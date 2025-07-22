It's been a hot minute since I've ranked IL stashes for Fantasy Baseball, and my biggest takeaway is that for the first time this season, I don't have to go 50 deep.

This is partly because an increasing number of players have been ruled out from returning completely, but I think the bigger reason is a more positive one: A number of long-term injury cases have finally returned.

Speaking of returns, it sounds like Austin Riley is already recovered from his strained abdominal and is expected to be activated Tuesday. In fact, by the time you're reading this, it may have already happened, which is why I didn't bother to rank him here. If I had, he would be second, behind only Yordan Alvarez, who's finally making some progress with his fractured hand.

Meanwhile, we're still awaiting confirmation that Dodgers closer Tanner Scott is indeed headed to the IL after feeling a "sting" in his forearm Monday. Obviously, where he ranks here would depend on what the MRI actually shows.

As always, I should point out that the order here isn't strictly a matter of timetable but also how impactful the player figures to be when he returns. I should also point out, though, that the later in the calendar we get, the more weight timetable holds.