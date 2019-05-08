Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 200 trade value rankings for H2H leagues show the value of competent pitching

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

How soon is too soon to buy into an emerging ace?

The most exclusive class of player in today's game — a pitcher you can genuinely trust to deliver stud numbers most every time out — isn't one you're just going to stumble into.

And yet Matthew Boyd and Caleb Smith owners appear to have done exactly that.

To an extent, it's also true for Shane Bieber, though he was more widely drafted than those other two. There's a reason so few pitchers ascend to that top level in an era of max effort, long at-bats and high margin for error. The deck is stacked against a high workload, particularly for the most effective pitchers, so it's unreasonable to think you lucked into something so valuable.

And yet valuing them as something less only does you a disservice. The player pool is so starved for high-end pitching that anyone flashing that kind of potential is something to cherish. And certainly, all have — in a way that's not obviously fluky or unsustainable.

I've made a concerted effort the elevate them — and really, high-end pitching in general — in this week's Trade Chart, which is geared toward the most pitching-dependent of formats, Head-to-Head points. But I'd still be worried about selling them short. Then again, I'm having a hard time imagining a Fantasy player who's so secure at starting pitcher that he'd be wiling to deal one in any context.

Some ground rules before jumping in:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.