Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Chase DeLauter joining Oneil Cruz, Jose Ramirez

There can be no silver lining for those who lost Jose Ramirez to a fractured hamate bone over the weekend. Their first-round pick is now out for more than a month, and no matter how shallow the league, there's no accounting for that loss.

Worse yet, the injury comes only two weeks after consensus best player in Fantasy Aaron Judge was lost to a stress fracture in his rib and a week after Ronald Acuna's hamstring put him out of commission again. Between those three and Oneil Cruz (fractured hand), the IL is as abounding in star power as it's been all year.

Those of us who've managed to dodge those bullets can indeed see a silver lining, though, and it's that Hunter Brown at long last returned from a shoulder strain Tuesday. The undisputed Fantasy ace made only two starts before landing on the IL in early April.

Some others who have returned this week include Cal Raleigh (strained oblique), Yainer Diaz (strained oblique), J.P. Crawford (bruised hand), Kodai Senga (lumbar spine inflammation) and Casey Mize (strained adductor). The list is actually shrinking faster than it's growing, but it doesn't feel that way with so many high draft picks having succumbed to injury.

I'll remind you once again that the order here is more about how impactful the player will be when healthy than how close he is to returning, though both factors carry some weight.

Still a priority on some level 34 Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP strained back - no updates since his injection two weeks ago, making a June return unlikely 35 Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C sprained knee - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday; suffered the knee injury in an earlier one in which he was rehabbing a hamstring strain 36 Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays CF wrist inflammation - has received cortisone shot and is already back to hitting in the cages; doesn't seem like the sort of injury that will sideline him for long 37 Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P bone spurs in elbow - has begun throwing program; no word on rehab assignment yet, so likely out until August, at least 38 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP flexor strain - increased throwing distance and intensity a week ago, still trending toward second-half return 39 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP UCL revision surgery - scheduled to throw weighted balls this week and then will progress to actual ones, could potentially return in August