Monday wasn't terribly exciting from a Fantasy perspective, but who's complaining? Not me! I'm just happy we still have baseball. We all knew there would be complications while attempting to field 30 MLB teams in the midst of a pandemic and we were reminded of that Monday with the Marlins' outbreak. Hopefully teams around the league use this as an opportunity to tighten things up the rest of the way. Nonetheless, we still had nine games Monday, which means there's a lot to talk about.

Regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday's game between the Marlins and Orioles has been postponed. The Yankees and Phillies, however, are expected to give it a go assuming we receive good news on the Phillies' test results.

Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment following Monday's train-wreck against the Tampa Bay Rays. Folty is just one season removed from a 2.85 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that top prospect Nate Pearson will make his MLB debut this Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. He's currently rostered in 58% of CBS leagues, but just check to make sure he's not available.

Anthony Bass will fill-in as the Blue Jays closer in Ken Giles' absence. He picked up his first save of the season Monday night, allowing just one hit. He's available in over 80% of CBS leagues if you're in need of saves.

Seth Lugo and Joakim Soria each picked up saves on Monday. Both Edwin Diaz and Liam Hendriks were given a rest day after working two of the first three games.

I can't believe I'm writing this but Jon Lester did pitch five no-hit innings against the Reds, allowing just one walk with one strikeout. I'm still not overly excited about him for Fantasy, but you can't ignore a performance like this. Maybe having his former catcher in David Ross as his manager will help Lester find the fountain of youth. Somebody I'm a little more interested in is Michael Wacha who went into Fenway and limited the Red Sox to just one run over five innings. What was most encouraging was his fastball that averaged 94.4 MPH in this start. Over the past two seasons, that number was down at 93.3 MPH. I'm not adding him yet, but he's a name to watch. In the midst of Mike Moustakas landing on the IL, the Reds called up their top catching prospect Tyler Stephenson. He had a very successful Major League debut Monday night going 2-2 with a home run, a walk, and two RBI. He's a name to watch in Roto leagues where you roster two catchers. What year is it again? Zack Godley made his Red Sox debut in relief Monday, tossing four shutout innings while striking out seven. The biggest takeaway here was the zero walks. He had a whopping 15 swinging strikes on 53 pitches, despite unimpressive velocity. Like Wacha, he's a just a name to watch for now.

