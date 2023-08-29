Rarely does a long-term injury have a straightforward recovery, as recent developments for Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz have reminded us. Lodolo was well into a rehab assignment for a stress reaction in his tibia when tests revealed another stress reaction in that same tibia. Cruz was hopeful of returning in August when he first fractured his fibula in April, but here it is almost September and he's not even comfortable running yet.
At one time, they were high-priority IL stashes. Now, their chances of returning this season are virtually nil, and yet they're still ranked here. If they can make the top 40, how many of these players are even worth the trouble?
The number is dwindling, which means I probably won't address the topic again this season, but I did want to take this last opportunity to highlight a few long-term absences that may be on the verge of paying off. Three starting pitchers in particular -- Kyle Wright, John Means and Mason Miller -- are far enough into the rehab process that they could come back and handle a conventional workload for several turns.
It doesn't mean they will or that they'll succeed with what they're given. Again, we should know better than to presume by now. But you don't lose anything by filling an open IL spot with them.
|1
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|fractured hamate bone - off IL one day before returning with continued soreness, taking 10 days to rest
|2
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
|strained oblique - obviously has potential to be multi-week injury but severity still to be determined
|3
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
|forearm tightness - also dealing with side tightness but still throwing; Rangers may rush him back
|4
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - began playing catch over weekend but still "a ways away," says Bob Melvin
|5
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
|elbow inflammation - severity unknown, but anything more than mildest version could end his season
|6
Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B
|strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment this week, could return this weekend
|7
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
|groin contusion - taking part in baseball activities, likely to return at some point this week
|8
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
|forearm tightness - has resumed rehab assignment and should return this week, presumably to close
|9
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF
|stress fracture in toe - beginning rehab assignment this week, but injury will eventually require surgery
|10
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
|plantar fasciitis - still not running on flat ground but early September remains timeline
|11
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
|thumb surgery - no updates since undergoing the procedure in early August, which doesn't inspire confidence
|12
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
|strained shoulder - looked good in first rehab start, likely needs a couple more
|13
Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox CF
|sprained toe - seeing specialist to determine timetable, which sounds a bit ominous
|14
Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|sprained finger - no timetable yet but presumably won't keep him out long
|15
Henry Davis Pittsburgh Pirates RF
|strained hand - doesn't sound serious but plagued him long enough to hamper production
|16
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - went 4 1/3 innings in latest rehab start but won't necessarily start when he's back
|17
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
|sprained elbow - built up to three innings, could be activated after rosters expand Sept. 1
|18
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - still throwing one-inning sim games, needs to build up to four before returning
|19
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|elbow inflammation - not to the point of throwing off a mound yet, which puts return in question
|20
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
|rib cage fracture - damage is to cartilage area, no timetable for return
|21
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
|hamstring tightness - hoping to return in early September, possibly in centerfield instead of at DH
|22
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
|fractured finger - having splint removed Tuesday, hoping to return in a couple weeks
|23
Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners LF
|fractured foot - out of walking boot and could go on rehab assignment soon, mid-September possible
|24
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
|concussion - facing live pitching again, but manager Aaron Boone calls him "week to week"
|25
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
|shoulder discomfort - likely just a short stay on IL, with return as early as next week
|26
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
|strained hamstring - threw live batting practice Monday, could be activated for next turn
|27
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
|sprained elbow - not far behind Bieber, but Guardians figure to be more cautious with him
|28
Edwin Diaz New York Mets RP
|patellar tendon surgery - completed first bullpen session Sunday and still aims to return in late September
|29
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - recently halted running program because of continued soreness, which likely ends hopes
|30
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
|strained rotator cuff - went back on IL after one start Aug. 5, still a couple weeks from throwing
|31
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins 1B
|strained shoulder - will take live at-bats this week and begin a rehab assignment this weekend
|32
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants RF
|strained hamstring - Grade 2 straight will likely keep him out until at least mid-September
|33
Starling Marte New York Mets RF
|strained groin - away from team for physical therapy, seemingly little incentive to bring him back
|34
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|stress reaction in tibia - pulled from rehab assignment after new fracture revealed, return unlikely
|35
Erik Swanson Toronto Blue Jays RP
|spine inflammation - will be shut down for 10 days, should spend only a brief time on the IL
|36
Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained lat - just had MRI to determine if he can ramp up again after two weeks off
|37
Matthew Liberatore St. Louis Cardinals SP
|back tightness - on rehab assignment, could be activated next time through
|38
Cal Quantrill Cleveland Guardians SP
|shoulder inflammation - expected back this week after going 7 1/3 in latest rehab start
|39
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|strained lat - injury is to non-throwing shoulder, playing catch but has long way to go
|40
Chris Paddack Minnesota Twins SP
|Tommy John surgery - going multiple innings in sim games, could make a couple starts late