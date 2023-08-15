We're inside seven weeks to go in the regular season, which means that every injury at this point has the potential to be a season-ender.

It should make you think even harder about how to use your IL slots. Realistically, who still has a chance to make an impact, and who's just taking up space? We already know Shane McClanahan fits into the latter category after the Rays moved him to the 60-day IL for a forearm issue that at this point remains without an official diagnosis. You can go ahead and drop him because there aren't 60 days left in the season. But other players who have long been on the 60-day IL aren't necessarily lost causes. We've recently seen long-term stashes like Trevor Story and Chris Sale come back and pay immediate dividends.

In particular, I could see pitchers like Nick Lodolo, Kyle Wright, John Means and Walker Buehler justifying the small investment you could make in them now. Likewise, Oneil Cruz, out since early April with a fractured fibula, could still make a major contribution at a position of need during the time of year when it's most beneficial.

How stashable are they relative to some of the shorter-term injury absences? That's what this rank list is designed to let you know.