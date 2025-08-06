It's been a long road back for Spencer Arrighetti. The 25-year-old, who was widely regarded as a sleeper coming into the year, first fractured his thumb on April 5. He wasn't having a good outing then, but his previous one was a gem in which he allowed one hit over six innings. And let's not forget his final 10 appearances last year, in which he put together a 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 11.4 K/9. They're what made him a sleeper in the first place.

So will he have been worth the wait when he makes his return Wednesday, finally graduating from these IL stash rankings? That's anybody's guess. His injury wasn't the sort that might diminish his stuff, but he wasn't exactly a fully formed asset before it and saw some of his old control problems return in his three rehab starts. If I could rank him here (which I can't since he's coming off the IL), I would place him 21st, just behind Dylan Crews in the "still a priority on some level" tier. He's a talented pitcher with some upside to dream on, but you shouldn't be pinning all of your hopes to him.

Another preseason hype guy who could become relevant again is Victor Robles. He's apparently on the verge of a rehab assignment after so badly injuring his shoulder (fracture and dislocation) in April that many presumed he wouldn't make it back this year. He could make an impact in batting average and stolen bases down the stretch ... or he could never be the same because the injury was so severe. In categories leagues, particularly five-outfield Rotisserie leagues, I'd be looking to stash him away now in hope for the best.

Here's where he places among some of the other injury cases.

Also really difficult to drop 12 Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP Tommy John surgery - has resumed rehab with two excellent starts of 4-plus innings, will make two more 13 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP stress fracture in rib - went three innings in first rehab start, may need only two more 14 Michael King San Diego Padres SP pinched nerve in shoulder - knocked around in first rehab start Sunday, but velocity down only slightly 15 Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP strained shoulder - back to throwing long toss, could return before the end of August 16 Tanner Scott Los Angeles Dodgers RP elbow inflammation - in the earliest stages of throwing program, could have quick ramp-up as a reliever 17 Jacob Wilson Athletics SS fractured forearm - has continued catching and running, but this injury could keep him from hitting for a while 18 Felix Bautista Baltimore Orioles RP shoulder inflammation - swelling said to be significant, so he's likely to miss all of August, if not longer 19 Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 3B fractured rib - hitting and fielding without pain, likely setting him up for a rehab assignment soon