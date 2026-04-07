Things had been quiet on the injury front since the opening day reveal of Jackson Chourio's fractured hand.

A little too quiet.

Just when you thought you had your preferred IL stashes stowed away for the long haul, in came a deluge of new talent over the weekend. The biggest blows were to Juan Soto (strained calf), Mookie Betts (strained oblique), and Hunter Brown (strained shoulder), who I've listed in reverse order of how much time they're likely to miss. Other knocks included Cade Horton (strained forearm), Matthew Boyd (strained biceps), and Alejandro Kirk (fractured thumb).

The former three are obviously must-stash, and the latter three come pretty close, at least in certain formats. But again, you've likely already devoted IL space to other players. How do you make room?

That's why these rankings exist: to help you prioritize. They're not one-size-fits-all, because no rank list can be, but they can at least serve as a check for your assumptions. To be transparent about my own biases, I tend to prioritize the better player over the shorter timeline, not wanting to devote valuable IL space to a player who I'm liable to cut as soon as he's active.

Also really difficult to drop 16 Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs SP strained biceps - was having trouble bouncing back between starts, likely looking at a short stay 17 Cade Horton Chicago Cubs P strained forearm - placed on IL right away, but severity remains unknown 18 Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C strained hamstring - should begin hitting off a tee this week with an eye on returning within a couple weeks 19 Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles SS broken hamate bone - about a week into rehab assignment, so return should be soon 20 Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 2B sprained UCL - will begin throwing progression this week, which will offer a better idea if he can return this year 21 Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP intercostal nerve irritation - went five innings in first rehab start Friday, scheduled for another