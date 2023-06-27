aaron-judge.jpg

The big injury news from the weekend was that Aaron Judge, the No. 1 pick in many leagues who's been out since June 3 with a sprained big toe, in fact doesn't have just a sprain but a tear.

You might argue it's a distinction without a difference -- a sprain is a tear, technically -- but the gist is that it's more serious than we were led to believe, such that manager Aaron Boone wouldn't fully commit to Judge returning this season.

But he should, right? Boone intimated that much as well, though it doesn't sound like there's any real timetable. This tweet from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com caught my attention:

That's something, at least, but the caveats are important. The orthopedic surgeon giving the estimate doesn't know a lot of the specifics, so in the end, we're left to guess when Judge might be back, only knowing that it won't be particularly soon.

Well, so what? We're obviously still stashing him. This is a player who could deliver 20 homers in two months' time. The impact Judge could have for your team down the stretch is more significant than anything else you might do with that roster spot, so if you're wondering why he's still so highly ranked here, that's it.

A couple other injury notes:

  • If you haven't moved to pick up Tarik Skubal yet, now's the time. He's only one rehab start away from returning, and his fastball is up nearly 2 mph from last year, when he was nonetheless enjoying a fair amount of success.
  • Jazz Chisholm will make his return Tuesday after missing more than six weeks with turf toe. He's a dynamic player capable of delivering big home run and stolen base totals, but it's worth pointing out that the injury isn't entirely behind him. There's a good chance he'll need surgery after the season.
  • Logan O'Hoppe, who at one point seemed almost certain to miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, is so far hitting the milestones necessary to make it back for September. He was one of the most impressive rookies in April and is at least worth stashing away in two-catcher leagues in light of this news.
Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Julio Urias Los Angeles Dodgers SP
strained hamstring - looked good in rehab start Sunday, expected back Friday
2
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
strained oblique - going through pregame exercises but no baseball activities yet
3
player headshot
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
sprained toe - more severe than initial indications, could keep him out at least until August
4
player headshot
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
strained forearm/chronic back issue - likely needs just one more rehab start
5
player headshot
Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates LF
back inflammation - nearly avoided IL and isn't expected to be out long
6
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained shoulder - throwing off a mound, no word on rehab assignment yet
7
player headshot
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
strained forearm - throwing off a mound, no word on rehab assignment yet
8
player headshot
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
strained hamstring - expected to forgo rehab assignment and be activated Tuesday
9
player headshot
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
hip discomfort - no official timetable, but short absence expected
10
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers SP
ruptured finger pulley - set to begin rehab assignment, could return before All-Star break
Also really difficult to drop
11
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
fractured fibula - out of boot and playing catch; August return remains possible
12
player headshot
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
strained rotator cuff - could throw a bullpen session soon, likely back after All-Star break
13
player headshot
Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP
flexor tendon surgery - velocity has been up on rehab assignment, likely needs just one more start
14
player headshot
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
forearm tightness - reportedly "not close" to returning, and Jordan Hicks is filling in capably
15
player headshot
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
elbow inflammation - close to throwing, but likely not back until after All-Star break
16
player headshot
Riley Greene Detroit Tigers CF
stress fracture in leg - taking batting practice and running sprints; rehab assignment forthcoming
17
player headshot
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
bruised heel - hitting, running and throwing as he nears rehab assignment
18
player headshot
Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B
vertigo - on rehab assignment, could return any day now
19
player headshot
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
stress reaction in shoulder - not eligible to return until August, but expected back this year
20
player headshot
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
strained shoulder - throwing off flat ground, possibly back before August
21
player headshot
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
sprained elbow - at least a month from throwing again, could be back in August or not at all
22
player headshot
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
strained forearm - still hasn't started throwing, no timetable for return
23
player headshot
Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP
flexor strain - no updates since landing on 60-day IL in mid-May, still hoping to return this year
Still a priority on some level
24
player headshot
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
herniated disc - playing catch but still has a ways to go
25
player headshot
Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B
strained hamstring - same injury sidelined him for two weeks in May, but this one is worse
26
player headshot
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
shoulder impingement - no official timetable, but short absence expected
27
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
stress reaction in tibia - hasn't begun throwing, but August return possible
28
player headshot
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
elbow surgery - won't be able to play shortstop until August but could potentially return sooner as DH
Stashing is purely a luxury
29
player headshot
Alex Cobb San Francisco Giants SP
strained oblique - likely not back until after All-Star break
30
player headshot
Jose Quintana New York Mets SP
stress fracture/tumor in rib - likely needs just one more rehab start
31
player headshot
Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C
lacerated hand - could be just a minimal stay, which would put him coming back this week
32
player headshot
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
strained back - taking part in baseball activities again but no word of rehab assignment
33
player headshot
Zachary Neto Los Angeles Angels SS
strained oblique - will resume baseball activities this week, could return around All-Star break
34
player headshot
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
shoulder inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions, potentially back in second half
35
player headshot
Cal Quantrill Cleveland Guardians SP
shoulder inflammation - began rehab assignment Sunday, may be ready for activation
36
player headshot
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
sprained elbow - has begun throwing program, but still has a long way to go
37
player headshot
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
shoulder surgery - has begun throwing program, could return at some point in the second half
38
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery/strained back - has resumed throwing after back strain, still aiming for August
39
player headshot
Edwin Diaz New York Mets RP
torn patellar tendon - progressing quickly, could return near end of season
40
player headshot
Logan O'Hoppe Los Angeles Angels C
torn labrum in shoulder - has begun light tossing, hoping to return in September