Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values chart for Rotisserie leagues has injury returnees retaining their value
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge. Scott White helps sort it out.
Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Upton are already back. Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and George Springer will soon follow. Most have been out of circulation for more than a month's time, and those kinds of extended absences understandably make Fantasy GMs uneasy.
First of all, they suggest the injury was of a greater severity. These players didn't go on the IL out of an abundance of caution, which raises questions about their recovery. How likely is a recurrence? Could there be lingering effects? Will they be who they were before the injury, and will it be right away? It's reasonable to wonder.
Generally speaking, though, the time to trade for an injured superstar isn't when he's gearing up to return. Enthusiasm is renewed at that point, so you're taking on such risk without the benefit of a discount. An exception would be if the opponent in question managed to fill the void with something he can no longer justify removing from his lineup. There's a tendency to forget what one had in Hunter Dozier when one is now reaping the benefits of Austin Riley.
Of course, it's more common on the Dozier or Upton level than the Judge or Gallo level, so again, you've probably missed your window for acquiring one of these stud hitters on the cheap. As such, their trade values below pretty much assume full health. The one exception is Altuve, whose potential pitfalls are more tangible than the others'. His IL stint for a strained hamstring went longer than expected because of renewed soreness in his surgically repaired knee, which raises questions about the effectiveness of said surgery.
He was the highest-valued of these players before going on the IL and remains the highest-valued now, but maybe about 10 spots lower than he would have been otherwise.
Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank
Player
Position
Value
1
Mike Trout, LAA
OF
53
2
Christian Yelich, MIL
OF
53
3
Cody Bellinger, LAD
1B/OF
51
4
Mookie Betts, BOS
OF
47
5
Nolan Arenado, COL
3B
47
6
Max Scherzer, WAS
SP
47
7
Justin Verlander, HOU
SP
47
8
Chris Sale, BOS
SP
45
9
Alex Bregman, HOU
3B/SS
41
10
J.D. Martinez, BOS
OF
41
11
Francisco Lindor, CLE
SS
41
12
Freddie Freeman, ATL
1B
40
13
Trevor Story, COL
SS
40
14
Gerrit Cole, HOU
SP
39
15
Jacob deGrom, NYM
SP
39
16
Blake Snell, TB
SP
38
17
Charlie Blackmon, COL
OF
38
18
Ronald Acuna, ATL
OF
37
19
Anthony Rendon, WAS
3B
37
20
Trea Turner, WAS
SS
37
21
Kris Bryant, CHC
3B/OF
36
22
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
1B
36
23
Jose Altuve, HOU
2B
34
24
Javier Baez, CHC
2B/3B/SS
33
25
Zack Greinke, ARI
SP
33
26
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
SP
33
27
Josh Bell, PIT
1B
33
28
Gary Sanchez, NYY
C
33
29
Trevor Bauer, CLE
SP
31
30
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
1B
30
31
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
1B/OF
30
32
Whit Merrifield, KC
2B/OF
30
33
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
30
34
Joey Gallo, TEX
1B/OF
30
35
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
SS
30
36
George Springer, HOU
OF
30
37
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
SP
29
38
Walker Buehler, LAD
SP
29
39
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
