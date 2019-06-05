Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 200 trade values chart for Head-to-Head points leagues shows Austin Meadows rising the rankings

The top of the outfield rankings has taken a hit recently with George Springer and Joey Gallo both suffering the kind of injuries that could sideline them for multiple weeks, possibly more than a month. Surely, they have to move down, but exactly how far down is hard to say given both the uncertain timetable and the fact they'll make such an enormous impact when they return. I mean, you still want your team to have the highest possible bottom line come crunch time, for which both should be available again.

One outfielder I had absolutely no issue moving ahead of them, though: Austin Meadows. Dude's legit. Maybe not .350 batting average legit, but he doesn't strike out much and profiles for a high BABIP. His xBA is .317, so yeah, he'll hit for average. And with the way the power has come on this year and the freedom he has enjoyed on the base paths, he looks like a genuine five-category threat. If it turns out he's playing over his head in one of those areas, there are plenty of others to fall back on. A high ceiling combined with a high floor makes him the perfect sort of player to entrust with the "elite" designation.

He's just outside of my top 50 in this format, where starting pitchers tend to rise to the top, but suffice it to say that if anyone comes calling for him, they'll need to bring the goods.

Here are some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.