Fantasy Baseball: Latest Rotisserie trade values chart shows Max Muncy rising, Javier Baez falling in the rankings

Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading to a shakeup at second base, says Scott White.

It was neither immediate nor a foregone conclusion, but for all the debate surrounding Ronald Acuna's first-round status on Draft Day, he has finally arrived there in my rest-of-season rankings.

That's true for the standard Rotisserie format, at least, which requires five outfielders and inflates the value of stolen bases. His move back up to the leadoff spot has made him a prolific source of them again, and there was never any questioning the bat. He's not quite at the level of Charlie Blackmon, who has enjoyed a moderate, Coors-inflated resurgence, and I'm still unwilling to slot him ahead of relative disappointment Mookie Betts. But the steals have been a game-changer for Acuna.

They have for Javier Baez, too, but in the other direction. He has slipped behind Max Muncy and Mike Moustakas among second base-eligible players, threatening to drop outside of the top 50 altogether. It'd be unfair to call him a bust because he's most certainly having his second-best season and hasn't regressed all that much with the bat. But stolen bases helped prop him up, and they're helping bring him down.

They matter. Just check out how high I have Elvis Andrus.

A few guidelines for using this Trade Chart

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
RankPlayerPositionValue
1Mike Trout, LAAOF53
2Christian Yelich, MILOF53
3Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF51
4Max Scherzer, WASSP48
5Mookie Betts, BOSOF45
6Nolan Arenado, COL3B45
7Justin Verlander, HOUSP44
8Gerrit Cole, HOUSP43
9Charlie Blackmon, COLOF43
10Ronald Acuna, ATLOF41
11Freddie Freeman, ATL1B41
12Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS39
13Francisco Lindor, CLESS38
14J.D. Martinez, BOSOF38
15Trevor Story, COLSS38
16Chris Sale, BOSSP38
17Anthony Rendon, WAS3B37
18Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS36
19Trea Turner, WASSS36
20Josh Bell, PIT1B36
21Jacob deGrom, NYMSP36
22Aaron Judge, NYYOF35
23Joey Gallo, TEX1B/OF35
24George Springer, HOUOF35
25Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B34
26Gary Sanchez, NYYC34
27Pete Alonso, NYM1B34
28Whit Merrifield, KC1B/2B/OF34
29Kris Bryant, CHC3B/OF32
30Ketel Marte, ARI2B/SS/OF32
31Fernando Tatis, SDSS32
32Shane Bieber, CLESP32
33Clayton Kershaw, LADSP31
34Blake Snell, TBSP31
35Walker Buehler, LADSP30
36Stephen Strasburg, WASSP30
37Trevor Bauer, CLESP30
38Patrick Corbin, WASSP30
39Juan Soto, WASOF30
40Rafael Devers, BOS3B30
41Zack Greinke, ARISP29
42Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP28
43Charlie Morton, TBSP28
44Max Muncy, LAD1B/2B/3B28
45Mike Moustakas, MIL2B/3B28
46Javier Baez, CHC2B/3B/SS27
47Manny Machado, SD3B/SS27
48Adalberto Mondesi, KCSS26
49Luis Castillo, CINSP25
50Jose Berrios, MINSP25
51Brandon Woodruff, MILSP/RP25
52Lucas Giolito, CHWSP25
53Carlos Santana, CLE1B25
54Jose Altuve, HOU2B24
55Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF24
56Yasmani Grandal, MILC/1B24
57Aaron Nola, PHISP24
58Mike Clevinger, CLESP24
59Eddie Rosario, MINOF24
60Matt Chapman, OAK3B24
61Carlos Correa, HOUSS23
62Elvis Andrus, TEXSS23
63Kirby Yates, SDRP22
64Josh Hader, MILRP22
65Willson Contreras, CHCC22
66J.T. Realmuto, PHIC22
67Jorge Polanco, MINSS21
68DJ LeMahieu, NYY1B/2B/3B21
69Gleyber Torres, NYY2B/SS21
70Brad Hand, CLERP21
71Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP21
72Paul Goldschmidt, STL1B20
73Bryce Harper, PHIOF20
74Max Kepler, MINOF20
75Ozzie Albies, ATL2B20
76Mike Minor, TEXSP20
77Matthew Boyd, DETSP20
78Yordan Alvarez, HOUOF20
79Michael Brantley, HOUOF20
80Starling Marte, PITOF20
81Kenley Jansen, LADRP19
82Felipe Vazquez, PITRP19
83Roberto Osuna, HOURP19
84Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP19
85David Price, BOSSP19
86Lance Lynn, TEXSP19
87Nelson Cruz, MINDH18
88Tommy Pham, TBOF18
89Luke Voit, NYY1B18
90James Paxton, NYYSP18
91Yoan Moncada, CHW2B/3B18
92Shohei Ohtani, LAADH18
93Edwin Encarnacion, NYY1B17
