Allow me to present you with an IL stash list that, for the first time this season, doesn't include Ronald Acuna and George Kirby.
(And also Jared Jones, but let's keep things positive.)
Acuna and Kirby returned last week after lengthy injury absences, and while initial results were mixed (good for Acuna, bad for Kirby), their returns serve as reassurance that these stashes do eventually pay off.
Several more long-term injuries are nearing the finish line. Eury Perez, a pitching phenom just two years ago, has only two rehab starts remaining before rejoining the Marlins. You'll see that I've listed him in the "too valuable to drop, period" tier this time around even though he remains available in 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Shane Bieber, another Tommy John victim, is further behind in his recovery but also climbing the injury stash ranks, set to embark on a rehab assignment soon. Meanwhile, Ha-seong Kim, who's recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder, is beginning a rehab assignment of his own and may need only a couple weeks there, being a position player.
How do they stack up against the rest of the league's wounded? You'll just have to find out.
As always, the order here is less about how soon the player is returning than how impactful he'll be when he does, but it's not exclusively one or the other. I'm weighing both factors when gauging how stashable a player is.
|1
Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP
|strained groin - has resumed playing catch and aims to return when first eligible Sunday
|2
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|hand inflammation - has resumed hitting and nearing return; unclear if he'll need rehab assignment
|3
Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners SP
|flexor strain - threw simulated game Friday, will throw another before embarking on rehab assignment
|4
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
|strained hamstring - took some hacks against live pitching Saturday and expected back in next two weeks
|5
Michael King San Diego Padres SP
|shoulder inflammation - result of awkward sleeping position, which should mean fairly short-term stay
|6
Jazz Chisholm New York Yankees 2B
|strained oblique - could begin rehab assignment this week, and expectation is he won't need long there
|7
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - threw off a mound Friday, but not quite ready for rehab assignment yet
|8
Shota Imanaga Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring - should throw off a mound Tuesday, will likely need a couple weeks to ramp up
|9
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
|sprained ankle - expected to throw a bullpen session this week, could return next week
|10
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels RF
|bone bruise in knee - expected to run bases this week, with rehab assignment potentially to follow
|11
Seth Lugo Kansas City Royals SP
|finger inflammation - already throwing off mound again, putting him on track to return this weekend
|12
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|concussion - taking part in baseball activities and traveling with team, so return could be soon
|13
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
|Tommy John surgery - velo and whiffs great through five rehab starts; only two more to go
|14
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 3B
|strained hamstring - latest reports have him returning in early June, roughly a month after setback
|15
Dylan Crews Washington Nationals CF
|strained oblique - result of an awkward swing; severity seems low, so likely back in a couple weeks
|16
Reese Olson Detroit Tigers SP
|finger inflammation - has resumed throwing, but not off mound yet; hopes to return next week
|17
Alex Bregman Boston Red Sox 3B
|strained quadriceps - as severe as the one that cost him 50 games in 2021, could be out until August
|18
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - has been playing catch for a couple weeks; still no word on rehab assignment
|19
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
|nerve irritation - resumed throwing program Friday after discomfort paused it in early May
|20
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing live batting practice sessions, with rehab assignment around the corner
|21
Xavier Edwards Miami Marlins SS
|strained back - no updates since going on IL, but wasn't expected to have a long-term absence
|22
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
|elbow inflammation - threw two-inning sim game Sunday, giving him a chance of returning this week
|23
Ronel Blanco Houston Astros SP
|elbow inflammation - still awaiting second opinion, so we don't have a firm diagnosis yet
|24
Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles RF
|fractured thumb - on rehab assignment, but may need a couple weeks after being sidelined since March
|25
Ha-seong Kim Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|torn labrum - will begin rehab assignment Monday, could need a couple weeks there as he reacclimates
|26
Sean Manaea New York Mets SP
|strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions, perhaps a month away from returning
|27
Andres Gimenez Toronto Blue Jays 2B
|strained quadriceps - has been hitting, fielding, and throwing, putting him on verge of rehab assignment
|28
Parker Meadows Detroit Tigers CF
|nerve irritation - scheduled to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, which figures to be a lengthy one
|29
Porter Hodge Chicago Cubs RP
|strained oblique - could begin ramping up soon but hadn't fully secured closer role before getting hurt
|30
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn shoulder capsule - return delayed by ankle injury; set for final rehab start, but velocity lagging
|31
Noelvi Marte Cincinnati Reds 3B
|strained oblique - will have follow-up MRI Tuesday, which could signal start of ramp-up period
|32
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
|shoulder impingement - likely not a lengthy absence, but he hasn't given you much reason to hold onto him
|33
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
|strained lat/elbow inflammation - no updates since early May, still hoping for July return
|34
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
|fractured thumb - had cast removed weeks ago, but still not throwing yet; aiming for July return
|35
Evan Carter Texas Rangers CF
|strained quadriceps - has resumed running and hitting, putting him on the verge of a rehab assignment
|36
Thairo Estrada Colorado Rockies 2B
|fractured wrist - on rehab assignment, could return after another week or so
|37
Kirby Yates Los Angeles Dodgers RP
|strained hamstring - Grade 1 injury won't keep him out long, could have bigger saves share when he return
|38
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
|fractured shoulder - so far, so good in what may be a complicated recovery, hoping to return in July
|39
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder impingement - could begin throwing program this week, but still weeks away from returning
|40
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
|elbow inflammation - halted rehab assignment after May 14 start, at a standstill for now
|41
Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
|thumb inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions; big test will be when he builds up to 50 pitches
|42
Justin Verlander San Francisco Giants SP
|strained pectoral - scheduled for bullpen session Tuesday, which could signal minimal IL stint
|43
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - close to beginning throwing program with lengthy rehab to follow, aiming for late June
|44
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|torn elbow tendons - should take batting practice in next two weeks, with rehab assignment to follow
|45
Jonny DeLuca Tampa Bay Rays CF
|strained shoulder - beginning rehab assignment this week, which puts him returning near start of June
|46
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
|back inflammation - on rehab assignment, but unclear if he's a lineup priority still
|47
Luke Keaschall Minnesota Twins DH
|fractured forearm - about a month into two-month timetable, likely won't return until July
|48
A.J. Puk Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|elbow inflammation - has begun throwing program but ineligible to return until July 1
|49
Jose Quintana Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder impingement - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday that could last just a start or two
|50
Zack Gelof Athletics 2B
|stress reaction in ribs - has resumed baseball activities and began taking dry swings Saturday