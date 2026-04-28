Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Francisco Lindor, Wyatt Langford joining the wounded
Find out which of the many injured closers to prioritize
Boy, that escalated quickly.
In my last IL stash rankings three weeks ago, I marveled at how quiet the injury scene had been. So I guess you can blame me for the jinx that's befallen us since.
Back then, I needed just 40 spots to capture the full scope of stashable players. Now, I need 50.
One player absent from this list is Trey Yesavage, who has recovered from his shoulder impingement and is set to be activated Tuesday. He was getting knocked around on his rehab assignment, believe it or not, but he was missing bats at a pretty good rate and seemed to have recaptured his fastball velocity by the end. If he qualified, he would be in the "too valuable to drop, period" tier of the IL stash rankings, so everyone who did stash him should find a way to clear space for him on their bench.
Don't like that, do you? Well, there's the rub with IL stashes. You need to feel confident you'll actually want them when they're healthy. It's why I tend to prioritize the higher-impact players over the ones with shorter timetables, particularly this early in the season.
|1
Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF
|fractured hand - has resumed hitting and could embark on a rehab assignment soon
|2
Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS
|strained calf - in a boot for the next three weeks, then could resume baseball activities; likely to miss most of May
|3
Hunter Brown Houston Astros SP
|strained shoulder - about a week into throwing program, has a chance to return before the end of May
|4
Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers OF
|flexor strain - expected to miss the minimum number of days, putting him on track to return May 2
|5
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|strained oblique - has been taking batting practice; expected to begin rehab assignment this week
|6
Jhoan Duran Philadelphia Phillies RP
|strained oblique - strain is considered mild, and he's already playing catch, suggesting a minimal absence
|7
Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves RP
|shoulder inflammation - slept on his shoulder wrong, on track to return when first eligible May 5
|8
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|blister on index finger - looked great in Sunday rehab start, unclear whether he'll need another one
|9
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays RF
|fractured toe - did some hitting and running on the field Monday, not expected to need a rehab assignment
|10
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|strained oblique - had no trouble missing bats on rehab assignment, next start will likely be in majors
|11
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
|strained groin - more than two weeks into 4-to-6-week timetable; should return in mid-to-late May
|12
Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS
|strained hamstring - has been fielding grounders on the field, likely to need a rehab assignment
|13
Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder fatigue - second rehab start forthcoming as he works his way up to 75 pitches and/or five innings
|14
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|loose bodies in elbow - scheduled for second rehab start Thursday, will need only 1-2 more thereafter
|15
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
|Tommy John surgery - two starts into rehab assignment, where he's merely been OK; another 2-3 to go
|16
Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B
|strained oblique - injury considered mild, but no timetable for return yet
|17
Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP
|strained lat - threw a light bullpen session Saturday, will throw with higher intensity this week
|18
Josh Hader Houston Astros RP
|biceps tendinitis - threw live batting practice Saturday but won't be eligible to return until late May
|19
Tatsuya Imai Houston Astros SP
|arm fatigue - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday, the length of which could be determined by his performance
|20
Sonny Gray Boston Red Sox SP
|strained hamstring - only a Grade 1 strain, could return as soon as May 6; was struggling before injury
|21
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
|UCL revision surgery - throwing live batting practice, could be ready before the end of May
|22
Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP
|flexor strain - no updates since being sidelined in mid-April, but expected to miss "weeks and maybe months"
|23
Mick Abel Minnesota Twins P
|elbow inflammation - already back to playing catch after two weeks off, likely just a week or two away
|24
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
|bone spurs in elbow - scheduled to meet with doctor in a week, could resume throwing thereafter
|25
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
|bone spurs in elbow - had same surgery as Schwellenbach about three weeks later, putting him out for the first half, most likely
|26
Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP
|loose bodies in elbow - had surgery on April 22, expected to be out through All-Star break
|27
Ryan Pepiot Tampa Bay Rays RP
|hip inflammation - slow progress moved him to 60-day IL in mid-April; hip was still feeling unstable at last report
|28
Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP
|shoulder inflammation - threw three innings' worth of batting practice Friday; rehab assignment coming
|29
Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C
|strained oblique - expected to be activated for weekend series against Cubs
|30
Addison Barger Toronto Blue Jays SS
|sprained ankle - will test himself on the bases this week, could begin rehab assignment thereafter
|31
Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles SS
|broken hamate bone - shut down after 14 rehab games due to continued soreness in hand; next step unknown
|32
Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C
|strained hamstring - was slated to begin rehab assignment Monday, but recovery has been slower than expected
|33
Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C
|fractured thumb - had screw inserted April 7; about three weeks into six-week timetable
|34
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|internal brace procedure - set to begin rehab assignment Wednesday, could return before the end of May
|35
Jorge Polanco New York Mets 1B
|bruised wrist/sore Achilles - doing some baseball activities, but return likely still weeks away rather than days
|36
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|strained calf - no timeline provided, but only a Grade 1 injury
|37
Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B
|strained groin - injury related to sports hernia; Mariners hopeful it's a shorter-term absence
|38
Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
|forearm fatigue - has thrown several bullpen sessions, should begin facing hitters soon
|39
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing, but has yet to work off a mound yet, putting May return in doubt
|40
Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 2B
|torn UCL - has been hitting and throwing, but future is cloudy with no mention of timetable
|41
Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|Tommy John surgery - has begun throwing bullpen sessions but not expected back until midseason
|42
Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP
|strained oblique - followed one bad rehab start with a good one Friday, expected to need 2-3 more
|43
Quinn Priester Milwaukee Brewers SP
|nerve issue in wrist - struggled with control in two rehab starts, will likely remain down until he looks right
|44
Anthony Volpe New York Yankees SS
|shoulder surgery - performing well on rehab assignment, could be activated this weekend
|45
J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies C
|back spasms - was in and out of the lineup for a few days while contending with the injury; likely a short absence
|46
Ha-seong Kim Atlanta Braves 2B
|torn tendon in finger - cleared to begin rehab assignment but faces competition from Mauricio Dubon when healthy
|47
Carlos Estevez Kansas City Royals RP
|foot contusion - injury is less of a concern than velocity; unlikely to regain closer role without improvement
|48
Clayton Beeter Washington Nationals RP
|forearm soreness - details are few, and he wasn't a surefire closer anyway
|49
Hurston Waldrep Atlanta Braves SP
|bone spurs in elbow - same procedure as Schwellenbach at about the same time, but no updates as of yet
|50
A.J. Puk Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|internal brace procedure - throwing bullpen sessions, eyeing rehab assignment in late May; high-leverage role awaits