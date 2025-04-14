Remember how cautiously we approached Spencer Strider on Draft Day, as if choosing him was some flight of fancy that would end with our team in a smoldering heap at the bottom of the standings?
How we feeling about that now?
For those unaware, Strider is set to rejoin the Braves rotation Wednesday after a rehab stint in which he more or less looked like the guy who was drafted first at his position last year. His latest outing saw him strike out 13 over 5 1/3 innings, making it fair to assume that those who took to that flight of fancy will have an ace to show for it. And in the grand scheme of things, the wait wasn't all that long.
What do you have to show for drafting Justin Steele instead? Sorry, that's a low blow. Well, hopefully that Pablo Lopez pick put you in a nice spot. Whoops, looks like he's hurt, too. But hey, at least Blake Snell gave you a nice head start. Oh, wait ... nevermind.
As the injuries pile up around us, it seems kind of silly in retrospect to have so disregarded Strider for his, knowing how high the upside is and how short the timeline was. While you always have to guard against the possibility of a setback, the idea that you'd be free of all injury headaches simply by avoiding the injured players on Draft Day was, of course, magical thinking. But whether you drafted Lopez or Snell or several dozen other players who've so far left you high and dry (or close to it), there's no turning back now. The best you can do is make proper use of your IL space, and this article aims to help in that endeavor.
Naturally, the actual order of priority depends on your individual needs and scoring format, but if you're already overloaded with injuries, these rankings should give you a loose idea who should stay and who should go. You'll notice it's less about how long before a player returns than how impactful he'll be when he does, though timeline factors into my thinking as well.
|1
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves RF
|torn ACL - awaiting final clearance for full running, with rehab assignment soon to follow
|2
Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers LF
|strained oblique - seems like a fairly mild case, should return before the end of April
|3
Jackson Merrill San Diego Padres CF
|strained hamstring - nearly avoided IL stint; seems like a short stay just to calm things down
|4
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks 2B
|strained hamstring - already taking ground balls and swinging a bat, so late April/early May likely
|5
C.J. Abrams Washington Nationals SS
|hip flexor strain - tried to play through the injury, may only need the minimum stay
|6
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|elbow surgery - recorded 13 strikeouts in final rehab start and expected back Wednesday
|7
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds 2B
|strained hamstring - expected back when first eligible Tuesday
|8
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
|strained hamstring - only a Grade 1 strain, so likely won't need much longer than the minimum
|9
George Kirby Seattle Mariners SP
|shoulder inflammation - has been throwing off a mound, putting him on track to return in May
|10
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - will resume throwing Monday; timeline should develop thereafter
|11
Zachary Neto Los Angeles Angels SS
|shoulder surgery - performing well on rehab assignment, likely nearing activation
|12
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained hamstring - has been doing some running, but still weeks away from rehab assignment
|13
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
|elbow inflammation - throwing side sessions, but will still need multiple rehab starts
|14
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
|nerve irritation - no real updates since diagnosis, which likely means he's a ways off still
|15
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
|strained oblique - has been pain-free for about a week, but still needs time for Grade 2 strain
|16
Masyn Winn St. Louis Cardinals SS
|back spasms - hoped to avoid IL, so maybe looking at minimum stay
|17
Sean Manaea New York Mets SP
|strained oblique - suffered one setback already, but nearing the point of throwing again
|18
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
|fractured thumb - about a week into estimated six-week timetable
|19
Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C
|fractured hamate bone - on rehab assignment, could need a couple weeks still
|20
Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C
|strained oblique - close to catching bullpen sessions, with rehab assignment soon to follow
|21
Clarke Schmidt New York Yankees SP
|rotator cuff tendinitis - expected back Wednesday after two successful rehab starts
|22
Jack Leiter Texas Rangers SP
|blister - expected to make what should be his only rehab start later this week
|23
Ivan Herrera St. Louis Cardinals C
|bone bruise in knee - has been going through workouts but still several weeks away
|24
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
|back stiffness - looked good in first rehab start, likely to need two more before returning
|25
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder surgery - made first of what will likely be at least three rehab starts Saturday
|26
Zach Eflin Baltimore Orioles SP
|strained lat - considered a low-grade strain, but could still miss upward of a month
|27
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
|elbow inflammation - nearing bullpen sessions, expected to be a quick ramp-up thereafter
|28
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing bullpen sessions, could return around midseason
|29
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
|Tommy John surgery - close to throwing bullpens, could return after the All-Star break
|30
Ha-seong Kim Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|shoulder surgery - has been hitting and fielding for weeks now; early May remains possible
|31
Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays LF
|rotator cuff surgery - hit well in spring training and nearing the point of playing defense
|32
Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres 2B
|fractured ribs - likely 4-6 weeks from returning
|33
Parker Meadows Detroit Tigers CF
|nerve irritation - back to hitting, running and fielding, but can't return until late May
|34
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
|fractured shoulder - about a week into 12-week timetable (six to heal, six to rehab)
|35
Alexis Diaz Cincinnati Reds RP
|strained hamstring - struggling on rehab assignment and may not regain closer role so easily
|36
Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
|thumb inflammation - has resumed throwing, but thumb continues to nag him
|37
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
|strained forearm - has begun throwing progression, no word on rehab assignment yet
|38
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|toe surgery - will begin rehab assignment Wednesday, could return when first eligible May 17
|39
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|sprained elbow - still another month from throwing; surgery remains a possibility
|40
Cody Bradford Texas Rangers SP
|sprained elbow - hasn't resumed throwing yet, ineligible to return until late May