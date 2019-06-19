Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values chart for Rotisserie leagues has injury returnees retaining their value

Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Upton are already back. Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and George Springer will soon follow. Most have been out of circulation for more than a month's time, and those kinds of extended absences understandably make Fantasy GMs uneasy.

First of all, they suggest the injury was of a greater severity. These players didn't go on the IL out of an abundance of caution, which raises questions about their recovery. How likely is a recurrence? Could there be lingering effects? Will they be who they were before the injury, and will it be right away? It's reasonable to wonder.

Generally speaking, though, the time to trade for an injured superstar isn't when he's gearing up to return. Enthusiasm is renewed at that point, so you're taking on such risk without the benefit of a discount. An exception would be if the opponent in question managed to fill the void with something he can no longer justify removing from his lineup. There's a tendency to forget what one had in Hunter Dozier when one is now reaping the benefits of Austin Riley.

Of course, it's more common on the Dozier or Upton level than the Judge or Gallo level, so again, you've probably missed your window for acquiring one of these stud hitters on the cheap. As such, their trade values below pretty much assume full health. The one exception is Altuve, whose potential pitfalls are more tangible than the others'. His IL stint for a strained hamstring went longer than expected because of renewed soreness in his surgically repaired knee, which raises questions about the effectiveness of said surgery.

He was the highest-valued of these players before going on the IL and remains the highest-valued now, but maybe about 10 spots lower than he would have been otherwise.

Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.