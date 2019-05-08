Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 200 trade value rankings for H2H leagues show the value of competent pitching

Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish right now, even when looking at less proven options.

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunesStitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

How soon is too soon to buy into an emerging ace?

The most exclusive class of player in today's game — a pitcher you can genuinely trust to deliver stud numbers most every time out — isn't one you're just going to stumble into.

And yet Matthew Boyd and Caleb Smith owners appear to have done exactly that.

To an extent, it's also true for Shane Bieber, though he was more widely drafted than those other two. There's a reason so few pitchers ascend to that top level in an era of max effort, long at-bats and high margin for error. The deck is stacked against a high workload, particularly for the most effective pitchers, so it's unreasonable to think you lucked into something so valuable.

And yet valuing them as something less only does you a disservice. The player pool is so starved for high-end pitching that anyone flashing that kind of potential is something to cherish. And certainly, all have — in a way that's not obviously fluky or unsustainable.

I've made a concerted effort the elevate them — and really, high-end pitching in general — in this week's Trade Chart, which is geared toward the most pitching-dependent of formats, Head-to-Head points. But I'd still be worried about selling them short. Then again, I'm having a hard time imagining a Fantasy player who's so secure at starting pitcher that he'd be wiling to deal one in any context.

Some ground rules before jumping in:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank Player Position Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 53
2 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 50
3 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 49
4 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 49
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 47
6 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 47
7 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 47
8 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 44
9 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 43
10 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 41
11 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 39
12 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 39
13 Blake Snell, TB SP 39
14 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 39
15 Jose Ramirez, CLE 3B 37
16 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 1B 37
17 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 37
18 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 37
19 Trevor Story, COL SS 37
20 Bryce Harper, PHI OF 36
21 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 36
22 Chris Sale, BOS SP 36
23 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 35
24 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 35
25 Manny Machado, SD 3B/SS 34
26 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 34
27 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/3B/SS 33
28 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 32
29 Patrick Corbin, WAS SP 32
30 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 32
31 Trea Turner, WAS SS 31
32 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 31
33 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 29
34 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 29
35 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 29
36 J.T. Realmuto, PHI C 28
37 Juan Soto, WAS OF 26
38 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 26
39 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 26
40 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF 26
41 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B/OF 26
42 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 26
43 Adalberto Mondesi, KC SS 26
44 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 25
45 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 25
46 German Marquez, COL SP 24
47 George Springer, HOU OF 24
48 Khris Davis, OAK DH 23
49 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 22
50 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 22
51 Tyler Glasnow, TB SP/RP 22
52 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 21
53 Pete Alonso, NYM 1B 21
54 Tommy Pham, TB OF 20
55 Michael Brantley, HOU OF 20
56 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/OF 20
57 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 20
58 Edwin Diaz, NYM RP 19
59 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 19
60 Willson Contreras, CHC C 19
61 Walker Buehler, LAD SP 19
62 James Paxton, NYY SP 18
63 David Price, BOS SP 18
64 Shane Bieber, CLE SP 18
65 Zack Wheeler, NYM SP 17
66 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 17
67 Charlie Morton, TB SP 17
68 Matthew Boyd, DET SP 17
69 Corey Seager, LAD SS 15
70 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 15
71 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 15
72 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 15
73 Yasmani Grandal, MIL C 15
74 Caleb Smith, MIA SP 15
75 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 3B 14
76 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 14
77 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 14
78 Eugenio Suarez, STL 3B 14
79 Daniel Murphy, COL 1B/2B 13
80 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B/3B 13
81 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 13
82 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 13
83 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 13
84 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 13
85 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 13
86 Fernando Tatis, SD SS 12
87 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 12
88 Kirby Yates, SD RP 12
89 Brad Hand, CLE RP 12
90 Roberto Osuna, HOU RP 12
91 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 11
92 Chris Archer, PIT SP 11
93 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 11
94 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 11
95 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 11
96 Cole Hamels, CHC SP 11
97 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP 11
98 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD SP 11
99 Nelson Cruz, MIN DH 11
100 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 11
101 Paul DeJong, STL SS 11
102 Chris Paddack, SD SP 11
103 Luke Voit, NYY 1B 10
104 Edwin Encarnacion, SEA 1B 10
105 Mitch Haniger, SEA OF 9
106 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 9
107 Wilson Ramos, NYM C 9
108 Starling Marte, PIT OF 9
109 Jean Segura, PHI SS 9
110 Collin McHugh, HOU SP/RP 8
111 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 8
112 Domingo German, NYY SP 8
113 Mike Minor, TEX SP 8
114 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF 8
115 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 7
116 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 7
117 Jon Gray, COL SP 7
118 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 7
119 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 7
120 Luis Severino, NYY SP 7
121 Yadier Molina, STL C 6
122 Josh Donaldson, ATL 3B 6
123 Carlos Santana, CLE 1B 6
124 Hunter Dozier, KC 1B/3B 6
125 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 6
126 Max Fried, ATL SP 6
127 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 6
128 Wade Davis, COL RP 6
129 Greg Holland, ARI RP 6
130 Jordan Hicks, STL RP 6
131 Josh Hader, MIL RP 6
132 Buster Posey, SF C 6
133 Omar Narvaez, SEA C 6
134 Yandy Diaz, TB 1B/3B 5
135 Andrew McCutchen, PHI OF 5
136 David Dahl, COL OF 5
137 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 5
138 Austin Meadows, TB OF 5
139 Ken Giles, TOR RP 5
140 Jon Lester, CHC SP 4
141 Daniel Vogelbach, SEA 1B 4
142 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/2B/3B 4
143 Domingo Santana, SEA OF 3
144 Nicholas Castellanos, DET OF 3
145 David Peralta, ARI OF 3
146 Wil Myers, SD 3B/OF 3
147 Mike Moustakas, MIL 2B/3B 3
148 Jonathan Villar, BAL 2B/SS 3
149 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 3
150 Jorge Polanco, MIN SS 3
151 Christian Walker, ARI 1B 3
152 Miguel Andujar, NYY 3B 3
153 Rich Hill, LAD SP 3
154 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 3
155 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP/RP 3
156 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 3
157 Marco Gonzales, SEA SP 3
158 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 3
159 Mike Soroka, ATL SP 3
160 Luke Weaver, ARI SP 3
161 Victor Robles, WAS OF 3
162 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS 3
163 Nick Senzel, CIN 2B/OF 3
164 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 3
165 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 2
166 Aaron Hicks, NYY OF 2
167 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 2
168 Ryan McMahon, COL 1B/2B 2
169 Robinson Cano, NYM 2B 2
170 Brandon Lowe, TB 2B 2
171 Sonny Gray, CIN SP 2
172 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 2
173 Travis Shaw, MIL 2B/3B 2
174 Yasiel Puig, CIN OF 2
175 Eloy Jimenez, CHW OF 2
176 Jesse Winker, CIN OF 2
177 Pablo Lopez, MIA SP 1
178 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 1
179 J.A. Happ, NYY SP 1
180 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 1
181 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 1
182 Alex Verdugo, LAD OF 1
183 Franmil Reyes, SD OF 1
184 Ketel Marte, ARI 2B/SS/OF 1
185 Yusei Kikuchi, SEA SP 1
186 Michael Chavis, BOS 2B/3B 1
187 Tyler Skaggs, LAA SP 1
188 Brandon Woodruff, MIL SP/RP 1
189 Shane Greene, DET RP 1
190 Craig Kimbrel, FA RP 1
191 Ryan Brasier, BOS RP 1
192 Will Smith, SF RP 1
193 Trevor Richards, MIA SP 1
194 Griffin Canning, LAA SP 1
195 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 1
196 Zach Eflin, PHI SP 1
197 Jason Heyward, CHC OF 1
198 Frankie Montas, OAK SP 1
199 Anthony DeSclafani, CIN SP 1
200 Martin Perez, MIN SP 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories