Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values show Rafael Devers moving up the Rotisserie rankings

There are hot streaks and then there are breakouts. I'm thinking Rafael Devers' recent surge is more the latter.

Granted, it's easier to buy for a player so talented he became the everyday third baseman for a storied franchise in the thick of a pennant race at age 20. We expected a breakout to come for Devers eventually, and this month feels like the joining together of various skills he spent the past two-plus years introducing in a more piecemeal fashion.

Most evident at the start of this season was the improved plate discipline. The walks were up, the strikeouts way down. It didn't resonate because he was hitting everything into the ground, resulting in no home runs for the entire first month. Was it a give and take? Did he have to sacrifice power to make contact at that rate? It was hard to say.

But now it's not. In May, the fly-ball rate has normalized, the strikeout rate has continued to improve, and the power has shown up like never before. The most favorable comp when Devers was rising the minor-league ranks was Adrian Beltre, and at least at the plate, the resemblance is finally there.

And so I've made the aggressive move of ranking Devers accordingly, taking him from the also-ran range of corner infielders to my top 75 overall. If these 250 players were ranked by production to date rather than rest-of-season forecast, he'd place much higher, though the seven steals would have something to do with it. Not much reason to think those will continue.

A few guidelines for this Trade Chart:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.