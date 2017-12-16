Fantasy Baseball: Manny Machado sneaks into first round of Rotisserie mock draft to close out winter meetings

The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But even just rumors can impact the way we draft. Scott White looks at our early Rotisserie mock.

There's a reason people don't draft actual Fantasy Baseball teams in December.

Too much is left to speculation.

Particularly given the way this offseason has (or, more accurately, hasn't) progressed, every pick is made through a haze, merely assuming rosters will look a certain way come opening day.

The winter meetings were supposed to resolve much of that. They did not. Apart from the Marcell Ozuna trade, which impacted few players of Fantasy consequence, most of what happened amounted to window dressing. In fact, you could argue the meetings introduced more questions than they resolved just from the volume of rumors that came out of them.

One of the biggest: The Orioles are dangling Manny Machado, and he'd like to go somewhere he can play shortstop. I have no doubt that little tidbit influenced Adam Aizer's selection of Machado at the end of Round 1. As purely a third baseman, Machado should go after Kris Bryant and probably Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman as well, but as a shortstop? Well, he'd probably be No. 1 at the position.

Likewise, rumors of the Yankees pursuing Gerrit Cole inspired me to select the right-hander as my third starting pitcher at the end of Round 10. I actually rank both Jon Lester and Johnny Cueto, who each went two rounds later, ahead of Cole, but the effect the Yankees' lineup and bullpen could have on Cole's win potential would certainly change things.

The uncertainty is most felt at relief pitcher, where role is everything in this format. Those who get saves are scarce and perpetually in demand. Those who don't are practically worthless. We still don't know who's closing for the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Mets, to name a few, which forces those of us drafting now straddle the fence with relievers like Brandon Morrow and Archie Bradley. Morrow could be the Cubs' answer to the ninth inning and Bradley the Diamondbacks', and if they are, given their abilities, they should go as much 10 rounds earlier. But as far as we know, the Cubs and Diamondbacks are still shopping for relief help, so none of us wanted to invest too much.

A few other observations:

  • Our first draft with Giancarlo Stanton in pinstripes saw him go in the middle of the first round, ahead of Bryce Harper (which I didn't like) and Mookie Betts (which I did like). Despite how far he slid in our previous mock draft, he deserved to be a first-rounder even with the Marlins, but joining a loaded lineup in a smaller park gives him a legitimate shot at 60 homers.
  • Our first draft since the Shohei Ohtani decision saw the two-way player go with the first pick in Round 9. My assumption right now is that his Fantasy owner will rarely if ever elect to start him as a hitter, so assessing him just as a pitcher, the pick is a little high for me. In order to play both ways, he'll have to work in a six-man rotation, possibly with additional rest here and there, so I wouldn't count on him throwing more than, say, 160 innings. Inning-for-inning could be great, but it's kind of another Rich Hill situation.
  • Mr. Irrelevant was of an unusually high profile. Yes, Chris Davis -- normally a fixture in the early rounds for this particularly format, where his strikeouts aren't as limiting -- nearly went undrafted. True, he's coming off a down year, but he averaged 39.4 home runs over the previous five and is still only 31. The strikeouts have always made him a high-variance play, so he's a reasonable bet to bounce back. Then again, him slipping so far kind of speaks to the depth in the infield. I wouldn't want to give up who I drafted at first base, corner infield and utility for a shot at Davis.

But it's not all about me, of course. Here's who else took part in this draft:

  1. Kerry Klug, Razzball
  2. Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball
  3. Scott White, CBS Sports
  4. Justin Mason, FanGraphs
  5. Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
  6. Lawr Michaels, Mastersball
  7. Jeff Zimmerman, FanGraphs
  8. Tim McLeod, Patton & Co
  9. Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com
  10. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  11. Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
  12. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

The format is Rotisserie, standard 5x5 (batting average, home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases for hitters and wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and saves for pitchers).

