Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Shane Bieber climbing the top 200

We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating him to another level in his latest Trade Chart.

Shane Bieber isn't just the MVP of the All-Star game. He isn't just a Fantasy ace. He has risen above that already exclusive group of starting pitchers, leaving behind the Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios types to join up with Gerrit Cole.

And no, it's not because of what he accomplished Tuesday.

Instead, it's part of an ongoing trend that has seen him deliver a 2.05 ERA over his past five starts with 45 strikeouts to just three walks in 35 innings. Among qualifying pitchers, he ranks seventh in K/9, 12th in BB/9 and seventh in swinging strike rate, his slider once again rating as one of the most dominant pitches in the majors and his other offerings showing enough improvement that he's no longer a sitting duck against left-handed hitters. And as much as he has already improved his ERA over the past month-plus, his 3.04 xFIP, which ranks third among qualifiers, suggests it should continue to drop.

So no matter how special Bieber may have already seemed to you, it's becoming clear he's something even more. Top 20 overall? Well, that's where he ranks in my latest Trade Chart, which this week reveals my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues.

A few guidelines, for the uninitiated:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank Player Position Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 53
2 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 53
3 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 51
4 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 47
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 47
6 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 47
7 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 46
8 Chris Sale, BOS SP 44
9 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 44
10 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 43
11 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 43
12 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 42
13 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 41
14 Trevor Story, COL SS 41
15 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 41
16 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 40
17 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 39
18 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 38
19 Shane Bieber, CLE SP 37
20 Blake Snell, TB SP 37
21 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 36
22 Trea Turner, WAS SS 36
23 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 35
24 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 35
25 Walker Buehler, LAD SP 35
26 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF 34
27 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 33
28 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 33
29 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/OF 33
30 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 33
31 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 32
32 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 32
33 Patrick Corbin, WAS SP 32
34 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 32
35 Pete Alonso, NYM 1B 29
36 Whit Merrifield, KC 1B/2B/OF 29
37 George Springer, HOU OF 29
38 Ketel Marte, ARI 2B/SS/OF 29
39 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 29
40 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD SP 28
41 Charlie Morton, TB SP 28
42 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 28
43 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 28
44 Juan Soto, WAS OF 28
45 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 27
46 Fernando Tatis, SD SS 27
47 Brandon Woodruff, MIL SP/RP 27
48 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 27
49 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/3B/SS 27
50 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 26
51 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 26
52 Manny Machado, SD 3B/SS 26
53 Mike Minor, TEX SP 25
54 Matthew Boyd, DET SP 25
55 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 25
56 Carlos Santana, CLE 1B 25
57 Yasmani Grandal, MIL C/1B 24
58 Willson Contreras, CHC C 24
59 Adalberto Mondesi, KC SS 23
60 J.T. Realmuto, PHI C 23
61 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 22
62 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 22
63 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/2B/3B 22
64 Mike Moustakas, MIL 2B/3B 22
65 German Marquez, COL SP 21
66 David Price, BOS SP 21
67 Lance Lynn, TEX SP 21
68 Jorge Polanco, MIN SS 19
69 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 19
70 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 19
71 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS 19
72 James Paxton, NYY SP 18
73 Kirby Yates, SD RP 18
74 Josh Hader, MIL RP 18
