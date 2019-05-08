Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 200 trade value rankings for H2H leagues show the value of competent pitching
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish right now, even when looking at less proven options.
How soon is too soon to buy into an emerging ace?
The most exclusive class of player in today's game — a pitcher you can genuinely trust to deliver stud numbers most every time out — isn't one you're just going to stumble into.
And yet Matthew Boyd and Caleb Smith owners appear to have done exactly that.
To an extent, it's also true for Shane Bieber, though he was more widely drafted than those other two. There's a reason so few pitchers ascend to that top level in an era of max effort, long at-bats and high margin for error. The deck is stacked against a high workload, particularly for the most effective pitchers, so it's unreasonable to think you lucked into something so valuable.
And yet valuing them as something less only does you a disservice. The player pool is so starved for high-end pitching that anyone flashing that kind of potential is something to cherish. And certainly, all have — in a way that's not obviously fluky or unsustainable.
I've made a concerted effort the elevate them — and really, high-end pitching in general — in this week's Trade Chart, which is geared toward the most pitching-dependent of formats, Head-to-Head points. But I'd still be worried about selling them short. Then again, I'm having a hard time imagining a Fantasy player who's so secure at starting pitcher that he'd be wiling to deal one in any context.
Some ground rules before jumping in:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|50
|3
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|49
|4
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|49
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|47
|6
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|47
|7
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|47
|8
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|44
|9
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|43
|10
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|41
|11
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|39
|12
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|39
|13
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|39
|14
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|39
|15
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|37
|16
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|37
|17
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|37
|18
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|37
|19
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|37
|20
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|36
|21
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|36
|22
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|36
|23
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|35
|24
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|35
|25
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|34
|26
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|34
|27
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|33
|28
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|32
|29
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|32
|30
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|32
|31
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|31
|32
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|31
|33
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|29
|34
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|29
|35
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|29
|36
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|28
|37
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|26
|38
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|26
|39
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|26
|40
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|26
|41
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B/OF
|26
|42
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|26
|43
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|26
|44
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|25
|45
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|25
|46
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|24
|47
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|24
|48
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|23
|49
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|22
|50
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|22
|51
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|22
|52
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|21
|53
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|21
|54
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|20
|55
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|20
|56
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|20
|57
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|20
|58
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|19
|59
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|19
|60
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|19
|61
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|19
|62
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|18
|63
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|18
|64
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|18
|65
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|17
|66
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|17
|67
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|17
|68
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|17
|69
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|15
|70
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|15
|71
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|15
|72
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|15
|73
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C
|15
|74
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|15
|75
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|14
|76
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|14
|77
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|14
|78
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|14
|79
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|13
|80
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|13
|81
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|13
|82
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|13
|83
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|13
|84
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|13
|85
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|13
|86
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|12
|87
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|12
|88
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|12
|89
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|12
|90
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|12
|91
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|11
|92
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|11
|93
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|11
|94
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|11
|95
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|11
|96
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|11
|97
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|11
|98
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|11
|99
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|11
|100
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|11
|101
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|11
|102
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|11
|103
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|10
|104
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|1B
|10
|105
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|9
|106
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|9
|107
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|9
|108
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|9
|109
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|9
|110
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|SP/RP
|8
|111
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|8
|112
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|8
|113
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|8
|114
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|8
|115
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|7
|116
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|7
|117
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|7
|118
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|7
|119
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|7
|120
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|7
|121
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|6
|122
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|6
|123
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|6
|124
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|6
|125
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|6
|126
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|6
|127
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|6
|128
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|6
|129
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|6
|130
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|RP
|6
|131
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|6
|132
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|6
|133
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|6
|134
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|5
|135
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|OF
|5
|136
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|5
|137
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|5
|138
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|5
|139
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|5
|140
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|4
|141
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|4
|142
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|4
|143
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|3
|144
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|3
|145
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|3
|146
|Wil Myers, SD
|3B/OF
|3
|147
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|3
|148
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|3
|149
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|3
|150
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|3
|151
|Christian Walker, ARI
|1B
|3
|152
|Miguel Andujar, NYY
|3B
|3
|153
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|3
|154
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|3
|155
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|3
|156
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|3
|157
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|3
|158
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|3
|159
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|3
|160
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|3
|161
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|3
|162
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|3
|163
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|3
|164
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|3
|165
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|2
|166
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|2
|167
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|2
|168
|Ryan McMahon, COL
|1B/2B
|2
|169
|Robinson Cano, NYM
|2B
|2
|170
|Brandon Lowe, TB
|2B
|2
|171
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|2
|172
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|2
|173
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|2B/3B
|2
|174
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|2
|175
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|2
|176
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|OF
|2
|177
|Pablo Lopez, MIA
|SP
|1
|178
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|1
|179
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|SP
|1
|180
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|1
|181
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|1
|182
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|1
|183
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|OF
|1
|184
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|1
|185
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|SP
|1
|186
|Michael Chavis, BOS
|2B/3B
|1
|187
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|1
|188
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|1
|189
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|1
|190
|Craig Kimbrel, FA
|RP
|1
|191
|Ryan Brasier, BOS
|RP
|1
|192
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|1
|193
|Trevor Richards, MIA
|SP
|1
|194
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|1
|195
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|1
|196
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|1
|197
|Jason Heyward, CHC
|OF
|1
|198
|Frankie Montas, OAK
|SP
|1
|199
|Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
|SP
|1
|200
|Martin Perez, MIN
|SP
|1
