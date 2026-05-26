Fantasy Baseball: Keep the faith in these 15 struggling studs, which include Austin Riley and Trea Turner

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 28 2026 Stats AVG .242 HR 2 SB 7 OBP .358 OPS .713 AB 149 Because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of May, Acuna's sample is only two-thirds the size of most other hitters, making it more susceptible to the early-season noise that we should all know to tune out by now. Even last year, when he hit .290 with a .935 OPS, included a 48-game stretch when he hit just .196 with a .689 OPS. He's at 40 games now.

Pete Alonso 1B BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 31 AVG .235 HR 10 RBI 33 R 30 OPS .760 AB 204 Alonso's .284/.337/.545 slash line in May is more along the lines of what everyone expected from him and perhaps makes the case all on its own, but I'll add that his 95.1 mph average exit velocity is in the 99th percentile and the highest its ever been. His plate discipline readings are also as good as ever, and there's absolutely nothing in his profile to suggest he won't be a top-five first baseman this year.

Bo Bichette 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #19 • Age: 28 AVG .227 HR 5 OPS .597 AB 220 BB 15 K 41 It's possible Bichette is still suffering from the PCL sprain that sidelined him for most of the postseason, which could pose a problem given that the one blemish on his track record came when he was playing through injury in 2024. But he already has more home runs (five) than he did then (four), and his .275 xBA would suggest he deserves better than he's gotten so far.

Jazz Chisholm 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #13 • Age: 28 AVG .247 HR 5 SB 13 OPS .713 AB 190 K 61 Like Pete Alonso, we've seen significant improvement from Chisholm already with the change to May, but the overall numbers are still lagging from a miserable April. Mainly, it's the home run output that's drawing short, but his pull-air rate remains right where you want it for a left-handed hitter at Yankee Stadium. The skill set remains intact, in other words, and I think he's just due for a hot streak, which is reflected by him having half his usual barrel rate.

Pete Crow-Armstrong CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #4 • Age: 24 AVG .223 HR 6 SB 12 OPS .673 AB 193 K 56 Enough skepticism surrounded Crow-Armstrong at the beginning of the year that it's easy to lose heart with this slow start, but a hallmark of his volatile skill set is that he tends to run extremely hot and cold. The disparity between his August and September two years ago and his first and second half last year pretty much sums it up. Better days are likely coming on the hitting side, and the speed should hold you over in the meantime.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR Toronto • #27 • Age: 27 AVG .287 HR 3 OPS .758 AB 188 BB 28 K 23 Guerrero is batting .287 with more walks than strikeouts, so the disappointment here mainly comes down to him having only three home runs. That's through 53 games, which indeed puts him behind last year's pace, but he had just four home runs through 42 games then. Power droughts are common for him because of a suboptimal spray angle (too many ground balls and opposite-field hits), but as long as he's hitting the ball with a authority (and he is), you can trust him to deliver his usual 25-30 homers.

Gunnar Henderson SS BAL Baltimore • #2 • Age: 24 AVG .221 HR 11 SB 6 OPS .695 AB 226 K 69 After hitting just 17 homers in 651 plate appearances last year, Henderson is already up to 11 in 244 plate appearances this year. It seems like a deliberate choice, judging from the nearly doubled pull-air rate and increased willingness to chase pitches out of the zone, but unfortunately, every other positive trait has been skewered in the process. I suppose you could take that as a sign that he's lost his way, but I'm choosing to read it as an overcorrection that he's capable of dialing back once frustration begins to set in.

Manny Machado 3B SD San Diego • #13 • Age: 33 AVG .170 HR 8 OPS .595 AB 182 BB 25 K 50 This one does give me some pause seeing as most every major Statcast indicator is down for a 33-year-old with a ton of mileage, but the ones that I think would be the clearest indicators of age -- average bat speed, fielding range and performance against fastball -- are dead-on or even improved from a year ago. The track record is so robust here that Machado's struggles would have to persist through the All-star break for me to shift my expectations meaningfully.

Josh Naylor 1B SEA Seattle • #12 • Age: 28 AVG .250 HR 5 SB 12 OPS .667 AB 200 K 32 Naylor has already answered the biggest question of whether he can remain a prolific base-stealer despite his basement-level sprint speeds, his 12 steals putting him on a 35-steal pace. His hitting stats are lagging, but his .282 xBA and .426 xSLG make him out to be one of the biggest underachievers so far and are right in line with his .271 xBA and .436 xSLG last season.

Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 29 AVG .223 HR 8 RBI 31 R 27 OPS .673 AB 202 Detractors are quick to point out that Riley's 2026 fits right in with the decline trend we saw in 2024 and 2026, but a quick look at his history will tell you he's always saved his best for the summer months. That familiar midseason surge was just starting when he suffered a season-ending wrist fracture in 2024, preventing his numbers from normalizing fully, and he missed much of a second half last year as well. His Baseball Savant page suggests he's just a little off in most measures, but red in the areas where he's supposed to be red.

Tyler Soderstrom LF ATH Athletics • #21 • Age: 24 AVG .201 HR 5 OPS .661 AB 194 BB 22 K 43 The most obvious changes for Soderstrom this season -- an improved pull-air rate along with career-best strikeout and and walk rates -- would normally correspond with a statistical bump, which makes his slow start all the more perplexing. His contact quality has dipped some, but without a change in bat speed, and his favorable home environment should make for a quick correction once the regression hits.

Fernando Tatis Jr. RF SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 27 AVG .255 HR 0 SB 13 OPS .635 AB 192 K 50 Seeing a goose egg in the home run column from a borderline first-rounder is certainly jarring, but Tatis' issue is essentially the same as Vladimir Guerrero's in that much of his hard contact is driven into the ground or the opposite field. He's taken it to another level this year, with his typically low pull-air rate plummeting to 6.8 percent, but all it will take to fix him, then, is one simple trick. He's on pace for about the same number of barrels as last year with 15 already. Last year, the most any player had without hitting a home run was six.

Kyle Tucker RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 29 AVG .246 HR 4 RBI 26 R 35 SB 4 OPS .751 Though it's tempting to presume the worst for Tucker after his bumpy (and injury-plagued) finish with the Cubs last year, everything in the underlying data set looks about the same as it always has with the exception of a barrel rate that's been halved. So his batted-ball events are averaging out to something typical, but he's missing the highest-end ones that yield the most damage, which I've always taken to be a good indicator of how "hot" or "cold" a player is. His upside in the Dodgers lineup remains enormously high whenever he does heat up.

Trea Turner SS PHI Philadelphia • #7 • Age: 32 AVG .221 HR 5 SB 9 OPS .608 AB 217 K 52 Seeing as Turner turns 33 this year, nobody would be surprised in the slightest if he began exhibiting signs of decline, but even with this slow start, I'm not seeing any real evidence of that. His sprint speed remains in the 99th percentile, his average bat speed is right in line with career norms, and he's still stinging fastballs to the tune of a .352 batting average. The telltale indicators of age-related decline simply aren't there, which would suggest better days are ahead.