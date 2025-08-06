victor-robles.jpg

It's been a long road back for Spencer Arrighetti. The 25-year-old, who was widely regarded as a sleeper coming into the year, first fractured his thumb on April 5. He wasn't having a good outing then, but his previous one was a gem in which he allowed one hit over six innings. And let's not forget his final 10 appearances last year, in which he put together a 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 11.4 K/9. They're what made him a sleeper in the first place.

So will he have been worth the wait when he makes his return Wednesday, finally graduating from these IL stash rankings? That's anybody's guess. His injury wasn't the sort that might diminish his stuff, but he wasn't exactly a fully formed asset before it and saw some of his old control problems return in his three rehab starts. If I could rank him here (which I can't since he's coming off the IL), I would place him 21st, just behind Dylan Crews in the "still a priority on some level" tier. He's a talented pitcher with some upside to dream on, but you shouldn't be pinning all of your hopes to him.

Another preseason hype guy who could become relevant again is Victor Robles. He's apparently on the verge of a rehab assignment after so badly injuring his shoulder (fracture and dislocation) in April that many presumed he wouldn't make it back this year. He could make an impact in batting average and stolen bases down the stretch ... or he could never be the same because the injury was so severe. In categories leagues, particularly five-outfield Rotisserie leagues, I'd be looking to stash him away now in hope for the best.

Here's where he places among some of the other injury cases.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves RF
strained calf - once feared to have suffered an Achilles injury, this milder diagnosis should allow for a quick recovery
2
player headshot
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
strained groin - his third rehab start was his best yet, seeing him strike out seven over 3 1/3 innings; one more to go
3
player headshot
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
ribcage inflammation - reportedly progressing well, but this is an especially tricky injury for an injury-prone player
4
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
fractured hand - taking batting practice and expected to begin rehab soon, with an eye on a mid-August return
5
strained abdominal - the same injury cost him two weeks in July, so the Braves may be more cautious this time around
6
player headshot
Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
strained hamstring - recovering well after platelet-rich plasma injection, expected to miss 2-4 weeks
7
player headshot
Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP
fractured ribcage - throwing bullpen sessions with live batting practice next, may be a couple weeks away
8
player headshot
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
strained rotator cuff - close to throwing off a mound again, could still return in August
9
player headshot
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays DH
concussion - already slated for rehab assignment Wednesday, so could return this weekend
10
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
blister on finger - may need only minimum stay, but past blister issues could make the Reds cautious
11
player headshot
Jacob Misiorowski Milwaukee Brewers SP
bruised tibia - threw bullpen session Tuesday, scheduled to return when first eligible Aug. 15
Also really difficult to drop
12
player headshot
Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
Tommy John surgery - has resumed rehab with two excellent starts of 4-plus innings, will make two more
13
player headshot
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
stress fracture in rib - went three innings in first rehab start, may need only two more
14
player headshot
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
pinched nerve in shoulder - knocked around in first rehab start Sunday, but velocity down only slightly
15
player headshot
Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP
strained shoulder - back to throwing long toss, could return before the end of August
16
player headshot
Tanner Scott Los Angeles Dodgers RP
elbow inflammation - in the earliest stages of throwing program, could have quick ramp-up as a reliever
17
player headshot
Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
fractured forearm - has continued catching and running, but this injury could keep him from hitting for a while
18
player headshot
Felix Bautista Baltimore Orioles RP
shoulder inflammation - swelling said to be significant, so he's likely to miss all of August, if not longer
19
player headshot
Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 3B
fractured rib - hitting and fielding without pain, likely setting him up for a rehab assignment soon
Still a priority on some level
20
player headshot
Dylan Crews Washington Nationals CF
strained oblique - began rehab assignment Tuesday, putting him on track to return in a week or so
21
player headshot
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - fastball up 2 mph in first rehab start, offering hope he'll be better this time around
22
player headshot
Brandon Walter Houston Astros SP
elbow inflammation - close to throwing off a mound, not expected to need a lengthy rehab
23
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
fractured wrist - no activity for the next two weeks, won't return until September, if at all
24
player headshot
Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B
strained hamstring - putting off season-ending surgery in the hopes that rehab will work, but it seems like a long shot
25
player headshot
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
nerve irritation - back to playing catch after being shut down for two weeks with a sore biceps
26
player headshot
Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals RF
strained hamstring - hitting and throwing, but not ready to run yet; still a ton of upside despite poor production
27
player headshot
Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays DH
shoulder inflammation - no word if he's begun swinging a bat yet, so likely still multiple weeks away
28
player headshot
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
fractured finger - doing everything but hitting, which should resume soon; likely back in a week or two
Stashing is purely a luxury
29
player headshot
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - latest rehab start was weakest, but velocity has been good; likely 1-2 more to go
30
player headshot
Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B
strained hamstring - has performed well on rehab assignment and should return this week; my enthusiasm for him hasn't diminished
31
player headshot
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
fractured shoulder - scheduled to begin rehab assignment in one week, giving him a chance to play all of September
32
player headshot
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
shoulder fatigue - feels better, but still weeks from throwing, which is a problem this late in the year
33
player headshot
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - has made five rehab starts but will need more, has yet to work three innings
34
player headshot
Cristian Javier Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - shaky in latest rehab start but trending to return within the next couple weeks
35
player headshot
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves SP
fractured elbow - still hasn't begun throwing yet, which has beat writers thinking he's done
36
player headshot
Jake Burger Texas Rangers 1B
strained quadriceps - on rehab assignment, should return before the end of the week
37
player headshot
Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
sprained ankle - thought to be more serious than earlier sprain; no clear timetable, and was struggling mightily before injury
38
player headshot
Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals 3B
strained shoulder - timetable unknown, but the Cardinals won't hurry to bring him back, given his age and the state of the team
39
player headshot
Miguel Vargas Chicago White Sox 3B
strained oblique - thinks he avoided serious injury and can return in closer to the minimum timeframe
40
player headshot
Hye Seong Kim Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
shoulder bursitis - has resumed all activities; trajectory unclear since he had just become a regular before the injury
41
player headshot
Seth Halvorsen Colorado Rockies RP
flexor strain - feared to be a more serious injury at first, has a chance of returning this year
42
player headshot
Jorge Soler Los Angeles Angels RF
back inflammation - likely not a serious injury, but since it's a recurrence of a previous one, Angels may proceed cautiously
43
player headshot
Evan Carter Texas Rangers CF
back spasms - likely not a long-term absence, but he wasn't playing every day even before then
44
player headshot
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
strained calf - struggled in first rehab start but reached 64 pitches, putting him close to a return
45
player headshot
Landen Roupp San Francisco Giants SP
elbow inflammation - already throwing live batting practice, not expected to need a lengthy rehab
46
player headshot
Kevin Ginkel Arizona Diamondbacks RP
sprained shoulder - severity still to be determined, and it's not like he was ever confirmed to be the closer
47
player headshot
Andres Gimenez Toronto Blue Jays 2B
sprained ankle - began rehab assignment Tuesday and should return soon, though interest in him had cratered before the injury
48
player headshot
Rhys Hoskins Milwaukee Brewers 1B
sprained thumb - still a month from returning, and given Andrew Vaughn's emergence, it's unclear how much he'll play
49
player headshot
Mike Soroka Chicago Cubs SP
strained shoulder - severity unknown, but at this point on the calendar, it could be a season-ender
50
player headshot
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
blister on finger - went four innings in latest simulated game, but still expected to go on rehab assignment