SS
29
40
Manny Machado, SD
3B/SS
28
41
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
OF
28
42
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
SP
28
43
Patrick Corbin, WAS
SP
28
44
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
C
27
45
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
C
27
46
Lucas Giolito, CHW
SP
26
47
Luis Castillo, CIN
SP
25
48
Jose Berrios, MIN
SP
25
49
Austin Meadows, TB
OF
25
50
Michael Brantley, HOU
OF
25
51
Juan Soto, WAS
OF
25
52
Bryce Harper, PHI
OF
24
53
Mike Clevinger, CLE
SP
24
54
Pete Alonso, NYM
1B
24
55
Willson Contreras, CHC
C
24
56
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
SP
23
57
Charlie Morton, TB
SP
23
58
Shane Bieber, CLE
SP
23
59
Matthew Boyd, DET
SP
22
60
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
OF
22
61
Marcell Ozuna, STL
OF
22
62
Ketel Marte, ARI
2B/SS/OF
22
63
Khris Davis, OAK
DH
21
64
Eddie Rosario, MIN
OF
21
65
Jorge Polanco, MIN
SS
21
66
Kirby Yates, SD
RP
21
67
Brad Hand, CLE
RP
21
68
Josh Hader, MIL
RP
21
69
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
SP/RP
20
70
James Paxton, NYY
SP
19
71
German Marquez, COL
SP
19
72
David Price, BOS
SP
19
73
Fernando Tatis, SD
SS
19
74
Max Muncy, LAD
1B/2B/3B
19
75
Mike Moustakas, MIL
2B/3B
19
76
Rafael Devers, BOS
3B
19
77
Jose Ramirez, CLE
3B
18
78
Carlos Correa, HOU
SS
18
79
Tommy Pham, TB
OF
18
80
Luke Voit, NYY
1B
18
81
Matt Chapman, OAK
3B
17
82
Eugenio Suarez, STL
3B
17
83
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3B
17
84
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
RP
17
85
Kenley Jansen, LAD
RP
17
86
Paul DeJong, STL
SS
17
87
Elvis Andrus, TEX
SS
16
88
Madison Bumgarner, SF
SP
15
89
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
SP
15
90
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
RP
15
91
Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP
15
92
Roberto Osuna, HOU
RP
15
93
Zack Wheeler, NYM
SP
15
94
Frankie Montas, OAK
SP
15
95
Mike Minor, TEX
SP
15
96
Max Kepler, MIN
OF
15
97
Gleyber Torres, NYY
2B/SS
15
98
Ozzie Albies, ATL
2B
15
99
Nelson Cruz, MIN
DH
15
100
Craig Kimbrel, CHC
RP
14
101
Luis Severino, NYY
SP
14
102
Edwin Encarnacion, NYY
1B
14
103
Carlos Santana, CLE
1B
14
104
Jose Abreu, CHW
1B
14
105
Hunter Dozier, KC
1B/3B
14
106
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
OF
14
107
Scooter Gennett, CIN
2B
14
108
Austin Riley, ATL
3B/OF
14
109
Starling Marte, PIT
OF
14
110
Blake Treinen, OAK
RP
13
111
Wilson Ramos, NYM
C
13
112
Omar Narvaez, SEA
C
13
113
Yoan Moncada, CHW
2B/3B
13
114
Trey Mancini, BAL
1B/OF
13
115
Caleb Smith, MIA
SP
12
116
Jack Flaherty, STL
SP
12
117
Tyler Glasnow, TB
SP/RP
12
118
Aaron Nola, PHI
SP
12
119
Chris Paddack, SD
SP
11
120
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
SP
11
121
Justin Upton, LAA
OF
11
122
Nick Senzel, CIN
2B/OF
10
123
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
1B/2B/3B
10
124
Tim Anderson, CHW
SS
10
125
Eduardo Escobar, ARI
3B/SS
10
126
Rich Hill, LAD
SP
10
127
Sean Doolittle, WAS
RP
10
128
Will Smith, SF
RP
9
129
Shane Greene, DET
RP
9
130
Hector Neris, PHI
RP
9
131
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
SP
9
132
Corey Kluber, CLE
SP
9
133
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
OF
9
134
Jonathan Villar, BAL
2B/SS
9
135
Mike Soroka, ATL
SP
8
136
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
SP
8
137
Tommy La Stella, LAA
2B/3B
7
138
Domingo German, NYY
SP
