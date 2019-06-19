Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values chart for Rotisserie leagues has injury returnees retaining their value

As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge. Scott White helps sort it out.

Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Upton are already back. Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and George Springer will soon follow. Most have been out of circulation for more than a month's time, and those kinds of extended absences understandably make Fantasy GMs uneasy.

First of all, they suggest the injury was of a greater severity. These players didn't go on the IL out of an abundance of caution, which raises questions about their recovery. How likely is a recurrence? Could there be lingering effects? Will they be who they were before the injury, and will it be right away? It's reasonable to wonder.

Generally speaking, though, the time to trade for an injured superstar isn't when he's gearing up to return. Enthusiasm is renewed at that point, so you're taking on such risk without the benefit of a discount. An exception would be if the opponent in question managed to fill the void with something he can no longer justify removing from his lineup. There's a tendency to forget what one had in Hunter Dozier when one is now reaping the benefits of Austin Riley.

Of course, it's more common on the Dozier or Upton level than the Judge or Gallo level, so again, you've probably missed your window for acquiring one of these stud hitters on the cheap. As such, their trade values below pretty much assume full health. The one exception is Altuve, whose potential pitfalls are more tangible than the others'. His IL stint for a strained hamstring went longer than expected because of renewed soreness in his surgically repaired knee, which raises questions about the effectiveness of said surgery.

He was the highest-valued of these players before going on the IL and remains the highest-valued now, but maybe about 10 spots lower than he would have been otherwise.

Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

53

2

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

53

3

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

51

4

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

47

5

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

47

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

47

7

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

47

8

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

45

9

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

41

10

J.D. Martinez, BOS

OF

41

11

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

41

12

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

40

13

Trevor Story, COL

SS

40

14

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

39

15

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

39

16

Blake Snell, TB

SP

38

17

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

38

18

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

37

19

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

37

20

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

37

21

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

36

22

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

36

23

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

34

24

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

33

25

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

33

26

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

33

27

Josh Bell, PIT

1B

33

28

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

33

29

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

31

30

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

30

31

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

1B/OF

30

32

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

30

33

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

30

34

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

30

35

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

30

36

George Springer, HOU

OF

30

37

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

29

38

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

29

39

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

29

40

Manny Machado, SD

3B/SS

28

41

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

28

42

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

28

43

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

28

44

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

27

45

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

27

46

Lucas Giolito, CHW

SP

26

47

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

25

48

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

25

49

Austin Meadows, TB

OF

25

50

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

25

51

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

25

52

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

24

53

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

24

54

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

24

55

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

24

56

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

23

57

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

23

58

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

23

59

Matthew Boyd, DET

SP

22

60

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

22

61

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

22

62

Ketel Marte, ARI

2B/SS/OF

22

63

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

21

64

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

21

65

Jorge Polanco, MIN

SS

21

66

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

21

67

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

21

68

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

21

69

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

SP/RP

20

70

James Paxton, NYY

SP

19

71

German Marquez, COL

SP

19

72

David Price, BOS

SP

19

73

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

19

74

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/2B/3B

19

75

Mike Moustakas, MIL

2B/3B

19

76

Rafael Devers, BOS

3B

19

77

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

18

78

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

18

79

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

18

80

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

18

81

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

17

82

Eugenio Suarez, STL

3B

17

83

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

17

84

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

17

85

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

17

86

Paul DeJong, STL

SS

17

87

Elvis Andrus, TEX

SS

16

88

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

15

89

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

15

90

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

15

91

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

15

92

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

15

93

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

15

94

Frankie Montas, OAK

SP

15

95

Mike Minor, TEX

SP

15

96

Max Kepler, MIN

OF

15

97

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

15

98

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

15

99

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

15

100

Craig Kimbrel, CHC

RP

14

101

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

14

102

Edwin Encarnacion, NYY

1B

14

103

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

14

104

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

14

105

Hunter Dozier, KC

1B/3B

14

106

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

OF

14

107

Scooter Gennett, CIN

2B

14

108

Austin Riley, ATL

3B/OF

14

109

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

14

110

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

13

111

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

13

112

Omar Narvaez, SEA

C

13

113

Yoan Moncada, CHW

2B/3B

13

114

Trey Mancini, BAL

1B/OF

13

115

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

12

116

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

12

117

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

12

118

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

12

119

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

11

120

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

11

121

Justin Upton, LAA

OF

11

122

Nick Senzel, CIN

2B/OF

10

123

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

1B/2B/3B

10

124

Tim Anderson, CHW

SS

10

125

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

3B/SS

10

126

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

10

127

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

10

128

Will Smith, SF

RP

9

129

Shane Greene, DET

RP

9

130

Hector Neris, PHI

RP

9

131

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

9

132

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

9

133

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

9

134

Jonathan Villar, BAL

2B/SS

9

135

Mike Soroka, ATL

SP

8

136

Jake Odorizzi, MIN

SP

8

137

Tommy La Stella, LAA

2B/3B

7

138

Domingo German, NYY

SP

7

139

Lance Lynn, TEX

SP

7

140

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

7

141

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

7

142

Daniel Vogelbach, SEA

1B

7

143

Dansby Swanson, ATL

SS

7

144

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

7

145

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

7

146

David Dahl, COL

OF

7

147

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

7

148

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

6

149

Domingo Santana, SEA

OF

6

150

Byron Buxton, MIN

OF

6

151

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

6

152

Didi Gregorius, NYY

SS

6

153

Daniel Murphy, COL

1B/2B

6

154

Brandon Lowe, TB

1B/2B/OF

6

155

Shin-Soo Choo, TEX

OF

5

156

Hunter Pence, TEX

OF

5

157

C.J. Cron, MIN

1B

5

158

Matt Olson, OAK

1B

5

159

David Peralta, ARI

OF

5

160

Griffin Canning, LAA

SP

5

161

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

5

162

Mitch Garver, MIN

C

5

163

Robinson Chirinos, HOU

C

5

164

Kyle Gibson, MIN

SP

4

165

Dallas Keuchel, ATL

SP

4

166

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

4

167

Mallex Smith, TB

OF

4

168

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

4

169

Andrew Heaney, LAA

SP

4

170

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

4

171

Nick Pivetta, PHI

SP

4

172

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

4

173

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

4

174

Greg Holland, ARI

RP

4

175

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

4

176

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

4

177

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

SP

4

178

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

4

179

Luke Weaver, ARI

SP

4

180

Alex Colome, CHW

RP

4

181

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

4

182

Michael Chavis, BOS

1B/2B/3B

4

183

Miguel Sano, MIN

3B

4

184

Marcus Semien, OAK

SS

4

185

Brad Peacock, HOU

SP/RP

3

186

Framber Valdez, HOU

SP/RP

3

187

Cavan Biggio, TOR

2B/OF

3

188

Yadier Molina, STL

C

3

189

Buster Posey, SF

C

3

190

Adam Jones, ARI

OF

3

191

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

3

192

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

3

193

Hunter Renfroe, SD

OF

3

194

Jorge Soler, KC

OF

3

195

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

3

196

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

3

197

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

3

198

Yandy Diaz, TB

1B/3B

3

199

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

3

200

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

3

201

Franmil Reyes, SD

OF

2

202

Joc Pederson, LAD

OF

2

203

Alex Verdugo, LAD

OF

2

204

Kyle Tucker, HOU

OF

2

205

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

2

206

Jon Gray, COL

SP

2

207

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

2

208

Marcus Stroman, TOR

SP

2

209

Wade Miley, HOU

SP

2

210

Scott Kingery, PHI

3B/SS/OF

2

211

Carson Kelly, ARI

C

2

212

Christian Vazquez, BOS

C

2

213

James McCann, CHW

C

2

214

Pablo Lopez, MIA

SP

2

215

Eric Hosmer, SD

1B

2

216

Zach Eflin, PHI

SP

2

217

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

2

218

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

2

219

Yonny Chirinos, TB

SP/RP

2

220

Hansel Robles, LAA

RP

2

221

Wade Davis, COL

RP

2

222

Luke Jackson, ATL

RP

2

223

Taylor Rogers, MIN

RP

2

224

Shawn Kelley, TEX

RP

2

225

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

1

226

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

1

227

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

1

228

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

1

229

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

1

230

Cesar Hernandez, PHI

2B

1

231

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B/2B/3B

1

232

Christian Walker, ARI

1B

1

233

Jay Bruce, PHI

1B/OF

1

234

Ian Desmond, COL

1B/OF

1

235

Nick Markakis, ATL

OF

1

236

Alex Gordon, KC

OF

1

237

Avisail Garcia, TB

OF

1

238

Kole Calhoun, LAA

OF

1

239

Willie Calhoun, TEX

OF

1

240

Oscar Mercado, CLE

OF

1

241

Derek Dietrich, CIN

1B/2B/OF

1

242

Joey Lucchesi, SD

SP

1

243

Max Fried, ATL

SP

1

244

Zach Plesac, CLE

SP

1

245

Zac Gallen, MIA

SP

1

246

Jimmy Nelson, MIL

SP

1

247

Martin Perez, MIN

SP

1

248

Garrett Cooper, MIA

1B/OF

1

249

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

1

250

Spencer Turnbull, DET

SP

1

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

