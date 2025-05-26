yordan-alvarez.jpg

Allow me to present you with an IL stash list that, for the first time this season, doesn't include Ronald Acuna and George Kirby.

(And also Jared Jones, but let's keep things positive.)

Acuna and Kirby returned last week after lengthy injury absences, and while initial results were mixed (good for Acuna, bad for Kirby), their returns serve as reassurance that these stashes do eventually pay off.

Several more long-term injuries are nearing the finish line. Eury Perez, a pitching phenom just two years ago, has only two rehab starts remaining before rejoining the Marlins. You'll see that I've listed him in the "too valuable to drop, period" tier this time around even though he remains available in 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Shane Bieber, another Tommy John victim, is further behind in his recovery but also climbing the injury stash ranks, set to embark on a rehab assignment soon. Meanwhile, Ha-seong Kim, who's recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder, is beginning a rehab assignment of his own and may need only a couple weeks there, being a position player.

How do they stack up against the rest of the league's wounded? You'll just have to find out.

As always, the order here is less about how soon the player is returning than how impactful he'll be when he does, but it's not exclusively one or the other. I'm weighing both factors when gauging how stashable a player is.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
strained groin - has resumed playing catch and aims to return when first eligible Sunday
2
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
hand inflammation - has resumed hitting and nearing return; unclear if he'll need rehab assignment
3
Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners SP
flexor strain - threw simulated game Friday, will throw another before embarking on rehab assignment
4
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
strained hamstring - took some hacks against live pitching Saturday and expected back in next two weeks
5
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
shoulder inflammation - result of awkward sleeping position, which should mean fairly short-term stay
6
Jazz Chisholm New York Yankees 2B
strained oblique - could begin rehab assignment this week, and expectation is he won't need long there
7
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - threw off a mound Friday, but not quite ready for rehab assignment yet
8
Shota Imanaga Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - should throw off a mound Tuesday, will likely need a couple weeks to ramp up
9
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
sprained ankle - expected to throw a bullpen session this week, could return next week
10
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels RF
bone bruise in knee - expected to run bases this week, with rehab assignment potentially to follow
11
Seth Lugo Kansas City Royals SP
finger inflammation - already throwing off mound again, putting him on track to return this weekend
12
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
concussion - taking part in baseball activities and traveling with team, so return could be soon
13
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
Tommy John surgery - velo and whiffs great through five rehab starts; only two more to go
Also really difficult to drop
14
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 3B
strained hamstring - latest reports have him returning in early June, roughly a month after setback
15
Dylan Crews Washington Nationals CF
strained oblique - result of an awkward swing; severity seems low, so likely back in a couple weeks
16
Reese Olson Detroit Tigers SP
finger inflammation - has resumed throwing, but not off mound yet; hopes to return next week
17
Alex Bregman Boston Red Sox 3B
strained quadriceps - as severe as the one that cost him 50 games in 2021, could be out until August
18
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - has been playing catch for a couple weeks; still no word on rehab assignment
19
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
nerve irritation - resumed throwing program Friday after discomfort paused it in early May
20
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing live batting practice sessions, with rehab assignment around the corner
21
Xavier Edwards Miami Marlins SS
strained back - no updates since going on IL, but wasn't expected to have a long-term absence
22
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - threw two-inning sim game Sunday, giving him a chance of returning this week
23
Ronel Blanco Houston Astros SP
elbow inflammation - still awaiting second opinion, so we don't have a firm diagnosis yet
Still a priority on some level
24
Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles RF
fractured thumb - on rehab assignment, but may need a couple weeks after being sidelined since March
25
Ha-seong Kim Tampa Bay Rays 2B
torn labrum - will begin rehab assignment Monday, could need a couple weeks there as he reacclimates
26
Sean Manaea New York Mets SP
strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions, perhaps a month away from returning
27
Andres Gimenez Toronto Blue Jays 2B
strained quadriceps - has been hitting, fielding, and throwing, putting him on verge of rehab assignment
28
Parker Meadows Detroit Tigers CF
nerve irritation - scheduled to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, which figures to be a lengthy one
29
Porter Hodge Chicago Cubs RP
strained oblique - could begin ramping up soon but hadn't fully secured closer role before getting hurt
30
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn shoulder capsule - return delayed by ankle injury; set for final rehab start, but velocity lagging
31
Noelvi Marte Cincinnati Reds 3B
strained oblique - will have follow-up MRI Tuesday, which could signal start of ramp-up period
32
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
shoulder impingement - likely not a lengthy absence, but he hasn't given you much reason to hold onto him
33
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
strained lat/elbow inflammation - no updates since early May, still hoping for July return
34
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
fractured thumb - had cast removed weeks ago, but still not throwing yet; aiming for July return
Stashing is purely a luxury
35
Evan Carter Texas Rangers CF
strained quadriceps - has resumed running and hitting, putting him on the verge of a rehab assignment
36
Thairo Estrada Colorado Rockies 2B
fractured wrist - on rehab assignment, could return after another week or so
37
Kirby Yates Los Angeles Dodgers RP
strained hamstring - Grade 1 injury won't keep him out long, could have bigger saves share when he return
38
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
fractured shoulder - so far, so good in what may be a complicated recovery, hoping to return in July
39
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder impingement - could begin throwing program this week, but still weeks away from returning
40
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
elbow inflammation - halted rehab assignment after May 14 start, at a standstill for now
41
Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
thumb inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions; big test will be when he builds up to 50 pitches
42
Justin Verlander San Francisco Giants SP
strained pectoral - scheduled for bullpen session Tuesday, which could signal minimal IL stint
43
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
strained lat - close to beginning throwing program with lengthy rehab to follow, aiming for late June
44
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
torn elbow tendons - should take batting practice in next two weeks, with rehab assignment to follow
45
Jonny DeLuca Tampa Bay Rays CF
strained shoulder - beginning rehab assignment this week, which puts him returning near start of June
46
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
back inflammation - on rehab assignment, but unclear if he's a lineup priority still
47
Luke Keaschall Minnesota Twins DH
fractured forearm - about a month into two-month timetable, likely won't return until July
48
A.J. Puk Arizona Diamondbacks RP
elbow inflammation - has begun throwing program but ineligible to return until July 1
49
Jose Quintana Milwaukee Brewers SP
shoulder impingement - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday that could last just a start or two
50
Zack Gelof Athletics 2B
stress reaction in ribs - has resumed baseball activities and began taking dry swings Saturday