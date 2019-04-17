Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues hold steady on struggling aces

Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too much on Scott White's trade chart.

Bottom line is it's just too early.

Pitchers like Aaron Nola, Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco -- they haven't performed up to expectations yet. But we've seen too few starts from them to know anything -- some of them good, by the way. It only takes one crooked number to skew the results of such a small sample.

The time of year doesn't help. There's so much emphasis on limiting workload during inconsequential stretches like spring training that it's fair to assume these pitchers aren't operating at peak precision yet. They're still working on their secondary pitches. They're still shoring up their command. There's so much at play here beyond the actual results that, barring an obvious case of diminished skill, you have to assume they'll pull it together. Even Chris Sale, who was showing signs of diminished skill, rediscovered his velocity in his most recent start. And while it wasn't a good start, the path to success seems much clearer now.

If there's any type of player that deserves even more of your patience, it's the high-end starting pitcher. Finding one who contributes elite ratios is hard enough. Finding one who does it over 180-plus innings is near impossible. Even in the shallowest leagues, they're not springing up on the waiver wire, which means you can expect to pay a fortune for them in a trade.

Except for maybe now. Except for maybe this group. My latest trade values for Rotisserie leagues, as shown in the top 250 below, give you some idea what these pitchers should go for. If you can get them for less in a buy-low scenario, now would be a good time to capitalize.

