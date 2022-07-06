jacob-degrom.jpg

Max Scherzer made his return in fine form Tuesday. Eloy Jimenez could be activated any day now.

Those are two players who will no longer be taking up valuable IL space on your Fantasy roster, freeing those spots up for someone else. A potential pickup, maybe? The Dodgers' Dustin May has pulled out ahead of the other pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery, set to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so. He could rejoin the Dodgers rotation for the final six weeks and enjoy all the perks that goes with it.

Meanwhile, year-long stashes Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis are finally showing signs of real progress. The latest tests on Tatis' fractured wrist show enough healing for him to begin swinging a bat, with a rehab assignment likely to come after the All-Star break. As for deGrom, he's already begun his rehab assignment, striking out five of the six batters he faced Sunday. It's the first of what figures to be 3-5 starts overall, and his IL stash ranking reflects it.

If you're wondering why Chris Taylor isn't depicted here, it's because he had yet to go on the IL at time of publication. A small fracture in his foot figures to send him there, though, and I'll slot him 34th here when it does. The Athletics remain hopeful Frankie Montas (shoulder) will be able to avoid an IL stint, though they're still awaiting the results of a Tuesday MRI. Hard to say where he might rank without an actual diagnosis. 

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
stress reaction in elbow - on rehab assignment, expected to make 3-5 starts
2
headshot-image
Kenley Jansen Atlanta Braves RP
irregular heartbeat - doing workouts, expected back July 12
3
headshot-image
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
torn hamstring - rehab assignment complete, so back any day now
4
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
stress fracture in rib cage - on rehab assignment, perhaps just one start to go
5
headshot-image
Ty France Seattle Mariners 1B
strained elbow - could return this week
6
headshot-image
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
strained back - working out at spring facility
7
headshot-image
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
fractured wrist - cleared to begin swinging in a couple weeks, back by August?
8
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt New York Mets SP
COVID-19 - hoping to be back Thursday
9
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP
back inflammation - throwing again, may return over the weekend
10
headshot-image
Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C
fractured thumb - began rehab assignment Monday, back this weekend
Also really difficult to drop
11
headshot-image
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
fractured thumb - underwent surgery, back by late August?
12
headshot-image
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday
13
headshot-image
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
stress reaction in back - recently started batting practice, still weeks away
14
headshot-image
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained lat - on a throwing program, return unknown
15
headshot-image
Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C
thumb surgery - back in late August at best
16
headshot-image
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
fractured foot - back in September?
If you have to, you have to
17
headshot-image
Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C
back spasms - will begin rehab assignment Wednesday, return after the break
18
headshot-image
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
sprained ankle - baseball activities, but not yet running at full speed
19
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained shoulder - won't throw for 2-3 weeks, so mid-August?
20
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - hoping to miss the minimum, but not throwing yet
Stashing is purely a luxury
21
headshot-image
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
elbow surgery - September a possibility, but he may not return
22
headshot-image
Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF
sore calf - has resumed baseball activities, but no target date
23
headshot-image
Jorge Soler Miami Marlins LF
sore pelvis - working out at spring facility, no target date
24
headshot-image
Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals CF
plantar fasciitis - done some swinging and other baseball activities
25
headshot-image
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B
fractured finger - has resumed baseball activities, still weeks away
26
headshot-image
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - nearing a rehab assignment, could return in August
27
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
strained forearm - on a throwing program, return unknown
28
headshot-image
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
shoulder inflammation - began rehab assignment Monday
29
headshot-image
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
back spasms - no target date yet
30
headshot-image
Dany Jimenez Oakland Athletics RP
shoulder strain - has begun playing catch
31
headshot-image
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
shoulder soreness - team taking it slow
32
headshot-image
Thairo Estrada San Francisco Giants 2B
COVID-19 - no positive test
33
headshot-image
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 1B
torn meniscus - began rehab assignment Monday, but have young guys usurped him?
34
headshot-image
Alexis Diaz Cincinnati Reds RP
biceps tendinitis - throwing bullpen sessions; could return any day, but to what role?
35
headshot-image
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
hip inflammation - nearing rehab assignment, but will return as reliever
36
headshot-image
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
strained shoulder - recently placed on 60-day IL, so out until at least mid-August
37
headshot-image
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm - been throwing for a month, working to get slider back
38
headshot-image
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - just bullpen sessions so far, so a long way to go
39
headshot-image
James Paxton Boston Red Sox SP
Tommy John surgery - still throwing bullpens, but aiming to return in mid-August
40
headshot-image
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
torn Achilles - been throwing for a month at spring complex, nearing rehab assignment