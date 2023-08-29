mason-miller.jpg

Rarely does a long-term injury have a straightforward recovery, as recent developments for Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz have reminded us. Lodolo was well into a rehab assignment for a stress reaction in his tibia when tests revealed another stress reaction in that same tibia. Cruz was hopeful of returning in August when he first fractured his fibula in April, but here it is almost September and he's not even comfortable running yet.

At one time, they were high-priority IL stashes. Now, their chances of returning this season are virtually nil, and yet they're still ranked here. If they can make the top 40, how many of these players are even worth the trouble?

The number is dwindling, which means I probably won't address the topic again this season, but I did want to take this last opportunity to highlight a few long-term absences that may be on the verge of paying off. Three starting pitchers in particular -- Kyle Wright, John Means and Mason Miller -- are far enough into the rehab process that they could come back and handle a conventional workload for several turns.

It doesn't mean they will or that they'll succeed with what they're given. Again, we should know better than to presume by now. But you don't lose anything by filling an open IL spot with them.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
fractured hamate bone - off IL one day before returning with continued soreness, taking 10 days to rest
2
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
strained oblique - obviously has potential to be multi-week injury but severity still to be determined
3
player headshot
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
forearm tightness - also dealing with side tightness but still throwing; Rangers may rush him back
4
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
shoulder inflammation - began playing catch over weekend but still "a ways away," says Bob Melvin
5
player headshot
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
elbow inflammation - severity unknown, but anything more than mildest version could end his season
6
player headshot
Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B
strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment this week, could return this weekend
7
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
groin contusion - taking part in baseball activities, likely to return at some point this week
Also really difficult to drop
8
player headshot
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
forearm tightness - has resumed rehab assignment and should return this week, presumably to close
9
player headshot
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF
stress fracture in toe - beginning rehab assignment this week, but injury will eventually require surgery
10
player headshot
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
plantar fasciitis - still not running on flat ground but early September remains timeline
11
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
thumb surgery - no updates since undergoing the procedure in early August, which doesn't inspire confidence
12
player headshot
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
strained shoulder - looked good in first rehab start, likely needs a couple more
13
player headshot
Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox CF
sprained toe - seeing specialist to determine timetable, which sounds a bit ominous
14
player headshot
Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays 3B
sprained finger - no timetable yet but presumably won't keep him out long
Still a priority on some level
15
player headshot
Henry Davis Pittsburgh Pirates RF
strained hand - doesn't sound serious but plagued him long enough to hamper production
16
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - went 4 1/3 innings in latest rehab start but won't necessarily start when he's back
17
player headshot
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
sprained elbow - built up to three innings, could be activated after rosters expand Sept. 1
18
player headshot
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - still throwing one-inning sim games, needs to build up to four before returning
19
player headshot
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - not to the point of throwing off a mound yet, which puts return in question
20
player headshot
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
rib cage fracture - damage is to cartilage area, no timetable for return
21
player headshot
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
hamstring tightness - hoping to return in early September, possibly in centerfield instead of at DH
22
player headshot
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
fractured finger - having splint removed Tuesday, hoping to return in a couple weeks
23
player headshot
Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners LF
fractured foot - out of walking boot and could go on rehab assignment soon, mid-September possible
24
player headshot
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
concussion - facing live pitching again, but manager Aaron Boone calls him "week to week"
Stashing is purely a luxury
25
player headshot
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
shoulder discomfort - likely just a short stay on IL, with return as early as next week
26
player headshot
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
strained hamstring - threw live batting practice Monday, could be activated for next turn
27
player headshot
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
sprained elbow - not far behind Bieber, but Guardians figure to be more cautious with him
28
player headshot
Edwin Diaz New York Mets RP
patellar tendon surgery - completed first bullpen session Sunday and still aims to return in late September
29
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
fractured fibula - recently halted running program because of continued soreness, which likely ends hopes
30
player headshot
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
strained rotator cuff - went back on IL after one start Aug. 5, still a couple weeks from throwing
31
player headshot
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins 1B
strained shoulder - will take live at-bats this week and begin a rehab assignment this weekend
32
player headshot
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants RF
strained hamstring - Grade 2 straight will likely keep him out until at least mid-September
33
player headshot
Starling Marte New York Mets RF
strained groin - away from team for physical therapy, seemingly little incentive to bring him back
34
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
stress reaction in tibia - pulled from rehab assignment after new fracture revealed, return unlikely
35
player headshot
Erik Swanson Toronto Blue Jays RP
spine inflammation - will be shut down for 10 days, should spend only a brief time on the IL
36
player headshot
Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained lat - just had MRI to determine if he can ramp up again after two weeks off
37
player headshot
Matthew Liberatore St. Louis Cardinals SP
back tightness - on rehab assignment, could be activated next time through
38
player headshot
Cal Quantrill Cleveland Guardians SP
shoulder inflammation - expected back this week after going 7 1/3 in latest rehab start
39
player headshot
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
strained lat - injury is to non-throwing shoulder, playing catch but has long way to go
40
player headshot
Chris Paddack Minnesota Twins SP
Tommy John surgery - going multiple innings in sim games, could make a couple starts late