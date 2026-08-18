Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Konnor Griffin, Roman Anthony gearing up to return

Nobody is allowed to get injured anymore.

We're inside of six weeks to go, after all, which means anyone who goes down now probably isn't coming back. That's not strictly true, of course. Minimal IL stints do exist, but they're not so easily anticipated. Consider it a bonus if you get anything more from a player who you're currently stashing in an IL spot.

Still, if you have the spots, you might as well use them, right? Even if it seems like a lost cause, the tide can turn quickly. Oneil Cruz and Maikel Garcia were both activated Monday after only a week or so of forewarning. Carlos Rodon is set to be activated Tuesday after making only two rehab starts. Konnor Griffin and Roman Anthony just went from months of no progress to being on the verge of a rehab assignment in the blink of an eye. Not all is lost until the clock runs out.

That's why, for this last edition of the IL stash rankings, you may notice that certain players presumed to be done for 2026 still occupy a place of significance. Presumption isn't the final say, after all, and if Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers or Spencer Schwellenbach do make it back for the final week or two, it'll have a greater say in your league's final outcome than if you had stashed, say, Davis Martin.

Think of it as just another form of lottery ticket as the season begins to wind down. Maybe don't hold your breath, but do cross your fingers.

Still a priority on some level 1 Devin Williams New York Mets RP shoulder strain - originally classified as fatigue, but an MRI revealed the strain; severity is mild, but Mets have no urgency to bring him back 2 Cooper Pratt Milwaukee Brewers SS strained hamstring - set for rehab assignment Tuesday, putting him well ahead of the initial timeline 3 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS sports hernia - recently embarked on rehab assignment with sights set on a weekend return 4 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP flexor strain - was unable to complete a rehab start Aug. 4 because of tightness in the affected elbow but is back to throwing off a mound already 5 Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP strained shoulder - still just throwing bullpen sessions, but Diamondbacks are saying he could be back soon after Sept. 1 6 Justin Wrobleski Los Angeles Dodgers SP forearm inflammation - escalating workload makes now a good time to address the arm fatigue he's feeling; could return as a reliever 7 Ryan Helsley Baltimore Orioles RP elbow inflammation - has begun throwing program but isn't throwing off a mound yet; still weeks away from returning 8 Max Meyer Miami Marlins SP neck strain/sore rib - just received a cortisone shot in his rib, which is the more recent of the two injuries; Marlins still believe he'll have time to build back up 9 Ryan O'Hearn Pittsburgh Pirates 1B strained quadriceps - has begun hitting and throwing a mere three weeks after suffering his injury, making him a solid bet to beat the initial 6-to-8-week timetable 10 Spencer Steer Cincinnati Reds 1B sprained wrist - set to have spring removed and begin mobility exercises; could begin rehab assignment before the end of August