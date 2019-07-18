Fantasy Baseball: Latest Rotisserie trade values chart shows Max Muncy rising, Javier Baez falling in the rankings
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading to a shakeup at second base, says Scott White.
It was neither immediate nor a foregone conclusion, but for all the debate surrounding Ronald Acuna's first-round status on Draft Day, he has finally arrived there in my rest-of-season rankings.
That's true for the standard Rotisserie format, at least, which requires five outfielders and inflates the value of stolen bases. His move back up to the leadoff spot has made him a prolific source of them again, and there was never any questioning the bat. He's not quite at the level of Charlie Blackmon, who has enjoyed a moderate, Coors-inflated resurgence, and I'm still unwilling to slot him ahead of relative disappointment Mookie Betts. But the steals have been a game-changer for Acuna.
They have for Javier Baez, too, but in the other direction. He has slipped behind Max Muncy and Mike Moustakas among second base-eligible players, threatening to drop outside of the top 50 altogether. It'd be unfair to call him a bust because he's most certainly having his second-best season and hasn't regressed all that much with the bat. But stolen bases helped prop him up, and they're helping bring him down.
They matter. Just check out how high I have Elvis Andrus.
A few guidelines for using this Trade Chart:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|53
|3
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|51
|4
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|48
|5
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|45
|6
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|45
|7
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|44
|8
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|43
|9
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|43
|10
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|41
|11
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|41
|12
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|39
|13
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|38
|14
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|38
|15
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|38
|16
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|38
|17
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|37
|18
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|36
|19
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|36
|20
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|36
|21
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|36
|22
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|35
|23
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|35
|24
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|35
|25
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|34
|26
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|34
|27
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|34
|28
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|29
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|32
|30
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|32
|31
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|32
|32
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|32
|33
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|31
|34
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|31
|35
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|30
|36
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|30
|37
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|30
|38
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|30
|39
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|30
|40
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|30
|41
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|29
|42
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|28
|43
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|28
|44
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|28
|45
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|28
|46
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|27
|47
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|27
|48
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|26
|49
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|25
|50
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|25
|51
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|25
|52
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|25
|53
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|25
|54
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|24
|55
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|24
|56
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C/1B
|24
|57
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|24
|58
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|24
|59
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|24
|60
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|24
|61
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|23
|62
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|23
|63
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|22
|64
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|22
|65
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|22
|66
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|22
|67
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|21
|68
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|1B/2B/3B
|21
|69
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|21
|70
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|21
|71
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|21
|72
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|20
|73
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|20
|74
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|20
|75
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|20
|76
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|20
|77
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|20
|78
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU
|OF
|20
|79
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|20
|80
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|20
|81
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|19
|82
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|19
|83
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|19
|84
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|19
|85
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|19
|86
|Lance Lynn, TEX
|SP
|19
|87
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|18
|88
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|18
|89
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|18
|90
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|18
|91
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|18
|92
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|DH
|18
|93
|Edwin Encarnacion, NYY
|1B
|17
|94
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|17
|95
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|17
|96
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|17
|97
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|17
|98
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|2B/3B/SS
|17
|99
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|15
|100
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|15
|101
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|15
|102
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|15
|103
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|15
|104
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|15
|105
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|14
|106
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|14
|107
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|14
|108
|Craig Kimbrel, CHC
|RP
|14
|109
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|14
|110
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|14
|111
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|13
|112
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|13
|113
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|13
|114
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|13
|115
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|13
|116
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|13
|117
|Austin Riley, ATL
|3B/OF
|12
|118
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|12
|119
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|12
|120
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|12
|121
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|12
|122
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|12
|123
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
|2B/SS/OF
|12
|124
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|12
|125
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|11
|126
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|11
|127
|Jeff McNeil, NYM
|2B/3B/OF
|11
|128
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|10
|129
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|10
|130
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|10
|131
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|10
|132
|Christian Vazquez, BOS
|C
|10
|133
|Keston Hiura, MIL
|2B
|10
|134
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|8
|135
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|8
|136
|Dallas Keuchel, ATL
|SP
|8
|137
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|7
|138
|Hunter Pence, TEX
|OF
|7
|139
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|7
|140
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|7
|141
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|7
|142
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|7
|143
|Liam Hendriks, OAK
|RP
|7
|144
|Taylor Rogers, MIN
|RP
|7
|145
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP/RP
|7
|146
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|7
|147
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|7
|148
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|7
|149
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|7
|150
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|6
|151
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|6
|152
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|6
|153
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|6
|154
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|6
|155
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|6
|156
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|6
|157
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|6
|158
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|5
|159
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|5
|160
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|5
|161
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|5
|162
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|5
|163
|James McCann, CHW
|C
|5
|164
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|4
|165
|Hansel Robles, LAA
|RP
|4
|166
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|4
|167
|Jorge Soler, KC
|OF
|4
|168
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|4
|169
|Mitch Garver, MIN
|C
|4
|170
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|3
|171
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|3
|172
|Cavan Biggio, TOR
|1B/2B/OF
|3
|173
|Brandon Lowe, TB
|1B/2B/OF
|3
|174
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|3
|175
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|3
|176
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|3
|177
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|3
|178
|Ramon Laureano, OAK
|OF
|3
|179
|A.J. Pollock, LAD
|OF
|3
|180
|Roberto Perez, CLE
|C
|3
|181
|Hunter Renfroe, SD
|OF
|3
|182
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|OF
|3
|183
|Oscar Mercado, CLE
|OF
|3
|184
|Joc Pederson, LAD
|OF
|3
|185
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|3
|186
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|1B/3B
|3
|187
|C.J. Cron, MIN
|1B
|3
|188
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|3
|189
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|2
|190
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|2
|191
|Michael Chavis, BOS
|1B/2B/3B
|2
|192
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|2
|193
|Ian Desmond, COL
|1B/OF
|2
|194
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|2
|195
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|2
|196
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|2
|197
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|2
|198
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|2
|199
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|2
|200
|Brendan McKay, TB
|SP
|2
|201
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|2
|202
|Jackie Bradley, BOS
|OF
|2
|203
|Kole Calhoun, LAA
|OF
|2
|204
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|2
|205
|Christian Walker, ARI
|1B
|2
|206
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|2
|207
|Garrett Cooper, MIA
|1B/OF
|2
|208
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|2
|209
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|2
|210
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|2
|211
|Jordan Yamamoto, MIA
|SP
|2
|212
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|2
|213
|Zac Gallen, MIA
|SP
|1
|214
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|SP
|1
|215
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|1
|216
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|1
|217
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|218
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|1
|219
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|220
|Dylan Cease, CHW
|SP
|1
|221
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|1
|222
|Luke Jackson, ATL
|RP
|1
|223
|Roenis Elias, SEA
|RP
|1
|224
|Shawn Kelley, TEX
|RP
|1
|225
|Robinson Chirinos, HOU
|C
|1
|226
|Nate Lowe, TB
|1B
|1
|227
|Jay Bruce, PHI
|1B/OF
|1
|228
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|1
|229
|Kevin Kiermaier, TB
|OF
|1
|230
|Adam Jones, ARI
|OF
|1
|231
|Alex Gordon, KC
|OF
|1
|232
|Avisail Garcia, TB
|OF
|1
|233
|Jason Heyward, CHC
|OF
|1
|234
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|1
|235
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|1
|236
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|1
|237
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|1
|238
|Michael Pineda, MIN
|SP
|1
|239
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|1
|240
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|1
|241
|Robel Garcia, CHC
|2B
|1
|242
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|1
|243
|Mike Brosseau, TB
|2B/3B
|1
|244
|Kyle Tucker, HOU
|OF
|1
|245
|Dinelson Lamet, SD
|SP
|1
|246
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|1
|247
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|1
|248
|Chance Sisco, BAL
|C
|1
|249
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|SP/RP
|1
|250
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|1
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...