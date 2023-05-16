Maybe it's just because so many pitchers have removed themselves from the discussion entirely -- with Jeffrey Springs, Robbie Ray and Luis Garcia all suffering season-ending injuries in recent weeks -- but the IL stash rankings don't seem as crowded as when we last looked a month ago.
And they'll be even less crowded once Liam Hendriks and Royce Lewis are activated from their rehab assignments. Oh, you don't have them stashed? Well, make sure no one else in your league does either because they weren't exactly high-priority targets on Draft Day. Hendriks had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, with no timetable for his return, and Lewis was recovering from a torn ACL.
Flash forward to now, and they're both in prime position to make an impact in Fantasy. Hendriks is already five appearances into his rehab assignment and is expected to reclaim the closer role upon joining the White Sox. Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is far less proven but made immediate impact when he was called to the majors last year and could get a look at third base for the Twins.
You wouldn't be adding them on equal terms, of course. Hendriks is a must while Lewis is more of a speculative play. But that's what these rankings are here to help you sort out -- namely, what's the best use of your precious IL space?
|1
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
|strained hamstring - completed rehab assignment, activation imminent
|2
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
|fractured thumb - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend
|3
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
|elbow inflammation - won't return before June
|4
Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B
|hamstring - expected back when first eligible Friday
|5
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
|non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - nearing return but struggling on rehab assignment
|6
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|strained forearm, back soreness - resuming throwing program after back shut him down
|7
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained shoulder - moved to 60-day IL, out until late June
|8
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
|strained forearm - out two months, could return before All-Star break
|9
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - on rehab assignment, aiming for Sunday return
|10
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained oblique - set to begin rehab assignment after being pulled with side soreness
|11
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
|strained shoulder - nearing rehab assignment, could return by June
|12
Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP
|flexor strain - on 60-day IL, could return after All-Star break
|13
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|strained hamstring - getting defensive reps, still a couple weeks away
|14
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox DH
|appendectomy - out 4-6 weeks
|15
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|calf tendinosis - out at least a month
|16
C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B
|back spasms - recently placed on IL, short-term absence expected
|17
A.J. Puk Miami Marlins RP
|elbow nerve irritation - expected to be short-term absence
|18
Jose Alvarado Philadelphia Phillies RP
|elbow inflammation - should begin throwing soon and could return when first eligible
|19
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|strained groin - recently placed on IL, short-term absence expected
|20
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
|strained shoulder - on 60-day IL, could return after All-star break
|21
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|strained forearm - throwing bullpen sessions, could begin rehab assignment soon
|22
Adam Duvall Boston Red Sox CF
|fractured wrist - moved to 60-day IL, out until at least June
|23
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - doing upper body work, likely out until August
|24
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins SS
|torn ACL - on rehab assignment, could get a look at third base when he returns
|25
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
|elbow surgery - hitting and throwing, likely out until second half
|26
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
|strained back - will begin rehab assignment Thursday
|27
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants DH
|bruised hand - almost avoided IL, could be minimum stay
|28
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
|shoulder surgery - could return around All-Star break
|29
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - well into throwing program, hopes to return around All-Star break
|30
Andres Munoz Seattle Mariners RP
|shoulder inflammation - received PRP injection recently and won't throw until late May
|31
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
|ulnar neuritis - beginning rehab assignment, could return before end of May
|32
Vince Velasquez Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|elbow inflammation - could miss minimum 15 days, bringing him back this week
|33
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
|strained oblique - considered mild, should be only a brief absence
|34
Kenta Maeda Minnesota Twins SP
|strained triceps - nearing mound work, likely back by June
|35
Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP
|flexor tendon surgery - throwing bullpens but has yet to face live hitters
|36
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
|forearm inflammation - likely out until July
|37
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|strained biceps - has begun throwing program but no clear timetable for return
|38
Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs SP
|shoulder capsule surgery - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend
|39
Jesus Sanchez Miami Marlins RF
|strained hamstring - timetable unknown but had been hot before the injury
|40
Jose Quintana New York Mets SP
|ribcage surgery - out until July