94Jose Abreu, CHW1B17
95Matt Olson, OAK1B17
96Will Smith, SFRP17
97Jose Ramirez, CLE3B17
98Eduardo Escobar, ARI2B/3B/SS17
99German Marquez, COLSP15
100Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP15
101Zack Wheeler, NYMSP15
102Madison Bumgarner, SFSP15
103Domingo German, NYYSP15
104Mike Soroka, ATLSP15
105Austin Meadows, TBOF14
106Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF14
107Yasiel Puig, CINOF14
108Craig Kimbrel, CHCRP14
109Edwin Diaz, NYMRP14
110Sean Doolittle, WASRP14
111Caleb Smith, MIASP13
112Chris Paddack, SDSP13
113Nick Senzel, CIN2B/OF13
114Josh Donaldson, ATL3B13
115Vladimir Guerrero, TOR3B13
116Eugenio Suarez, STL3B13
117Austin Riley, ATL3B/OF12
118Domingo Santana, SEAOF12
119Michael Conforto, NYMOF12
120Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP12
121Justin Upton, LAAOF12
122David Dahl, COLOF12
123Lourdes Gurriel, TOR2B/SS/OF12
124Khris Davis, OAKDH12
125Trey Mancini, BAL1B/OF11
126Justin Turner, LAD3B11
127Jeff McNeil, NYM2B/3B/OF11
128Shane Greene, DETRP10
129Daniel Murphy, COL1B/2B10
130Corey Seager, LADSS10
131Omar Narvaez, SEAC10
132Christian Vazquez, BOSC10
133Keston Hiura, MIL2B10
134Jack Flaherty, STLSP8
135Jake Odorizzi, MINSP8
136Dallas Keuchel, ATLSP8
137Corey Kluber, CLESP7
138Hunter Pence, TEXOF7
139Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF7
140Marcell Ozuna, STLOF7
141Mallex Smith, TBOF7
142Ken Giles, TORRP7
143Liam Hendriks, OAKRP7
144Taylor Rogers, MINRP7
145Carlos Martinez, STLSP/RP7
146Scooter Gennett, CIN2B7
147Jonathan Villar, BAL2B/SS7
148Tim Anderson, CHWSS7
149Sonny Gray, CINSP7
150Kyle Gibson, MINSP6
151Cole Hamels, CHCSP6
152Kenta Maeda, LADSP/RP6
153Robbie Ray, ARISP6
154Jon Gray, COLSP6
155Daniel Vogelbach, SEA1B6
156Wilson Ramos, NYMC6
157Dansby Swanson, ATLSS6
158Greg Holland, ARIRP5
159Alex Colome, CHWRP5
160Marcus Semien, OAKSS5
161Paul DeJong, STLSS5
162Jean Segura, PHISS5
163James McCann, CHWC5
164Hector Neris, PHIRP4
165Hansel Robles, LAARP4
166Shin-Soo Choo, TEXOF4
167Jorge Soler, KCOF4
168Scott Kingery, PHI2B/3B/SS/OF4
169Mitch Garver, MINC4
170Hunter Dozier, KC1B/3B3
171Yandy Diaz, TB1B/3B3
172Cavan Biggio, TOR1B/2B/OF3
173Brandon Lowe, TB1B/2B/OF3
174Lorenzo Cain, MILOF3
175Byron Buxton, MINOF3
176Didi Gregorius, NYYSS3
177Alex Verdugo, LADOF3
178Ramon Laureano, OAKOF3
179A.J. Pollock, LADOF3
180Roberto Perez, CLEC3
181Hunter Renfroe, SDOF3
182Franmil Reyes, SDOF3
183Oscar Mercado, CLEOF3
184Joc Pederson, LADOF3
185Yu Darvish, CHCSP3
186Yuli Gurriel, HOU1B/3B3
187C.J. Cron, MIN1B3
188David Peralta, ARIOF3
189Matt Carpenter, STL1B/3B2
190Joey Votto, CIN1B2
191Michael Chavis, BOS1B/2B/3B2
192Victor Robles, WASOF2
193Ian Desmond, COL1B/OF2
194Miles Mikolas, STLSP2
195Luke Weaver, ARISP2
196Carlos Carrasco, CLESP2
197Marcus Stroman, TORSP2
198Max Fried, ATLSP2
199Yonny Chirinos, TBSP/RP2
200Brendan McKay, TBSP2
201Aaron Hicks, NYYOF2
202Jackie Bradley, BOSOF2
203Kole Calhoun, LAAOF2
204Nicholas Castellanos, DETOF2
205Christian Walker, ARI1B2
206Eric Hosmer, SD1B2
207Garrett Cooper, MIA1B/OF2
208Griffin Canning, LAASP2
209Luis Severino, NYYSP2
210Tyler Glasnow, TBSP/RP2
211Jordan Yamamoto, MIASP2
212Raisel Iglesias, CINRP2
213Zac Gallen, MIASP1
214Andrew Heaney, LAASP1
215Rich Hill, LADSP1
216Joey Lucchesi, SDSP1
217Wade Miley, HOUSP1
218Joe Musgrove, PITSP1
219Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP1
220Dylan Cease, CHWSP1
221Ross Stripling, LADSP/RP1
222Luke Jackson, ATLRP1
223Roenis Elias, SEARP1
224Shawn Kelley, TEXRP1
225Robinson Chirinos, HOUC1
226Nate Lowe, TB1B1
227Jay Bruce, PHI1B/OF1
228Eloy Jimenez, CHWOF1
229Kevin Kiermaier, TBOF1
230Adam Jones, ARIOF1
231Alex Gordon, KCOF1
232Avisail Garcia, TBOF1
233Jason Heyward, CHCOF1
234Mitch Haniger, SEAOF1
235Dee Gordon, SEA2B/OF1
236Jon Lester, CHCSP1
237Jose Quintana, CHCSP1
238Michael Pineda, MINSP1
239Chris Archer, PITSP1
240Cesar Hernandez, PHI2B1
241Robel Garcia, CHC2B1
242Miguel Sano, MIN3B1
243Mike Brosseau, TB2B/3B1
244Kyle Tucker, HOUOF1
245Dinelson Lamet, SDSP1
246Jameson Taillon, PITSP1
247Buster Posey, SFC1
248Chance Sisco, BALC1
249Brad Peacock, HOUSP/RP1
250Wade Davis, COLRP1
