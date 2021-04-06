It's not the news you want to hear less than a week into the season, whether you're the one who drafted him or not.

An inarguable top-five talent and the first overall pick in some Rotisserie leagues is likely out for a while with a shoulder subluxation. It happened on an extended follow-through while striking out in the third inning against the Giants on Monday. Fernando Tatis immediately crumpled to the ground, favoring his left arm.

A subluxation, for those without a medical dictionary handy, is a partial dislocation, and for a ball-and-socket joint like the shoulder, there can be some collateral damage. The Padres say they'll know more Tuesday, probably awaiting MRI results, but at this point, the question is whether he's out 4-6 weeks or 4-6 months. Dr. Jesse Morse of The Fantasy Doctors thinks it'll more likely be the latter:

It's going to be a while either way, and given the stature of the player and all the ways he can contribute for a Fantasy team, it might have you thinking of waving the white flag.

Keep in mind, though, that Fantasy Baseball lineups are large, with all corners representing a possibility for production. You could make a more convincing case that your team lives and dies with a single player in Fantasy Football, but the baseball season is much longer and the paths to success much more diverse. All you need are a few lucky breaks -- or not even luck, really, but a few clutch pickups -- to patch a hole as big as the one Tatis leaves behind.

It'll take more effort, with a few more lumps along the way, but it'll be that much more rewarding when you pull it off.

Let's first consider some direct replacements at shortstop, provided you don't already have one lined up. Of course, you'd rather not have to look beyond your own roster given that the talent at this position is concentrated at the top, with few upside plays beyond the early-round studs. But "few' doesn't mean "none."

Let's start with Ha-seong Kim, the player who'll likely be replacing Tatis in San Diego. He arrived to great fanfare after starring in South Korea but became an ill-fitting part once the NL nixed the DH. His transition to the majors has been a slow one, judging by him going 7 for 42 (.167) with no extra-base hits and 15 strikeouts in spring training, but that's not uncommon for players from the Far East who have to adapt to higher velocities and a different style of play overall. More reps can only do him good, and you need only look at his KBO numbers to know there's upside in there.

We discuss Tatis scenarios and a lot more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ha-seong Kim 2B SD San Diego • #7 • Age: 25 2020 KBO AVG .306 HR 30 SB 23 OPS .921 AB 533 K 68

It's also possible, particularly with Trent Grisham on the mend, that Jurickson Profar claims most of Tatis' at-bats, taking over at second base while shifting Jake Cronenworth to shortstop. Profar has had an up-and-down career, but he performed at a near 20-20 pace during the pandemic-shortened season. Obviously, steals are part of what you're looking to replace with Tatis.

Jurickson Profar LF SD San Diego • #10 • Age: 28 2020 majors AVG .278 HR 7 SB 7 OPS .771 AB 180 K 28

Looking beyond the Padres, here are some potential replacements at shortstop:

If you just lost Tatis and are looking for a miracle solution, Wander Franco might be your best hope. He may be only 10 days or so away from debuting, and as the top prospect in baseball, there's a chance he could deliver a stud outcome right away. Bobby Witt is worth rostering in the same vein, though the wait for him figures to be longer given how little minor-league experience he has. If you're really in a pinch in a deeper league, stashing away Nico Hoerner or Jeter Downs for later isn't such a bad idea either.

Interest in Andres Gimenez has cooled because of a slow start, but he still projects for a healthy stolen base total with a possibility for some modest pop. Jorge Polanco should be an all-around serviceable hitter, but without much speed. Paul DeJong remains a good bet for power.

OK, so slim pickings there, but what if you're just hoping to approximate Tatis' production at any position? It's still a tall task, but the list of candidates is longer.

You should take a long, hard look at Akil Baddoo, a Rule 5 pick who just started his second straight game for the Tigers, homering in both and swiping a bag in one. He did this after hitting .325 (13 for 40) with five homers, four steals and a .460 on-base percentage in spring training. Maybe at 22, he proves to be overmatched in the long run, but if upside is the aim, he's the target.

Other pickups capable of a five-category outcome (or at least the power/speed combo) include Nick Senzel, Jazz Chisholm, Michael Taylor, Josh Rojas, Brendan Rodgers, Taylor Trammell and Sam Hilliard -- and I'd prioritize them in that order. If you're just looking for a bat, there's a chance the White Sox have really found something in Yermin Mercedes, who has collected 11 hits in his past four games. Alex Kirilloff and Jarren Duran are two players who you might consider stashing away in the hope of an eventual call-up.

Of course, you could go the trade route as well, but you probably won't find many eager participants so early in the season. Maybe you can float an offer for Adalberto Mondesi and try to wait out his injury, particularly if Tatis' timetable turns out to be on the longer side. Maybe the modest production so far from Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez and Carlos Correa will allow you to pry one of them away, especially given their 2020 struggles, but that sort of play probably wouldn't work outside of shallower leagues with casual participants.

The bottom line, though, is you can make it work. The way seems fuzzy right now, but if you stay committed to corralling upside on the waiver wire, eventually a player or two will break through for you.