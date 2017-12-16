Fantasy Baseball: Manny Machado sneaks into first round of Rotisserie mock draft to close out winter meetings
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But even just rumors can impact the way we draft. Scott White looks at our early Rotisserie mock.
There's a reason people don't draft actual Fantasy Baseball teams in December.
Too much is left to speculation.
Particularly given the way this offseason has (or, more accurately, hasn't) progressed, every pick is made through a haze, merely assuming rosters will look a certain way come opening day.
The winter meetings were supposed to resolve much of that. They did not. Apart from the Marcell Ozuna trade, which impacted few players of Fantasy consequence, most of what happened amounted to window dressing. In fact, you could argue the meetings introduced more questions than they resolved just from the volume of rumors that came out of them.
One of the biggest: The Orioles are dangling Manny Machado, and he'd like to go somewhere he can play shortstop. I have no doubt that little tidbit influenced Adam Aizer's selection of Machado at the end of Round 1. As purely a third baseman, Machado should go after Kris Bryant and probably Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman as well, but as a shortstop? Well, he'd probably be No. 1 at the position.
Likewise, rumors of the Yankees pursuing Gerrit Cole inspired me to select the right-hander as my third starting pitcher at the end of Round 10. I actually rank both Jon Lester and Johnny Cueto, who each went two rounds later, ahead of Cole, but the effect the Yankees' lineup and bullpen could have on Cole's win potential would certainly change things.
The uncertainty is most felt at relief pitcher, where role is everything in this format. Those who get saves are scarce and perpetually in demand. Those who don't are practically worthless. We still don't know who's closing for the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Mets, to name a few, which forces those of us drafting now straddle the fence with relievers like Brandon Morrow and Archie Bradley. Morrow could be the Cubs' answer to the ninth inning and Bradley the Diamondbacks', and if they are, given their abilities, they should go as much 10 rounds earlier. But as far as we know, the Cubs and Diamondbacks are still shopping for relief help, so none of us wanted to invest too much.
A few other observations:
- Our first draft with Giancarlo Stanton in pinstripes saw him go in the middle of the first round, ahead of Bryce Harper (which I didn't like) and Mookie Betts (which I did like). Despite how far he slid in our previous mock draft, he deserved to be a first-rounder even with the Marlins, but joining a loaded lineup in a smaller park gives him a legitimate shot at 60 homers.
- Our first draft since the Shohei Ohtani decision saw the two-way player go with the first pick in Round 9. My assumption right now is that his Fantasy owner will rarely if ever elect to start him as a hitter, so assessing him just as a pitcher, the pick is a little high for me. In order to play both ways, he'll have to work in a six-man rotation, possibly with additional rest here and there, so I wouldn't count on him throwing more than, say, 160 innings. Inning-for-inning could be great, but it's kind of another Rich Hill situation.
- Mr. Irrelevant was of an unusually high profile. Yes, Chris Davis -- normally a fixture in the early rounds for this particularly format, where his strikeouts aren't as limiting -- nearly went undrafted. True, he's coming off a down year, but he averaged 39.4 home runs over the previous five and is still only 31. The strikeouts have always made him a high-variance play, so he's a reasonable bet to bounce back. Then again, him slipping so far kind of speaks to the depth in the infield. I wouldn't want to give up who I drafted at first base, corner infield and utility for a shot at Davis.
But it's not all about me, of course. Here's who else took part in this draft:
- Kerry Klug, Razzball
- Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- Justin Mason, FanGraphs
- Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
- Lawr Michaels, Mastersball
- Jeff Zimmerman, FanGraphs
- Tim McLeod, Patton & Co
- Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
The format is Rotisserie, standard 5x5 (batting average, home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases for hitters and wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and saves for pitchers).
