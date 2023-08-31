Rarely does a long-term injury have a straightforward recovery, as recent developments for Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz have reminded us. Lodolo was well into a rehab assignment for a stress reaction in his tibia when tests revealed another stress reaction in that same tibia. Cruz was hopeful of returning in August when he first fractured his fibula in April, but here it is almost September and he's not even comfortable running yet.

At one time, they were high-priority IL stashes. Now, their chances of returning this season are virtually nil. Lodolo has officially been ruled out, in fact, but Cruz is still ranked here. If even he can crack the top 40 despite the long odds, how many of these players are genuinely worth the trouble?

The number is dwindling, which means I probably won't address the topic again this season, but I did want to take this last opportunity to highlight a few long-term absences that may still end in a payoff. Three starting pitchers in particular -- Kyle Wright, John Means and Mason Miller -- are far enough into the rehab process that they could come back and handle a conventional workload for several turns.

It doesn't mean they will or that they'll succeed with what they're given. Again, we should know better than to presume that by now. But you don't lose anything by filling an open IL spot with them.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays SS strained quadriceps - no timetable given, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue 2 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF fractured hamate bone - off IL one day before returning with continued soreness, taking 10 days to rest 3 Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS strained oblique - obviously has potential to be multi-week injury, but Reds are hopeful he makes it back 4 Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP forearm tightness - also dealing with side tightness but still throwing; Rangers may rush him back 5 Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP shoulder inflammation - began playing catch over weekend but still "a ways away," says Bob Melvin 6 Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment this week, could return this weekend 7 J.D. Martinez Los Angeles Dodgers DH strained groin - set to begin rehab assignment, could return next weekend 8 Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF groin contusion - taking part in baseball activities, likely to return at some point this week