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Kerry Klug M. Trout CF LAA
2 Ralph Lifshitz J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Scott White P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
4 Justin Mason T. Turner SS WAS
5 Jeff Tobin N. Arenado 3B COL
6 Lawr Michaels G. Stanton RF NYY
7 Jeff Zimmerman B. Harper RF WAS
8 Tim McLeod M. Betts RF BOS
9 Lance Brozdowski C. Blackmon CF COL
10 Chris Towers C. Kershaw SP LAD
11 Sergio Gonzalez C. Correa SS HOU
12 Adam Aizer M. Machado 3B BAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Aizer M. Scherzer SP WAS
14 Sergio Gonzalez K. Bryant 3B CHC
15 Chris Towers J. Votto 1B CIN
16 Lance Brozdowski F. Freeman 1B ATL
17 Tim McLeod C. Sale SP BOS
18 Jeff Zimmerman C. Kluber SP CLE
19 Lawr Michaels J. Martinez RF ARI
20 Jeff Tobin A. Rizzo 1B CHC
21 Justin Mason F. Lindor SS CLE
22 Scott White J. Ramirez 3B CLE
23 Ralph Lifshitz A. Judge RF NYY
24 Kerry Klug G. Springer CF HOU
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Kerry Klug M. Bumgarner SP SF
26 Ralph Lifshitz C. Bellinger 1B LAD
27 Scott White C. Seager SS LAD
28 Justin Mason D. Gordon 2B SEA
29 Jeff Tobin G. Sanchez C NYY
30 Lawr Michaels A. Bregman 3B HOU
31 Jeff Zimmerman J. Donaldson 3B TOR
32 Tim McLeod J. Abreu 1B CHW
33 Lance Brozdowski S. Strasburg SP WAS
34 Chris Towers B. Dozier 2B MIN
35 Sergio Gonzalez L. Severino SP NYY
36 Adam Aizer J. deGrom SP NYM
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Aizer D. Murphy 2B WAS
38 Sergio Gonzalez J. Verlander SP HOU
39 Chris Towers N. Syndergaard SP NYM
40 Lance Brozdowski M. Ozuna LF STL
41 Tim McLeod A. Benintendi LF BOS
42 Jeff Zimmerman C. Carrasco SP CLE
43 Lawr Michaels K. Davis LF OAK
44 Jeff Tobin Z. Greinke SP ARI
45 Justin Mason E. Encarnacion DH CLE
46 Scott White T. Pham LF STL
47 Ralph Lifshitz R. Ray SP ARI
48 Kerry Klug J. Schoop 2B BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Kerry Klug C. Martinez SP STL
50 Ralph Lifshitz A. Rendon 3B WAS
51 Scott White J. Turner 3B LAD
52 Justin Mason N. Cruz DH SEA
53 Jeff Tobin Y. Darvish SP LAD
54 Lawr Michaels J. Gallo 3B TEX
55 Jeff Zimmerman A. Pollock CF ARI
56 Tim McLeod R. Cano 2B SEA
57 Lance Brozdowski J. Segura SS SEA
58 Chris Towers M. Sano 3B MIN
59 Sergio Gonzalez R. Hoskins LF PHI
60 Adam Aizer S. Marte LF PIT
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer E. Andrus SS TEX
62 Sergio Gonzalez B. Posey C SF
63 Chris Towers C. Yelich CF MIA
64 Lance Brozdowski K. Jansen RP LAD
65 Tim McLeod W. Myers 1B SD
66 Jeff Zimmerman I. Desmond LF COL
67 Lawr Michaels D. Price SP BOS
68 Jeff Tobin A. McCutchen CF PIT
69 Justin Mason J. Upton LF LAA
70 Scott White W. Merrifield 2B KC
71 Ralph Lifshitz C. Kimbrel RP BOS
72 Kerry Klug E. Hosmer 1B KC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Kerry Klug M. Moustakas 3B KC
74 Ralph Lifshitz B. Buxton CF MIN
75 Scott White C. Archer SP TB
76 Justin Mason B. Hamilton CF CIN
77 Jeff Tobin M. Cabrera 1B DET
78 Lawr Michaels Z. Godley SP ARI
79 Jeff Zimmerman R. Braun LF MIL
80 Tim McLeod W. Contreras C CHC
81 Lance Brozdowski R. Odor 2B TEX
82 Chris Towers J. Paxton SP SEA
83 Sergio Gonzalez A. Chapman RP NYY
84 Adam Aizer J. Bruce RF CLE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer D. Keuchel SP HOU
86 Sergio Gonzalez E. Nunez 3B BOS
87 Chris Towers L. Cain CF KC
