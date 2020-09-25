Watch Now: Highlights: Yankees at Blue Jays ( 1:31 )

Before proceeding, you have to be honest with yourself: What to do you need?

A streamer pitcher may not be it. What you may need is a strong performance from the pitcher you already have — or maybe nothing from a pitcher at all.

I say that because these pitchers have the potential to wreck you. We're down to three days left in the season. They're largely unclaimed. What does that tell you?

If you're down big and need to conjure up some magic, it's within the realm of possibility for these 20, but if you're holding the line or maintaining a lead, a more cautious approach is advisable. That's especially true if the categories where you most stand to lose ground are ERA and WHIP.

We discuss final weekend decisions and Thursday night fallout (Lance Lynn?) on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

To cater to a variety of formats, I have two separate lists of 10: those rostered in 60 percent of leagues or more and those rostered in less than 60 percent of leagues.

Note: The top three on the second list (Tyler Mahle, Joe Musgrove and Drew Smyly) would rank ahead of the bottom five on the first list.