Last time I put together this list, I was able to stop at 40.

But to play baseball now is to be injured at some point. Teams are less inclined than ever to let players play through it, certainly since the 10-day option became available for hitters a few years ago. So the standard response to injuries now is to deactivate first and ask questions later. The Astros don't even really know what's going on with Yordan Alvarez's hand yet -- he's scheduled for imaging in the next couple days -- but they figured that giving him 10 days off couldn't hurt. The Angels made a similar choice with Mike Trout and his knee. Same for the Dodgers and Tommy Edman's ankle.

None of those injuries seems like a long-term concern, but since those players are now on the IL, they only add to the IL clutter. With more going on than are coming off, the list will just keep expanding. It's up to 50 names now.

Granted, not all are worth stashing in all leagues, but I want to go a little deeper than is necessary just in case you have some free IL spots to fill. (Lucky you!)

As always, the order is less about how soon the player is returning that how impactful he'll be when he does, but it's not exclusively one or the other. I'm weighing both factors when gauging how stashable a player is.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Jackson Merrill San Diego Padres CF
strained hamstring - back with team and expected to be activated Tuesday
2
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
hand inflammation - going for imaging, similar injury required minimal IL stint in 2022
3
player headshot
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves RF
torn ACL - cleared to begin rehab assignment, but Braves haven't set a date yet
4
player headshot
Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners SP
flexor strain - nearing end of two-week shutdown, hoping to return before end of the month
5
player headshot
George Kirby Seattle Mariners SP
shoulder inflammation - looked good in first rehab start Sunday, has 2-3 more to go
6
player headshot
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
strained hamstring - playing long toss but hasn't resumed throwing off a mound yet
7
player headshot
Shota Imanaga Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - injury considered minor but expected to hold him out for more than two weeks
8
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - shut down for another week before (hopefully) resuming throwing
9
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels RF
knee contusion - no structural damage, so expected to be a short stay on IL
10
player headshot
Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
ankle inflammation - was expected to avoid IL at first, so should be a short stay
11
player headshot
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 3B
strained hamstring - expected to skip rehab assignment, could be activated as soon as Wednesday
12
player headshot
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - nearing return to throwing program after cortisone shot, still weeks away
13
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm New York Yankees 2B
strained oblique - high-grade strain given 4-to-6-week timetable, but I suspect it'll be longer
Also really difficult to drop
14
player headshot
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
Tommy John surgery - two rehab starts down, six to go, putting him on track for early June
15
player headshot
Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP
nerve irritation - has been doing "throwing-like activities," presumably at least 4-6 weeks away
16
player headshot
Justin Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks RP
shoulder inflammation - MRI confirmed no structural damage, will resume throwing later this week
17
player headshot
Ivan Herrera St. Louis Cardinals C
bone bruise in knee - performing well on rehab assignment but has had soreness, delaying return
18
player headshot
Austin Hays Cincinnati Reds LF
strained hamstring - likely a minimal stay, already reports of him returning Friday
19
player headshot
Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles RF
neck soreness - not expected to need rehab assignment, said to be days away from returning
20
player headshot
Zach Eflin Baltimore Orioles SP
strained lat - went four scoreless in low-level rehab start Sunday, unclear whether he'll make another
21
player headshot
Sean Manaea New York Mets SP
strained oblique - early April setback expected to delay return until mid-June, at least
22
player headshot
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
strained oblique/back spasms - rehab assignment delayed by back spasms, unclear when it'll resume
23
player headshot
Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles RF
fractured thumb - should be recovered by the time he can return from 60-day IL, which is late May
24
player headshot
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
elbow inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions, aiming to return before end of May
25
player headshot
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
sprained finger - showing improved velocity on rehab assignment, needs 1-2 more starts there
Still a priority on some level
26
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn shoulder capsule - results have been fine on rehab assignment, but velocity lagging
27
player headshot
Spencer Arrighetti Houston Astros SP
fractured thumb - cast removed; working to strengthen legs before resuming throwing
28
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
strained lat/elbow inflammation - still weeks from throwing, hoping for July return
29
player headshot
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
sprained elbow - began throwing program at end of April, could begin bullpen work by end of May
30
player headshot
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing batting practice, but still a lot of hurdles to clear
31
player headshot
Dylan Moore Seattle Mariners 2B
strained adductor - minor injury, could return later this week
32
player headshot
Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres 2B
fractured rib - aiming to return this weekend, but may have short rehab assignment first
33
player headshot
Tyler Fitzgerald San Francisco Giants 2B
fractured rib - doing light activities already, hoping to return as early as mid-May
34
player headshot
Ha-seong Kim Tampa Bay Rays 2B
torn labrum - has been hitting, throwing and fielding, but no word on rehab assignment yet
35
player headshot
Thairo Estrada Colorado Rockies 2B
fractured wrist - swinging a bat with both hands, nearing start of a rehab assignment
36
player headshot
Parker Meadows Detroit Tigers CF
nerve irritation - back to hitting, fielding and throwing, but ineligible to return until May 26
37
player headshot
Victor Robles Seattle Mariners RF
fractured shoulder - looking at about two more weeks of recovery before six weeks of rehab
Stashing is purely a luxury
38
player headshot
Walker Buehler Boston Red Sox SP
shoulder inflammation - minimal stint expected for a pitcher with much to sort out still
39
player headshot
Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
thumb inflammation - has been throwing bullpen sessions but can't return before May 29
40
player headshot
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
toe surgery - modest numbers across three rehab starts, eligible to return in mid-May
41
player headshot
Luis Gil New York Yankees SP
strained lat - began throwing program at end of April, could return at some point in June
42
player headshot
Reynaldo Lopez Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder surgery - surgery considered minor but will need time to heal; aiming for second half
43
player headshot
A.J. Puk Arizona Diamondbacks RP
flexor strain - move to 60-day IL will keep him out until July, but actual timetable unclear
44
player headshot
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
back inflammation - feeling better after second epidural, but no baseball activities
45
player headshot
Matt Wallner Minnesota Twins RF
strained hamstring - considered a moderate strain, which could mean he misses all of May
46
player headshot
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
torn elbow tendons - has resumed batting practice, but no talk of rehab assignment yet
47
player headshot
Mike Soroka Washington Nationals SP
strained biceps - struck out 11 in latest rehab start, renewing interest as return nears
48
player headshot
Cody Bradford Texas Rangers SP
sprained elbow - slowly building up to throwing off a mound, still at least a month from returning
49
player headshot
Richard Fitts Boston Red Sox SP
strained pectoral - scheduled for first bullpen session Monday, still a few weeks away
50
player headshot
Lane Thomas Cleveland Guardians CF
bone bruise in wrist - has resumed swinging, but was playing inconsistently before IL stint
51
player headshot
Luke Raley Seattle Mariners RF
strained oblique - about a week into six-week timetable for a Grade 1 to 1-plus strain
52
player headshot
Jonny DeLuca Tampa Bay Rays CF
strained shoulder - felt soreness when he tried to swing and throw a aweek ago, will test again soon