We've reached the point in the season, with roughly six weeks to go, when every injury has a chance to be a season-ender. So when the clear front-runner for NL Cy Young lands on the IL, it's nothing short of a gut punch.

That's especially true given the nature of Zack Wheeler's injury: a blood clot in his throwing shoulder. The Phillies aren't offering a timeline, but given that the condition is treated with blood thinners administered over the course of several weeks, the writing would appear to be on the wall. One thing you don't want to do while on blood thinners is bleed, and playing competitive sports greatly increases the chances of that.

Is it technically possible Wheeler could make it back in time to contribute during the regular season? I suppose it is, which is why the Phillies haven't ruled him out yet. But it would be threading a needle and possibly taking on more risk than advisable. A postseason return would be more likely, though also hardly a sure thing.

So for now, Wheeler ranks fairly high in my IL stash rankings. I'm not opposed to dropping him, necessarily, but again, any injury has the potential to be a season-ender right now. When it comes to filling your IL spots, almost every player's timeline is as murky as Wheeler's. Few of those with a clearer timeline can come close to making the impact that an NL Cy Young front-runner can.

Wouldn't you rather use an IL spot on a potential difference-maker, no matter how unlikely he is of making that difference, than someone you're liable to drop as soon as he's activated? That's the way I've always seen it and the way I approach these rankings.