It's been a hot minute since I've ranked IL stashes for Fantasy Baseball, and my biggest takeaway is that for the first time this season, I don't have to go 50 deep.

This is partly because an increasing number of players have been ruled out from returning completely, but I think the bigger reason is a more positive one: A number of long-term injury cases have finally returned.

Speaking of returns, Austin Riley was expected back Tuesday, but the latest reports say the Braves have no reason to rush him and will wait until Friday. He wasn't on this list at first publish, but I've since slotted him second, behind only Yordan Alvarez, who's finally making some progress with his fractured hand.

Meanwhile, we're still awaiting confirmation that Dodgers closer Tanner Scott is indeed headed to the IL after feeling a "sting" in his forearm Monday. Obviously, where he ranks here would depend on what the MRI actually shows.

As always, I should point out that the order here isn't strictly a matter of timetable but also how impactful the player figures to be when he returns. I should also point out, though, that the later in the calendar we get, the more weight timetable holds.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
fractured hand - began hitting Friday and could return before the end of July if he progresses enough
2
Austin Riley Atlanta Braves 3B
strained abdominal - due back Friday; was originally expected back Tuesday, but Braves decided not to push it
3
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
strained groin - expected to begin rehab assignment this week, likely to need 3-4 starts
4
Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP
fractured ribcage - has begun playing catch but won't be eligible to return until Aug. 19
5
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
strained rotator cuff - on throwing program, but no word of rehab assignment yet
6
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - got up to 58 pitches in latest rehab start, may need only one more
7
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
fractured rib - should face live pitching this week, with a rehab assignment soon to follow
8
Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles C
strained oblique - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, should be ready to go by next week
9
Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B
strained hamstring - results of MRI not available yet, but injury reportedly "doesn't look good"
10
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves SP
fractured elbow - a week from being reevaluated, likely out until September even in best case
Also really difficult to drop
11
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
Tommy John surgery - has resumed rehab assignment after shutting down in June with renewed discomfort
12
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
nerve irritation - has struggled in three short rehab starts; timeline still to be determined
13
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
shoulder inflammation - has begun throwing bullpen sessions, giving him a chance to return before September
14
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
strained shoulder - has been throwing for a few weeks, will still need several rehab starts before returning
15
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
stress fracture in rib - back to facing hitters, set to begin rehab assignment next week
16
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
bone bruise in knee - has resumed swinging a bat, expected to return in mid-August
17
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
ankle tendinitis - tried to push through injury, lending hope that it's a minimum stint
18
Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 3B
fractured rib - fracture wasn't detected right away so likely a small one; out until mid-August
19
Dylan Crews Washington Nationals CF
strained oblique - did a full complement of baseball activities this weekend and all set for rehab assignment
20
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
fractured thumb - threw three innings in rehab start Sunday, likely needs 3-4 more such starts
21
Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays DH
shoulder inflammation - still a couple weeks from swinging the bat, likely a month from returning
Still a priority on some level
22
Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers RF
strained hamstring - recently resumed running, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
23
Sal Frelick Milwaukee Brewers RF
strained hamstring - not expected to be long-term absence, could return before end of the week
24
Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
hip impingement - on verge of returning already from injury that has impacted his performance all year
25
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
strained lat - has gotten a ton of strikeouts through two Double-A rehab starts; likely 1-2 more to go
26
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - will throw batting practice Friday before going on rehab assignment
27
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
shoulder fatigue - was supposed to have resumed throwing but unclear if he has; will need lengthy rehab
28
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
fractured finger - CT scan Monday showed healing wasn't complete so still a couple weeks from rehab
29
Luke Keaschall Minnesota Twins DH
fractured forearm - will likely need at least another week on rehab assignment that began Friday
Stashing is purely a luxury
30
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals LF
sprained ribs - should begin hitting progression this week, was struggling mightily before injury
31
Shelby Miller Arizona Diamondbacks RP
flexor strain - fill-in closer is already back to throwing in earnest as Diamondbacks believe they dodged a bullet
32
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - set to begin rehab assignment Thursday, will need at least four such starts
33
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
elbow discomfort - was building up from lat strain when elbow issue came up; rehab on pause
34
Zach Eflin Baltimore Orioles SP
back discomfort - has already made two rehab starts, could return as soon as Wednesday
35
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder impingement - has resumed throwing progression, looking to return before the end of August
36
Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays CF
strained hamstring - on rehab assignment, expected to be ready by the end of the week
37
Jake Burger Texas Rangers 1B
strained quadriceps - no timetable offered yet but doesn't sound like a long-term absence
38
Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B
strained hamstring - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday; strong underlying data offers reason for hope
39
Andres Gimenez Toronto Blue Jays 2B
sprained ankle - back to hitting and fielding, could return before the end of the month
40
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - three starts into rehab assignment but has yet to work beyond two innings
41
Cristian Javier Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - went three innings in last rehab start, could return at some point in August
42
Rhys Hoskins Milwaukee Brewers 1B
sprained thumb - likely still a month or so from returning, based on initial timetable
43
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
blister - likely not a long-term absence
44
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
strained calf - close to throwing off mound, should return at some point in August
45
Nestor Cortes Milwaukee Brewers SP
flexor strain - will throw 90 pitches in next rehab start Thursday, with activation likely to follow