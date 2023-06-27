The big injury news from the weekend was that Aaron Judge, the No. 1 pick in many leagues who's been out since June 3 with a sprained big toe, in fact doesn't have just a sprain but a tear.

You might argue it's a distinction without a difference -- a sprain is a tear, technically -- but the gist is that it's more serious than we were led to believe, such that manager Aaron Boone wouldn't fully commit to Judge returning this season.

But he should, right? Boone intimated that much as well, though it doesn't sound like there's any real timetable. This tweet from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com caught my attention:

That's something, at least, but the caveats are important. The orthopedic surgeon giving the estimate doesn't know a lot of the specifics, so in the end, we're left to guess when Judge might be back, only knowing that it won't be particularly soon.

Well, so what? We're obviously still stashing him. This is a player who could deliver 20 homers in two months' time. The impact Judge could have for your team down the stretch is more significant than anything else you might do with that roster spot, so if you're wondering why he's still so highly ranked here, that's it.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

A couple other injury notes:

If you haven't moved to pick up Tarik Skubal yet, now's the time. He's only one rehab start away from returning, and his fastball is up nearly 2 mph from last year, when he was nonetheless enjoying a fair amount of success.

Jazz Chisholm will make his return Tuesday after missing more than six weeks with turf toe. He's a dynamic player capable of delivering big home run and stolen base totals, but it's worth pointing out that the injury isn't entirely behind him. There's a good chance he'll need surgery after the season.

Logan O'Hoppe, who at one point seemed almost certain to miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, is so far hitting the milestones necessary to make it back for September. He was one of the most impressive rookies in April and is at least worth stashing away in two-catcher leagues in light of this news.