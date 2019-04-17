Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues hold steady on struggling aces
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too much on Scott White's trade chart.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Bottom line is it's just too early.
Pitchers like Aaron Nola, Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco -- they haven't performed up to expectations yet. But we've seen too few starts from them to know anything -- some of them good, by the way. It only takes one crooked number to skew the results of such a small sample.
The time of year doesn't help. There's so much emphasis on limiting workload during inconsequential stretches like spring training that it's fair to assume these pitchers aren't operating at peak precision yet. They're still working on their secondary pitches. They're still shoring up their command. There's so much at play here beyond the actual results that, barring an obvious case of diminished skill, you have to assume they'll pull it together. Even Chris Sale, who was showing signs of diminished skill, rediscovered his velocity in his most recent start. And while it wasn't a good start, the path to success seems much clearer now.
If there's any type of player that deserves even more of your patience, it's the high-end starting pitcher. Finding one who contributes elite ratios is hard enough. Finding one who does it over 180-plus innings is near impossible. Even in the shallowest leagues, they're not springing up on the waiver wire, which means you can expect to pay a fortune for them in a trade.
Except for maybe now. Except for maybe this group. My latest trade values for Rotisserie leagues, as shown in the top 250 below, give you some idea what these pitchers should go for. If you can get them for less in a buy-low scenario, now would be a good time to capitalize.
Some quick guidelines:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank
Player
Position
Value
1
Mike Trout, LAA
OF
53
2
Mookie Betts, BOS
OF
53
3
Jose Ramirez, CLE
3B
48
4
Nolan Arenado, COL
3B
47
5
J.D. Martinez, BOS
OF
47
6
Max Scherzer, WAS
SP
47
7
Christian Yelich, MIL
OF
47
8
Jose Altuve, HOU
2B
45
9
Jacob deGrom, NYM
SP
45
10
Alex Bregman, HOU
3B/SS
42
11
Bryce Harper, PHI
OF
41
12
Ronald Acuna, ATL
OF
41
13
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
1B
39
14
Manny Machado, SD
3B/SS
39
15
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
38
16
Justin Verlander, HOU
SP
37
17
Freddie Freeman, ATL
1B
37
18
Francisco Lindor, CLE
SS
37
19
Trevor Bauer, CLE
SP
36
20
Corey Kluber, CLE
SP
36
21
Blake Snell, TB
SP
36
22
Gerrit Cole, HOU
SP
36
23
Cody Bellinger, LAD
1B/OF
35
24
Charlie Blackmon, COL
OF
33
25
Trevor Story, COL
SS
33
26
Anthony Rendon, WAS
3B
33
27
Aaron Nola, PHI
SP
32
28
Chris Sale, BOS
SP
32
29
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
1B
32
30
Javier Baez, CHC
2B/3B/SS
32
31
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
OF
31
32
Juan Soto, WAS
OF
31
33
Trea Turner, WAS
SS
31
34
Khris Davis, OAK
DH
31
35
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
OF
30
36
Whit Merrifield, KC
2B/OF
30
37
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
SS
30
38
Starling Marte, PIT
OF
30
39
Carlos Correa, HOU
SS
30
40
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
1B/OF
30
41
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
C
30
42