7
139
Lance Lynn, TEX
SP
7
140
Justin Turner, LAD
3B
7
141
Josh Donaldson, ATL
3B
7
142
Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
1B
7
143
Dansby Swanson, ATL
SS
7
144
Michael Conforto, NYM
OF
7
145
Corey Seager, LAD
SS
7
146
David Dahl, COL
OF
7
147
Matt Carpenter, STL
1B/3B
7
148
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
6
149
Domingo Santana, SEA
OF
6
150
Byron Buxton, MIN
OF
6
151
Jean Segura, PHI
SS
6
152
Didi Gregorius, NYY
SS
6
153
Daniel Murphy, COL
1B/2B
6
154
Brandon Lowe, TB
1B/2B/OF
6
155
Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
OF
5
156
Hunter Pence, TEX
OF
5
157
C.J. Cron, MIN
1B
5
158
Matt Olson, OAK
1B
5
159
David Peralta, ARI
OF
5
160
Griffin Canning, LAA
SP
5
161
Cole Hamels, CHC
SP
5
162
Mitch Garver, MIN
C
5
163
Robinson Chirinos, HOU
C
5
164
Kyle Gibson, MIN
SP
4
165
Dallas Keuchel, ATL
SP
4
166
Aaron Hicks, NYY
OF
4
167
Mallex Smith, TB
OF
4
168
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
SP
4
169
Andrew Heaney, LAA
SP
4
170
Yu Darvish, CHC
SP
4
171
Nick Pivetta, PHI
SP
4
172
Kenta Maeda, LAD
SP/RP
4
173
Ken Giles, TOR
RP
4
174
Greg Holland, ARI
RP
4
175
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
RP
4
176
Miles Mikolas, STL
SP
4
177
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
SP
4
178
Jameson Taillon, PIT
SP
4
179
Luke Weaver, ARI
SP
4
180
Alex Colome, CHW
RP
4
181
Jordan Hicks, STL
RP
4
182
Michael Chavis, BOS
1B/2B/3B
4
183
Miguel Sano, MIN
3B
4
184
Marcus Semien, OAK
SS
4
185
Brad Peacock, HOU
SP/RP
3
186
Framber Valdez, HOU
SP/RP
3
187
Cavan Biggio, TOR
2B/OF
3
188
Yadier Molina, STL
C
3
189
Buster Posey, SF
C
3
190
Adam Jones, ARI
OF
3
191
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
OF
3
192
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
OF
3
193
Hunter Renfroe, SD
OF
3
194
Jorge Soler, KC
OF
3
195
Victor Robles, WAS
OF
3
196
Yasiel Puig, CIN
OF
3
197
Dee Gordon, SEA
2B/OF
3
198
Yandy Diaz, TB
1B/3B
3
199
A.J. Pollock, LAD
OF
3
200
Mitch Haniger, SEA
OF
3
201
Franmil Reyes, SD
OF
2
202
Joc Pederson, LAD
OF
2
203
Alex Verdugo, LAD
OF
2
204
Kyle Tucker, HOU
OF
2
205
Robbie Ray, ARI
SP
2
206
Jon Gray, COL
SP
2
207
Chris Archer, PIT
SP
2
208
Marcus Stroman, TOR
SP
2
209
Wade Miley, HOU
SP
2
210
Scott Kingery, PHI
3B/SS/OF
2
211
Carson Kelly, ARI
C
2
212
Christian Vazquez, BOS
C
2
213
James McCann, CHW
C
2
214
Pablo Lopez, MIA
SP
2
215
Eric Hosmer, SD
1B
2
216
Zach Eflin, PHI
SP
2
217
Jose Quintana, CHC
SP
2
218
Jon Lester, CHC
SP
2
219
Yonny Chirinos, TB
SP/RP
2
220
Hansel Robles, LAA
RP
2
221
Wade Davis, COL
RP
2
222
Luke Jackson, ATL
RP
2
223
Taylor Rogers, MIN
RP
2
224
Shawn Kelley, TEX
RP
2
225
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
SP
1
226
Sonny Gray, CIN
SP
1
227
Rick Porcello, BOS
SP
1
228
Joe Musgrove, PIT
SP
1
229
J.A. Happ, NYY
SP
1
230
Cesar Hernandez, PHI
2B
1
231
Ryan McMahon, COL
1B/2B/3B
1
232
Christian Walker, ARI
1B
1
233
Jay Bruce, PHI
1B/OF
1
234
Ian Desmond, COL
1B/OF
1
235
Nick Markakis, ATL
OF
1
236
Alex Gordon, KC
OF
1
237
Avisail Garcia, TB
OF
1
238
Kole Calhoun, LAA
OF
1
239
Willie Calhoun, TEX
OF
1
240
Oscar Mercado, CLE
OF
1
241
Derek Dietrich, CIN
1B/2B/OF
1
242
Joey Lucchesi, SD
SP
1
243
Max Fried, ATL
SP
1
244
Zach Plesac, CLE
SP
1
245
Zac Gallen, MIA
SP
1
246
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
SP
1
247
Martin Perez, MIN
SP
1
248
Garrett Cooper, MIA
1B/OF
1
249
Gregory Polanco, PIT
OF
1
250
Spencer Turnbull, DET
SP
1
