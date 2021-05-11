Luke Voit is expected to come off the IL Tuesday and make his season debut for the Yankees, having missed the start of the season with a torn meniscus. Jacob deGrom, meanwhile, is expected to go on the IL after leaving each of his past two starts with lat and side soreness, respectively.

Those are the highest-profile changes to the IL stashes, but they certainly aren't the only ones in the weeks since I last updated the rankings. And chances are you know what to do with players of their caliber anyway.

But it can get tricky when you have more than, say, two high-end players on the IL, particularly in leagues that offer a minimal number of IL-specific roster spots. You still need to field a competitive lineup, after all, and you may be forced into some tough decisions because of it.

So which of your injured players can you afford to let go? That's what these rankings are designed to help you decide. It comes down to three factors: How good is the player, how much time is he expected to miss, and will there be any lingering effects from the injury?

Having considered those factors in that order, here's how I'd categorize the top 35 injured players.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP side tightness 2 Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers SP undisclosed 3 Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF strained back 4 Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers CF fractured fibula 5 Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B bruised knee 6 George Springer Toronto Blue Jays DH strained quadriceps 7 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks CF strained hamstring 8 Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS strained oblique 9 Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF strained hip 10 Carlos Carrasco New York Mets SP strained hamstring 11 Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B strained hamstring 12 Diego Castillo Tampa Bay Rays RP groin tightness

Maybe in the shallowest leagues 13 Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP shoulder inflammation 14 Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics SP fractured finger 15 Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation 16 Starling Marte Miami Marlins CF fractured rib 17 Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B sprained wrist 18 Framber Valdez Houston Astros SP fractured finger 19 Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP Tommy John surgery

If you have to, you have to 20 Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP shoulder discomfort, ruptured Achilles 21 Luis Severino New York Yankees SP Tommy John surgery 22 Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins LF sprained wrist 23 Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B strained forearm 24 Rafael Dolis Toronto Blue Jays RP strained calf 25 C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B strained back 26 Omar Narvaez Milwaukee Brewers C strained hamstring 27 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP Tommy John surgery