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Kerry Klug
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Scott White
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|4
|Justin Mason
|T. Turner SS WAS
|5
|Jeff Tobin
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|6
|Lawr Michaels
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|7
|Jeff Zimmerman
|B. Harper RF WAS
|8
|Tim McLeod
|M. Betts RF BOS
|9
|Lance Brozdowski
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|10
|Chris Towers
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|11
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Correa SS HOU
|12
|Adam Aizer
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Adam Aizer
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|14
|Sergio Gonzalez
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|15
|Chris Towers
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|16
|Lance Brozdowski
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|17
|Tim McLeod
|C. Sale SP BOS
|18
|Jeff Zimmerman
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|19
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Martinez RF ARI
|20
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|21
|Justin Mason
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|22
|Scott White
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|23
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Judge RF NYY
|24
|Kerry Klug
|G. Springer CF HOU
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Kerry Klug
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|26
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|27
|Scott White
|C. Seager SS LAD
|28
|Justin Mason
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|29
|Jeff Tobin
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|30
|Lawr Michaels
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|31
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|32
|Tim McLeod
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|33
|Lance Brozdowski
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|34
|Chris Towers
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|35
|Sergio Gonzalez
|L. Severino SP NYY
|36
|Adam Aizer
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Adam Aizer
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|38
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|39
|Chris Towers
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|40
|Lance Brozdowski
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|41
|Tim McLeod
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|42
|Jeff Zimmerman
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|43
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Davis LF OAK
|44
|Jeff Tobin
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|45
|Justin Mason
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|46
|Scott White
|T. Pham LF STL
|47
|Ralph Lifshitz
|R. Ray SP ARI
|48
|Kerry Klug
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Kerry Klug
|C. Martinez SP STL
|50
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|51
|Scott White
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|52
|Justin Mason
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|53
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Darvish SP LAD
|54
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|55
|Jeff Zimmerman
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|56
|Tim McLeod
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|57
|Lance Brozdowski
|J. Segura SS SEA
|58
|Chris Towers
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|59
|Sergio Gonzalez
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|60
|Adam Aizer
|S. Marte LF PIT
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Adam Aizer
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|62
|Sergio Gonzalez
|B. Posey C SF
|63
|Chris Towers
|C. Yelich CF MIA
|64
|Lance Brozdowski
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|65
|Tim McLeod
|W. Myers 1B SD
|66
|Jeff Zimmerman
|I. Desmond LF COL
|67
|Lawr Michaels
|D. Price SP BOS
|68
|Jeff Tobin
|A. McCutchen CF PIT
|69
|Justin Mason
|J. Upton LF LAA
|70
|Scott White
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|71
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|72
|Kerry Klug
|E. Hosmer 1B KC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Kerry Klug
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|74
|Ralph Lifshitz
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|75
|Scott White
|C. Archer SP TB
|76
|Justin Mason
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|77
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|78
|Lawr Michaels
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|79
|Jeff Zimmerman
|R. Braun LF MIL
|80
|Tim McLeod
|W. Contreras C CHC
|81
|Lance Brozdowski
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|82
|Chris Towers
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|83
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|84
|Adam Aizer
|J. Bruce RF CLE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Adam Aizer
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|86
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|87
|Chris Towers
|L. Cain CF KC
|88
|Lance Brozdowski
|D. Santana RF MIL
|89
|Tim McLeod
|J. Arrieta SP CHC
|90
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|91
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|92
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|93
|Justin Mason
|J. Lamb 3B ARI
|94
|Scott White
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|95
|Ralph Lifshitz
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|96
|Kerry Klug
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Kerry Klug
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|98
|Ralph Lifshitz
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|99
|Scott White
|S. Gray SP NYY
|100
|Justin Mason
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|101
|Jeff Tobin
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|102
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Villar 2B MIL
|103
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|104
|Tim McLeod
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|105
|Lance Brozdowski
|A. Nola SP PHI
|106
|Chris Towers
|S. Perez C KC
|107
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|108
|Adam Aizer
|E. Gattis C HOU
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Adam Aizer
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|110
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|111
|Chris Towers
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|112
|Lance Brozdowski
|W. Davis RP CHC
|113
|Tim McLeod
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|114
|Jeff Zimmerman
|K. Giles RP HOU
|115
|Lawr Michaels
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|116
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|117
|Justin Mason
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|118
|Scott White
|G. Cole SP PIT
|119
|Ralph Lifshitz
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|120
|Kerry Klug
|C. Allen RP CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Kerry Klug
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|122
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|123
|Scott White
|A. Jones CF BAL
|124
|Justin Mason
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|125
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|126
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Nelson SP MIL
|127
|Jeff Zimmerman
|Y. Molina C STL
|128
|Tim McLeod
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|129
|Lance Brozdowski
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|130
|Chris Towers
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|131
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|132
|Adam Aizer
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Adam Aizer
|J. Lester SP CHC
|134
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|135
|Chris Towers
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|136
|Lance Brozdowski
