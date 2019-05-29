Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values show Rafael Devers moving up the Rotisserie rankings
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest Trade Chart.
There are hot streaks and then there are breakouts. I'm thinking Rafael Devers' recent surge is more the latter.
Granted, it's easier to buy for a player so talented he became the everyday third baseman for a storied franchise in the thick of a pennant race at age 20. We expected a breakout to come for Devers eventually, and this month feels like the joining together of various skills he spent the past two-plus years introducing in a more piecemeal fashion.
Most evident at the start of this season was the improved plate discipline. The walks were up, the strikeouts way down. It didn't resonate because he was hitting everything into the ground, resulting in no home runs for the entire first month. Was it a give and take? Did he have to sacrifice power to make contact at that rate? It was hard to say.
But now it's not. In May, the fly-ball rate has normalized, the strikeout rate has continued to improve, and the power has shown up like never before. The most favorable comp when Devers was rising the minor-league ranks was Adrian Beltre, and at least at the plate, the resemblance is finally there.
And so I've made the aggressive move of ranking Devers accordingly, taking him from the also-ran range of corner infielders to my top 75 overall. If these 250 players were ranked by production to date rather than rest-of-season forecast, he'd place much higher, though the seven steals would have something to do with it. Not much reason to think those will continue.
A few guidelines for this Trade Chart:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|51
|3
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|50
|4
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|48
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|46
|6
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|46
|7
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|45
|8
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|43
|9
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|42
|10
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|40
|11
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|40
|12
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|39
|13
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|38
|14
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|38
|15
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|38
|16
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|37
|17
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|36
|18
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|36
|19
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|35
|20
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|35
|21
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|35
|22
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|23
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|35
|24
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|33
|25
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|33
|26
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|33
|27
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|32
|28
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|32
|29
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|32
|30
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|32
|31
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|31
|32
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|30
|33
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|30
|34
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|30
|35
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B/OF
|30
|36
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|28
|37
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|28
|38
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|28
|39
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|28
|40
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|27
|41
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|27
|42
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|27
|43
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|27
|44
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|27
|45
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|26
|46
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|25
|47
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|25
|48
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|25
|49
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|25
|50
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|25
|51
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|24
|52
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|24
|53
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|23
|54
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|23
|55
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|23
|56
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|22
|57
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|22
|58
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|21
|59
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|21
|60
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|21
|61
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|21
|62
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|21
|63
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|20
|64
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|20
|65
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|20
|66
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|19
|67
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|19
|68
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|19
|69
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|18
|70
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|18
|71
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|17
|72
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|17
|73
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|17
|74
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|17
|75
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|17
|76
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|17
|77
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|17
|78
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|17
|79
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|17
|80
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|17
|81
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|17
|82
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|17
|83
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|17
|84
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|16
|85
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|16
|86
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|16
|87
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C
|16
|88
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|16
|89
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|15
|90
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|14
|91
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|14
|92
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|14
|93
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|13
|94
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|13
|95
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|13
|96
|Frankie Montas, OAK
|SP
|13
|97
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|1B
|13
|98
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|12
|99
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|12
|100
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|12
|101
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|11
|102
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|11
|103
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|11
|104
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|11
|105
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|11
|106
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|11
|107
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|11
|108
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|11
|109
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|10
|110
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|10
|111
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|10
|112
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|10
|113
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|10
|114
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|10
|115
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|10
|116
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|10
|117
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|10
|118
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|10
|119
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|10
|120
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|10
|121
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|10
|122
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|10
|123
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|10
|124
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|10
|125
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|10
|126
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|9
|127
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|RP
|9
|128
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|8
|129
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|8
|130
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|8
|131
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|8
|132
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|8
|133
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|8
|134
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|8
|135
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|8
|136
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|8
|137
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|7
|138
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|7
|139
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|7
|140
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|7
|141
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|7
|142
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|7
|143
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|7
|144
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|6
|145
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|6
|146
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|6
|147
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|OF
|6
|148
|Austin Riley, ATL
|3B/OF
|6
|149
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|6
|150
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|6
|151
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|6
|152
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|6
|153
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|6
|154
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|6
|155
|Michael Chavis, BOS
|1B/2B/3B
|5
|156
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|3B/SS
|5
|157
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|5
|158
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|OF
|5
|159
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|5
|160
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|4
|161
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|4
|162
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|4
|163
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|4
|164
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|4
|165
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|4
|166
|Dee Gordon, MIA
|2B/OF
|4
|167
|Brandon Lowe, TB
|2B
|4
|168
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|4
|169
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|4
|170
|Alex Gordon, KC
|OF
|3
|171
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|3
|172
|Martin Perez, MIN
|SP
|3
|173
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|3
|174
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|SP
|3
|175
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|3
|176
|Tommy La Stella, LAA
|2B/3B
|3
|177
|Cavan Biggio, TOR
|2B
|3
|178
|Jonathan Schoop, MIN
|2B
|3
|179
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|2B/3B
|3
|180
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|3
|181
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|3
|182
|Craig Kimbrel, FA
|RP
|3
|183
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|3
|184
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|3
|185
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|3
|186
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|3
|187
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|3
|188
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|3
|189
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|SP/RP
|3
|190
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|3
|191
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|3
|192
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|3
|193
|C.J. Cron, MIN
|1B
|3
|194
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|3
|195
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|3
|196
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|3
|197
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|2
|198
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|2
|199
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|2
|200
|Robinson Chirinos, TEX
|C
|2
|201
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|2
|202
|Christian Walker, ARI
|1B
|2
|203
|Joc Pederson, LAD
|OF
|2
|204
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|2
|205
|J.A. Happ, MIN
|SP
|2
|206
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|2
|207
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|2
|208
|Mitch Garver, MIN
|C
|2
|209
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|SP
|2
|210
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|2
|211
|Jordan Lyles, PIT
|SP/RP
|2
|212
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|2
|213
|Robinson Cano, NYM
|2B
|2
|214
|Keston Hiura, MIL
|2B
|2
|215
|Wil Myers, SD
|3B/OF
|2
|216
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|2
|217
|Nick Markakis, ATL
|OF
|2
|218
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|2
|219
|Luke Jackson, ATL
|RP
|2
|220
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|1
|221
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|1
|222
|Matt Strahm, SD
|SP/RP
|1
|223
|Brendan Rodgers, COL
|2B/SS
|1
|224
|Jose Leclerc, TEX
|RP
|1
|225
|Blake Parker, MIN
|RP
|1
|226
|Matt Barnes, BOS
|RP
|1
|227
|Hansel Robles, LAA
|RP
|1
|228
|Pedro Strop, CHC
|RP
|1
|229
|Billy Hamilton, KC
|OF
|1
|230
|Ryan McMahon, COL
|1B/2B
|1
|231
|Jurickson Profar, OAK
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|1
|232
|Jeff McNeil, NYM
|2B/3B/OF
|1
|233
|Adam Jones, ARI
|OF
|1
|234
|Christian Vazquez, BOS
|C
|1
|235
|Jonathan Lucroy, LAA
|C
|1
|236
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|1
|237
|Dwight Smith, BAL
|OF
|1
|238
|Willie Calhoun, TEX
|OF
|1
|239
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|OF
|1
|240
|Clint Frazier, NYY
|OF
|1
|241
|Spencer Turnbull, DET
|SP
|1
|242
|Jesus Luzardo, OAK
|SP
|1
|243
|Zach Davies, MIL
|SP
|1
|244
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|1
|245
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|1
|246
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|247
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|1
|248
|Kevin Gausman, ATL
|SP
|1
|249
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|1
|250
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|SP
|1
