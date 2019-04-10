Fantasy Baseball: Injuries lead to changes in Top 200 Trade Value Rankings for H2H points leagues

Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low? Scott White shares his latest trade values for Head-to-Head points leagues.

Between the strained muscles in the back/shoulder area for both Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino and the continued unwillingness of Chris Sale to throw with his usual velocity, it's been mostly bad news for high-end starting pitchers lately.

Which could make for some interesting trade possibilities.

Speaking logically, a third straight start with underwhelming results shouldn't change the way you evaluate Sale. Either you believe the Red Sox's story that they're intentionally holding back his velocity with an eye on keeping him healthy or you think it's a cover up for a secret injury. More of the same data doesn't enhance either theory, so wherever you landed on that spectrum after his first start should still be where you land today.

But that's not human nature, which instead treats another disappointing outing like additional cause for concern. Sale still carries a high trade value for me here, but it's mostly a cue to Sale owners to hang tight. Most likely, you can get him for nickels on the dollar now, and the reward may justify the risk.

As for Clevinger and Severino, they're looking at 6-8 weeks before they can even throw again, so we shouldn't expect to see them on a major-league mound until July — and that's assuming no setbacks. Their value has certainly taken a hit, and it's no surprise now would be an awful time to trade them. But if you have some depth to give up — particularly in a Head-to-Head points league, where high-end pitching is especially valuable -- buying low makes some sense.

A few guidelines for this week's Trade Chart:

