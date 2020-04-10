Fantasy Baseball Mailbag: On prospect call-ups, auction strategies and underestimating Josh Donaldson

There's no baseball right now, and our imaginations are running wild.

For good reason. It's evident by now that if a 2020 season takes place, it'll look different from any we've seen before. I can't help but think, though, that some of us are presuming a little too much. We're envisioning all the ways teams might respond differently to changes in routine and then accepting them all as fact.

Teams will respond differently, yes, but probably not in all the ways you're thinking and probably not in ways anyone will see coming. So I'd urge you not to change your approach too drastically in response to a hypothetical, especially while we have only an inkling of what a 2020 schedule might look like.

Prospects that are supposed to be called up June 1st ish might start out on opening day rosters. Shouldn’t there be a huge jump in rankings for mid season prospects like M. Gore. — Grant Zabel (@zabelg) April 9, 2020

Any jump would be a theoretical one simply because of how little we still know right now. The way I see it, an opening day roster spot for a prospect as far out as MacKenzie Gore, who made all of five appearances at Double-A last year, supposes three things:

Major-league rosters are indeed expanded to help navigate a condensed schedule. Top prospects are prioritized just so they can get some developmental time. The usual service time concerns no longer apply.

And there may be far more considerations that don't fall within my purview. These are enough to get us started, though.

On the subject of roster expansion, it's highly likely. Both the players and owners have a financial incentive to play as many games as possible, which would mean fewer off days and more doubleheaders, perhaps as often as weekly. Attrition would take a toll. The agreement reached in late March allows for rosters to be expanded to as many as 30, which would mean four extra players that would likely begin in the minors otherwise. Of course, they wouldn't necessarily all be prospects. Some might be journeyman types who were non-roster invitees. And it may turn out to be fewer than four.

On the subject of developmental time, really, who knows? As daunting as the start of a major-league season would be given our current circumstances, it's fair to assume a minor-league season just isn't happening. Too many cities would be involved. Of course, if a regular season is being played at spring training sites throughout Arizona, as has been proposed, there would still be backfields, which would allow for high-priority minor-leaguers to play intrasquad games. MLB organizations won't allow their best assets to fall into atrophy, but there are ways of preventing it that wouldn't force them onto the major-league roster prematurely.

On the subject of service time, yeah ... no. As far as I've the seen, the usual considerations would still apply. Super Two, for instance, is based on what percentage of newcomers have played the most games a couple years down the road. It's not a raw number, so a shortened season wouldn't impact it at all (except by leaving less time for the player to contribute when he finally does get the call).

Of course, I can't say with certainty that teams won't be more aggressive about promoting their top prospects. It's anybody's guess, honestly, how they respond to challenges presented by a condensed schedule. But there are reasons to believe their behaviors wouldn't change as much as you're suggesting, which means ours shouldn't either.

Is pitching totally out the window. Short season double headers with awkward preseason? Why would I invest in 2-3 top pitchers early? Thank you. I’ll hang up and listen. — Sam Chaptini (@26milecrew) April 9, 2020

The full-season innings gap is certain to shrink just because there will be less time for the high-end starting pitchers to pull away from the pack, but let's not lose sight of all that makes high-end starting pitchers so valuable. On the list of reasons, pure accumulation ranks behind a number of other factors, most having to do with effectiveness.

The middle class at starting pitcher has been dwindling for the past few years, and the second home run explosion last year more or less killed it, making it so there really isn't a path for a budget rotation to compete with a balanced one. And a booming one still represents the biggest advantage you can have over your competition, as difficult as it may be to achieve. If you're having trouble wrapping your head around the cumulative effect of a shortened season — and frankly, I am too — try thinking of it in terms of per-game impact. This table from my Draft Manifesto pretty much sums it up:

Points per game Number of pitchers, 2019 15+ 26 12-14.9 28 10-11.9 45

Per-game analysis takes the accumulation aspect off the table, and the cliff dive is still plain to see. Keep in mind also that among those with 15-plus points per game, 10 had 18-plus, so there really is no comparison between a good pitcher and a bad pitcher. Now, maybe you could argue that the condensed schedule will impact per-game production as well, what with the shorter buildup time and frequent doubleheaders, but who figures to suffer the most in that scenario? Not the established workhorses. Not the pitchers whose ratios already compare to the best relievers. There's a scenario, then, by which the chasm actually widens if the less established and fringier starting pitchers are all treated like long relievers, going three and four innings at a time.

At a time when home runs are so prevalent across all tiers of hitters, the advantages you'd gain by going the high-end route there isn't as clear, at least beyond the top 25 hitters or so. And you're of course guaranteeing yourself a disadvantage on the pitching end.

Are we all lower on Luis Arraez than we should be? Great AVG, more power to come possibly, and position versatility. Steals and batting order are possible issues however. — Mike Genre (Gen-re) (@MikeGenre) April 9, 2020

Well, why would you think there's more power to come? I suppose we can't rule out anything in today's environment, and I've said before that targeting prospects with pure bat skills makes sense in an environment where power is so easy to cultivate. But Luis Arraez's skill set is all contact. Though he hit .334 last year, he ranked near the bottom of the league in hard-hit rate and barrel rate, and even if he didn't, his fly-ball rate still wouldn't yield many home runs. Any attempts to elevate the ball would come at the expense of batting average.

