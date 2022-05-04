There are so few players hitting well right now that the idea of selling high on any of them feels foolish. The league as a whole is hitting just .232/.306/.370 right now, with just 18 qualifying hitters sporting an OPS above .9000 through the first month of the season, so moving one of them would feel like an unnecessary, unforced error.

But, as with all things at this time of the season, you have to remember that just because someone is doing well right now doesn't mean they're going to keep hitting well moving forward. Sure, last season's huge April was a sign of Vladimir Guerrero's breakout, and he remained one of best hitters in baseball after hitting .350/.490/.663 in April, the third-best mark in the game. But you also had Yermin Mercedes hitting .415/.455/.659 last April before ultimately losing his job.

Mercedes is the outlier, of course, but he wasn't the only one. J.D. Martinez looked to be at the start of a significant bounce back last April, ranking second among qualifiers in OPS; he would rank 61st from May 1 on. Kris Bryant was in a similar spot, hitting .322/.412/.667 in April to rank seventh in the majors, only to flounder to the tune of a .254/.341/.444 line from that point on, good for just 77th.

In fact, of the top-20 in OPS last April, only seven were even in the top 40 in OPS from May 1 on – five didn't have enough at-bats to qualify, while the likes of Bryant, Nelson Cruz, Justin Turner, Jazz Chisholm, and J.T. Realmuto all ranked in the lower half of qualifiers. While it's nice to see a hot start, it doesn't necessarily guarantee a good rest of the season.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Of course, that doesn't mean every unexpectedly hot starter is a sell-high candidate. And, "sell-high" doesn't mean, "Just trade him now." Some of the hot starts are surprising but aren't so out of the realm of possibility that they can't be sustained to some degree. And some have so little value that there probably isn't much reason to try to sell them, anyway – sure, Yandy Diaz might have the 16th-highest OPS in baseball, but nobody's gonna give you much for him in trade even with that knowledge.

But here are five hitters I think you should at least consider moving on from if you can find the right deal.