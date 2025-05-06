Last time I put together this list, I was able to stop at 40.
But to play baseball now is to be injured at some point. Teams are less inclined than ever to let players play through it, certainly since the 10-day option became available for hitters a few years ago. So the standard response to injuries now is to deactivate first and ask questions later. The Astros don't even really know what's going on with Yordan Alvarez's hand yet -- he's scheduled for imaging in the next couple days -- but they figured that giving him 10 days off couldn't hurt. The Angels made a similar choice with Mike Trout and his knee. Same for the Dodgers and Tommy Edman's ankle.
None of those injuries seems like a long-term concern, but since those players are now on the IL, they only add to the IL clutter. With more going on than are coming off, the list will just keep expanding. It's up to 50 names now.
Granted, not all are worth stashing in all leagues, but I want to go a little deeper than is necessary just in case you have some free IL spots to fill. (Lucky you!)
As always, the order is less about how soon the player is returning that how impactful he'll be when he does, but it's not exclusively one or the other. I'm weighing both factors when gauging how stashable a player is.
|1
Jackson Merrill San Diego Padres CF
|strained hamstring - back with team and expected to be activated Tuesday
|2
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|hand inflammation - going for imaging, similar injury required minimal IL stint in 2022
|3
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves RF
|torn ACL - cleared to begin rehab assignment, but Braves haven't set a date yet
|4
Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners SP
|flexor strain - nearing end of two-week shutdown, hoping to return before end of the month
|5
George Kirby Seattle Mariners SP
|shoulder inflammation - looked good in first rehab start Sunday, has 2-3 more to go
|6
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|strained hamstring - playing long toss but hasn't resumed throwing off a mound yet
|7
Shota Imanaga Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring - injury considered minor but expected to hold him out for more than two weeks
|8
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - shut down for another week before (hopefully) resuming throwing
|9
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels RF
|knee contusion - no structural damage, so expected to be a short stay on IL
|10
Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|ankle inflammation - was expected to avoid IL at first, so should be a short stay
|11
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 3B
|strained hamstring - expected to skip rehab assignment, could be activated as soon as Wednesday
|12
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation - nearing return to throwing program after cortisone shot, still weeks away
|13
Jazz Chisholm New York Yankees 2B
|strained oblique - high-grade strain given 4-to-6-week timetable, but I suspect it'll be longer
|14
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
|Tommy John surgery - two rehab starts down, six to go, putting him on track for early June
|15
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
|nerve irritation - has been doing "throwing-like activities," presumably at least 4-6 weeks away
|16
Justin Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|shoulder inflammation - MRI confirmed no structural damage, will resume throwing later this week
|17
Ivan Herrera St. Louis Cardinals C
|bone bruise in knee - performing well on rehab assignment but has had soreness, delaying return
|18
Austin Hays Cincinnati Reds LF
|strained hamstring - likely a minimal stay, already reports of him returning Friday
|19
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
|neck soreness - not expected to need rehab assignment, said to be days away from returning
|20
Zach Eflin Baltimore Orioles SP
|strained lat - went four scoreless in low-level rehab start Sunday, unclear whether he'll make another
|21
Sean Manaea New York Mets SP
|strained oblique - early April setback expected to delay return until mid-June, at least
|22
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
|strained oblique/back spasms - rehab assignment delayed by back spasms, unclear when it'll resume
|23
Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles RF
|fractured thumb - should be recovered by the time he can return from 60-day IL, which is late May
|24
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
|elbow inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions, aiming to return before end of May
|25
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
|sprained finger - showing improved velocity on rehab assignment, needs 1-2 more starts there
|26
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn shoulder capsule - results have been fine on rehab assignment, but velocity lagging
|27
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
|fractured thumb - cast removed; working to strengthen legs before resuming throwing
|28
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
|strained lat/elbow inflammation - still weeks from throwing, hoping for July return
|29
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|sprained elbow - began throwing program at end of April, could begin bullpen work by end of May
|30
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing batting practice, but still a lot of hurdles to clear
|31
Dylan Moore Seattle Mariners 2B
|strained adductor - minor injury, could return later this week
|32
Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres 2B
|fractured rib - aiming to return this weekend, but may have short rehab assignment first
|33
Tyler Fitzgerald San Francisco Giants 2B
|fractured rib - doing light activities already, hoping to return as early as mid-May
|34
Ha-seong Kim Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|torn labrum - has been hitting, throwing and fielding, but no word on rehab assignment yet
|35
Thairo Estrada Colorado Rockies 2B
|fractured wrist - swinging a bat with both hands, nearing start of a rehab assignment
|36
Parker Meadows Detroit Tigers CF
|nerve irritation - back to hitting, fielding and throwing, but ineligible to return until May 26
|37
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
|fractured shoulder - looking at about two more weeks of recovery before six weeks of rehab
|38
Walker Buehler Boston Red Sox SP
|shoulder inflammation - minimal stint expected for a pitcher with much to sort out still
|39
Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
|thumb inflammation - has been throwing bullpen sessions but can't return before May 29
|40
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|toe surgery - modest numbers across three rehab starts, eligible to return in mid-May
|41
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - began throwing program at end of April, could return at some point in June
|42
Reynaldo Lopez Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder surgery - surgery considered minor but will need time to heal; aiming for second half
|43
A.J. Puk Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|flexor strain - move to 60-day IL will keep him out until July, but actual timetable unclear
|44
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
|back inflammation - feeling better after second epidural, but no baseball activities
|45
Matt Wallner Minnesota Twins RF
|strained hamstring - considered a moderate strain, which could mean he misses all of May
|46
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|torn elbow tendons - has resumed batting practice, but no talk of rehab assignment yet
|47
Mike Soroka Washington Nationals SP
|strained biceps - struck out 11 in latest rehab start, renewing interest as return nears
|48
Cody Bradford Texas Rangers SP
|sprained elbow - slowly building up to throwing off a mound, still at least a month from returning
|49
Richard Fitts Boston Red Sox SP
|strained pectoral - scheduled for first bullpen session Monday, still a few weeks away
|50
Lane Thomas Cleveland Guardians CF
|bone bruise in wrist - has resumed swinging, but was playing inconsistently before IL stint
|51
Luke Raley Seattle Mariners RF
|strained oblique - about a week into six-week timetable for a Grade 1 to 1-plus strain
|52
Jonny DeLuca Tampa Bay Rays CF
|strained shoulder - felt soreness when he tried to swing and throw a aweek ago, will test again soon