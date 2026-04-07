Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 40 IL stashes with Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Hunter Brown all going down
You're obviously devoting IL space to a stud who gets hurt, but you may need to clear a spot for him
Things had been quiet on the injury front since the opening day reveal of Jackson Chourio's fractured hand.
A little too quiet.
Just when you thought you had your preferred IL stashes stowed away for the long haul, in came a deluge of new talent over the weekend. The biggest blows were to Juan Soto (strained calf), Mookie Betts (strained oblique), and Hunter Brown (strained shoulder), who I've listed in reverse order of how much time they're likely to miss. Other knocks included Cade Horton (strained forearm), Matthew Boyd (strained biceps), and Alejandro Kirk (fractured thumb).
The former three are obviously must-stash, and the latter three come pretty close, at least in certain formats. But again, you've likely already devoted IL space to other players. How do you make room?
That's why these rankings exist: to help you prioritize. They're not one-size-fits-all, because no rank list can be, but they can at least serve as a check for your assumptions. To be transparent about my own biases, I tend to prioritize the better player over the shorter timeline, not wanting to devote valuable IL space to a player who I'm liable to cut as soon as he's active.
|1
Juan Soto New York Mets LF
|strained calf - looked like he might avoid an IL stint at first, but expected to miss 2-3 weeks
|2
Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
|fractured hand - IL stint was an opening day surprise, but his 2-to-4-week timetable is within our sights now
|3
Hunter Brown Houston Astros SP
|strained shoulder - still being examined to determine timetable for return
|4
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|strained oblique - normal timetable is 4-6 weeks, but both Betts and manager Dave Roberts are optimistic he can beat it
|5
Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
|sprained knee - on rehab assignment, could return as early as this weekend
|6
Josh Hader Houston Astros RP
|biceps tendinitis - has been throwing bullpens and should face hitters soon, could be back before end of April
|7
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|blister on index finger - left rehab start April 2, trying new treatments to make it back sooner
|8
Trey Yesavage Toronto Blue Jays SP
|shoulder impingement - will make second rehab start Thursday, may need a couple more before returning
|9
Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins RF
|strained hamstring - only Grade 1 strain, so he's likely to return before the end of April
|10
Ryan Pepiot Tampa Bay Rays RP
|hip inflammation - threw a bullpen session Friday, could be activated for current series against Cubs
|11
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
|thoracic outlet syndrome - one good rehab start and one bad, with two to go; velocity down 3 mph, though
|12
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions and may be just a couple weeks away, but velocity issues persist
|13
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
|Tommy John surgery - simulating innings in batting practice; mid-May remains a realistic goal
|14
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|elbow surgery - has continued to throw even while dealing with hamstring soreness; rehab assignment forthcoming
|15
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder fatigue - expected to begin throwing to hitters this week, but still likely out until late May
|16
Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs SP
|strained biceps - was having trouble bouncing back between starts, likely looking at a short stay
|17
Cade Horton Chicago Cubs P
|strained forearm - placed on IL right away, but severity remains unknown
|18
Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C
|strained hamstring - should begin hitting off a tee this week with an eye on returning within a couple weeks
|19
Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles SS
|broken hamate bone - about a week into rehab assignment, so return should be soon
|20
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 2B
|sprained UCL - will begin throwing progression this week, which will offer a better idea if he can return this year
|21
Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|intercostal nerve irritation - went five innings in first rehab start Friday, scheduled for another
|22
Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP
|shoulder inflammation - playing catch, but no bullpen sessions yet; April return seems like a long shot
|23
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
|UCL revision surgery - throwing live batting practice, could be ready before the end of May
|24
Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C
|fractured thumb - set to undergo surgery Tuesday; timetable won't be revealed until later, but May is possible
|25
Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
|forearm fatigue - throwing bullpen sessions, but absence could extend deep into May
|26
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|Tommy John surgery - shut down with renewed soreness after exhibition start in March, playing catch again
|27
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
|elbow surgery - had bone spurs removed March 11, won't begin throwing until late April with an eye on midseason return
|28
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
|elbow surgery - had bone spurs removed in mid-February, won't return until June or July
|29
Carlos Estevez Kansas City Royals RP
|foot contusion - injury is less of a concern than velocity; unlikely to regain closer role without improvement
|30
Quinn Priester Milwaukee Brewers SP
|nerve issue in wrist - facing live hitters already, could begin rehab assignment soon
|31
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
|strained oblique - has been throwing bullpen sessions, but no timeline yet
|32
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|Tommy John surgery - has been throwing batting practice, could begin pitching in games in late May
|33
Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|Tommy John surgery - has begun throwing bullpen sessions, but not expected back until midseason
|34
Anthony Volpe New York Yankees SS
|shoulder surgery - participating in batting practice, likely just a week or two from beginning rehab assignment
|35
Ha-seong Kim Atlanta Braves 2B
|torn tendon in finger - mid-May remains the target; should begin rehab assignment within a couple weeks
|36
Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
|hip surgery - has been catching sim games, trying to build up to nine innings; April return is on the table
|37
Jordan Lawlar Arizona Diamondbacks SS
|fractured wrist - X-ray turned up negative at first, but CT scan revealed fracture; expected to miss 6-8 weeks
|38
Kirby Yates Los Angeles Angels RP
|knee inflammation - nearing return but working on mechanics right now; looking less likely to overtake Jordan Romano
|39
Andrew Vaughn Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|broken hamate bone - has undergone surgery; usual six-week timetable puts him on track to return in mid-May
|40
Lourdes Gurriel Arizona Diamondbacks LF
|torn ACL - participating in simulated games; full rehab assignment will come later in April