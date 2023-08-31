Rarely does a long-term injury have a straightforward recovery, as recent developments for Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz have reminded us. Lodolo was well into a rehab assignment for a stress reaction in his tibia when tests revealed another stress reaction in that same tibia. Cruz was hopeful of returning in August when he first fractured his fibula in April, but here it is almost September and he's not even comfortable running yet.
At one time, they were high-priority IL stashes. Now, their chances of returning this season are virtually nil. Lodolo has officially been ruled out, in fact, but Cruz is still ranked here. If even he can crack the top 40 despite the long odds, how many of these players are genuinely worth the trouble?
The number is dwindling, which means I probably won't address the topic again this season, but I did want to take this last opportunity to highlight a few long-term absences that may still end in a payoff. Three starting pitchers in particular -- Kyle Wright, John Means and Mason Miller -- are far enough into the rehab process that they could come back and handle a conventional workload for several turns.
It doesn't mean they will or that they'll succeed with what they're given. Again, we should know better than to presume that by now. But you don't lose anything by filling an open IL spot with them.
|1
Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays SS
|strained quadriceps - no timetable given, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue
|2
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|fractured hamate bone - off IL one day before returning with continued soreness, taking 10 days to rest
|3
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
|strained oblique - obviously has potential to be multi-week injury, but Reds are hopeful he makes it back
|4
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
|forearm tightness - also dealing with side tightness but still throwing; Rangers may rush him back
|5
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - began playing catch over weekend but still "a ways away," says Bob Melvin
|6
Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B
|strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment this week, could return this weekend
|7
J.D. Martinez Los Angeles Dodgers DH
|strained groin - set to begin rehab assignment, could return next weekend
|8
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
|groin contusion - taking part in baseball activities, likely to return at some point this week
|9
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
|forearm tightness - expected Friday but may need some time to regain closer role
|10
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF
|stress fracture in toe - on rehab assignment, but injury will eventually require surgery
|11
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
|plantar fasciitis - still not running on flat ground but early September remains timeline
|12
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
|thumb surgery - no updates since undergoing the procedure in early August, which doesn't inspire confidence
|13
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
|bone spur - return hasn't been ruled out, but it wouldn't be surprising if it eventually is
|14
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
|strained shoulder - second rehab start did worse than first, likely needs a couple more
|15
Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|sprained finger - no timetable yet but presumably won't keep him out long
|16
Henry Davis Pittsburgh Pirates RF
|strained hand - doesn't sound serious but plagued him long enough to hamper production
|17
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - went 4 1/3 innings in latest rehab start but won't necessarily start when he's back
|18
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
|sprained elbow - scheduled for one more rehab start, hasn't worked past three innings yet
|19
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - will throw 1-2 innings in rehab debut Sunday, needs to build up to four before returning
|20
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|elbow inflammation - not to the point of throwing off a mound yet, which puts return in question
|21
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
|rib cage fracture - damage is to cartilage area, no timetable for return
|22
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
|hamstring tightness - playing center field on rehab assignment, should return soon
|23
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
|fractured finger - having splint removed Tuesday, hoping to return in a couple weeks
|24
Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners LF
|fractured foot - out of walking boot and could go on rehab assignment soon, mid-September possible
|25
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
|concussion - facing live pitching again, but manager Aaron Boone calls him "week to week"
|26
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
|shoulder discomfort - likely just a short stay on IL, with return as early as next week
|27
Chase Silseth Los Angeles Angels RP
|concussion - initial tests showed no concussion, so this seems like an abundance-of-caution absence
|28
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
|strained hamstring - no rehab assignment scheduled, expected to return Sunday
|29
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
|sprained elbow - not far behind Bieber, but Guardians figure to be more cautious with him
|30
Edwin Diaz New York Mets RP
|patellar tendon surgery - completed first bullpen session Sunday and still aims to return in late September
|31
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - recently halted running program because of continued soreness, which likely ends hopes
|32
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
|strained rotator cuff - went back on IL after one start Aug. 5, still a couple weeks from throwing
|33
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins 1B
|strained shoulder - on rehab assignment, likely back at some point next week
|34
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants RF
|strained hamstring - Grade 2 strain will likely keep him out until at least mid-September
|35
Starling Marte New York Mets RF
|strained groin - away from team for physical therapy, seemingly little incentive to bring him back
|36
Erik Swanson Toronto Blue Jays RP
|spine inflammation - will be shut down for 10 days, should spend only a brief time on the IL
|37
Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained lat - just had MRI to determine if he can ramp up again after two weeks off
|38
Matthew Liberatore St. Louis Cardinals SP
|back tightness - on rehab assignment, could be activated next time through
|39
Cal Quantrill Cleveland Guardians SP
|shoulder inflammation - expected back this week after going 7 1/3 in latest rehab start
|40
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|strained lat - injury is to non-throwing shoulder, playing catch but has long way to go
|41
Chris Paddack Minnesota Twins SP
|Tommy John surgery - going multiple innings in sim games, could make a couple starts late