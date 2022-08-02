dustin-may.jpg

Jesus Luzardo made his return from a strained forearm Monday, going five strong against the Reds. Jacob deGrom is set to return Tuesday and Freddy Peralta this week as well.

With so many long-term IL stints coming to an end, you may find yourself with the rare luxury of an open spot. No sense in leaving it that way, right?

Mitch Haniger is on the verge of returning himself, so you may have to move him out of that IL spot just as quickly as you move him in. The timetable has moved up for Ozzie Albies, not that he's widely available. Dustin May is quickly ramping up. Same for Lance McCullers. Meanwhile, Dany Jimenez has a clear path to saves again.

I have 40 names for you here, ranked in terms of stashing priority. Go ahead and take your pick.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox 3B
hamstring inflammation - expected back Tuesday after minimum stay
2
headshot-image
Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF
wrist contusion - hasn't resumed swinging yet, but minimum stay still possible
3
headshot-image
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
rib cage inflammation - doing rotation exercises, could swing soon; shutdown risk seems minimal
4
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
stress reaction in shoulder - expected back Tuesday after making four rehab starts
5
headshot-image
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
lightheadedness - feeling better, could return by the weekend
6
headshot-image
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
fractured wrist - could begin rehab assignment this weekend, return in mid-August
7
headshot-image
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
fractured thumb - had pins removed Monday, will begin ramping up
8
headshot-image
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained lat - completed rehab assignment, will return in a matter of days
9
headshot-image
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
Achilles tendinits - could resume baseball activities this week, back next week?
10
headshot-image
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
sprained ankle - on rehab assignment, expected back Friday
11
headshot-image
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
fractured foot - recently shed walking boot, may be back in a couple weeks
12
headshot-image
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
fractured wrist - only a hairline fracture, but won't swing for 10-14 days
13
headshot-image
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
plantar fasciitis - had attempted to play through it, hopefully a short stay
Also really difficult to drop
14
headshot-image
Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS
broken hamate bone - about three weeks into 5-to-8-week timetable
15
headshot-image
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - struck out six over three innings in latest rehab start, two more to go
16
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
fractured finger - will attempt to ramp up again in mid-August
17
headshot-image
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
stress fracture in back - still another five weeks minimum, could face shutdown
18
headshot-image
Dany Jimenez Oakland Athletics RP
strained shoulder - on rehab assignment and should reclaim closer role with Lou Trivino gone
19
headshot-image
Jon Berti Miami Marlins 3B
strained groin - has been hitting and running, still no rehab assignment
If you have to, you have to
20
headshot-image
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants LF
concussion - going through protocols, timetable unknown
21
headshot-image
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B
fractured finger - will begin rehab assignment this week
22
headshot-image
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
elbow flexor strain - has begun playing catch, mid-September still possible
23
headshot-image
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
strained lat - recently moved to 60-day IL, putting him out until mid-September
24
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained shoulder - threw a light bullpen session over the weekend, still weeks away
25
headshot-image
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm - set for third rehab start; results lackluster so far
26
headshot-image
Joe Barlow Texas Rangers RP
blister - on rehab assignment, but no promises about role when he returns
Stashing is purely a luxury
27
headshot-image
Thairo Estrada San Francisco Giants 2B
concussion - going through protocols, timetable unknown
28
headshot-image
Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers LF
fractured foot - set to begin rehab assignment, could play some 2B when he returns
29
headshot-image
Garrett Cooper Miami Marlins 1B
wrist contusion - on rehab assignment
30
headshot-image
Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals CF
plantar fasciitis - recently put in walking boot after already missing a month; who knows?
31
headshot-image
Jorge Soler Miami Marlins LF
back spasms - nagging issue not expected to end season, but no clear timetable
32
headshot-image
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
shoulder discomfort - still hasn't resumed swinging after already missing a month
33
headshot-image
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
sprained elbow - received PRP injection but can't return until Sept. 9; shutdown possible
34
headshot-image
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - no updates since he began throwing bullpen sessions in late June
35
headshot-image
James Paxton Boston Red Sox SP
Tommy John surgery - has continued to throw bullpen sessions with no talk of a rehab assignment
36
headshot-image
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
back spasms - scheduled for a bullpen session already, so could be a minimal stay
37
headshot-image
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
elbow tendinitis - went five innings in latest rehab start and could return soon
38
headshot-image
Juan Yepez St. Louis Cardinals LF
strained forearm - has been swinging for a couple weeks, still no rehab assignment
39
headshot-image
Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs SP
strained shoulder - has missed a month already and still not cleared to play catch
40
headshot-image
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 3B
strained hamstring - has begun running progression, could return in week or two