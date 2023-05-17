liam-hendriks.jpg

Maybe it's just because so many pitchers have removed themselves from the discussion entirely -- with Jeffrey Springs, Robbie Ray and Luis Garcia all suffering season-ending injuries in recent weeks -- but the IL stash rankings don't seem as crowded as when we last looked a month ago.

And they'll be even less crowded once Liam Hendriks and Royce Lewis are activated from their rehab assignments. Oh, you don't have them stashed? Well, make sure no one else in your league does either because they weren't exactly high-priority targets on Draft Day. Hendriks had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, with no timetable for his return, and Lewis was recovering from a torn ACL.

Flash forward to now, and they're both in prime position to make an impact in Fantasy. Hendriks is already five appearances into his rehab assignment and is expected to reclaim the closer role upon joining the White Sox. Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is far less proven but made immediate impact when he was called to the majors last year and could get a look at third base for the Twins.

You wouldn't be adding them on equal terms, of course. Hendriks is a must while Lewis is more of a speculative play. But that's what these rankings are here to help you sort out -- namely, what's the best use of your precious IL space?

Too valuable to drop, period
1
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
strained hamstring - completed rehab assignment, activation imminent
2
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
fractured thumb - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend
3
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
elbow inflammation - won't return before June
4
Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B
hamstring - expected back when first eligible Friday
5
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - nearing return but struggling on rehab assignment
6
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
strained forearm, back soreness - resuming throwing program after back shut him down
7
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained shoulder - moved to 60-day IL, out until late June
8
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
strained forearm - out two months, could return before All-Star break
9
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins CF
turf toe - out 4-6 weeks
10
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
strained lat - on rehab assignment, aiming for Sunday return
11
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained oblique - set to begin rehab assignment after being pulled with side soreness
12
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
strained shoulder - nearing rehab assignment, could return by June
Also really difficult to drop
13
Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP
flexor strain - on 60-day IL, could return after All-Star break
14
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
strained hamstring - getting defensive reps, still a couple weeks away
15
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox DH
appendectomy - out 4-6 weeks
16
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
calf tendinosis - out at least a month
Still a priority on some level
17
C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B
back spasms - recently placed on IL, short-term absence expected
18
A.J. Puk Miami Marlins RP
elbow nerve irritation - expected to be short-term absence
19
Jose Alvarado Philadelphia Phillies RP
elbow inflammation - should begin throwing soon and could return when first eligible
20
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
strained groin - recently placed on IL, short-term absence expected
21
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
strained shoulder - on 60-day IL, could return after All-star break
22
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm - throwing bullpen sessions, could begin rehab assignment soon
23
Adam Duvall Boston Red Sox CF
fractured wrist - moved to 60-day IL, out until at least June
24
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
fractured fibula - doing upper body work, likely out until August
25
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins SS
torn ACL - on rehab assignment, could get a look at third base when he returns
26
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
elbow surgery - hitting and throwing, likely out until second half
Stashing is purely a luxury
27
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
sprained elbow - expected back this year, but there's no real timetable
28
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
strained back - will begin rehab assignment Thursday
29
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants DH
bruised hand - almost avoided IL, could be minimum stay
30
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
shoulder surgery - could return around All-Star break
31
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - well into throwing program, hopes to return around All-Star break
32
Andres Munoz Seattle Mariners RP
shoulder inflammation - received PRP injection recently and won't throw until late May
33
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
ulnar neuritis - beginning rehab assignment, could return before end of May
34
Vince Velasquez Pittsburgh Pirates SP
elbow inflammation - could miss minimum 15 days, bringing him back this week
35
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
strained oblique - considered mild, should be only a brief absence
36
Kenta Maeda Minnesota Twins SP
strained triceps - nearing mound work, likely back by June
37
Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP
flexor tendon surgery - throwing bullpens but has yet to face live hitters
38
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
forearm inflammation - likely out until July
39
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
strained biceps - has begun throwing program but no clear timetable for return
40
Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs SP
shoulder capsule surgery - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend