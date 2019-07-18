Fantasy Baseball: Latest Rotisserie trade values chart shows Max Muncy rising, Javier Baez falling in the rankings

It was neither immediate nor a foregone conclusion, but for all the debate surrounding Ronald Acuna's first-round status on Draft Day, he has finally arrived there in my rest-of-season rankings.



That's true for the standard Rotisserie format, at least, which requires five outfielders and inflates the value of stolen bases. His move back up to the leadoff spot has made him a prolific source of them again, and there was never any questioning the bat. He's not quite at the level of Charlie Blackmon, who has enjoyed a moderate, Coors-inflated resurgence, and I'm still unwilling to slot him ahead of relative disappointment Mookie Betts. But the steals have been a game-changer for Acuna.



They have for Javier Baez, too, but in the other direction. He has slipped behind Max Muncy and Mike Moustakas among second base-eligible players, threatening to drop outside of the top 50 altogether. It'd be unfair to call him a bust because he's most certainly having his second-best season and hasn't regressed all that much with the bat. But stolen bases helped prop him up, and they're helping bring him down.



They matter. Just check out how high I have Elvis Andrus.



A few guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.