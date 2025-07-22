Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 40 IL stashes with Spencer Arrighetti, Luke Keaschall nearing a return
A number of long-term injury cases have returned in recent weeks, and several more are on the horizon
It's been a hot minute since I've ranked IL stashes for Fantasy Baseball, and my biggest takeaway is that for the first time this season, I don't have to go 50 deep.
This is partly because an increasing number of players have been ruled out from returning completely, but I think the bigger reason is a more positive one: A number of long-term injury cases have finally returned.
Speaking of returns, it sounds like Austin Riley is already recovered from his strained abdominal and is expected to be activated Tuesday. In fact, by the time you're reading this, it may have already happened, which is why I didn't bother to rank him here. If I had, he would be second, behind only Yordan Alvarez, who's finally making some progress with his fractured hand.
Meanwhile, we're still awaiting confirmation that Dodgers closer Tanner Scott is indeed headed to the IL after feeling a "sting" in his forearm Monday. Obviously, where he ranks here would depend on what the MRI actually shows.
As always, I should point out that the order here isn't strictly a matter of timetable but also how impactful the player figures to be when he returns. I should also point out, though, that the later in the calendar we get, the more weight timetable holds.
|1
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|fractured hand - began hitting Friday and could return before the end of July if he progresses enough
|2
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
|strained groin - expected to begin rehab assignment this week, likely to need 3-4 starts
|3
Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP
|fractured ribcage - has begun playing catch but won't be eligible to return until Aug. 19
|4
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
|strained rotator cuff - on throwing program, but no word of rehab assignment yet
|5
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - got up to 58 pitches in latest rehab start, may need only one more
|6
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
|fractured rib - should face live pitching this week, with a rehab assignment soon to follow
|7
Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles C
|strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, should be ready to go by next week
|8
Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B
|strained hamstring - results of MRI not available yet, but injury reportedly "doesn't look good"
|9
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves SP
|fractured elbow - a week from being reevaluated, likely out until September, even in best case
|10
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|Tommy John surgery - has resumed rehab assignment after shutting down in June with renewed discomfort
|11
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
|nerve irritation - has struggled in three short rehab starts; timeline still to be determined
|12
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - has begun throwing bullpen sessions, giving him a chance to return before September
|13
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
|strained shoulder - has been throwing for a few weeks, will still need several rehab starts before returning
|14
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
|stress fracture in rib - back to facing hitters, but will need multiple rehab starts before returning
|15
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|bone bruise in knee - has resumed swinging a bat, expected to return in mid-August
|16
Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 3B
|fractured rib - fracture wasn't detected right away, so likely a small one; out until mid-August
|17
Dylan Crews Washington Nationals CF
|strained oblique - did a full complement of baseball activities this weekend and all set for rehab assignment
|18
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
|fractured thumb - threw three innings in rehab start Sunday, likely needs 3-4 more such starts
|19
Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays DH
|shoulder inflammation - still a couple weeks from swinging the bat, likely a month from returning
|20
Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers RF
|strained hamstring - recently resumed running, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
|21
Sal Frelick Milwaukee Brewers RF
|strained hamstring - not expected to be long-term absence, could return before end of the week
|22
Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
|hip impingement - on verge of returning already from injury that has impacted his performance all year
|23
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - has gotten a ton of strikeouts through two Double-A rehab starts; likely 1-2 more to go
|24
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
|elbow inflammation - will throw batting practice Friday before going on rehab assignment
|25
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
|shoulder fatigue - was supposed to have resumed throwing, but unclear if he has; will need lengthy rehab
|26
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
|fractured finger - CT scan Monday showed healing wasn't complete, so still a couple weeks from rehab
|27
Luke Keaschall Minnesota Twins DH
|fractured forearm - will likely need at least another week on rehab assignment that began Friday
|28
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals LF
|sprained ribs - should begin hitting progression this week, was struggling mightily before injury
|29
Shelby Miller Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|flexor strain - fill-in closer is already back to throwing in earnest as Diamondbacks believe they dodged a bullet
|30
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - set to begin rehab assignment Thursday, will need at least four such starts
|31
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
|elbow discomfort - was building up from lat strain when elbow issue came up; rehab on pause
|32
Zach Eflin Baltimore Orioles SP
|back discomfort - has already made two rehab starts, could return as soon as Wednesday
|33
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder impingement - has resumed throwing progression, looking to return before the end of August
|34
Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays CF
|strained hamstring - on rehab assignment, expected to be ready by the end of the week
|35
Jake Burger Texas Rangers 1B
|strained quadriceps - no timetable offered yet, but doesn't sound like a long-term absence
|36
Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B
|strained hamstring - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday; strong underlying data offers reason for hope
|37
Andres Gimenez Toronto Blue Jays 2B
|sprained ankle - back to hitting and fielding, could return before the end of the month
|38
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
|Tommy John surgery - three starts into rehab assignment, but has yet to work beyond two innings
|39
Cristian Javier Houston Astros SP
|Tommy John surgery - went three innings in last rehab start, could return at some point in August
|40
Rhys Hoskins Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|sprained thumb - likely still a month or so from returning, based on initial timetable