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|137
|Tim McLeod
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|138
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|139
|Lawr Michaels
|O. Herrera CF PHI
|140
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Cueto SP SF
|141
|Justin Mason
|A. Wood SP LAD
|142
|Scott White
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|143
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Gray SP COL
|144
|Kerry Klug
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Kerry Klug
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|146
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Colome RP TB
|147
|Scott White
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|148
|Justin Mason
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|149
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|150
|Lawr Michaels
|R. Healy DH SEA
|151
|Jeff Zimmerman
|T. Story SS COL
|152
|Tim McLeod
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|153
|Lance Brozdowski
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|154
|Chris Towers
|M. Kemp LF ATL
|155
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|156
|Adam Aizer
|G. Holland RP COL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Adam Aizer
|R. Hill SP LAD
|158
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|159
|Chris Towers
|D. Duffy SP KC
|160
|Lance Brozdowski
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|161
|Tim McLeod
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|162
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Peraza 2B CIN
|163
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|164
|Jeff Tobin
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|165
|Justin Mason
|L. Weaver SP STL
|166
|Scott White
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|167
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Morton SP HOU
|168
|Kerry Klug
|L. Lynn SP STL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Kerry Klug
|A. Cobb SP TB
|170
|Ralph Lifshitz
|I. Happ CF CHC
|171
|Scott White
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|172
|Justin Mason
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|173
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Gonzalez RF COL
|174
|Lawr Michaels
|A. Altherr LF PHI
|175
|Jeff Zimmerman
|M. Melancon RP SF
|176
|Tim McLeod
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|177
|Lance Brozdowski
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|178
|Chris Towers
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|179
|Sergio Gonzalez
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|180
|Adam Aizer
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Adam Aizer
|W. Ramos C TB
|182
|Sergio Gonzalez
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|183
|Chris Towers
|B. Hand RP SD
|184
|Lance Brozdowski
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|185
|Tim McLeod
|H. Neris RP PHI
|186
|Jeff Zimmerman
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|187
|Lawr Michaels
|B. Maxwell C OAK
|188
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|189
|Justin Mason
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|190
|Scott White
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|191
|Ralph Lifshitz
|K. Herrera RP KC
|192
|Kerry Klug
|J. Familia RP NYM
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Kerry Klug
|M. Zunino C SEA
|194
|Ralph Lifshitz
|P. DeJong SS STL
|195
|Scott White
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|196
|Justin Mason
|G. Richards SP LAA
|197
|Jeff Tobin
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|198
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Lucroy C COL
|199
|Jeff Zimmerman
|D. Dahl LF COL
|200
|Tim McLeod
|W. Castillo C CHW
|201
|Lance Brozdowski
|A. Hedges C SD
|202
|Chris Towers
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|203
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Dickerson LF TB
|204
|Adam Aizer
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Adam Aizer
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|206
|Sergio Gonzalez
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|207
|Chris Towers
|D. Fowler CF STL
|208
|Lance Brozdowski
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|209
|Tim McLeod
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|210
|Jeff Zimmerman
|T. Hernandez LF TOR
|211
|Lawr Michaels
|B. Belt 1B SF
|212
|Jeff Tobin
|B. McCann C HOU
|213
|Justin Mason
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|214
|Scott White
|S. Greene RP DET
|215
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Y. Grandal C LAD
|216
|Kerry Klug
|M. Margot CF SD
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Kerry Klug
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|218
|Ralph Lifshitz
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|219
|Scott White
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|220
|Justin Mason
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|221
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Santana SP MIN
|222
|Lawr Michaels
|A. Ramos RP NYM
|223
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|224
|Tim McLeod
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|225
|Lance Brozdowski
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|226
|Chris Towers
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|227
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Faria SP TB
|228
|Adam Aizer
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Adam Aizer
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|230
|Sergio Gonzalez
|L. Morrison 1B TB
|231
|Chris Towers
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|232
|Lance Brozdowski
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|233
|Tim McLeod
|S. Souza RF TB
|234
|Jeff Zimmerman
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|235
|Lawr Michaels
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|236
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|237
|Justin Mason
|J. Alfaro C PHI
|238
|Scott White
|B. Snell SP TB
|239
|Ralph Lifshitz
|K. Barraclough RP MIA
|240
|Kerry Klug
|D. Betances RP NYY
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Kerry Klug
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|242
|Ralph Lifshitz
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|243
|Scott White
|A. Barnes C LAD
|244
|Justin Mason
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|245
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|246
|Lawr Michaels
|L. Martin CF DET
|247
|Jeff Zimmerman
|D. Lamet SP SD
|248
|Tim McLeod
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|249
|Lance Brozdowski
|M. Wacha SP STL
|250
|Chris Towers
|T. d'Arnaud C NYM
|251
|Sergio Gonzalez
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|252
|Adam Aizer
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Adam Aizer
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|254
|Sergio Gonzalez
|B. Parker RP LAA
|255
|Chris Towers
|A. Russell SS CHC
|256
|Lance Brozdowski
|T. Flowers C ATL
|257
|Tim McLeod
|B. Boxberger RP ARI
|258
|Jeff Zimmerman
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|259
|Lawr Michaels
|A. Miller RP CLE
|260
|Jeff Tobin
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|261
|Justin Mason
|A. Reyes SP STL
|262
|Scott White
|A. Hays RF BAL
|263
|Ralph Lifshitz
|T. Lyons RP STL
|264
|Kerry Klug
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Kerry Klug
|S. Vogt C MIL
|266
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|267
|Scott White
|F. Mejia C CLE
|268
|Justin Mason
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|269
|Jeff Tobin
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|270
|Lawr Michaels
|C. Owings SS ARI
|271
|Jeff Zimmerman
|J. Happ SP TOR
|272
|Tim McLeod
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|273
|Lance Brozdowski
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|274
|Chris Towers
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|275
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. McCann C DET
|276
|Adam Aizer
|C. Davis 1B BAL
