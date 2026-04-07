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Things had been quiet on the injury front since the opening day reveal of Jackson Chourio's fractured hand.

A little too quiet.

Just when you thought you had your preferred IL stashes stowed away for the long haul, in came a deluge of new talent over the weekend. The biggest blows were to Juan Soto (strained calf), Mookie Betts (strained oblique), and Hunter Brown (strained shoulder), who I've listed in reverse order of how much time they're likely to miss. Other knocks included Cade Horton (strained forearm), Matthew Boyd (strained biceps), and Alejandro Kirk (fractured thumb).

The former three are obviously must-stash, and the latter three come pretty close, at least in certain formats. But again, you've likely already devoted IL space to other players. How do you make room?

That's why these rankings exist: to help you prioritize. They're not one-size-fits-all, because no rank list can be, but they can at least serve as a check for your assumptions. To be transparent about my own biases, I tend to prioritize the better player over the shorter timeline, not wanting to devote valuable IL space to a player who I'm liable to cut as soon as he's active.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
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Juan Soto New York Mets LF
strained calf - looked like he might avoid an IL stint at first, but expected to miss 2-3 weeks
2
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Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
fractured hand - IL stint was an opening day surprise, but his 2-to-4-week timetable is within our sights now
3
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Hunter Brown Houston Astros SP
strained shoulder - still being examined to determine timetable for return
4
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Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers RF
strained oblique - normal timetable is 4-6 weeks, but both Betts and manager Dave Roberts are optimistic he can beat it
5
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Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
sprained knee - on rehab assignment, could return as early as this weekend
6
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Josh Hader Houston Astros RP
biceps tendinitis - has been throwing bullpens and should face hitters soon, could be back before end of April
7
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Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
blister on index finger - left rehab start April 2, trying new treatments to make it back sooner
8
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Trey Yesavage Toronto Blue Jays SP
shoulder impingement - will make second rehab start Thursday, may need a couple more before returning
9
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Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins RF
strained hamstring - only Grade 1 strain, so he's likely to return before the end of April
10
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Ryan Pepiot Tampa Bay Rays RP
hip inflammation - threw a bullpen session Friday, could be activated for current series against Cubs
11
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Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
thoracic outlet syndrome - one good rehab start and one bad, with two to go; velocity down 3 mph, though
12
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Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions and may be just a couple weeks away, but velocity issues persist
13
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Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
Tommy John surgery - simulating innings in batting practice; mid-May remains a realistic goal
14
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Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
elbow surgery - has continued to throw even while dealing with hamstring soreness; rehab assignment forthcoming
15
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Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder fatigue - expected to begin throwing to hitters this week, but still likely out until late May
Also really difficult to drop
16
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Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs SP
strained biceps - was having trouble bouncing back between starts, likely looking at a short stay
17
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Cade Horton Chicago Cubs P
strained forearm - placed on IL right away, but severity remains unknown
18
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Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C
strained hamstring - should begin hitting off a tee this week with an eye on returning within a couple weeks
19
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Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles SS
broken hamate bone - about a week into rehab assignment, so return should be soon
20
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Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 2B
sprained UCL - will begin throwing progression this week, which will offer a better idea if he can return this year
21
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Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
intercostal nerve irritation - went five innings in first rehab start Friday, scheduled for another
Still a priority on some level
22
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Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP
shoulder inflammation - playing catch, but no bullpen sessions yet; April return seems like a long shot
23
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Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
UCL revision surgery - throwing live batting practice, could be ready before the end of May
24
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Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C
fractured thumb - set to undergo surgery Tuesday; timetable won't be revealed until later, but May is possible
25
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Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
forearm fatigue - throwing bullpen sessions, but absence could extend deep into May
26
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Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
Tommy John surgery - shut down with renewed soreness after exhibition start in March, playing catch again
27
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Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
elbow surgery - had bone spurs removed March 11, won't begin throwing until late April with an eye on midseason return
28
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Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
elbow surgery - had bone spurs removed in mid-February, won't return until June or July
Stashing is purely a luxury
29
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Carlos Estevez Kansas City Royals RP
foot contusion - injury is less of a concern than velocity; unlikely to regain closer role without improvement
30
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Quinn Priester Milwaukee Brewers SP
nerve issue in wrist - facing live hitters already, could begin rehab assignment soon
31
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Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
strained oblique - has been throwing bullpen sessions, but no timeline yet
32
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Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
Tommy John surgery - has been throwing batting practice, could begin pitching in games in late May
33
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Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
Tommy John surgery - has begun throwing bullpen sessions, but not expected back until midseason
34
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Anthony Volpe New York Yankees SS
shoulder surgery - participating in batting practice, likely just a week or two from beginning rehab assignment
35
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Ha-seong Kim Atlanta Braves 2B
torn tendon in finger - mid-May remains the target; should begin rehab assignment within a couple weeks
36
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Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
hip surgery - has been catching sim games, trying to build up to nine innings; April return is on the table
37
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Jordan Lawlar Arizona Diamondbacks SS
fractured wrist - X-ray turned up negative at first, but CT scan revealed fracture; expected to miss 6-8 weeks
38
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Kirby Yates Los Angeles Angels RP
knee inflammation - nearing return but working on mechanics right now; looking less likely to overtake Jordan Romano
39
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Andrew Vaughn Milwaukee Brewers 1B
broken hamate bone - has undergone surgery; usual six-week timetable puts him on track to return in mid-May
40
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Lourdes Gurriel Arizona Diamondbacks LF
torn ACL - participating in simulated games; full rehab assignment will come later in April