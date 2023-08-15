We're inside seven weeks to go in the regular season, which means that every injury at this point has the potential to be a season-ender.
It should make you think even harder about how to use your IL slots. Realistically, who still has a chance to make an impact, and who's just taking up space? We already know Shane McClanahan fits into the latter category after the Rays moved him to the 60-day IL for a forearm issue that at this point remains without an official diagnosis. You can go ahead and drop him because there aren't 60 days left in the season. But other players who have long been on the 60-day IL aren't necessarily lost causes. We've recently seen long-term stashes like Trevor Story and Chris Sale come back and pay immediate dividends.
In particular, I could see pitchers like Nick Lodolo, Kyle Wright, John Means and Walker Buehler justifying the small investment you could make in them now. Likewise, Oneil Cruz, out since early April with a fractured fibula, could still make a major contribution at a position of need during the time of year when it's most beneficial.
How stashable are they relative to some of the shorter-term injury absences? That's what this rank list is designed to let you know.
|1
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
|strained hamstring - originally called a cramp, so Braves may be using an abundance of caution
|2
Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays SS
|patellar tendinitis - hitting in cage but still needs to prove he can run at full speed
|3
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|fractured hamate bone - has been hitting off machine, chance of returning in August
|4
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
|back inflammation - on rehab assignment, expected to return Tuesday
|5
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
|strained forearm - recently threw bullpen session, shouldn't need lengthy rehab stint
|6
Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP
|strained groin - injury contributed to struggles by impacting delivery, no timetable yet
|7
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
|plantar fasciitis - still early into a two-week shutdown, early September a reasonable goal
|8
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
|hip discomfort - slowly building up in minors, should return before end of August
|9
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
|thumb surgery - return an uncertainty, but upside makes him worth waiting around for
|10
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - still a couple weeks away from throwing, may get 2-3 September starts
|11
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
|forearm tightness - on rehab assignment with no obstacles for him reclaiming closer role
|12
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF
|stress fracture in toe - lengthy absence not expected
|13
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|strained hamstring - low-grade injury, may miss only one more turn through rotation
|14
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|stress reaction in tibia - began rehab assignment Friday, likely needs 2-3 more starts there
|15
Michael Wacha San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - lasted five innings in second rehab start, set to return Tuesday
|16
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
|hip inflammation - has missed only a couple weeks, set to return Wednesday
|17
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
|hamstring tightness - nearing end of two-week shutdown, should return before September
|18
Starling Marte New York Mets RF
|strained groin - there's talk of him nearing a rehab assignment or possibly not returning at all
|19
Logan O'Hoppe Los Angeles Angels C
|torn labrum in shoulder - on rehab assignment but may need a couple weeks after length layoff
|20
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained oblique - hitting well on rehab assignment, should return and reclaim starting role shortly
|21
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - cleared to resume running but clock is ticking, could need lengthy rehab assignment
|22
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
|strained shoulder - throwing live batting practice, which puts him on track for September return
|23
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - lasted two innings in first rehab start, could return before end of August
|24
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - just began facing live hitters, needs to build up to four innings before returning
|25
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|elbow inflammation - cleared for throwing program, good chance of returning sometime in September
|26
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
|concussion - set to undergo further testing, will proceed cautiously after playing with issue for months
|27
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
|fractured finger - needs a couple more weeks in splint, putting him out potentially another month
|28
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
|forearm inflammation - already throwing after a week off, not expected to miss much longer
|29
Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners LF
|fractured foot - early September possible, but there have been no updates since July
|30
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
|sprained elbow - set to begin rehab assignment, but Athletics figure to play it cautiously
|31
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
|sprained elbow - hasn't progressed beyond playing catch, may not make it back in time
|32
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
|strained rotator cuff - returned from same injury to make only one start, won't throw for a month
|33
Jose Abreu Houston Astros 1B
|back inflammation - received two cortisone shots Friday, may not need long to recover
|34
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins 1B
|strained shoulder - recently had cortisone shot, should begin baseball activities soon
|35
Hunter Harvey Washington Nationals RP
|strained elbow - could return this week but likely has been usurped as closer by Kyle Finnegan
|36
Tanner Houck Boston Red Sox SP
|facial fracture - currently building up in minors, should rejoin rotation after one more start
|37
Mitch Haniger San Francisco Giants LF
|fractured forearm - could begin rehab assignment in a week but unclear where he fits anymore
|38
Rowdy Tellez Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|lacerated finger - on rehab assignment but may not be such a priority for the Brewers anymore
|39
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|strained lat - injury is to non-throwing shoulder, but lack of updates is ominous sign
|40
Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained lat - just landed on the IL, which doesn't leave him much time to recover