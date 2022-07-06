Max Scherzer made his return in fine form Tuesday. Eloy Jimenez could be activated any day now.
Those are two players who will no longer be taking up valuable IL space on your Fantasy roster, freeing those spots up for someone else. A potential pickup, maybe? The Dodgers' Dustin May has pulled out ahead of the other pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery, set to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so. He could rejoin the Dodgers rotation for the final six weeks and enjoy all the perks that goes with it.
Meanwhile, year-long stashes Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis are finally showing signs of real progress. The latest tests on Tatis' fractured wrist show enough healing for him to begin swinging a bat, with a rehab assignment likely to come after the All-Star break. As for deGrom, he's already begun his rehab assignment, striking out five of the six batters he faced Sunday. It's the first of what figures to be 3-5 starts overall, and his IL stash ranking reflects it.
If you're wondering why Chris Taylor isn't depicted here, it's because he had yet to go on the IL at time of publication. A small fracture in his foot figures to send him there, though, and I'll slot him 34th here when it does. The Athletics remain hopeful Frankie Montas (shoulder) will be able to avoid an IL stint, though they're still awaiting the results of a Tuesday MRI. Hard to say where he might rank without an actual diagnosis.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
|1
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|stress reaction in elbow - on rehab assignment, expected to make 3-5 starts
|2
Kenley Jansen Atlanta Braves RP
|irregular heartbeat - doing workouts, expected back July 12
|3
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
|torn hamstring - rehab assignment complete, so back any day now
|4
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|stress fracture in rib cage - on rehab assignment, perhaps just one start to go
|5
Ty France Seattle Mariners 1B
|strained elbow - could return this week
|6
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
|strained back - working out at spring facility
|7
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
|fractured wrist - cleared to begin swinging in a couple weeks, back by August?
|8
Chris Bassitt New York Mets SP
|COVID-19 - hoping to be back Thursday
|9
Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP
|back inflammation - throwing again, may return over the weekend
|10
Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C
|fractured thumb - began rehab assignment Monday, back this weekend
|11
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
|fractured thumb - underwent surgery, back by late August?
|12
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
|strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday
|13
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|stress reaction in back - recently started batting practice, still weeks away
|14
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained lat - on a throwing program, return unknown
|15
Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C
|thumb surgery - back in late August at best
|16
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
|fractured foot - back in September?
|17
Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C
|back spasms - will begin rehab assignment Wednesday, return after the break
|18
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
|sprained ankle - baseball activities, but not yet running at full speed
|19
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained shoulder - won't throw for 2-3 weeks, so mid-August?
|20
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - hoping to miss the minimum, but not throwing yet
|21
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|elbow surgery - September a possibility, but he may not return
|22
Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF
|sore calf - has resumed baseball activities, but no target date
|23
Jorge Soler Miami Marlins LF
|sore pelvis - working out at spring facility, no target date
|24
Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals CF
|plantar fasciitis - done some swinging and other baseball activities
|25
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B
|fractured finger - has resumed baseball activities, still weeks away
|26
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - nearing a rehab assignment, could return in August
|27
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
|strained forearm - on a throwing program, return unknown
|28
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
|shoulder inflammation - began rehab assignment Monday
|29
Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies SP
|back spasms - no target date yet
|30
Dany Jimenez Oakland Athletics RP
|shoulder strain - has begun playing catch
|31
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
|shoulder soreness - team taking it slow
|32
Thairo Estrada San Francisco Giants 2B
|COVID-19 - no positive test
|33
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 1B
|torn meniscus - began rehab assignment Monday, but have young guys usurped him?
|34
Alexis Diaz Cincinnati Reds RP
|biceps tendinitis - throwing bullpen sessions; could return any day, but to what role?
|35
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
|hip inflammation - nearing rehab assignment, but will return as reliever
|36
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
|strained shoulder - recently placed on 60-day IL, so out until at least mid-August
|37
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|strained forearm - been throwing for a month, working to get slider back
|38
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Tommy John surgery - just bullpen sessions so far, so a long way to go
|39
James Paxton Boston Red Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery - still throwing bullpens, but aiming to return in mid-August
|40
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|torn Achilles - been throwing for a month at spring complex, nearing rehab assignment