If you've been paying attention to this list all season long, you'll notice it's down to 30 names instead of the usual 40. Yes, much has happened (some good, some bad) to bring it down to size. We've seen the successful returns of Jacob deGrom and Mitch Haniger from their long-term injuries, with Dustin May soon to follow. We've also seen Walker Buehler's, Fernando Tatis' and Chris Sale's seasons abruptly ended, the latter two having nothing to do with what landed them on the IL.

Their circumstances may be unusual, but the general trend of fewer worthwhile IL stashes the later we get in the season isn't. With about seven weeks to go, we've reached the point where *every* injury has the potential to be a season-ender, and for maybe one-third of the names here, it's at best a coin flip's chance whether we see them again.

But if you have open IL spots, you might as well use them, right? These rankings offer some idea how best to do so. I of course had to weigh how likely a player is to return against how useful he'll be when he does, and in these situations, I generally prioritize the more impactful over the more probable. A fringy player I'm liable to drop rather than move to my bench once he's off the IL, so stashing him isn't as worthwhile even if he's likelier to return. The depth of your league may change that thinking, though, so tailor accordingly.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP concussion - expected back this week 2 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF rib cage inflammation - has begun taking batting practice; shutdown remains small possibility 3 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH fractured thumb - took 60 swings Monday; perhaps a week away from a rehab assignment 4 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP back discomfort - feeling better after epidural, has resumed throwing 5 Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tommy John surgery - completed dominant rehab assignment; set to return Saturday 6 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B fractured wrist - no rehab assignment yet, but traveling with team makes activation possible 7 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B fractured foot - taking part in baseball activities, could begin rehab assignment soon 8 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS broken hamate bone - nearing rehab assignment, could return this weekend 9 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH Achilles tendinitis - going through pregame routines as rehab assignment nears

Also really difficult to drop 10 Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B stress fracture in back - about halfway through expected six-week absence; shutdown possible 11 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF plantar fasciitis - in a walking boot after first trying to play through injury; no timetable 12 Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS torn ligament in hand - out until mid-to-late September

If you have to, you have to 13 Tanner Houck Boston Red Sox RP back inflammation - seeing spine specialists; timetable TBD 14 Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP strained shoulder - back to playing catch after tests ruled out need for surgery 15 Luis Severino New York Yankees SP strained lat - has begun throwing bullpen sessions, but can't return before Sept. 13 16 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP strained shoulder - on rehab assignment, but must prove effectiveness as well as health