Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values show Rafael Devers moving up the Rotisserie rankings

How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest Trade Chart.

There are hot streaks and then there are breakouts. I'm thinking Rafael Devers' recent surge is more the latter.

Granted, it's easier to buy for a player so talented he became the everyday third baseman for a storied franchise in the thick of a pennant race at age 20. We expected a breakout to come for Devers eventually, and this month feels like the joining together of various skills he spent the past two-plus years introducing in a more piecemeal fashion.

Most evident at the start of this season was the improved plate discipline. The walks were up, the strikeouts way down. It didn't resonate because he was hitting everything into the ground, resulting in no home runs for the entire first month. Was it a give and take? Did he have to sacrifice power to make contact at that rate? It was hard to say.

But now it's not. In May, the fly-ball rate has normalized, the strikeout rate has continued to improve, and the power has shown up like never before. The most favorable comp when Devers was rising the minor-league ranks was Adrian Beltre, and at least at the plate, the resemblance is finally there.

And so I've made the aggressive move of ranking Devers accordingly, taking him from the also-ran range of corner infielders to my top 75 overall. If these 250 players were ranked by production to date rather than rest-of-season forecast, he'd place much higher, though the seven steals would have something to do with it. Not much reason to think those will continue.

A few guidelines for this Trade Chart:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank Player Position Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 53
2 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 51
3 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 50
4 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 48
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 46
6 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 46
7 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 45
8 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 43
9 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 42
10 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 40
11 Chris Sale, BOS SP 40
12 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 39
13 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 38
14 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 38
15 Trea Turner, WAS SS 38
16 Blake Snell, TB SP 37
17 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 36
18 Trevor Story, COL SS 36
19 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF 35
20 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 35
21 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 35
22 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/3B/SS 35
23 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 35
24 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 33
25 Patrick Corbin, WAS SP 33
26 Adalberto Mondesi, KC SS 33
27 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 1B 32
28 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 32
29 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/OF 32
30 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 32
31 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 31
32 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 30
33 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 30
34 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 30
35 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B/OF 30
36 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 28
37 Manny Machado, SD 3B/SS 28
38 Jose Ramirez, CLE 3B 28
39 Willson Contreras, CHC C 28
40 J.T. Realmuto, PHI C 27
41 Michael Brantley, HOU OF 27
42 Bryce Harper, PHI OF 27
43 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 27
44 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 27
45 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 26
46 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 25
47 George Springer, HOU OF 25
48 German Marquez, COL SP 25
49 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 25
50 Juan Soto, WAS OF 25
51 Khris Davis, OAK DH 24
52 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 24
53 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 23
54 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 23
55 Walker Buehler, LAD SP 23
56 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 22
57 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 22
58 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD SP 21
59 James Paxton, NYY SP 21
60 David Price, BOS SP 21
61 Caleb Smith, MIA SP 21
62 Shane Bieber, CLE SP 21
63 Matthew Boyd, DET SP 20
64 Kirby Yates, SD RP 20
65 Edwin Diaz, NYM RP 20
66 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 19
67 Eugenio Suarez, STL 3B 19
68 Jorge Polanco, MIN SS 19
69 Pete Alonso, NYM 1B 18
70 Paul DeJong, STL SS 18
71 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 3B 17
72 Zack Wheeler, NYM SP 17
73 Chris Paddack, SD SP 17
74 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 17
75 Tommy Pham, TB OF 17
76 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 17
77 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 17
78 Charlie Morton, TB SP 17
79 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 17
80 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 17
81 Brad Hand, CLE RP 17
82 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 17
83 Josh Hader, MIL RP 17
84 Luke Voit, NYY 1B 16
85 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 16
86 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 16
87 Yasmani Grandal, MIL C 16
88 Austin Meadows, TB OF 16
89 Starling Marte, PIT OF 15
