Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Shane Bieber climbing the top 200

Shane Bieber isn't just the MVP of the All-Star game. He isn't just a Fantasy ace. He has risen above that already exclusive group of starting pitchers, leaving behind the Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios types to join up with Gerrit Cole.

And no, it's not because of what he accomplished Tuesday.

Instead, it's part of an ongoing trend that has seen him deliver a 2.05 ERA over his past five starts with 45 strikeouts to just three walks in 35 innings. Among qualifying pitchers, he ranks seventh in K/9, 12th in BB/9 and seventh in swinging strike rate, his slider once again rating as one of the most dominant pitches in the majors and his other offerings showing enough improvement that he's no longer a sitting duck against left-handed hitters. And as much as he has already improved his ERA over the past month-plus, his 3.04 xFIP, which ranks third among qualifiers, suggests it should continue to drop.

So no matter how special Bieber may have already seemed to you, it's becoming clear he's something even more. Top 20 overall? Well, that's where he ranks in my latest Trade Chart, which this week reveals my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues.

A few guidelines, for the uninitiated:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.