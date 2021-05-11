luke-voit.jpg

Luke Voit is expected to come off the IL Tuesday and make his season debut for the Yankees, having missed the start of the season with a torn meniscus. Jacob deGrom, meanwhile, is expected to go on the IL after leaving each of his past two starts with lat and side soreness, respectively.

Those are the highest-profile changes to the IL stashes, but they certainly aren't the only ones in the weeks since I last updated the rankings. And chances are you know what to do with players of their caliber anyway.

But it can get tricky when you have more than, say, two high-end players on the IL, particularly in leagues that offer a minimal number of IL-specific roster spots. You still need to field a competitive lineup, after all, and you may be forced into some tough decisions because of it.

So which of your injured players can you afford to let go? That's what these rankings are designed to help you decide. It comes down to three factors: How good is the player, how much time is he expected to miss, and will there be any lingering effects from the injury?

Having considered those factors in that order, here's how I'd categorize the top 35 injured players.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
side tightness
2
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers SP
undisclosed
3
headshot-image
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
strained back
4
headshot-image
Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers CF
fractured fibula
5
headshot-image
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
bruised knee
6
headshot-image
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays DH
strained quadriceps
7
headshot-image
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks CF
strained hamstring
8
headshot-image
Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS
strained oblique
9
headshot-image
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
strained hip
10
headshot-image
Carlos Carrasco New York Mets SP
strained hamstring
11
headshot-image
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
strained hamstring
12
headshot-image
Diego Castillo Tampa Bay Rays RP
groin tightness
Maybe in the shallowest leagues
13
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
shoulder inflammation
14
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics SP
fractured finger
15
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation
16
headshot-image
Starling Marte Miami Marlins CF
fractured rib
17
headshot-image
Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
sprained wrist
18
headshot-image
Framber Valdez Houston Astros SP
fractured finger
19
headshot-image
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
Tommy John surgery
If you have to, you have to
20
headshot-image
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder discomfort, ruptured Achilles
21
headshot-image
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
Tommy John surgery
22
headshot-image
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins LF
sprained wrist
23
headshot-image
Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B
strained forearm
24
headshot-image
Rafael Dolis Toronto Blue Jays RP
strained calf
25
headshot-image
C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B
strained back
26
headshot-image
Omar Narvaez Milwaukee Brewers C
strained hamstring
27
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
Tommy John surgery
Stashing is purely a luxury
28
headshot-image
Marco Gonzales Seattle Mariners SP
strained forearm
29
headshot-image
J.D. Davis New York Mets 3B
sprained hand
30
headshot-image
Ian Happ Chicago Cubs CF
rib contusion
31
headshot-image
Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies 2B
strained hamstring
32
headshot-image
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
fractured thumb
33
headshot-image
Elieser Hernandez Miami Marlins SP
biceps inflammation
34
headshot-image
David Price Los Angeles Dodgers RP
strained hamstring
35
headshot-image
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B
concussion