17
|61
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|17
|62
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|16
|63
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|16
|64
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|16
|65
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|16
|66
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|15
|67
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|15
|68
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|14
|69
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|14
|70
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|14
|71
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|13
|72
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|13
|73
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|12
|74
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|12
|75
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|12
|76
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|12
|77
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|11
|78
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|2B/3B
|11
|79
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|11
|80
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|10
|81
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL
|1B
|10
|82
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|10
|83
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|10
|84
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|2B
|9
|85
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|9
|86
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|9
|87
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|9
|88
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|9
|89
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/3B
|9
|90
|A.J. Pollock, LAD
|OF
|9
|91
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|9
|92
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|9
|93
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|9
|94
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|9
|95
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|9
|96
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|9
|97
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|9
|98
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|9
|99
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C
|9
|100
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|9
|101
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|9
|102
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|9
|103
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|8
|104
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|8
|105
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|8
|106
|Robinson Cano, NYM
|2B
|8
|107
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|8
|108
|Jose Leclerc TEX
|RP
|8
|109
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|8
|110
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|8
|111
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|8
|112
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|7
|113
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|SP
|7
|114
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|7
|115
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|7
|116
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|7
|117
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|7
|118
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|7
|119
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|7
|120
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|7
|121
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|7
|122
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|RP
|6
|123
|Craig Kimbrel, FA
|RP
|6
|124
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|6
|125
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|1B
|6
|126
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|6
|127
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|6
|128
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|5
|129
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|OF
|5
|130
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|5
|131
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|5
|132
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|5
|133
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|5
|134
|Miguel Andujar, NYY
|3B
|4
|135
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|4
|136
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|4
|137
|Wil Myers, SD
|3B/OF
|4
|138
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|SP
|4
|139
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|4
|140
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|RP
|4
|141
|Corbin Burnes, MIL
|RP
|4
|142
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|4
|143
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|3
|144
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|3
|145
|Brian Dozier, WAS
|2B
|3
|146
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|3
|147
|Jurickson Profar, OAK
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|3
|148
|Jose Peraza, CIN
|2B/SS
|3
|149
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|3
|150
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|3
|151
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|3
|152
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|3
|153
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|3
|154
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|3
|155
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|3
|156
|Trevor Richards, MIA
|SP
|3
|157
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|3
|158
|Stephen Piscotty, OAK
|OF
|3
|159
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|3
|160
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|3
|161
|Jay Bruce, SEA
|1B/OF
|3
|162
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B
|3
|163
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|3
|164
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|RP
|2
|165
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|2
|166
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|2
|167
|Danny Jansen, TOR
|C
|2
|168
|Maikel Franco, PHI
|3B
|2
|169
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|2
|170
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|2
|171
|Cody Allen, LAA
|RP
|2
|172
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|RP
|2
|173
|Pablo Lopez, MIA
|SP
|1
|174
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|1
|175
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|1
|176
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|1
|177
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|178
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|SP
|1
|179
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|1
|180
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|OF
|1
|181
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|1
|182
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|SP
|1
|183
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|1
|184
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|1
|185
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|1
|186
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|1
|187
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|1
|188
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|SP
|1
|189
|Jesus Luzardo, OAK
|SP
|1
|190
|Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|OF
|1
|191
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|DH
|1
|192
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|1
|193
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|1
|194
|Enrique Hernandez, LAD
|2B/SS/OF
|1
|195
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|1
|196
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|197
|Julio Urias, LAD
|RP
|1
|198
|Jose Alvarado, TB
|RP
|1
|199
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|1
|200
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|1
