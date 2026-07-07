Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Ryan Jeffers, Munetaka Murakami on verge of returning

Since my last IL stash rankings came out in mid-June, Francisco Lindor and Hunter Greene have returned from lengthy absences, and Munetaka Murakami and Vinnie Pasquantino are gearing up to do the same. Meanwhile, Brent Rooker and Cole Ragans have removed themselves from stash consideration, and (gulp) Brandon Woodruff and Ben Brown may be on the verge of doing the same.
Yes, the injury carousel keeps turning, and along the ride, you're just wondering how best to make use of those precious IL spots. That's what this list is for.
Notably, the window to get any use out of an injured player is shrinking. We're more than halfway through the season, and most any injury suffered now, particularly to a pitcher, is likely to push into the last quarter. Timetable, then, takes on a little more weight in this latest round of the rankings, though how impactful the player is when healthy still holds top priority.
|1
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|stress fracture in rib - was expected five weeks ago to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks, so getting close; will need lengthy rehab assignment even when he's cleared
|2
Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians 3B
|fractured hamate bone - back to hitting off a tee, hoping to return before the end of July
|3
Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves RF
|strained hamstring - has been doing running drills and pregame workouts, but not expected back until second half
|4
Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF
|concussion - in concussion protocol after taking a throw to the back of the head; could return this weekend, but may wait until after break
|5
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF
|fractured hand - had cast removed and reported to spring training complex about a week ago; should return this month
|6
Max Fried New York Yankees SP
|bone bruise in elbow - first of two batting practice sessions complete, with rehab assignment to follow; end of July possible
|7
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|strained hamstring - has resumed batting practice and running on the field, could return as soon as this weekend
|8
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 1B
|strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday, could return as soon as this weekend
|9
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|loose bodies in elbow - first of two batting practice sessions this weekend, with rehab assignment to follow
|10
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|back spasms - hasn't progressed beyond playing catch yet; manager Dave Roberts has said Dodgers are playing it cautiously
|11
Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox RP
|strained lat - hasn't begun throwing yet, which suggests he won't be back until at least August
|12
Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP
|loose bodies in elbow - successful bating practice session Sunday, with another to follow, and then rehab assignment
|13
Tyler Soderstrom Athletics LF
|hip soreness - still in too much discomfort to resume baseball activities, out at least through the All-Star break
|14
Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers LF
|strained hamstring - will be held out until second half, but should return quickly therein
|15
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
|strained calf - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday after short recovery, should return when first eligible Friday
|16
Ryan Jeffers Minnesota Twins C
|fractured hamate bone - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend; actually leads all catchers in Head-to-Head points per game
|17
Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals 3B
|strained hand - taking his time to recover from nagging injury that may have impacted production; likely back before August
|18
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
|back inflammation - no clear timetable for return yet but has struggled greatly in between injuries this year, lowering his standing here
|19
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|elbow inflammation - out 4-6 weeks with what's been deemed "significant" inflammation, though UCL is intact
|20
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|elbow inflammation - about three weeks into prescribed month of rest; eligible to return Aug. 12 but likely to be later
|21
Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C
|neck inflammation - has resumed hitting and throwing, should head out on rehab assignment soon
|22
Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained back - has looked good in two rehab starts, likely back for weekend series
|23
Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B
|fractured hamate bone - will begin rehab assignment Tuesday after spending a week at spring training complex, should return for start of second half
|24
Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF
|sprained wrist and finger - still minimal progress; recently reported to spring facility in Florida for "peace of mind" and to see hand specialist
|25
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
|elbow/shoulder soreness - won't begin ramping up until after the All-Star break
|26
Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP
|flexor strain - throwing with weighted ball; likely won't need lengthy rehab, making July return possible
|27
Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP
|elbow inflammation - seeking second opinion for initial diagnosis, hoping to rule out something more serious
|28
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder inflammation - missed six weeks with similar injury; return this season isn't guaranteed
|29
Mike Soroka Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|glute discomfort - throwing bullpen sessions, could return for start of second half
|30
Luis Robert New York Mets CF
|herniated disc - scheduled to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could return following All-Star break
|31
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
|bone spurs in elbow - close to ramping up at Braves spring complex, but late August seems like best-case scenario
|32
Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP
|flexor strain - throwing bullpen sessions, but not at full intensity; August return possible if everything goes right
|33
Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B
|strained groin - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, could be lengthy one since he hasn't played since May 15
|34
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
|sports hernia - back to full baseball activities, though still at less than full capacity; likely a few weeks away still
|35
Ben Brown Chicago Cubs RP
|stress reaction in neck - similar injury cost him four months last year, but misdiagnosis may have delayed his recovery
|36
Spencer Horwitz Pittsburgh Pirates 1B
|strained hamstring - should be able to return before the end of July
|37
Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B
|strained abdominal - potentially back this weekend, but no update as to his progress yet
|38
Clay Holmes New York Mets RP
|fractured fibula - set to begin rehab assignment in late July, putting him on track to return by mid-August
|39
Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP
|back tightness - has allowed two earned runs across two rehab starts, with nearly a strikeout per inning
|40
Jorge Polanco New York Mets 1B
|Achilles bursitis - about a week into latest rehab assignment after having to end earlier one; could return this week
|41
Gleyber Torres Detroit Tigers 2B
|strained oblique - has resumed running but not hitting yet, likely back before the end of the month
|42
Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
|thumb inflammation - no target for return yet, but he still hasn't resumed hitting
|43
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|strained calf - still only running on a treadmill; June setback likely puts him another month away still
|44
A.J. Smith-Shawver Atlanta Braves SP
|Tommy John surgery - has looked electric in two rehab starts, putting him in the stash conversation
|45
Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained shoulder - close to having follow-up imaging; also returning from Tommy John surgery, so will need lengthy build-up
|46
Robert Suarez Atlanta Braves RP
|elbow inflammation - not considered a serious case, should return early in second half
|47
Edward Cabrera Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring - began playing catch this weekend, should be back before the end of July
|48
Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
|elbow inflammation - threw 76 pitches in last rehab start Saturday, could be activated as soon as this weekend
|49
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring - lasted 3 1/3 innings in Sunday rehab start; unclear if it's his last one
|50
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|Tommy John surgery - has been playing catch and doing long toss but needs to ramp up soon to have a chance