75 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 1B 18
76 DJ LeMahieu, NYY 1B/2B/3B 18
77 Michael Brantley, HOU OF 17
78 Bryce Harper, PHI OF 17
79 Max Kepler, MIN OF 17
80 Brad Hand, CLE RP 16
81 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 16
82 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 16
83 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 15
84 Nelson Cruz, MIN DH 15
85 Tommy Pham, TB OF 15
86 Yordan Alvarez, HOU OF 15
87 Jose Ramirez, CLE 3B 14
88 Luke Voit, NYY 1B 14
89 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 14
90 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 14
91 Roberto Osuna, HOU RP 14
92 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B/3B 14
93 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 14
94 Zack Wheeler, NYM SP 14
95 Edwin Encarnacion, NYY 1B 13
96 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 13
97 Shohei Ohtani, LAA DH 13
98 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 13
99 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 13
100 Domingo German, NYY SP 13
101 Caleb Smith, MIA SP 13
102 Chris Paddack, SD SP 13
103 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 12
104 Austin Meadows, TB OF 12
105 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 12
106 Starling Marte, PIT OF 12
107 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 3B 12
108 Eugenio Suarez, STL 3B 11
109 Nick Senzel, CIN 2B/OF 11
110 Eduardo Escobar, ARI 2B/3B/SS 11
111 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 11
112 Mike Soroka, ATL SP 11
113 Craig Kimbrel, CHC RP 10
114 Edwin Diaz, NYM RP 10
115 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 10
116 Will Smith, SF RP 10
117 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 10
118 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 10
119 Jake Odorizzi, MIN SP 10
120 Justin Upton, LAA OF 9
121 Austin Riley, ATL 3B/OF 9
122 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 9
123 Domingo Santana, SEA OF 9
124 Shane Greene, DET RP 8
125 Khris Davis, OAK DH 8
126 David Dahl, COL OF 8
127 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR 2B/SS/OF 8
128 Cole Hamels, CHC SP 8
129 Corey Seager, LAD SS 8
130 Josh Donaldson, ATL 3B 7
131 Brad Peacock, HOU SP/RP 7
132 Dallas Keuchel, ATL SP 7
133 Dansby Swanson, ATL SS 6
134 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 6
135 Omar Narvaez, SEA C 6
136 Christian Vazquez, BOS C 6
137 Kyle Gibson, MIN SP 5
138 Griffin Canning, LAA SP 5
139 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP/RP 5
140 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B 5
141 Daniel Vogelbach, SEA 1B 5
142 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 5
143 Tyler Glasnow, TB SP/RP 4
144 Luis Severino, NYY SP 4
145 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 4
146 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 4
147 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 4
148 Hector Neris, PHI RP 4
149 Ken Giles, TOR RP 4
150 Paul DeJong, STL SS 4
151 Jean Segura, PHI SS 4
152 Wilson Ramos, NYM C 3
153 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 3
154 Jeff McNeil, NYM 2B/3B/OF 3
155 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 3
156 Jon Gray, COL SP 3
157 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 3
158 Hunter Dozier, KC 1B/3B 3
159 Cavan Biggio, TOR 1B/2B/OF 3
160 Jonathan Villar, BAL 2B/SS 3
161 Max Fried, ATL SP 3
162 Yonny Chirinos, TB SP/RP 3
163 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 2
164 Brendan McKay, TB SP 2
165 Carlos Martinez, STL SP/RP 2
166 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 2
167 Shin-Soo Choo, TEX OF 2
168 Yasiel Puig, CIN OF 2
169 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 2
170 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 2
171 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 2
172 Keston Hiura, MIL 2B 2
173 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 1
174 Zac Gallen, MIA SP 1
175 Andrew Heaney, LAA SP 1
176 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 1
177 Luke Weaver, ARI SP 1
178 Rich Hill, LAD SP 1
179 Joey Lucchesi, SD SP 1
180 Wade Miley, HOU SP 1
181 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP 1
182 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 1
183 Dylan Cease, CHW SP 1
184 Hunter Pence, TEX OF 1
185 Alex Verdugo, LAD OF 1
186 Yandy Diaz, TB 1B/3B 1
187 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 1
188 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 1
189 Daniel Murphy, COL 1B/2B 1
190 Mitch Garver, MIN C 1
191 James McCann, CHW C 1
192 Ross Stripling, LAD SP/RP 1
193 Taylor Rogers, MIN RP 1
194 Sonny Gray, CIN SP 1
195 Jon Lester, CHC SP 1
196 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 1
197 Jorge Soler, KC OF 1
198 Scott Kingery, PHI 3B/SS/OF 1
199 Jordan Yamamoto, MIA SP 1
200 Greg Holland, ARI RP 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

