Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Ryan Jeffers, Munetaka Murakami on verge of returning

Since my last IL stash rankings came out in mid-June, Francisco Lindor and Hunter Greene have returned from lengthy absences, and Munetaka Murakami and Vinnie Pasquantino are gearing up to do the same. Meanwhile, Brent Rooker and Cole Ragans have removed themselves from stash consideration, and (gulp) Brandon Woodruff and Ben Brown may be on the verge of doing the same.

Yes, the injury carousel keeps turning, and along the ride, you're just wondering how best to make use of those precious IL spots. That's what this list is for.

Notably, the window to get any use out of an injured player is shrinking. We're more than halfway through the season, and most any injury suffered now, particularly to a pitcher, is likely to push into the last quarter. Timetable, then, takes on a little more weight in this latest round of the rankings, though how impactful the player is when healthy still holds top priority.

Also really difficult to drop 19 Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP elbow inflammation - out 4-6 weeks with what's been deemed "significant" inflammation, though UCL is intact 20 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP elbow inflammation - about three weeks into prescribed month of rest; eligible to return Aug. 12 but likely to be later 21 Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C neck inflammation - has resumed hitting and throwing, should head out on rehab assignment soon 22 Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP strained back - has looked good in two rehab starts, likely back for weekend series 23 Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B fractured hamate bone - will begin rehab assignment Tuesday after spending a week at spring training complex, should return for start of second half 24 Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF sprained wrist and finger - still minimal progress; recently reported to spring facility in Florida for "peace of mind" and to see hand specialist 25 Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP elbow/shoulder soreness - won't begin ramping up until after the All-Star break 26 Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP flexor strain - throwing with weighted ball; likely won't need lengthy rehab, making July return possible

Still a priority on some level 27 Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP elbow inflammation - seeking second opinion for initial diagnosis, hoping to rule out something more serious 28 Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP shoulder inflammation - missed six weeks with similar injury; return this season isn't guaranteed 29 Mike Soroka Arizona Diamondbacks SP glute discomfort - throwing bullpen sessions, could return for start of second half 30 Luis Robert New York Mets CF herniated disc - scheduled to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could return following All-Star break 31 Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P bone spurs in elbow - close to ramping up at Braves spring complex, but late August seems like best-case scenario 32 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP flexor strain - throwing bullpen sessions, but not at full intensity; August return possible if everything goes right 33 Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B strained groin - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, could be lengthy one since he hasn't played since May 15 34 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS sports hernia - back to full baseball activities, though still at less than full capacity; likely a few weeks away still