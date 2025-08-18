zack-wheeler.jpg

We've reached the point in the season, with roughly six weeks to go, when every injury has a chance to be a season-ender. So when the clear front-runner for NL Cy Young lands on the IL, it's nothing short of a gut punch.

That's especially true given the nature of Zack Wheeler's injury: a blood clot in his throwing shoulder. The Phillies aren't offering a timeline, but given that the condition is treated with blood thinners administered over the course of several weeks, the writing would appear to be on the wall. One thing you don't want to do while on blood thinners is bleed, and playing competitive sports greatly increases the chances of that.

Is it technically possible Wheeler could make it back in time to contribute during the regular season? I suppose it is, which is why the Phillies haven't ruled him out yet. But it would be threading a needle and possibly taking on more risk than advisable. A postseason return would be more likely, though also hardly a sure thing.

So for now, Wheeler ranks fairly high in my IL stash rankings. I'm not opposed to dropping him, necessarily, but again, any injury has the potential to be a season-ender right now. When it comes to filling your IL spots, almost every player's timeline is as murky as Wheeler's. Few of those with a clearer timeline can come close to making the impact that an NL Cy Young front-runner can.

Wouldn't you rather use an IL spot on a potential difference-maker, no matter how unlikely he is of making that difference, than someone you're liable to drop as soon as he's activated? That's the way I've always seen it and the way I approach these rankings.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
fractured hand - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday; expected to need a couple weeks given length of absence
2
player headshot
Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP
fractured ribcage - has looked good in two rehab starts; likely one more to go
3
player headshot
Austin Riley Atlanta Braves 3B
strained abdominal - nearly returned this weekend but reported discomfort while throwing, will try again Monday
4
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF
concussion - special IL designation requires only seven days; likely to return this week
5
player headshot
Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
strained hamstring - running at 75 percent on treadmill, should begin rehab assignment by end of August
6
player headshot
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
strained rotator cuff - has completed a couple bullpen sessions and is nearing rehab assignment, but time is running out
7
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
blister on finger - was scheduled for bullpen session at last report, may need only one rehab start
8
player headshot
Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
Tommy John surgery - threw seven innings in latest rehab start, expected back later this week
Also really difficult to drop
9
player headshot
Tanner Scott Los Angeles Dodgers RP
elbow inflammation - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, putting him on track to return by next week
10
player headshot
Chase Burns Cincinnati Reds SP
flexor strain - could be in for a minimum IL stint, but given his youth, Reds are unlikely to take any chances
11
player headshot
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - struck out nine over five shutout innings in latest rehab start, scheduled for one more
12
player headshot
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
knee inflammation - back on IL for different injury after one abbreviated start, aiming for minimum 15 days
13
player headshot
Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
fractured forearm - began rehab assignment over the weekend, likely to return before the end of this week
14
player headshot
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
strained oblique - no timetable offered except that it'll be more than the minimum 15 days; expected back this year
15
player headshot
Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins LF
strained oblique - expected to miss "multiple weeks," leaving a tight window to return
16
player headshot
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
blood clot in shoulder - no timetable offered, but it seems like a long shot he'll return
17
player headshot
Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B
hand inflammation - back on IL with same injury that sidelined him for most of June; unclear when he could return
18
player headshot
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - fastball up 2 mph across three rehab starts; his next start may be in the majors this week
19
player headshot
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
strained shoulder - threw two simulated innings Friday, could begin rehab assignment soon, but will need several starts
Still a priority on some level
20
player headshot
Brandon Walter Houston Astros SP
elbow inflammation - has been throwing bullpen sessions, may need only one rehab start
21
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
fractured wrist - nearing end of three weeks with no activity, but unclear what happens after that
22
player headshot
Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B
strained hamstring - ineligible to return until Sept. 19, may ultimately need surgery, but going the rehab route for now
23
player headshot
Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals RF
strained hamstring - crushing it on rehab assignment, which Royals seem to be slow-playing; could return any day now
24
player headshot
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
fractured finger - on rehab assignment, could return as soon as next week
25
player headshot
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
fractured shoulder - performing well on rehab assignment, but still a week or two from returning
26
player headshot
Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays DH
shoulder inflammation - swinging from both sides, but still a couple weeks from rehab assignment
27
player headshot
Adolis Garcia Texas Rangers RF
sprained ankle - finished out the game in which he suffered the injury, expected to miss the minimum
28
player headshot
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - inching closer to return after throwing 77 pitches in latest rehab start; perhaps just one more
29
player headshot
Hye Seong Kim Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
shoulder bursitis - has resumed all activities, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
Stashing is purely a luxury
30
player headshot
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
strained calf - completely 5 1/3 innings in latest rehab start, likely to be activated for doubleheader Monday
31
player headshot
Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals 3B
strained shoulder - regaining strength at spring training facility; Cardinals may be slow-playing him to try younger options
32
player headshot
Victor Scott II St. Louis Cardinals CF
sprained ankle - not a serious injury; could miss only the minimum, bringing him back before the end of August
33
player headshot
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
blister on finger - threw 80 pitches over five innings in rehab start Friday, unclear if he'll get another
34
player headshot
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
sprained elbow - struck out nine over 3 1/3 in latest rehab start, will likely need at least two more
35
player headshot
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
wrist inflammation - expected back within a couple weeks, but Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers could impede playing time
36
player headshot
Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
sprained ankle - was struggling mightily before injury, and it sounds like the Dodgers intend to slow-play him
37
player headshot
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
shoulder fatigue - hadn't resumed throwing off mound as of last report, making chances of building up in time bleak
38
player headshot
Mike Soroka Chicago Cubs SP
strained shoulder - has resumed playing catch, giving him a good chance of returning in early September
39
player headshot
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
strained lat - back to throwing bullpen sessions; has a ways to go, but Marlins remain optimistic he'll return
40
player headshot
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder impingement - got knocked around in first rehab start with velocity still trailing where it was in Japan
41
player headshot
Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP
flexor strain - not expected back until late September or early October, so he's effectively done for Fantasy
42
player headshot
Seth Halvorsen Colorado Rockies RP
flexor strain - hasn't been ruled out for the season, but needs everything to go right
43
player headshot
Rhys Hoskins Milwaukee Brewers 1B
sprained thumb - has resumed hitting and throwing and could return in early September, but may have to settle for part-time role
44
player headshot
Jorge Soler Los Angeles Angels RF
back inflammation - no baseball activities yet, unclear if he'll get the chance to return
45
player headshot
Alex Cobb Detroit Tigers SP
hip inflammation - has made seven rehab starts, but none longer than 2 1/2 innings; unclear if Tigers will need him