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
SP
29
43
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
SS
29
44
Gary Sanchez, NYY
C
29
45
Patrick Corbin, WAS
SP
29
46
Kris Bryant, CHC
3B/OF
26
47
George Springer, HOU
OF
26
48
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
SP
25
49
Zack Greinke, ARI
SP
25
50
Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP
25
51
Corey Seager, LAD
SS
25
52
Blake Treinen, OAK
RP
24
53
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
23
54
Jose Abreu, CHW
1B
23
55
James Paxton, NYY
SP
23
56
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
SP
23
57
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3B
22
58
German Marquez, COL
SP
22
59
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
SP
21
60
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
OF
21
61
Tommy Pham, TB
OF
21
62
Ozzie Albies, ATL
2B
21
63
Jose Berrios, MIN
SP
20
64
Walker Buehler, LAD
SP
19
65
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
3B
18
66
Dee Gordon, SEA
2B/OF
18
67
Jack Flaherty, STL
SP
17
68
Chris Archer, PIT
SP
17
69
Jameson Taillon, PIT
SP
17
70
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
C
17
71
Willson Contreras, CHC
C
17
72
Matt Carpenter, STL
1B/3B
16
73
Joey Gallo, TEX
1B/OF
16
74
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
RP
16
75
Matt Chapman, OAK
3B
16
76
Justin Turner, LAD
3B
16
77
Gleyber Torres, NYY
2B/SS
16
78
Fernando Tatis, SD
SS
16
79
A.J. Pollock, LAD
OF
15
80
Jean Segura, PHI
SS
15
81
Pete Alonso, NYM
1B
15
82
Yasiel Puig, CIN
OF
14
83
Kenley Jansen, LAD
RP
14
84
Sean Doolittle, WAS
RP
14
85
Roberto Osuna, HOU
RP
14
86
Brad Hand, CLE
RP
14
87
Kirby Yates, SD
RP
14
88
Tyler Glasnow, TB
SP/RP
14
89
Luis Castillo, CIN
SP
14
90
Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
1B
12
91
Max Muncy, LAD
1B/3B
12
92
Wil Myers, SD
3B/OF
12
93
Mitch Haniger, SEA
OF
12
94
Eddie Rosario, MIN
OF
12
95
Marcell Ozuna, STL
OF
12
96
Josh Donaldson, ATL
3B
11
97
Mike Moustakas, MIL
2B/3B
11
98
Nelson Cruz, MIN
DH
11
99
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
OF
11
100
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
OF
11
101
Robinson Cano, NYM
2B
11
102
Wilson Ramos, NYM
C
11
103
Michael Brantley, HOU
OF
11
104
Victor Robles, WAS
OF
11
105
Mallex Smith, SEA
OF
11
106
Michael Conforto, NYM
OF
11
107
David Price, BOS
SP
11
108
Jose Leclerc, TEX
RP
11
109
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
RP
11
110
Travis Shaw, MIL
2B/3B
10
111
Daniel Murphy, COL
2B
10
112
Madison Bumgarner, SF
SP
10
113
Zack Wheeler, NYM
SP
10
114
Wade Davis, COL
RP
10
115
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
SP
10
116
Shane Bieber, CLE
SP
10
117
Collin McHugh, HOU
RP
10
118
Domingo Santana, SEA
OF
9
119
Yoan Moncada, CHW
2B/3B
9
120
David Dahl, COL
OF
9
121
Aaron Hicks, NYY
OF
9
122
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
OF
9
123
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
SP
9
124
Jonathan Villar, BAL
2B/SS
9
125
Charlie Morton, TB
SP
8
126
Mike Clevinger, CLE
SP
8
127
Luis Severino, NYY
SP
8
128
Jesus Aguilar, MIL
1B
8
129
Yadier Molina, STL
C
8
130
Buster Posey, SF
C
8
131
Billy Hamilton, KC
OF
8
132
Jon Gray, COL
SP
8
133
Miles Mikolas, STL
SP
8
134
Cole Hamels, CHC
SP
8
135
Yu Darvish, CHC
SP
8
136
J.A. Happ, NYY
SP
8
137
Josh Hader, MIL
RP
7
138
Craig Kimbrel, FA
RP
7
139
Brian Dozier, WAS
2B
6
140
Paul DeJong, STL
SS
6
141
Jurickson Profar, OAK
1B/2B/3B/SS
6
142
Miguel Andujar, NYY
3B
6
143
Elvis Andrus, TEX
SS
6
144
