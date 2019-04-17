Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues hold steady on struggling aces

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Bottom line is it's just too early.

Pitchers like Aaron Nola, Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco -- they haven't performed up to expectations yet. But we've seen too few starts from them to know anything -- some of them good, by the way. It only takes one crooked number to skew the results of such a small sample.

The time of year doesn't help. There's so much emphasis on limiting workload during inconsequential stretches like spring training that it's fair to assume these pitchers aren't operating at peak precision yet. They're still working on their secondary pitches. They're still shoring up their command. There's so much at play here beyond the actual results that, barring an obvious case of diminished skill, you have to assume they'll pull it together. Even Chris Sale, who was showing signs of diminished skill, rediscovered his velocity in his most recent start. And while it wasn't a good start, the path to success seems much clearer now.

If there's any type of player that deserves even more of your patience, it's the high-end starting pitcher. Finding one who contributes elite ratios is hard enough. Finding one who does it over 180-plus innings is near impossible. Even in the shallowest leagues, they're not springing up on the waiver wire, which means you can expect to pay a fortune for them in a trade.

Except for maybe now. Except for maybe this group. My latest trade values for Rotisserie leagues, as shown in the top 250 below, give you some idea what these pitchers should go for. If you can get them for less in a buy-low scenario, now would be a good time to capitalize.

Some quick guidelines:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.