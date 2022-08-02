Jesus Luzardo made his return from a strained forearm Monday, going five strong against the Reds. Jacob deGrom is set to return Tuesday and Freddy Peralta this week as well.

With so many long-term IL stints coming to an end, you may find yourself with the rare luxury of an open spot. No sense in leaving it that way, right?

Mitch Haniger is on the verge of returning himself, so you may have to move him out of that IL spot just as quickly as you move him in. The timetable has moved up for Ozzie Albies, not that he's widely available. Dustin May is quickly ramping up. Same for Lance McCullers. Meanwhile, Dany Jimenez has a clear path to saves again.

I have 40 names for you here, ranked in terms of stashing priority. Go ahead and take your pick.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox 3B hamstring inflammation - expected back Tuesday after minimum stay 2 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF wrist contusion - hasn't resumed swinging yet, but minimum stay still possible 3 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF rib cage inflammation - doing rotation exercises, could swing soon; shutdown risk seems minimal 4 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in shoulder - expected back Tuesday after making four rehab starts 5 Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF lightheadedness - feeling better, could return by the weekend 6 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS fractured wrist - could begin rehab assignment this weekend, return in mid-August 7 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH fractured thumb - had pins removed Monday, will begin ramping up 8 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat - completed rehab assignment, will return in a matter of days 9 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH Achilles tendinits - could resume baseball activities this week, back next week? 10 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle - on rehab assignment, expected back Friday 11 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B fractured foot - recently shed walking boot, may be back in a couple weeks 12 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B fractured wrist - only a hairline fracture, but won't swing for 10-14 days 13 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF plantar fasciitis - had attempted to play through it, hopefully a short stay

Also really difficult to drop 14 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS broken hamate bone - about three weeks into 5-to-8-week timetable 15 Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tommy John surgery - struck out six over three innings in latest rehab start, two more to go 16 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP fractured finger - will attempt to ramp up again in mid-August 17 Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B stress fracture in back - still another five weeks minimum, could face shutdown 18 Dany Jimenez Oakland Athletics RP strained shoulder - on rehab assignment and should reclaim closer role with Lou Trivino gone 19 Jon Berti Miami Marlins 3B strained groin - has been hitting and running, still no rehab assignment

If you have to, you have to 20 Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants LF concussion - going through protocols, timetable unknown 21 Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B fractured finger - will begin rehab assignment this week 22 Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP elbow flexor strain - has begun playing catch, mid-September still possible 23 Luis Severino New York Yankees SP strained lat - recently moved to 60-day IL, putting him out until mid-September 24 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP strained shoulder - threw a light bullpen session over the weekend, still weeks away 25 Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP strained forearm - set for third rehab start; results lackluster so far 26 Joe Barlow Texas Rangers RP blister - on rehab assignment, but no promises about role when he returns