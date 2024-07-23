The MLB trade deadline is just a week away now, and the market has been curiously quiet so far. But there are sure to be a flurry of moves between now and the July 30 deadline, and that'll be the last big shakeup of the Fantasy Baseball landscape.

Now, most trades don't really impact Fantasy Baseball all that much – "Hey, a good player went from a bad team to a better team!" matters, but it typically doesn't materially change a players' outlook all that much. But there are certainly outliers, and that's what we're looking for today. Last week, I wrote about the 10 biggest names likely to be moved at the deadline, and today we're doing some wishcasting, identifying five trades we'd love to see as Fantasy players between now and the deadline.

Jazz Chisholm to the Yankees

Chisholm has his flaws, and his propensity to swing and miss might drive Yankees fans crazy. But the Yankees could really use what Chisholm brings the table: Pull-side thump. The Yankees have the fifth-lowest pull rate in the majors this season and a middling flyball rate, a recipe for rally-killing double plays when combined with a lineup lacking in athleticism – they lead the majors in GIDP this season.

Chisholm is, obviously, an electric athlete, though one whose big swing leaves him open to big strikeout rates. That has held him back from the superstar outcomes some projected onto him, but playing in Yankee Stadium and batting ahead of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge could do a lot to mitigate those issues. Per BaseballSavant.com's data, Chisholm would have 19 homers if he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium, more than any park except for Cincinnati's, and there's no way they'd look to trade for him. Whether the Yankees would want to use him as an upgrade in centerfield or slot him in at second base and look to move the disappointing Gleyber Torres, he would bring an injection of much-needed pop to the lineup.

And, if you're worried that hitting ahead of Soto and Judge might limit his base-stealing opportunities: Yankees leadoff hitters have 17 stolen base attempts out of the leadoff spot, the only spot in the lineup with more than 10. If you're still hoping for Chisholm to maximize his upside, upgrading from Loan Depot Field and the Marlins lineup to the Yankees would be his best bet.

Tarik Skubal to the Orioles

I don't really think it makes sense for the Tigers to move Skubal, but if they really want to, doesn't this feel like the most obvious combo to pull it off? Despite all their recent graduations, the Orioles still have two of the best prospects in the game in Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, not to mention Samuel Basallo, and young major-leaguers like Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, and Cade Povich, giving them the ability to put together a package nobody else could really touch.

And, for Fantasy, landing with the Orioles would probably be an absolute best-case scenario for Skubal. Camden Yards isn't necessarily a better pitcher's park than Comerica Park, but it certainly wouldn't be a downgrade, and would keep Skubal squarely in a favorable environment, and might even be a slight improvement for a left-handed pitcher like Skubal; Camden is a tougher place for right-handed hitters to homer than Comerica, and nine of the 10 homers he has given up have been to righties.

Ultimately, Skubal is the kind of pitcher who doesn't really need a good home park or defense behind him to be effective; he had the lowest xERA among starters last season and has the fourth-lowest so far in 2024. But being backed up by one of the best offenses and defenses in baseball, with one of the best pitcher's parks in the league, sure wouldn't hurt, would it?

Luis Robert to the Phillies

Robert seems pretty unlikely to be moved at the deadline – one report has the White Sox looking for a comparable package to the one that landed Mackenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, and James Wood (among others) in Washington for Juan Soto a couple of years back – but if he were going to be traded, this feels like one of the most realistic possibilities. It would make a lot of sense.

For one thing, it just fits with what the Phillies want to do. Dave Dombrowski has a well-earned reputation for aggressively moving prospects when he has a contending team, and the Phillies are one of the World Series favorites right now. They have a strong lineup, but they also typically have two of Johan Rojas, Cristian Pache, and Weston Wilson in the lineup in any given day, so there's certainly room for improvement. Robert would provide a solidifying presence in center field, athleticism on the bases, and another big bopper who can go deep at any point.

For Robert's Fantasy value, the appeal is obvious: He would be going from one of the most hopeless offenses in baseball to one of the very best. The White Sox are dead last in scoring at 3.13 runs per game, putting them on pace for just 507 runs – no team has been below 510 runs since 1969! The Phillies are averaging 1.80 runs per game more than them! The park is probably a pretty neutral shift here, but the lineup upgrade would be enormous and would be a boon to Robert's value down the stretch.

Mason Miller to the Dodgers

The Yankees and Orioles have also been linked to Miller, but I'll send him to the Dodgers here to solidify what is suddenly a pretty shaky ninth-inning situation. Evan Phillips just hasn't looked right lately, and the concern from a Fantasy perspective is this is going to be a committee moving forward. Miller would change that. Sure, the Dodgers might occasionally use him against the heart of the order in the 8th if that's the most important situation of the game, but there's no question who the relief ace for arguably the best team in baseball would be. Miller has been unbelievable in his transition to the bullpen, striking out 46% of opposing batters and sporting a 2.21 ERA. His middling saves totals are a reflection of the team he is stuck on, and ending up with the Dodgers would fix that pretty easily.

Isaac Paredes to the Astros

I mean, this one is pretty straightforward, right? Let's give him an even shorter fence to aim all those pull-side fly balls at! Paredes has 16 homers this season; he would have 24 if he played all of his games in Houston, by far the most of any park in baseball. Do you want to know the terrifying truth about Paredes' mediocre quality of contact metrics, or do you want to see him sock a few dozen 318-foot dingers? The Astros first base position might be the biggest hole in any contender's lineup -- they've gotten a .205/.276/.317 line from the position this season -- so Paredes feels like a perfect fit for both real life and Fantasy.