Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Ryan Jeffers, Munetaka Murakami on verge of returning

Some long-awaited bats are ramping up to return this week

By
5 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
ryan-jeffers.jpg

Since my last IL stash rankings came out in mid-June, Francisco Lindor and Hunter Greene have returned from lengthy absences, and Munetaka Murakami and Vinnie Pasquantino are gearing up to do the same. Meanwhile, Brent Rooker and Cole Ragans have removed themselves from stash consideration, and (gulp) Brandon Woodruff and Ben Brown may be on the verge of doing the same.

Yes, the injury carousel keeps turning, and along the ride, you're just wondering how best to make use of those precious IL spots. That's what this list is for.

Notably, the window to get any use out of an injured player is shrinking. We're more than halfway through the season, and most any injury suffered now, particularly to a pitcher, is likely to push into the last quarter. Timetable, then, takes on a little more weight in this latest round of the rankings, though how impactful the player is when healthy still holds top priority.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
stress fracture in rib - was expected five weeks ago to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks, so getting close; will need lengthy rehab assignment even when he's cleared
2
player headshot
Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians 3B
fractured hamate bone - back to hitting off a tee, hoping to return before the end of July
3
player headshot
Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves RF
strained hamstring - has been doing running drills and pregame workouts, but not expected back until second half
4
player headshot
Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF
concussion - in concussion protocol after taking a throw to the back of the head; could return this weekend, but may wait until after break
5
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF
fractured hand - had cast removed and reported to spring training complex about a week ago; should return this month
6
player headshot
Max Fried New York Yankees SP
bone bruise in elbow - first of two batting practice sessions complete, with rehab assignment to follow; end of July possible
7
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
strained hamstring - has resumed batting practice and running on the field, could return as soon as this weekend
8
player headshot
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 1B
strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday, could return as soon as this weekend
9
player headshot
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
loose bodies in elbow - first of two batting practice sessions this weekend, with rehab assignment to follow
10
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
back spasms - hasn't progressed beyond playing catch yet; manager Dave Roberts has said Dodgers are playing it cautiously
11
player headshot
Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox RP
strained lat - hasn't begun throwing yet, which suggests he won't be back until at least August
12
player headshot
Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP
loose bodies in elbow - successful bating practice session Sunday, with another to follow, and then rehab assignment
13
player headshot
Tyler Soderstrom Athletics LF
hip soreness - still in too much discomfort to resume baseball activities, out at least through the All-Star break
14
player headshot
Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers LF
strained hamstring - will be held out until second half, but should return quickly therein
15
player headshot
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
strained calf - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday after short recovery, should return when first eligible Friday
16
player headshot
Ryan Jeffers Minnesota Twins C
fractured hamate bone - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend; actually leads all catchers in Head-to-Head points per game
17
player headshot
Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals 3B
strained hand - taking his time to recover from nagging injury that may have impacted production; likely back before August
18
player headshot
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
back inflammation - no clear timetable for return yet but has struggled greatly in between injuries this year, lowering his standing here
Also really difficult to drop
19
player headshot
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
elbow inflammation - out 4-6 weeks with what's been deemed "significant" inflammation, though UCL is intact
20
player headshot
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
elbow inflammation - about three weeks into prescribed month of rest; eligible to return Aug. 12 but likely to be later
21
player headshot
Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C
neck inflammation - has resumed hitting and throwing, should head out on rehab assignment soon
22
player headshot
Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained back - has looked good in two rehab starts, likely back for weekend series
23
player headshot
Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B
fractured hamate bone - will begin rehab assignment Tuesday after spending a week at spring training complex, should return for start of second half
24
player headshot
Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF
sprained wrist and finger - still minimal progress; recently reported to spring facility in Florida for "peace of mind" and to see hand specialist
25
player headshot
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
elbow/shoulder soreness - won't begin ramping up until after the All-Star break
26
player headshot
Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP
flexor strain - throwing with weighted ball; likely won't need lengthy rehab, making July return possible
Still a priority on some level
27
player headshot
Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP
elbow inflammation - seeking second opinion for initial diagnosis, hoping to rule out something more serious
28
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
shoulder inflammation - missed six weeks with similar injury; return this season isn't guaranteed
29
player headshot
Mike Soroka Arizona Diamondbacks SP
glute discomfort - throwing bullpen sessions, could return for start of second half
30
player headshot
Luis Robert New York Mets CF
herniated disc - scheduled to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could return following All-Star break
31
player headshot
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
bone spurs in elbow - close to ramping up at Braves spring complex, but late August seems like best-case scenario
32
player headshot
Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP
flexor strain - throwing bullpen sessions, but not at full intensity; August return possible if everything goes right
33
player headshot
Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B
strained groin - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, could be lengthy one since he hasn't played since May 15
34
player headshot
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
sports hernia - back to full baseball activities, though still at less than full capacity; likely a few weeks away still
Stashing is purely a luxury
35
player headshot
Ben Brown Chicago Cubs RP
stress reaction in neck - similar injury cost him four months last year, but misdiagnosis may have delayed his recovery
36
player headshot
Spencer Horwitz Pittsburgh Pirates 1B
strained hamstring - should be able to return before the end of July
37
player headshot
Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B
strained abdominal - potentially back this weekend, but no update as to his progress yet
38
player headshot
Clay Holmes New York Mets RP
fractured fibula - set to begin rehab assignment in late July, putting him on track to return by mid-August
39
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP
back tightness - has allowed two earned runs across two rehab starts, with nearly a strikeout per inning
40
player headshot
Jorge Polanco New York Mets 1B
Achilles bursitis - about a week into latest rehab assignment after having to end earlier one; could return this week
41
player headshot
Gleyber Torres Detroit Tigers 2B
strained oblique - has resumed running but not hitting yet, likely back before the end of the month
42
player headshot
Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
thumb inflammation - no target for return yet, but he still hasn't resumed hitting
43
player headshot
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
strained calf - still only running on a treadmill; June setback likely puts him another month away still
44
player headshot
A.J. Smith-Shawver Atlanta Braves SP
Tommy John surgery - has looked electric in two rehab starts, putting him in the stash conversation
45
player headshot
Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained shoulder - close to having follow-up imaging; also returning from Tommy John surgery, so will need lengthy build-up
46
player headshot
Robert Suarez Atlanta Braves RP
elbow inflammation - not considered a serious case, should return early in second half
47
player headshot
Edward Cabrera Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - began playing catch this weekend, should be back before the end of July
48
player headshot
Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
elbow inflammation - threw 76 pitches in last rehab start Saturday, could be activated as soon as this weekend
49
player headshot
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - lasted 3 1/3 innings in Sunday rehab start; unclear if it's his last one
50
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
Tommy John surgery - has been playing catch and doing long toss but needs to ramp up soon to have a chance
Add CBS Sports on Google
Live
Share Video
Link copied!