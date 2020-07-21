Watch Now: Toronto Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada ( 5:54 )

In what's beginning to sound almost like a best-case outcome, many of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 upon intake will be ready for opening day. That's how things are trending, anyway.

Freddie Freeman, who had a big day at the plate Monday, appears to be well on his way. Charlie Blackmon as well. Pitchers like Jesus Luzardo and Eduardo Rodriguez, needing a little more time to build up, may not fill their usual roles right away, but they'll likely be on the roster, at least. For others, like Aroldis Chapman and Austin Meadows, it's not as clear.

And then there are more typical health concerns like Anthony Rizzo's back and Willie Calhoun's hip. Those sorts of injuries would be weighing on the minds of drafters heading into any old season, but particularly for one that's going to last only two months, you have to know what you're getting into. You can't wait as patiently for production as you could in a six-month season.

So I've decided to compile all of the health concerns into one document here, sorting them into three groups: "looking good," "still iffy" and "likely out." Have it open as you're drafting to see where I stand on each player with a red cross next to his name. Even one in the "still iffy" category might need to be downgraded a round, if not three or four.