  • These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  • These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  • These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
RankPlayerPositionValue
1Mike Trout, LAAOF51
2Mookie Betts, BOSOF51
3Jose Ramirez, CLE3B47
4Nolan Arenado, COL3B46
5J.D. Martinez, BOSOF46
6Max Scherzer, WASSP45
7Jacob deGrom, NYMSP44
8Christian Yelich, MILOF43
9Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS42
10Jose Altuve, HOU2B41
11Bryce Harper, PHIOF41
12Manny Machado, SD3B/SS39
13Paul Goldschmidt, STL1B39
14Corey Kluber, CLESP39
15Justin Verlander, HOUSP39
16Ronald Acuna, ATLOF38
17Aaron Judge, NYYOF38
18Trevor Bauer, CLESP38
19Aaron Nola, PHISP37
20Blake Snell, TBSP37
21Freddie Freeman, ATL1B37
22Charlie Blackmon, COLOF36
23Gerrit Cole, HOUSP36
24Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B35
25Anthony Rendon, WAS3B35
26Francisco Lindor, CLESS34
27Juan Soto, WASOF34
28Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF33
29Trevor Story, COLSS31
30Javier Baez, CHC2B/3B/SS31
31Chris Sale, BOSSP30
32Trea Turner, WASSS30
33Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF29
34Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP29
35Carlos Carrasco, CLESP29
36Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF27
37Carlos Correa, HOUSS27
38Kris Bryant, CHC3B/OF27
39Whit Merrifield, KC2B/OF27
40Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF27
41J.T. Realmuto, PHIC27
42Gary Sanchez, NYYC27
43Khris Davis, OAKDH26
44Patrick Corbin, WASSP24
45Zack Greinke, ARISP24
46Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS23
47Joey Votto, CIN1B22
48Walker Buehler, LADSP22
49James Paxton, NYYSP22
50Stephen Strasburg, WASSP22
51Corey Seager, LADSS22
52German Marquez, COLSP21
53George Springer, HOUOF20
54Matt Carpenter, STL1B/3B20
55Jose Abreu, CHW1B20
56Edwin Diaz, NYMRP19
57Clayton Kershaw, LADSP19
58Vladimir Guerrero, TOR3B17
59Ozzie Albies, ATL2B17
60Eugenio Suarez, STL3B17
61Jose Berrios, MINSP17
62Jack Flaherty, STLSP16
63Blake Treinen, OAKRP16
64Adalberto Mondesi, KCSS16
65Starling Marte, PITOF16
66Chris Archer, PITSP15
67Jameson Taillon, PITSP15
68Justin Turner, LAD3B14
69Gleyber Torres, NYY2B/SS14
70Tommy Pham, TBOF14
71Lorenzo Cain, MILOF13
72Matt Chapman, OAK3B13
73Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP12
74Madison Bumgarner, SFSP12
75David Price, BOSSP12
76Luis Castillo, CINSP12
77Michael Brantley, HOUOF11
78Travis Shaw, MIL2B/3B11
79Zack Wheeler, NYMSP11
80Mike Foltynewicz, ATLSP10
81Jesus Aguilar, MIL1B10
82Pete Alonso, NYM1B10
83Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP10
84Daniel Murphy, COL2B9
85Charlie Morton, TBSP9
86Mike Clevinger, CLESP9
87Luis Severino, NYYSP9
88Carlos Santana, CLE1B9
89Max Muncy, LAD1B/3B9
90A.J. Pollock, LADOF9
91Miles Mikolas, STLSP9
92Yasiel Puig, CINOF9
93Aaron Hicks, NYYOF9
94Mitch Haniger, SEAOF9
95Kenley Jansen, LADRP9
96Sean Doolittle, WASRP9
97Nelson Cruz, MINDH9
98Eloy Jimenez, CHWOF9
99Yasmani Grandal, MILC9
100Willson Contreras, CHCC9
101Roberto Osuna, HOURP9
102Brad Hand, CLERP9
103Nicholas Castellanos, DETOF8
104Eddie Rosario, MINOF8
105Kirby Yates, SDRP8
106Robinson Cano, NYM2B8
107Jean Segura, PHISS8
108Jose Leclerc TEXRP8
109Felipe Vazquez, PITRP8
110Michael Conforto, NYMOF8
111Wilson Ramos, NYMC8
112Cole Hamels, CHCSP7
113J.A. Happ, NYYSP7
114Wade Davis, COLRP7
115Tyler Glasnow, TBSP/RP7
116Shane Bieber, CLESP7
117David Dahl, COLOF7
118Dee Gordon, SEA2B/OF7
119Victor Robles, WASOF7
120Domingo Santana, SEAOF7
121Jon Gray, COLSP7
122Collin McHugh, HOURP6
123Craig Kimbrel, FARP6
124Josh Hader, MILRP6
125Edwin Encarnacion, SEA1B6
126Josh Donaldson, ATL3B6
127Yu Darvish, CHCSP6
128Joey Gallo, TEX1B/OF5
129Andrew McCutchen, PHIOF5
130Robbie Ray, ARISP5
131Rick Porcello, BOSSP5
132Yadier Molina, STLC5
133Mike Moustakas, MIL2B/3B5
134Miguel Andujar, NYY3B4
135Marcell Ozuna, STLOF4
136David Peralta, ARIOF4
137Wil Myers, SD3B/OF4
138Yusei Kikuchi, SEASP4
139Nick Pivetta, PHISP4
140Brandon Woodruff, MILRP4
141Corbin Burnes, MILRP4
142Kenta Maeda, LADSP/RP4
143Ken Giles, TORRP3
144Raisel Iglesias, CINRP3
145Brian Dozier, WAS2B3
146Buster Posey, SFC3
147Jurickson Profar, OAK1B/2B/3B/SS3
148Jose Peraza, CIN2B/SS3
149Fernando Tatis, SDSS3
150Jose Quintana, CHCSP3
151Rich Hill, LADSP3
152Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP3
153Chris Paddack, SDSP3
154Luke Voit, NYY1B3
155Caleb Smith, MIASP3
156Trevor Richards, MIASP3
157Joe Musgrove, PITSP3
158Stephen Piscotty, OAKOF3
159Domingo German, NYYSP3
160Ross Stripling, LADSP/RP3
161Jay Bruce, SEA1B/OF3
162Jonathan Villar, BAL2B3
163Yoan Moncada, CHW2B/3B3
164Brad Peacock, HOURP2
165Matthew Boyd, DETSP2
166Joey Lucchesi, SDSP2
167Danny Jansen, TORC2
168Maikel Franco, PHI3B2
169Miguel Cabrera, DET1B2
170Rafael Devers, BOS3B2
171Cody Allen, LAARP2
172Jordan Hicks, STLRP2
173Pablo Lopez, MIASP1
174Tyler Skaggs, LAASP1
175Mallex Smith, TBOF1
176Adam Eaton, WASOF1
177Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP1
178Nathan Eovaldi, BOSSP1
179Nomar Mazara, TEXOF1
180Jesse Winker, CINOF1
181Dallas Keuchel, HOUSP1
182Kyle Freeland, COLSP1
183Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP1
184Marco Gonzales, SEASP1
185Jon Lester, CHCSP1
186Marcus Stroman, TORSP1
187Zach Eflin, PHISP1
188Jimmy Nelson, MILSP1
189Jesus Luzardo, OAKSP1
190Brandon Nimmo, NYMOF1
191Shohei Ohtani, LAADH1
192Gregory Polanco, PITOF1
193Rougned Odor, TEX2B1
194Enrique Hernandez, LAD2B/SS/OF1
195Sonny Gray, CINSP1
196Wade Miley, HOUSP1
197Julio Urias, LADRP1
198Jose Alvarado, TBRP1
199Alex Colome, CHWRP1
200Will Smith, SFRP1