90 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 14
91 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 14
92 Roberto Osuna, HOU RP 14
93 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 13
94 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 13
95 Brandon Woodruff, MIL SP/RP 13
96 Frankie Montas, OAK SP 13
97 Edwin Encarnacion, SEA 1B 13
98 Domingo German, NYY SP 12
99 Mike Minor, TEX SP 12
100 Nelson Cruz, MIN DH 12
101 Mitch Haniger, SEA OF 11
102 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 11
103 Ketel Marte, ARI 2B/SS/OF 11
104 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS 11
105 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 11
106 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 11
107 Mike Moustakas, MIL 2B/3B 11
108 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B/3B 11
109 Corey Seager, LAD SS 10
110 Fernando Tatis, SD SS 10
111 Mike Soroka, ATL SP 10
112 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 10
113 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 10
114 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 10
115 Luke Weaver, ARI SP 10
116 Yadier Molina, STL C 10
117 Wilson Ramos, NYM C 10
118 Omar Narvaez, SEA C 10
119 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 10
120 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 10
121 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 10
122 Hunter Dozier, KC 1B/3B 10
123 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 10
124 Jonathan Villar, BAL 2B/SS 10
125 Ken Giles, TOR RP 10
126 Jean Segura, PHI SS 9
127 Jordan Hicks, STL RP 9
128 Greg Holland, ARI RP 8
129 Domingo Santana, SEA OF 8
130 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 8
131 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 8
132 Carlos Santana, CLE 1B 8
133 Josh Donaldson, ATL 3B 8
134 David Peralta, ARI OF 8
135 Nick Senzel, CIN 2B/OF 8
136 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/2B/3B 8
137 Wade Davis, COL RP 7
138 Tyler Glasnow, TB SP/RP 7
139 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 7
140 Luis Severino, NYY SP 7
141 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 7
142 Daniel Murphy, COL 1B/2B 7
143 Daniel Vogelbach, SEA 1B 7
144 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 6
145 Aaron Hicks, NYY OF 6
146 Victor Robles, WAS OF 6
147 Andrew McCutchen, PHI OF 6
148 Austin Riley, ATL 3B/OF 6
149 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 6
150 Griffin Canning, LAA SP 6
151 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 6
152 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 6
153 Shane Greene, DET RP 6
154 Will Smith, SF RP 6
155 Michael Chavis, BOS 1B/2B/3B 5
156 Eduardo Escobar, ARI 3B/SS 5
157 Max Kepler, MIN OF 5
158 Franmil Reyes, SD OF 5
159 Nicholas Castellanos, DET OF 5
160 Yasiel Puig, CIN OF 4
161 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 4
162 Jon Lester, CHC SP 4
163 Rich Hill, LAD SP 4
164 Max Fried, ATL SP 4
165 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 4
166 Dee Gordon, MIA 2B/OF 4
167 Brandon Lowe, TB 2B 4
168 Alex Verdugo, LAD OF 4
169 Cole Hamels, CHC SP 4
170 Alex Gordon, KC OF 3
171 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 3
172 Martin Perez, MIN SP 3
173 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP 3
174 Andrew Heaney, LAA SP 3
175 Cesar Hernandez, PHI 2B 3
176 Tommy La Stella, LAA 2B/3B 3
177 Cavan Biggio, TOR 2B 3
178 Jonathan Schoop, MIN 2B 3
179 DJ LeMahieu, NYY 2B/3B 3
180 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B 3
181 Alex Colome, CHW RP 3
182 Craig Kimbrel, FA RP 3
183 Dansby Swanson, ATL SS 3
184 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 3
185 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 3
186 Jon Gray, COL SP 3
187 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 3
188 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP/RP 3
189 Brad Peacock, HOU SP/RP 3
190 Jake Odorizzi, MIN SP 3
191 Miguel Sano, MIN 3B 3
192 Yandy Diaz, TB 1B/3B 3
193 C.J. Cron, MIN 1B 3
194 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 3
195 Eloy Jimenez, CHW OF 3
196 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 3
197 Zach Eflin, PHI SP 2
198 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 2
199 Kyle Gibson, MIN SP 2
200 Robinson Chirinos, TEX C 2
201 Buster Posey, SF C 2
202 Christian Walker, ARI 1B 2
203 Joc Pederson, LAD OF 2
204 David Dahl, COL OF 2
205 J.A. Happ, MIN SP 2
206 Chris Archer, PIT SP 2
207 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 2
208 Mitch Garver, MIN C 2
209 Yusei Kikuchi, SEA SP 2
210 Sonny Gray, CIN SP 2
211 Jordan Lyles, PIT SP/RP 2
212 Hector Neris, PHI RP 2
213 Robinson Cano, NYM 2B 2
214 Keston Hiura, MIL 2B 2
215 Wil Myers, SD 3B/OF 2
216 Shin-Soo Choo, TEX OF 2
217 Nick Markakis, ATL OF 2
218 Mallex Smith, TB OF 2
219 Luke Jackson, ATL RP 2
220 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 1
221 Marco Gonzales, SEA SP 1
222 Matt Strahm, SD SP/RP 1
223 Brendan Rodgers, COL 2B/SS 1
224 Jose Leclerc, TEX RP 1
225 Blake Parker, MIN RP 1
226 Matt Barnes, BOS RP 1
227 Hansel Robles, LAA RP 1
228 Pedro Strop, CHC RP 1
229 Billy Hamilton, KC OF 1
230 Ryan McMahon, COL 1B/2B 1
231 Jurickson Profar, OAK 1B/2B/3B/SS 1
232 Jeff McNeil, NYM 2B/3B/OF 1
233 Adam Jones, ARI OF 1
234 Christian Vazquez, BOS C 1
235 Jonathan Lucroy, LAA C 1
236 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B 1
237 Dwight Smith, BAL OF 1
238 Willie Calhoun, TEX OF 1
239 Jesse Winker, CIN OF 1
240 Clint Frazier, NYY OF 1
241 Spencer Turnbull, DET SP 1
242 Jesus Luzardo, OAK SP 1
243 Zach Davies, MIL SP 1
244 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 1
245 Tyler Skaggs, LAA SP 1
246 Wade Miley, HOU SP 1
247 Yonny Chirinos, TB SP/RP 1
248 Kevin Gausman, ATL SP 1
249 Nick Pivetta, PHI SP 1
250 Jimmy Nelson, MIL SP 1
