Watch Now: Toronto Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada (5:54)

In what's beginning to sound almost like a best-case outcome, many of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 upon intake will be ready for opening day. That's how things are trending, anyway.

Freddie Freeman, who had a big day at the plate Monday, appears to be well on his way. Charlie Blackmon as well. Pitchers like Jesus Luzardo and Eduardo Rodriguez, needing a little more time to build up, may not fill their usual roles right away, but they'll likely be on the roster, at least. For others, like Aroldis Chapman and Austin Meadows, it's not as clear.

And then there are more typical health concerns like Anthony Rizzo's back and Willie Calhoun's hip. Those sorts of injuries would be weighing on the minds of drafters heading into any old season, but particularly for one that's going to last only two months, you have to know what you're getting into. You can't wait as patiently for production as you could in a six-month season.

So I've decided to compile all of the health concerns into one document here, sorting them into three groups: "looking good," "still iffy" and "likely out." Have it open as you're drafting to see where I stand on each player with a red cross next to his name. Even one in the "still iffy" category might need to be downgraded a round, if not three or four. 

Looking good
headshot-image
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B
knee soreness
headshot-image
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies RF
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
hamstring tightness
headshot-image
Johan Camargo Atlanta Braves SS
hamstring tightness
headshot-image
Nick Castellanos Cincinnati Reds RF
tingling in fingers
headshot-image
Yonny Chirinos Tampa Bay Rays SP
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
David Dahl Colorado Rockies CF
oblique soreness
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
back tightness
headshot-image
Dexter Fowler St. Louis Cardinals RF
back tightness
headshot-image
Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers SP
Tommy John surgery
headshot-image
Brian Goodwin Los Angeles Angels LF
knee contusion
headshot-image
Austin Hays Baltimore Orioles CF
knee contusion
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Angels SP
back stiffness
headshot-image
Keston Hiura Milwaukee Brewers 2B
arm fatigue
headshot-image
Brad Keller Kansas City Royals SP
COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: May be limited to 3-4 innings
headshot-image
Ramon Laureano Oakland Athletics CF
calf tightness
headshot-image
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 2B
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics RP
COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: Expected to begin in bullpen
headshot-image
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 3B
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
finger contusion
headshot-image
Hector Neris Philadelphia Phillies RP
reported late (unspecified)
headshot-image
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
reported late (contact tracing)
headshot-image
Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs 1B
back inflammation
headshot-image
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
Tommy John surgery
headshot-image
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Mallex Smith Seattle Mariners CF
reported late (unspecified)
Still iffy
headshot-image
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
undisclosed
headshot-image
Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers LF
back, neck, oblique issues
headshot-image
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
foot sprain
headshot-image
Willie Calhoun Texas Rangers LF
hip flexor strain
headshot-image
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
COVID-19 (no timetable)
headshot-image
Robinson Chirinos Texas Rangers C
ankle soreness
headshot-image
Giovanny Gallegos St. Louis Cardinals RP
travel delay
headshot-image
Lourdes Gurriel Toronto Blue Jays LF
side tightness
headshot-image
Yoshihisa Hirano Seattle Mariners RP
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Jake Junis Kansas City Royals SP
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 2B
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Jose Martinez Tampa Bay Rays DH
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Nomar Mazara Chicago White Sox RF
illness
headshot-image
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
arm fatigue
headshot-image
Scott Oberg Colorado Rockies RP
back soreness
headshot-image
Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins SP
back stiffness
headshot-image
Roberto Osuna Houston Astros RP
still building up
headshot-image
Wilson Ramos New York Mets C
personal issue
headshot-image
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
oblique tightness
headshot-image
Victor Robles Washington Nationals CF
reported late (unspecified)
headshot-image
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox SP
COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: could start one of first five games
headshot-image
Anthony Santander Baltimore Orioles RF
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies SS
bruised hand
headshot-image
Juan Soto Washington Nationals LF
late to report (contact tracing)
headshot-image
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
concussion | *Note: could slot fifth to begin year
headshot-image
Julio Teheran Los Angeles Angels SP
COVID-19 (cleared)
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
undisclosed
headshot-image
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
groin strain
headshot-image
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
baby coming | *Note: scheduled to start Saturday
Likely out
headshot-image
Chase Anderson Toronto Blue Jays SP
oblique strain
headshot-image
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
bruised heel
headshot-image
Cole Hamels Atlanta Braves SP
triceps tendinitis
headshot-image
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
back surgery
headshot-image
Keone Kela Pittsburgh Pirates RP
undisclosed
headshot-image
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 3B
oblique strain
headshot-image
Brendan McKay Tampa Bay Rays SP
undisclosed
headshot-image
Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays RF
COVID-19 (no timetable)
headshot-image
Ryan O'Hearn Kansas City Royals 1B
COVID-19 (no timetable)
headshot-image
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh Pirates RF
COVID-19 (no timetable)
headshot-image
A.J. Puk Oakland Athletics RP
shoulder strain
headshot-image
Jose Quintana Chicago Cubs SP
thumb laceration
headshot-image
Luis Urias Milwaukee Brewers 2B
COVID-19 (no timetable)