Luke Voit is expected to come off the IL Tuesday and make his season debut for the Yankees, having missed the start of the season with a torn meniscus. Jacob deGrom, meanwhile, is expected to go on the IL after leaving each of his past two starts with lat and side soreness, respectively.
Those are the highest-profile changes to the IL stashes, but they certainly aren't the only ones in the weeks since I last updated the rankings. And chances are you know what to do with players of their caliber anyway.
But it can get tricky when you have more than, say, two high-end players on the IL, particularly in leagues that offer a minimal number of IL-specific roster spots. You still need to field a competitive lineup, after all, and you may be forced into some tough decisions because of it.
So which of your injured players can you afford to let go? That's what these rankings are designed to help you decide. It comes down to three factors: How good is the player, how much time is he expected to miss, and will there be any lingering effects from the injury?
Having considered those factors in that order, here's how I'd categorize the top 35 injured players.
|1
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|side tightness
|2
Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers SP
|undisclosed
|3
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
|strained back
|4
Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers CF
|fractured fibula
|5
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|bruised knee
|6
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays DH
|strained quadriceps
|7
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks CF
|strained hamstring
|8
Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS
|strained oblique
|9
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|strained hip
|10
Carlos Carrasco New York Mets SP
|strained hamstring
|11
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
|strained hamstring
|12
Diego Castillo Tampa Bay Rays RP
|groin tightness
|13
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|14
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics SP
|fractured finger
|15
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation
|16
Starling Marte Miami Marlins CF
|fractured rib
|17
Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
|sprained wrist
|18
Framber Valdez Houston Astros SP
|fractured finger
|19
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|Tommy John surgery
|20
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder discomfort, ruptured Achilles
|21
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|Tommy John surgery
|22
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins LF
|sprained wrist
|23
Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B
|strained forearm
|24
Rafael Dolis Toronto Blue Jays RP
|strained calf
|25
C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B
|strained back
|26
Omar Narvaez Milwaukee Brewers C
|strained hamstring
|27
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery
|28
Marco Gonzales Seattle Mariners SP
|strained forearm
|29
J.D. Davis New York Mets 3B
|sprained hand
|30
Ian Happ Chicago Cubs CF
|rib contusion
|31
Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies 2B
|strained hamstring
|32
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
|fractured thumb
|33
Elieser Hernandez Miami Marlins SP
|biceps inflammation
|34
David Price Los Angeles Dodgers RP
|strained hamstring
|35
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B
|concussion