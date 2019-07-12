Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Shane Bieber climbing the top 200
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating him to another level in his latest Trade Chart.
Shane Bieber isn't just the MVP of the All-Star game. He isn't just a Fantasy ace. He has risen above that already exclusive group of starting pitchers, leaving behind the Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios types to join up with Gerrit Cole.
And no, it's not because of what he accomplished Tuesday.
Instead, it's part of an ongoing trend that has seen him deliver a 2.05 ERA over his past five starts with 45 strikeouts to just three walks in 35 innings. Among qualifying pitchers, he ranks seventh in K/9, 12th in BB/9 and seventh in swinging strike rate, his slider once again rating as one of the most dominant pitches in the majors and his other offerings showing enough improvement that he's no longer a sitting duck against left-handed hitters. And as much as he has already improved his ERA over the past month-plus, his 3.04 xFIP, which ranks third among qualifiers, suggests it should continue to drop.
So no matter how special Bieber may have already seemed to you, it's becoming clear he's something even more. Top 20 overall? Well, that's where he ranks in my latest Trade Chart, which this week reveals my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues.
A few guidelines, for the uninitiated:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|53
|3
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|51
|4
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|47
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|47
|6
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|47
|7
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|46
|8
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|44
|9
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|44
|10
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|43
|11
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|43
|12
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|42
|13
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|41
|14
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|41
|15
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|41
|16
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|40
|17
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|39
|18
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|38
|19
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|37
|20
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|37
|21
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|36
|22
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|36
|23
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|35
|24
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|35
|25
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|35
|26
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|34
|27
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|33
|28
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|33
|29
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|33
|30
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|33
|31
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|32
|32
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|32
|33
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|32
|34
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|32
|35
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|29
|36
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|1B/2B/OF
|29
|37
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|29
|38
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|29
|39
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|29
|40
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|28
|41
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|28
|42
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|28
|43
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|28
|44
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|28
|45
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|27
|46
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|27
|47
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|27
|48
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|27
|49
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|27
|50
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|26
|51
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|26
|52
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|26
|53
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|25
|54
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|25
|55
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|25
|56
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|25
|57
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C/1B
|24
|58
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|24
|59
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|23
|60
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|23
|61
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|22
|62
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|22
|63
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|22
|64
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|22
|65
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|21
|66
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|21
|67
|Lance Lynn, TEX
|SP
|21
|68
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|19
|69
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|19
|70
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|19
|71
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|19
|72
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|18
|73
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|18
|74
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|18
|75
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|18
|76
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|1B/2B/3B
|18
|77
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|17
|78
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|17
|79
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|17
|80
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|16
|81
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|16
|82
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|16
|83
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|15
|84
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|15
|85
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|15
|86
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU
|OF
|15
|87
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|14
|88
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|14
|89
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|14
|90
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|14
|91
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|14
|92
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|14
|93
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|14
|94
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|14
|95
|Edwin Encarnacion, NYY
|1B
|13
|96
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|13
|97
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|DH
|13
|98
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|13
|99
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|13
|100
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|13
|101
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|13
|102
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|13
|103
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|12
|104
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|12
|105
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|12
|106
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|12
|107
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|12
|108
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|11
|109
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|11
|110
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|2B/3B/SS
|11
|111
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|11
|112
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|11
|113
|Craig Kimbrel, CHC
|RP
|10
|114
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|10
|115
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|10
|116
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|10
|117
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|10
|118
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|10
|119
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|10
|120
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|9
|121
|Austin Riley, ATL
|3B/OF
|9
|122
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|9
|123
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|9
|124
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|8
|125
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|8
|126
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|8
|127
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
|2B/SS/OF
|8
|128
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|8
|129
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|8
|130
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|7
|131
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|SP/RP
|7
|132
|Dallas Keuchel, ATL
|SP
|7
|133
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|6
|134
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|6
|135
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|6
|136
|Christian Vazquez, BOS
|C
|6
|137
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|5
|138
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|5
|139
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|5
|140
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|5
|141
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|5
|142
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|5
|143
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|4
|144
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|4
|145
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|4
|146
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|4
|147
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|4
|148
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|4
|149
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|4
|150
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|4
|151
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|4
|152
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|3
|153
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|3
|154
|Jeff McNeil, NYM
|2B/3B/OF
|3
|155
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|3
|156
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|3
|157
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|3
|158
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|3
|159
|Cavan Biggio, TOR
|1B/2B/OF
|3
|160
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|3
|161
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|3
|162
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|3
|163
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|2
|164
|Brendan McKay, TB
|SP
|2
|165
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP/RP
|2
|166
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|2
|167
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|2
|168
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|2
|169
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|2
|170
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|2
|171
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|2
|172
|Keston Hiura, MIL
|2B
|2
|173
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|1
|174
|Zac Gallen, MIA
|SP
|1
|175
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|SP
|1
|176
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|1
|177
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|1
|178
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|1
|179
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|1
|180
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|181
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|1
|182
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|183
|Dylan Cease, CHW
|SP
|1
|184
|Hunter Pence, TEX
|OF
|1
|185
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|1
|186
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|1
|187
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|1
|188
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|1
|189
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|1
|190
|Mitch Garver, MIN
|C
|1
|191
|James McCann, CHW
|C
|1
|192
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|1
|193
|Taylor Rogers, MIN
|RP
|1
|194
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|1
|195
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|1
|196
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|1
|197
|Jorge Soler, KC
|OF
|1
|198
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|3B/SS/OF
|1
|199
|Jordan Yamamoto, MIA
|SP
|1
|200
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|1
