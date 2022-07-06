Max Scherzer made his return in fine form Tuesday. Eloy Jimenez could be activated any day now.

Those are two players who will no longer be taking up valuable IL space on your Fantasy roster, freeing those spots up for someone else. A potential pickup, maybe? The Dodgers' Dustin May has pulled out ahead of the other pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery, set to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so. He could rejoin the Dodgers rotation for the final six weeks and enjoy all the perks that goes with it.

Meanwhile, year-long stashes Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis are finally showing signs of real progress. The latest tests on Tatis' fractured wrist show enough healing for him to begin swinging a bat, with a rehab assignment likely to come after the All-Star break. As for deGrom, he's already begun his rehab assignment, striking out five of the six batters he faced Sunday. It's the first of what figures to be 3-5 starts overall, and his IL stash ranking reflects it.

If you're wondering why Chris Taylor isn't depicted here, it's because he had yet to go on the IL at time of publication. A small fracture in his foot figures to send him there, though, and I'll slot him 34th here when it does. The Athletics remain hopeful Frankie Montas (shoulder) will be able to avoid an IL stint, though they're still awaiting the results of a Tuesday MRI. Hard to say where he might rank without an actual diagnosis.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in elbow - on rehab assignment, expected to make 3-5 starts 2 Kenley Jansen Atlanta Braves RP irregular heartbeat - doing workouts, expected back July 12 3 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF torn hamstring - rehab assignment complete, so back any day now 4 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage - on rehab assignment, perhaps just one start to go 5 Ty France Seattle Mariners 1B strained elbow - could return this week 6 Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B strained back - working out at spring facility 7 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS fractured wrist - cleared to begin swinging in a couple weeks, back by August? 8 Chris Bassitt New York Mets SP COVID-19 - hoping to be back Thursday 9 Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP back inflammation - throwing again, may return over the weekend 10 Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C fractured thumb - began rehab assignment Monday, back this weekend

Also really difficult to drop 11 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH fractured thumb - underwent surgery, back by late August? 12 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday 13 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B stress reaction in back - recently started batting practice, still weeks away 14 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat - on a throwing program, return unknown 15 Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C thumb surgery - back in late August at best 16 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B fractured foot - back in September?

If you have to, you have to 17 Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C back spasms - will begin rehab assignment Wednesday, return after the break 18 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle - baseball activities, but not yet running at full speed 19 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP strained shoulder - won't throw for 2-3 weeks, so mid-August? 20 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation - hoping to miss the minimum, but not throwing yet