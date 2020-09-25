Watch Now: Highlights: Yankees at Blue Jays (1:31)

Before proceeding, you have to be honest with yourself: What to do you need?

A streamer pitcher may not be it. What you may need is a strong performance from the pitcher you already have — or maybe nothing from a pitcher at all.

I say that because these pitchers have the potential to wreck you. We're down to three days left in the season. They're largely unclaimed. What does that tell you?

If you're down big and need to conjure up some magic, it's within the realm of possibility for these 20, but if you're holding the line or maintaining a lead, a more cautious approach is advisable. That's especially true if the categories where you most stand to lose ground are ERA and WHIP.

We discuss final weekend decisions and Thursday night fallout (Lance Lynn?) on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here. 

To cater to a variety of formats, I have two separate lists of 10: those rostered in 60 percent of leagues or more and those rostered in less than 60 percent of leagues.

Note: The top three on the second list (Tyler Mahle, Joe Musgrove and Drew Smyly) would rank ahead of the bottom five on the first list.

SP streamers rostered in 60% or more


Matchup
Roster%
headshot-image
Seth Lugo NYM RP

at WAS
72
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy HOU SP

at TEX
72
headshot-image
Michael Pineda MIN SP

vs. CIN
69
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP

vs. LAA
68
headshot-image
J.A. Happ NYY SP

vs. MIA
71
headshot-image
Brady Singer KC SP

vs. DET
67
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt OAK SP

vs. SEA
75
headshot-image
Rich Hill MIN SP

vs. CIN
62
headshot-image
Taijuan Walker TOR SP

vs. BAL
66
headshot-image
Deivi Garcia NYY SP

vs. MIA
70
SP streamers rostered in less than 60%


Matchup
Roster%
headshot-image
Tyler Mahle CIN SP

at MIN
49
headshot-image
Joe Musgrove PIT SP

at CLE
55
headshot-image
Drew Smyly SF SP

vs. SD
10
headshot-image
Justus Sheffield SEA SP

vs. OAK
51
headshot-image
Brett Anderson MIL SP

at STL
26
headshot-image
Spencer Turnbull DET SP

at KC
51
headshot-image
Mitch Keller PIT SP

at CLE
37
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal DET SP

at KC
31
headshot-image
Matt Shoemaker TOR SP

vs. BAL
30
headshot-image
Kyle Wright ATL SP

vs. BOS
16