And I doubt it would be a worthwhile tradeoff for him. With an elite line-drive rate, microscopic strikeout rate and opposite-field tendencies, he's perfectly suited for batting average now, and that's not an easy category to fill late in drafts. It's just that any hitter who doesn't provide home runs in today's environment risks setting you back in that category, and many Fantasy players will have already taken their lumps there for the sake of stolen bases.

Does Knebel get the closer gig while Hader moves back into the high leverage situations? — BeerBot (@Go22rd) April 9, 2020

That's the fear and why Josh Hader isn't a runaway choice as the No. 1 relief pitcher. Brewers manager Craig Counsell long resisted confining Hader to the ninth inning because of how much he valued him as a situational and multi-inning arm, and it was only after losing Corey Knebel to Tommy John surgery last spring that he finally conceded it needed to be done.

Now, it's no guarantee Knebel will be back to the form that yielded a 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14.7 K/9 across 133 appearances in 2017 and 2018, but now that the righty figures to be available from the get-go and not a month into the season, Counsell might be more willing to shake things up. Hader isn't rolling yet. A change wouldn't be as disruptive. It seems, then, like a genuine possibility. In fact, I've given some thought to dropping Hader behind Kirby Yates just for that reason.

Fortunately, Hader might be the one reliever who would still matter across all formats even if he isn't a full-time closer.

Is Josh Donaldson being undervalued? Could easily see him w 100 R/RBIs, with 35 HRs with in Minnesota — Lieutenant Dan (@Dan_Ng9) April 9, 2020

There's a reason I named Josh Donaldson among in my 32 boom-or-bust players for 2020, because you're right — the upside is absolutely that high. But also there's a reason he got only a one-year deal from the Braves heading into 2019, when he went on to hit 37 home runs with 96 runs and 94 RBI, and it's because he was a player in his mid-30s who had lost major portions of the previous two seasons to injury.

He managed to stay healthy in 2019, but it doesn't mean the risk is any less heading into his age-34 season. No player at that age is a safe bet to stay on the field, regardless of his history. You may argue other players in their mid-30s aren't being discounted as much, and that's true, but I'd venture to say they're not third basemen. The depth at that position is staggering, with as many as 15 players just as capable as Donaldson of high-end production. Somebody has to drop to the end of the pack, and Donaldson's age and injury history make him the easy choice.

I like to auction draft the all breakout team. But how do i avoid getting bid up on my breakout players list and paying too much. — Easycheese (@easycheese09) April 9, 2020

Auctions are great for a good many reasons, but one of their unfortunate side effects is that you're actually less likely to get your favorite sleepers and breakouts, at least if you're looking to stretch your money as far as it can go.

Perhaps that thinking doesn't apply for those with opinions that are far off the consensus, but generally speaking, your upside plays are everyone else's too. Everyone else has also been waiting for that player's name to be called. Everyone else has money stashed away for him. Everyone may know to wait until a certain moment to take him in a draft, but everyone recognizes when his name is called in an auction that the moment is "now or never." And the bidding can get pretty aggressive as a result.

So I try to be less picky about my low-dollar players in an auction, preferring above all that they genuinely be low-dollar. It doesn't mean I don't target upside, but my upside targets are contingent more on when they're nominated than how much I prefer them.

Your best hope for getting your preferences, then, is by not nominating them for as long as you can help it. There's a chance you can get them for $2 or $3 in the latter stages of the auction, but if someone else nominates them before then, you may be out of luck. I go into more detail in my auction strategies piece, if you have a chance to check it out.

When drafting in a keeper where players are kept at various round values, do you just cross the keepers off your list and move the leftovers up? Or do you weight the positions based on who's left and rank accordingly? — Nick Davies (@maxdad007) April 9, 2020

You have to account for the scarcities created by the keepers, sure. Position scarcity isn't what it used to be, but particularly if you play in a larger league of more than 12 teams, there's a chance only two or three viable options might remain at a position. Maybe it'll be a first or second baseman. Maybe it'll be a high-end starting pitcher. But whoever it is, unless he's at a position where you're willing to take a loss, you have to make him more of a priority.

One of the unfortunate aspects of ranking players is that it can't account for any keeper scenarios. Leagues with keepers are increasingly common, and they contort the player pool in ways only you yourself can see. There comes a point when you have to trust your own judgment and treat the rankings more as guideline than gospel.

How much of Nick Senzel's upside remains, and what OFers or 2Bers would you consider comparable? — Bruce (@BruceMMacDonald) April 9, 2020

Nick Senzel was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, an elite prospect from the moment he set foot in the minor leagues and a player who has been often compared to Scott Rolen in scouting reports. Fair to say, then, the upside is high. Of course, the chances of him falling short of that upside have also become fairly high. He's already approaching his 25th birthday and had much of his development time wrecked by injuries. Though he performed well in the minors when healthy, the power production left a little something to be desired, and the batted-ball profile he demonstrated as a rookie doesn't allow for much improvement in that area.

But look, young players make adjustments — the most talented among them being the most likely to do so — and up to a certain point, I'm willing to defer to the pedigree. Those who did for Rafael Devers last year were richly rewarded. Senzel showed enough steals potential last year that he'll probably live up to his ADP even without much improvement, but I could see him putting up Ozzie Albies numbers if things break right. Understand, though, he'll be limited to outfield eligibility in most Fantasy leagues.