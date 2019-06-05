Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 200 trade values chart for Head-to-Head points leagues shows Austin Meadows rising the rankings

Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues, including the now elite Austin Meadows.

The top of the outfield rankings has taken a hit recently with George Springer and Joey Gallo both suffering the kind of injuries that could sideline them for multiple weeks, possibly more than a month. Surely, they have to move down, but exactly how far down is hard to say given both the uncertain timetable and the fact they'll make such an enormous impact when they return. I mean, you still want your team to have the highest possible bottom line come crunch time, for which both should be available again.

One outfielder I had absolutely no issue moving ahead of them, though: Austin Meadows. Dude's legit. Maybe not .350 batting average legit, but he doesn't strike out much and profiles for a high BABIP. His xBA is .317, so yeah, he'll hit for average. And with the way the power has come on this year and the freedom he has enjoyed on the base paths, he looks like a genuine five-category threat. If it turns out he's playing over his head in one of those areas, there are plenty of others to fall back on. A high ceiling combined with a high floor makes him the perfect sort of player to entrust with the "elite" designation.

He's just outside of my top 50 in this format, where starting pitchers tend to rise to the top, but suffice it to say that if anyone comes calling for him, they'll need to bring the goods.

Here are some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

RankPlayerPositionValue
1Mike Trout, LAAOF53
2Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF51
3Christian Yelich, MILOF50
4Mookie Betts, BOSOF48
5Nolan Arenado, COL3B47
6Max Scherzer, WASSP47
7Justin Verlander, HOUSP47
8Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS46
9J.D. Martinez, BOSOF46
10Chris Sale, BOSSP45
11Jacob deGrom, NYMSP43
12Blake Snell, TBSP43
13Gerrit Cole, HOUSP42
14Francisco Lindor, CLESS40
15Freddie Freeman, ATL1B39
16Trevor Story, COLSS39
17Jose Altuve, HOU2B38
18Kris Bryant, CHC3B/OF38
19Anthony Rendon, WAS3B37
20Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B37
21Trea Turner, WASSS37
22Ronald Acuna, ATLOF35
23Patrick Corbin, WASSP35
24Zack Greinke, ARISP35
25Trevor Bauer, CLESP34
26Stephen Strasburg, WASSP34
27Javier Baez, CHC2B/3B/SS33
28Paul Goldschmidt, STL1B33
29Gary Sanchez, NYYC33
30Josh Bell, PIT1B33
31Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF33
32Whit Merrifield, KC2B/OF33
33Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP32
34Carlos Carrasco, CLESP32
35Adalberto Mondesi, KCSS32
36Charlie Blackmon, COLOF31
37Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS31
38Manny Machado, SD3B/SS31
39Clayton Kershaw, LADSP31
40J.T. Realmuto, PHIC30
41Willson Contreras, CHCC30
42Michael Brantley, HOUOF30
43Bryce Harper, PHIOF29
44Aaron Judge, NYYOF29
45James Paxton, NYYSP29
46German Marquez, COLSP29
47Luis Castillo, CINSP28
48Juan Soto, WASOF28
49Walker Buehler, LADSP27
50Aaron Nola, PHISP26
51Jose Berrios, MINSP26
52Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP25
53Austin Meadows, TBOF25
54David Price, BOSSP24
55Caleb Smith, MIASP24
56Shane Bieber, CLESP24
57Matthew Boyd, DETSP24
58Lucas Giolito, CHWSP23
59Jose Ramirez, CLE3B23
60Jorge Polanco, MINSS23
61George Springer, HOUOF21
62Pete Alonso, NYM1B21
63Khris Davis, OAKDH20
64Joey Gallo, TEX1B/OF20
65Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF20
66Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF20
67Matt Chapman, OAK3B19
68Eugenio Suarez, STL3B19
69Carlos Correa, HOUSS19
70Kirby Yates, SDRP19
71Edwin Diaz, NYMRP18
72Paul DeJong, STLSS18
73Vladimir Guerrero, TOR3B17
74Zack Wheeler, NYMSP17
75Rafael Devers, BOS3B17
76Marcell Ozuna, STLOF17
77Eddie Rosario, MINOF17
78Charlie Morton, TBSP17
79Yasmani Grandal, MILC17
80Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP16
81Brad Hand, CLERP16
82Brandon Woodruff, MILSP/RP16
83Chris Paddack, SDSP16
84Jack Flaherty, STLSP16
85Tommy Pham, TBOF15
86Elvis Andrus, TEXSS15
87Luke Voit, NYY1B14
88Felipe Vazquez, PITRP14
89Josh Hader, MILRP14
90Ketel Marte, ARI2B/SS/OF14
91Edwin Encarnacion, SEA1B14
92Carlos Santana, CLE1B14
93Madison Bumgarner, SFSP13
94Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP13
95Kenley Jansen, LADRP13
96Roberto Osuna, HOURP13
97Jose Abreu, CHW1B13
98Mike Clevinger, CLESP12
99Frankie Montas, OAKSP12
100Gleyber Torres, NYY2B/SS12
101Mike Moustakas, MIL2B/3B12
102Austin Riley, ATL3B/OF12
103Domingo German, NYYSP11
104Mike Minor, TEXSP11
105Yoan Moncada, CHW2B/3B11
106Corey Seager, LADSS11
107Nelson Cruz, MINDH11
108Fernando Tatis, SDSS11
109Blake Treinen, OAKRP11
110Wilson Ramos, NYMC10
111Omar Narvaez, SEAC10
112Mitch Haniger, SEAOF10
113Starling Marte, PITOF10
114Lorenzo Cain, MILOF9
115Mike Soroka, ATLSP9
116Mike Foltynewicz, ATLSP9
117Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP9
118Sean Doolittle, WASRP9
119Miles Mikolas, STLSP9
120Justin Turner, LAD3B8
121Matt Carpenter, STL1B/3B8
122Joey Votto, CIN1B8
123Ken Giles, TORRP8
124Griffin Canning, LAASP8
125Rich Hill, LADSP8
126Tyler Glasnow, TBSP/RP7
127Max Muncy, LAD1B/2B/3B7
128Hunter Dozier, KC1B/3B7
129Nick Senzel, CIN2B/OF7
130Eduardo Escobar, ARI3B/SS7
131Ozzie Albies, ATL2B7
132Corey Kluber, CLESP6
133Luis Severino, NYYSP6
134Dansby Swanson, ATLSS6
135Tim Anderson, CHWSS6
136Jean Segura, PHISS6
137Michael Conforto, NYMOF6
138Josh Donaldson, ATL3B5
139Craig Kimbrel, FARP5
140Andrew Heaney, LAASP5
141Kenta Maeda, LADSP/RP5
142Brad Peacock, HOUSP/RP5
143Lance Lynn, TEXSP5
144Jake Odorizzi, MINSP5
145Max Kepler, MINOF5
146Jonathan Villar, BAL2B/SS5
147Max Fried, ATLSP5
148Cole Hamels, CHCSP5
149Aaron Hicks, NYYOF4
150Domingo Santana, SEAOF4
151David Peralta, ARIOF4
152Greg Holland, ARIRP4
153Raisel Iglesias, CINRP4
154Daniel Vogelbach, SEA1B4
155Daniel Murphy, COL1B/2B4
156Matt Olson, OAK1B4
157Shane Greene, DETRP4
158Will Smith, SFRP4
159Chris Archer, PITSP4
160Mitch Garver, MINC4
161Marcus Stroman, TORSP4
162Luke Weaver, ARISP4
163Kyle Gibson, MINSP3
164Wade Miley, HOUSP3
165Jon Gray, COLSP3
166Robbie Ray, ARISP3
167Jose Quintana, CHCSP3
168Jon Lester, CHCSP3
169Michael Chavis, BOS1B/2B/3B3
170Byron Buxton, MINOF3
171Alex Gordon, KCOF3
172Trey Mancini, BAL1B/OF3
173Sonny Gray, CINSP3
174Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP2
175Nick Pivetta, PHISP2
176Yu Darvish, CHCSP2
177Joe Musgrove, PITSP2
178Hector Neris, PHIRP2
179Alex Colome, CHWRP2
180Jordan Hicks, STLRP2
181Rick Porcello, BOSSP2
182Jimmy Nelson, MILSP2
183Jameson Taillon, PITSP2
184Franmil Reyes, SDOF1
185Gregory Polanco, PITOF1
186Nicholas Castellanos, DETOF1
187David Dahl, COLOF1
188Victor Robles, WASOF1
189Martin Perez, MINSP1
190Brandon Lowe, TB2B1
191Cesar Hernandez, PHI2B1
192Yasiel Puig, CINOF1
193Tommy La Stella, LAA2B/3B1
194DJ LeMahieu, NYY2B/3B1
195Joc Pederson, LADOF1
196Zach Eflin, PHISP1
197J.A. Happ, NYYSP1
198Dallas Keuchel, HOUSP1
199Robinson Chirinos, HOUC1
200Matt Strahm, SDSP/RP1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories