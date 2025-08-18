Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 45 IL stashes with the uncertainty surrounding Zack Wheeler
The Phillies haven't ruled their ace out for the season, but the treatment may make it inevitable
We've reached the point in the season, with roughly six weeks to go, when every injury has a chance to be a season-ender. So when the clear front-runner for NL Cy Young lands on the IL, it's nothing short of a gut punch.
That's especially true given the nature of Zack Wheeler's injury: a blood clot in his throwing shoulder. The Phillies aren't offering a timeline, but given that the condition is treated with blood thinners administered over the course of several weeks, the writing would appear to be on the wall. One thing you don't want to do while on blood thinners is bleed, and playing competitive sports greatly increases the chances of that.
Is it technically possible Wheeler could make it back in time to contribute during the regular season? I suppose it is, which is why the Phillies haven't ruled him out yet. But it would be threading a needle and possibly taking on more risk than advisable. A postseason return would be more likely, though also hardly a sure thing.
So for now, Wheeler ranks fairly high in my IL stash rankings. I'm not opposed to dropping him, necessarily, but again, any injury has the potential to be a season-ender right now. When it comes to filling your IL spots, almost every player's timeline is as murky as Wheeler's. Few of those with a clearer timeline can come close to making the impact that an NL Cy Young front-runner can.
Wouldn't you rather use an IL spot on a potential difference-maker, no matter how unlikely he is of making that difference, than someone you're liable to drop as soon as he's activated? That's the way I've always seen it and the way I approach these rankings.
|1
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|fractured hand - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday; expected to need a couple weeks given length of absence
|2
Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP
|fractured ribcage - has looked good in two rehab starts; likely one more to go
|3
Austin Riley Atlanta Braves 3B
|strained abdominal - nearly returned this weekend but reported discomfort while throwing, will try again Monday
|4
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF
|concussion - special IL designation requires only seven days; likely to return this week
|5
Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
|strained hamstring - running at 75 percent on treadmill, should begin rehab assignment by end of August
|6
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
|strained rotator cuff - has completed a couple bullpen sessions and is nearing rehab assignment, but time is running out
|7
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|blister on finger - was scheduled for bullpen session at last report, may need only one rehab start
|8
Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
|Tommy John surgery - threw seven innings in latest rehab start, expected back later this week
|9
Tanner Scott Los Angeles Dodgers RP
|elbow inflammation - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, putting him on track to return by next week
|10
Chase Burns Cincinnati Reds SP
|flexor strain - could be in for a minimum IL stint, but given his youth, Reds are unlikely to take any chances
|11
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - struck out nine over five shutout innings in latest rehab start, scheduled for one more
|12
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
|knee inflammation - back on IL for different injury after one abbreviated start, aiming for minimum 15 days
|13
Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
|fractured forearm - began rehab assignment over the weekend, likely to return before the end of this week
|14
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|strained oblique - no timetable offered except that it'll be more than the minimum 15 days; expected back this year
|15
Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins LF
|strained oblique - expected to miss "multiple weeks," leaving a tight window to return
|16
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
|blood clot in shoulder - no timetable offered, but it seems like a long shot he'll return
|17
Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B
|hand inflammation - back on IL with same injury that sidelined him for most of June; unclear when he could return
|18
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
|elbow inflammation - fastball up 2 mph across three rehab starts; his next start may be in the majors this week
|19
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
|strained shoulder - threw two simulated innings Friday, could begin rehab assignment soon, but will need several starts
|20
Brandon Walter Houston Astros SP
|elbow inflammation - has been throwing bullpen sessions, may need only one rehab start
|21
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
|fractured wrist - nearing end of three weeks with no activity, but unclear what happens after that
|22
Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B
|strained hamstring - ineligible to return until Sept. 19, may ultimately need surgery, but going the rehab route for now
|23
Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals RF
|strained hamstring - crushing it on rehab assignment, which Royals seem to be slow-playing; could return any day now
|24
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
|fractured finger - on rehab assignment, could return as soon as next week
|25
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
|fractured shoulder - performing well on rehab assignment, but still a week or two from returning
|26
Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays DH
|shoulder inflammation - swinging from both sides, but still a couple weeks from rehab assignment
|27
Adolis Garcia Texas Rangers RF
|sprained ankle - finished out the game in which he suffered the injury, expected to miss the minimum
|28
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
|Tommy John surgery - inching closer to return after throwing 77 pitches in latest rehab start; perhaps just one more
|29
Hye Seong Kim Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|shoulder bursitis - has resumed all activities, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
|30
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
|strained calf - completely 5 1/3 innings in latest rehab start, likely to be activated for doubleheader Monday
|31
Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals 3B
|strained shoulder - regaining strength at spring training facility; Cardinals may be slow-playing him to try younger options
|32
Victor Scott II St. Louis Cardinals CF
|sprained ankle - not a serious injury; could miss only the minimum, bringing him back before the end of August
|33
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|blister on finger - threw 80 pitches over five innings in rehab start Friday, unclear if he'll get another
|34
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
|sprained elbow - struck out nine over 3 1/3 in latest rehab start, will likely need at least two more
|35
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
|wrist inflammation - expected back within a couple weeks, but Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers could impede playing time
|36
Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|sprained ankle - was struggling mightily before injury, and it sounds like the Dodgers intend to slow-play him
|37
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
|shoulder fatigue - hadn't resumed throwing off mound as of last report, making chances of building up in time bleak
|38
Mike Soroka Chicago Cubs SP
|strained shoulder - has resumed playing catch, giving him a good chance of returning in early September
|39
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
|strained lat - back to throwing bullpen sessions; has a ways to go, but Marlins remain optimistic he'll return
|40
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder impingement - got knocked around in first rehab start with velocity still trailing where it was in Japan
|41
Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|flexor strain - not expected back until late September or early October, so he's effectively done for Fantasy
|42
Seth Halvorsen Colorado Rockies RP
|flexor strain - hasn't been ruled out for the season, but needs everything to go right
|43
Rhys Hoskins Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|sprained thumb - has resumed hitting and throwing and could return in early September, but may have to settle for part-time role
|44
Jorge Soler Los Angeles Angels RF
|back inflammation - no baseball activities yet, unclear if he'll get the chance to return
|45
Alex Cobb Detroit Tigers SP
|hip inflammation - has made seven rehab starts, but none longer than 2 1/2 innings; unclear if Tigers will need him