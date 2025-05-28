I present to you an IL stash list that, for the first time this season, doesn't include Ronald Acuna and George Kirby.

(And also Jared Jones, but let's keep things positive.)

Acuna and Kirby returned last week after lengthy injury absences, and while initial results were mixed (good for Acuna, bad for Kirby), their returns serve as reassurance that these stashes do eventually pay off.

Several more long-term injuries are nearing the finish line. Eury Perez, a pitching phenom just two years ago, has only two rehab starts remaining before rejoining the Marlins. You'll see that I've listed him in the "too valuable to drop, period" tier this time around even though he remains available in 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Shane Bieber, another Tommy John victim, is further behind in his recovery but also climbing the injury stash ranks, set to embark on a rehab assignment soon. Meanwhile, Ha-seong Kim, who's recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder, is beginning a rehab assignment of his own and may need only a couple weeks there, being a position player.

How do they stack up against the rest of the league's wounded? You'll just have to find out.

As always, the order here is less about how soon the player is returning than how impactful he'll be when he does, but it's not exclusively one or the other. I'm weighing both factors when gauging how stashable a player is.