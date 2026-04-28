Boy, that escalated quickly.

In my last IL stash rankings three weeks ago, I marveled at how quiet the injury scene had been. So I guess you can blame me for the jinx that's befallen us since.

Back then, I needed just 40 spots to capture the full scope of stashable players. Now, I need 50.

One player absent from this list is Trey Yesavage, who has recovered from his shoulder impingement and is set to be activated Tuesday. He was getting knocked around on his rehab assignment, believe it or not, but he was missing bats at a pretty good rate and seemed to have recaptured his fastball velocity by the end. If he qualified, he would be in the "too valuable to drop, period" tier of the IL stash rankings, so everyone who did stash him should find a way to clear space for him on their bench.

Don't like that, do you? Well, there's the rub with IL stashes. You need to feel confident you'll actually want them when they're healthy. It's why I tend to prioritize the higher-impact players over the ones with shorter timetables, particularly this early in the season.