Some quick guidelines:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

53

2

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

53

3

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

48

4

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

47

5

J.D. Martinez, BOS

OF

47

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

47

7

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

47

8

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

45

9

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

45

10

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

42

11

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

41

12

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

41

13

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

39

14

Manny Machado, SD

3B/SS

39

15

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

38

16

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

37

17

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

37

18

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

37

19

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

36

20

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

36

21

Blake Snell, TB

SP

36

22

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

36

23

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

35

24

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

33

25

Trevor Story, COL

SS

33

26

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

33

27

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

32

28

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

32

29

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

32

30

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

32

31

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

31

32

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

31

33

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

31

34

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

31

35

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

30

36

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

30

37

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

30

38

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

30

39

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

30

40

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

1B/OF

30

41

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

30

42

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

29

43

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

29

44

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

29

45

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

29

46

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

26

47

George Springer, HOU

OF

26

48

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

25

49

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

25

50

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

25

51

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

25

52

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

24

53

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

23

54

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

23

55

James Paxton, NYY

SP

23

56

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

23

57

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

22

58

German Marquez, COL

SP

22

59

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

21

60

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

21

61

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

21

62

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

21

63

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

20

64

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

19

65

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

3B

18

66

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

18

67

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

17

68

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

17

69

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

17

70

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

17

71

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

17

72

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

16

73

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

16

74

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

16

75

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

16

76

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

16

77

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

16

78

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

16

79

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

15

80

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

15

81

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

15

82

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

14

83

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

14

84

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

14

85

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

14

86

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

14

87

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

14

88

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

14

89

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

14

90

Edwin Encarnacion, SEA

1B

12

91

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/3B

12

92

Wil Myers, SD

3B/OF

12

93

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

12

94

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

12

95

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

12

96

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

11

97

Mike Moustakas, MIL

2B/3B

11

98

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

11

99

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

11

100

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

11

101

Robinson Cano, NYM

2B

11

102

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

11

103

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

11

104

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

11

105

Mallex Smith, SEA

OF

11

106

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

11

107

David Price, BOS

SP

11

108

Jose Leclerc, TEX

RP

11

109

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

11

110

Travis Shaw, MIL

2B/3B

10

111

Daniel Murphy, COL

2B

10

112

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

10

113

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

10

114

Wade Davis, COL

RP

10

115

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

10

116

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

10

117

Collin McHugh, HOU

RP

10

118

Domingo Santana, SEA

OF

9

119

Yoan Moncada, CHW

2B/3B

9

120

David Dahl, COL

OF

9

121

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

9

122

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

OF

9

123

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

9

124

Jonathan Villar, BAL

2B/SS

9

125

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

8

126

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

8

127

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

8

128

Jesus Aguilar, MIL

1B

8

129

Yadier Molina, STL

C

8

130

Buster Posey, SF

C

8

131

Billy Hamilton, KC

OF

8

132

Jon Gray, COL

SP

8

133

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

8

134

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

8

135

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

8

136

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

8

137

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

7

138

Craig Kimbrel, FA

RP

7

139

Brian Dozier, WAS

2B

6

140

Paul DeJong, STL

SS

6

141

Jurickson Profar, OAK

1B/2B/3B/SS

6

142

Miguel Andujar, NYY

3B

6

143

Elvis Andrus, TEX

SS

6

144

Tim Anderson, CHW

SS

6

145

David Peralta, ARI

OF

6

146

Stephen Piscotty, OAK

OF

6

147

Austin Meadows, TB

OF

6

148

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

6

149

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

6

150

Jose Peraza, CIN

2B/SS

5

151

Yandy Diaz, TB

3B

5

152

Rafael Devers, BOS

3B

5

153

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

5

154

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

5

155

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

5

156

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

5

157

Matthew Boyd, DET

SP

5

158

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B

5

159

Jay Bruce, SEA

1B/OF

5

160

Omar Narvaez, SEA

C

5

161

Austin Barnes, LAD

C

5

162

Byron Buxton, MIN

OF

5

163

Jesse Winker, CIN

OF

5

164

Nomar Mazara, TEX

OF

4

165

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

4

166

Marcus Semien, OAK

SS

4

167

Rougned Odor, TEX

2B

4

168

Enrique Hernandez, LAD

2B/SS/OF

4

169

Miguel Cabrera, DET

1B

3

170

Matt Olson, OAK

1B

3

171

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

3

172

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

3

173

Trey Mancini, BAL

1B/OF

3

174

Daniel Vogelbach, SEA

1B

3

175

Danny Jansen, TOR

C

3

176

Dansby Swanson, ATL

SS

3

177

Ketel Marte, ARI

2B/SS/OF

3

178

Jason Heyward, CHC

OF

3

179

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

3

180

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

3

181

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

3

182

Domingo German, NYY

SP

3

183

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

3

184

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

RP

3

185

Cody Allen, LAA

RP

3

186

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

3

187

Maikel Franco, PHI

3B

3

188

Jorge Polanco, MIN

SS

3

189

Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX

2B/3B/SS

3

190

Alex Colome, CHW

RP

3

191

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

DH

2

192

Adam Eaton, WAS

OF

2

193

Trevor Richards, MIA

SP

2

194

Ross Stripling, LAD

SP/RP

2

195

Jose Alvarado, TB

RP

2

196

Brad Peacock, HOU

RP

2

197

Joey Lucchesi, SD

SP

2

198

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

2

199

Will Smith, SF

RP

2

200

Greg Holland, ARI

RP

2

201

Max Kepler, MIN

OF

2

202

Ender Inciarte, ATL

OF

2

203

Franmil Reyes, SD

OF

2

204

Shane Greene, DET

RP

2

205

Jonathan Schoop, MIN

2B

2

206

Amed Rosaro, NYM

SS

2

207

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

2B/3B

2

208

Brandon Lowe, TB

2B

2

209

Freddy Galvis, TOR

SS

1

210

Garrett Hampson, COL

2B/SS

1

211

Josh Bell, PIT

1B

1

212

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

OF

1

213

Ian Desmond, COL

1B/OF

1

214

Justin Upton, LAA

OF

1

215

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

SP

1

216

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

1

217

Nick Pivetta, PHI

SP

1

218

Kyle Freeland, COL

SP

1

219

Marco Gonzales, SEA

SP

1

220

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

1

221

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

1

222

Zach Eflin, PHI

SP

1

223

Ramon Laureano, OAK

OF

1

224

Harrison Bader, STL

OF

1

225

Nick Markakis, ATL

OF

1

226

Adam Jones, ARI

OF

1

227

Randal Grichuk, TOR

OF

1

228

Robinson Chirinos, HOU

C

1

229

Willians Astudillo, MIN

C

1

230

Eric Hosmer, SD

1B

1

231

C.J. Cron, MIN

1B

1

232

Justin Smoak, TOR

1B

1

233

Pablo Lopez, MIA

SP

1

234

Tyler Skaggs, LAA

SP

1

235

Dallas Keuchel, HOU

SP

1

236

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

1

237

Marcus Stroman, TOR

SP

1

238

Matt Shoemaker, TOR

SP

1

239

Jimmy Nelson, MIL

SP

1

240

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

SP

1

241

Ryan Brasier, BOS

RP

1

242

Brad Keller, KC

SP/RP

1

243

A.J. Minter, ATL

RP

1

244

Jeremy Jeffress, MIL

RP

1

245

Yuli Gurriel, HOU

1B/3B

1

246

Max Fried, ATL

SP

1

247

Carlos Rodon, CHW

SP

1

248

Ryon Healy, SEA

1B/3B

1

249

Odubel Herrera, PHI

OF

1

250

Touki Toussaint, ATL

SP

1

