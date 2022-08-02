Jesus Luzardo made his return from a strained forearm Monday, going five strong against the Reds. Jacob deGrom is set to return Tuesday and Freddy Peralta this week as well.
With so many long-term IL stints coming to an end, you may find yourself with the rare luxury of an open spot. No sense in leaving it that way, right?
Mitch Haniger is on the verge of returning himself, so you may have to move him out of that IL spot just as quickly as you move him in. The timetable has moved up for Ozzie Albies, not that he's widely available. Dustin May is quickly ramping up. Same for Lance McCullers. Meanwhile, Dany Jimenez has a clear path to saves again.
I have 40 names for you here, ranked in terms of stashing priority. Go ahead and take your pick.
|1
Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox 3B
|hamstring inflammation - expected back Tuesday after minimum stay
|2
Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF
|wrist contusion - hasn't resumed swinging yet, but minimum stay still possible
|3
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|rib cage inflammation - doing rotation exercises, could swing soon; shutdown risk seems minimal
|4
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|stress reaction in shoulder - expected back Tuesday after making four rehab starts
|5
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
|lightheadedness - feeling better, could return by the weekend
|6
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
|fractured wrist - could begin rehab assignment this weekend, return in mid-August
|7
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
|fractured thumb - had pins removed Monday, will begin ramping up
|8
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained lat - completed rehab assignment, will return in a matter of days
|9
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|Achilles tendinits - could resume baseball activities this week, back next week?
|10
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
|sprained ankle - on rehab assignment, expected back Friday
|11
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
|fractured foot - recently shed walking boot, may be back in a couple weeks
|12
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
|fractured wrist - only a hairline fracture, but won't swing for 10-14 days
|13
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
|plantar fasciitis - had attempted to play through it, hopefully a short stay
|14
Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS
|broken hamate bone - about three weeks into 5-to-8-week timetable
|15
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - struck out six over three innings in latest rehab start, two more to go
|16
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|fractured finger - will attempt to ramp up again in mid-August
|17
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B
|stress fracture in back - still another five weeks minimum, could face shutdown
|18
Dany Jimenez Oakland Athletics RP
|strained shoulder - on rehab assignment and should reclaim closer role with Lou Trivino gone
|19
Jon Berti Miami Marlins 3B
|strained groin - has been hitting and running, still no rehab assignment
|20
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants LF
|concussion - going through protocols, timetable unknown
|21
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B
|fractured finger - will begin rehab assignment this week
|22
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|elbow flexor strain - has begun playing catch, mid-September still possible
|23
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - recently moved to 60-day IL, putting him out until mid-September
|24
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained shoulder - threw a light bullpen session over the weekend, still weeks away
|25
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|strained forearm - set for third rehab start; results lackluster so far
|26
Joe Barlow Texas Rangers RP
|blister - on rehab assignment, but no promises about role when he returns
|27
Thairo Estrada San Francisco Giants 2B
|concussion - going through protocols, timetable unknown
|28
Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers LF
|fractured foot - set to begin rehab assignment, could play some 2B when he returns
|29
Garrett Cooper Miami Marlins 1B
|wrist contusion - on rehab assignment
|30
Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals CF
|plantar fasciitis - recently put in walking boot after already missing a month; who knows?
|31
Jorge Soler Miami Marlins LF
|back spasms - nagging issue not expected to end season, but no clear timetable
|32
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
|shoulder discomfort - still hasn't resumed swinging after already missing a month
|33
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
|sprained elbow - received PRP injection but can't return until Sept. 9; shutdown possible
|34
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Tommy John surgery - no updates since he began throwing bullpen sessions in late June
|35
James Paxton Boston Red Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery - has continued to throw bullpen sessions with no talk of a rehab assignment
|36
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|back spasms - scheduled for a bullpen session already, so could be a minimal stay
|37
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
|elbow tendinitis - went five innings in latest rehab start and could return soon
|38
Juan Yepez St. Louis Cardinals LF
|strained forearm - has been swinging for a couple weeks, still no rehab assignment
|39
Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs SP
|strained shoulder - has missed a month already and still not cleared to play catch
|40
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 3B
|strained hamstring - has begun running progression, could return in week or two