Tim Anderson, CHW
SS
6
145
David Peralta, ARI
OF
6
146
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
OF
6
147
Austin Meadows, TB
OF
6
148
Ken Giles, TOR
RP
6
149
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
RP
6
150
Jose Peraza, CIN
2B/SS
5
151
Yandy Diaz, TB
3B
5
152
Rafael Devers, BOS
3B
5
153
Carlos Santana, CLE
1B
5
154
Luke Voit, NYY
1B
5
155
Robbie Ray, ARI
SP
5
156
Joe Musgrove, PIT
SP
5
157
Matthew Boyd, DET
SP
5
158
Ryan McMahon, COL
1B
5
159
Jay Bruce, SEA
1B/OF
5
160
Omar Narvaez, SEA
C
5
161
Austin Barnes, LAD
C
5
162
Byron Buxton, MIN
OF
5
163
Jesse Winker, CIN
OF
5
164
Nomar Mazara, TEX
OF
4
165
Gregory Polanco, PIT
OF
4
166
Marcus Semien, OAK
SS
4
167
Rougned Odor, TEX
2B
4
168
Enrique Hernandez, LAD
2B/SS/OF
4
169
Miguel Cabrera, DET
1B
3
170
Matt Olson, OAK
1B
3
171
Caleb Smith, MIA
SP
3
172
Jose Quintana, CHC
SP
3
173
Trey Mancini, BAL
1B/OF
3
174
Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
1B
3
175
Danny Jansen, TOR
C
3
176
Dansby Swanson, ATL
SS
3
177
Ketel Marte, ARI
2B/SS/OF
3
178
Jason Heyward, CHC
OF
3
179
Rick Porcello, BOS
SP
3
180
Rich Hill, LAD
SP
3
181
Chris Paddack, SD
SP
3
182
Domingo German, NYY
SP
3
183
Kenta Maeda, LAD
SP/RP
3
184
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
RP
3
185
Cody Allen, LAA
RP
3
186
Jordan Hicks, STL
RP
3
187
Maikel Franco, PHI
3B
3
188
Jorge Polanco, MIN
SS
3
189
Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX
2B/3B/SS
3
190
Alex Colome, CHW
RP
3
191
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
DH
2
192
Adam Eaton, WAS
OF
2
193
Trevor Richards, MIA
SP
2
194
Ross Stripling, LAD
SP/RP
2
195
Jose Alvarado, TB
RP
2
196
Brad Peacock, HOU
RP
2
197
Joey Lucchesi, SD
SP
2
198
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
SP
2
199
Will Smith, SF
RP
2
200
Greg Holland, ARI
RP
2
201
Max Kepler, MIN
OF
2
202
Ender Inciarte, ATL
OF
2
203
Franmil Reyes, SD
OF
2
204
Shane Greene, DET
RP
2
205
Jonathan Schoop, MIN
2B
2
206
Amed Rosaro, NYM
SS
2
207
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
2B/3B
2
208
Brandon Lowe, TB
2B
2
209
Freddy Galvis, TOR
SS
1
210
Garrett Hampson, COL
2B/SS
1
211
Josh Bell, PIT
1B
1
212
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
OF
1
213
Ian Desmond, COL
1B/OF
1
214
Justin Upton, LAA
OF
1
215
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
SP
1
216
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
SP
1
217
Nick Pivetta, PHI
SP
1
218
Kyle Freeland, COL
SP
1
219
Marco Gonzales, SEA
SP
1
220
Sonny Gray, CIN
SP
1
221
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
SP
1
222
Zach Eflin, PHI
SP
1
223
Ramon Laureano, OAK
OF
1
224
Harrison Bader, STL
OF
1
225
Nick Markakis, ATL
OF
1
226
Adam Jones, ARI
OF
1
227
Randal Grichuk, TOR
OF
1
228
Robinson Chirinos, HOU
C
1
229
Willians Astudillo, MIN
C
1
230
Eric Hosmer, SD
1B
1
231
C.J. Cron, MIN
1B
1
232
Justin Smoak, TOR
1B
1
233
Pablo Lopez, MIA
SP
1
234
Tyler Skaggs, LAA
SP
1
235
Dallas Keuchel, HOU
SP
1
236
Jon Lester, CHC
SP
1
237
Marcus Stroman, TOR
SP
1
238
Matt Shoemaker, TOR
SP
1
239
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
SP
1
240
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
SP
1
241
Ryan Brasier, BOS
RP
1
242
Brad Keller, KC
SP/RP
1
243
A.J. Minter, ATL
RP
1
244
Jeremy Jeffress, MIL
RP
1
245
Yuli Gurriel, HOU
1B/3B
1
246
Max Fried, ATL
SP
1
247
Carlos Rodon, CHW
SP
1
248
Ryon Healy, SEA
1B/3B
1
249
Odubel Herrera, PHI
OF
1
250
Touki Toussaint, ATL
SP
1
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...