Rarely does a long-term injury have a straightforward recovery, as recent developments for Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz have reminded us. Lodolo was well into a rehab assignment for a stress reaction in his tibia when tests revealed another stress reaction in that same tibia. Cruz was hopeful of returning in August when he first fractured his fibula in April, but here it is almost September and he's not even comfortable running yet.

At one time, they were high-priority IL stashes. Now, their chances of returning this season are virtually nil, and yet they're still ranked here. If they can make the top 40, how many of these players are even worth the trouble?

The number is dwindling, which means I probably won't address the topic again this season, but I did want to take this last opportunity to highlight a few long-term absences that may be on the verge of paying off. Three starting pitchers in particular -- Kyle Wright, John Means and Mason Miller -- are far enough into the rehab process that they could come back and handle a conventional workload for several turns.

It doesn't mean they will or that they'll succeed with what they're given. Again, we should know better than to presume by now. But you don't lose anything by filling an open IL spot with them.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF fractured hamate bone - off IL one day before returning with continued soreness, taking 10 days to rest 2 Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS strained oblique - obviously has potential to be multi-week injury but severity still to be determined 3 Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP forearm tightness - also dealing with side tightness but still throwing; Rangers may rush him back 4 Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP shoulder inflammation - began playing catch over weekend but still "a ways away," says Bob Melvin 5 Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP elbow inflammation - severity unknown, but anything more than mildest version could end his season 6 Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment this week, could return this weekend 7 Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF groin contusion - taking part in baseball activities, likely to return at some point this week