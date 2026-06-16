Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Oneil Cruz and Jose Ramirez suffering a hand fracture

There can be no silver lining for those who lost Jose Ramirez to a fractured hamate bone over the weekend. Their first-round pick is now out for more than a month, and no matter how shallow the league, there's no accounting for that loss.

Worse yet, the injury comes only two weeks after consensus best player in Fantasy, Aaron Judge, was lost to a stress fracture in his rib and a week after Ronald Acuna's hamstring put him out of commission again. Between those three and Oneil Cruz (fractured hand), the IL is as abounding in star power as it's been all year.

Those of us who've managed to dodge those bullets can indeed see a silver lining, though, and it's that Hunter Brown is at long last set to return from a shoulder strain Tuesday. The undisputed Fantasy ace made only two starts before landing on the IL in early April.

Cal Raleigh (strained oblique), meanwhile, is also expected back Tuesday, as are Yainer Diaz (strained oblique), J.P. Crawford (bruised hand) and Kodai Senga (lumbar spine inflammation). Those players obviously command varying degrees of interest, with only Raleigh being an absolute must across the board, but my point in mentioning them is that it doesn't make sense to rank them here since they'll be active by the time you can actually do anything about it. I'm going to put Casey Mize (strained adductor) in the same category even though he's not being activated until Wednesday. He would have already come off the IL Sunday if not for a rainout, so the chances of the Tigers pulling back on him seem remote.

I'll remind you once again that the order here is more about how impactful the player will be when healthy than how close he is to returning, though both factors carry some weight.

Still a priority on some level 1 Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP strained back - no updates since his injection two weeks ago, making a June return unlikely 2 Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C sprained knee - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday; suffered the knee injury in an earlier one in which he was rehabbing a hamstring strain 3 Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays CF wrist inflammation - has received cortisone shot; doesn't seem like the sort of injury that will sideline him for long 4 Trent Grisham New York Yankees CF strained hamstring - doing light exercises but won't know severity until imaging results come in 5 Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P bone spurs in elbow - has begun throwing program; no word on rehab assignment yet, so likely out until August, at least 6 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP flexor strain - increased throwing distance and intensity a week ago, still trending toward second-half return 7 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP UCL revision surgery - scheduled to throw weighted balls this week and then will progress to actual ones, could potentially return in August