In what's beginning to sound almost like a best-case outcome, many of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 upon intake will be ready for opening day. That's how things are trending, anyway.
Freddie Freeman, who had a big day at the plate Monday, appears to be well on his way. Charlie Blackmon as well. Pitchers like Jesus Luzardo and Eduardo Rodriguez, needing a little more time to build up, may not fill their usual roles right away, but they'll likely be on the roster, at least. For others, like Aroldis Chapman and Austin Meadows, it's not as clear.
And then there are more typical health concerns like Anthony Rizzo's back and Willie Calhoun's hip. Those sorts of injuries would be weighing on the minds of drafters heading into any old season, but particularly for one that's going to last only two months, you have to know what you're getting into. You can't wait as patiently for production as you could in a six-month season.
So I've decided to compile all of the health concerns into one document here, sorting them into three groups: "looking good," "still iffy" and "likely out." Have it open as you're drafting to see where I stand on each player with a red cross next to his name. Even one in the "still iffy" category might need to be downgraded a round, if not three or four.
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B
|knee soreness
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies RF
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
|hamstring tightness
Johan Camargo Atlanta Braves SS
|hamstring tightness
Nick Castellanos Cincinnati Reds RF
|tingling in fingers
Yonny Chirinos Tampa Bay Rays SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
David Dahl Colorado Rockies CF
|oblique soreness
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|back tightness
Dexter Fowler St. Louis Cardinals RF
|back tightness
Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers SP
|Tommy John surgery
Brian Goodwin Los Angeles Angels LF
|knee contusion
Austin Hays Baltimore Orioles CF
|knee contusion
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Angels SP
|back stiffness
Keston Hiura Milwaukee Brewers 2B
|arm fatigue
Brad Keller Kansas City Royals SP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: May be limited to 3-4 innings
Ramon Laureano Oakland Athletics CF
|calf tightness
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics RP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: Expected to begin in bullpen
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 3B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|finger contusion
Hector Neris Philadelphia Phillies RP
|reported late (unspecified)
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
|reported late (contact tracing)
Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs 1B
|back inflammation
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Mallex Smith Seattle Mariners CF
|reported late (unspecified)
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|undisclosed
Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers LF
|back, neck, oblique issues
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|foot sprain
Willie Calhoun Texas Rangers LF
|hip flexor strain
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Robinson Chirinos Texas Rangers C
|ankle soreness
Giovanny Gallegos St. Louis Cardinals RP
|travel delay
Lourdes Gurriel Toronto Blue Jays LF
|side tightness
Yoshihisa Hirano Seattle Mariners RP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jake Junis Kansas City Royals SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jose Martinez Tampa Bay Rays DH
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Nomar Mazara Chicago White Sox RF
|illness
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|arm fatigue
Scott Oberg Colorado Rockies RP
|back soreness
Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins SP
|back stiffness
Roberto Osuna Houston Astros RP
|still building up
Wilson Ramos New York Mets C
|personal issue
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|oblique tightness
Victor Robles Washington Nationals CF
|reported late (unspecified)
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox SP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: could start one of first five games
Anthony Santander Baltimore Orioles RF
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies SS
|bruised hand
Juan Soto Washington Nationals LF
|late to report (contact tracing)
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
|concussion | *Note: could slot fifth to begin year
Julio Teheran Los Angeles Angels SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
|undisclosed
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
|groin strain
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
|baby coming | *Note: scheduled to start Saturday
Chase Anderson Toronto Blue Jays SP
|oblique strain
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
|bruised heel
Cole Hamels Atlanta Braves SP
|triceps tendinitis
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
|back surgery
Keone Kela Pittsburgh Pirates RP
|undisclosed
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 3B
|oblique strain
Brendan McKay Tampa Bay Rays SP
|undisclosed
Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays RF
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Ryan O'Hearn Kansas City Royals 1B
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh Pirates RF
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
A.J. Puk Oakland Athletics RP
|shoulder strain
Jose Quintana Chicago Cubs SP
|thumb laceration
Luis Urias Milwaukee Brewers 2B
|COVID-19 (no timetable)