88 Lance Brozdowski D. Santana RF MIL
89 Tim McLeod J. Arrieta SP CHC
90 Jeff Zimmerman J. Quintana SP CHC
91 Lawr Michaels K. Hendricks SP CHC
92 Jeff Tobin Y. Cespedes LF NYM
93 Justin Mason J. Lamb 3B ARI
94 Scott White T. Shaw 3B MIL
95 Ralph Lifshitz E. Rosario LF MIN
96 Kerry Klug X. Bogaerts SS BOS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Kerry Klug S. Ohtani SP LAA
98 Ralph Lifshitz M. Carpenter 1B STL
99 Scott White S. Gray SP NYY
100 Justin Mason M. Conforto LF NYM
101 Jeff Tobin D. LeMahieu 2B COL
102 Lawr Michaels J. Villar 2B MIL
103 Jeff Zimmerman J. Realmuto C MIA
104 Tim McLeod D. Gregorius SS NYY
105 Lance Brozdowski A. Nola SP PHI
106 Chris Towers S. Perez C KC
107 Sergio Gonzalez M. Tanaka SP NYY
108 Adam Aizer E. Gattis C HOU
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Aizer C. Knebel RP MIL
110 Sergio Gonzalez J. Smoak 1B TOR
111 Chris Towers M. Brantley LF CLE
112 Lance Brozdowski W. Davis RP CHC
113 Tim McLeod O. Albies 2B ATL
114 Jeff Zimmerman K. Giles RP HOU
115 Lawr Michaels G. Gonzalez SP WAS
116 Jeff Tobin R. Osuna RP TOR
117 Justin Mason R. Devers 3B BOS
118 Scott White G. Cole SP PIT
119 Ralph Lifshitz R. Acuna CF ATL
120 Kerry Klug C. Allen RP CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Kerry Klug G. Polanco RF PIT
122 Ralph Lifshitz C. Taylor CF LAD
123 Scott White A. Jones CF BAL
124 Justin Mason L. Castillo SP CIN
125 Jeff Tobin M. Gonzalez LF HOU
126 Lawr Michaels J. Nelson SP MIL
127 Jeff Zimmerman Y. Molina C STL
128 Tim McLeod N. Castellanos 3B DET
129 Lance Brozdowski F. Rivero RP PIT
130 Chris Towers L. McCullers SP HOU
131 Sergio Gonzalez A. Eaton CF WAS
132 Adam Aizer B. Gardner LF NYY
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Aizer J. Lester SP CHC
134 Sergio Gonzalez Y. Moncada 2B CHW
135 Chris Towers M. Stroman SP TOR
136 Lance Brozdowski Y. Puig RF LAD
137 Tim McLeod E. Diaz RP SEA
138 Jeff Zimmerman J. Samardzija SP SF
139 Lawr Michaels O. Herrera CF PHI
140 Jeff Tobin J. Cueto SP SF
141 Justin Mason A. Wood SP LAD
142 Scott White M. Olson 1B OAK
143 Ralph Lifshitz J. Gray SP COL
144 Kerry Klug J. Berrios SP MIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Kerry Klug E. Inciarte CF ATL
146 Ralph Lifshitz A. Colome RP TB
147 Scott White S. Doolittle RP WAS
148 Justin Mason M. Fulmer SP DET
149 Jeff Tobin R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
150 Lawr Michaels R. Healy DH SEA
151 Jeff Zimmerman T. Story SS COL
152 Tim McLeod K. Kiermaier CF TB
153 Lance Brozdowski K. Seager 3B SEA
154 Chris Towers M. Kemp LF ATL
155 Sergio Gonzalez A. Beltre 3B TEX
156 Adam Aizer G. Holland RP COL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Adam Aizer R. Hill SP LAD
158 Sergio Gonzalez A. Duvall LF CIN
159 Chris Towers D. Duffy SP KC
160 Lance Brozdowski C. Santana 1B CLE
161 Tim McLeod T. Bauer SP CLE
162 Jeff Zimmerman J. Peraza 2B CIN
163 Lawr Michaels K. Gausman SP BAL
164 Jeff Tobin Z. Cozart SS LAA
165 Justin Mason L. Weaver SP STL
166 Scott White R. Iglesias RP CIN
167 Ralph Lifshitz C. Morton SP HOU
168 Kerry Klug L. Lynn SP STL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Kerry Klug A. Cobb SP TB
170 Ralph Lifshitz I. Happ CF CHC
171 Scott White E. Thames 1B MIL
172 Justin Mason C. Anderson SP MIL
173 Jeff Tobin C. Gonzalez RF COL
174 Lawr Michaels A. Altherr LF PHI
175 Jeff Zimmerman M. Melancon RP SF
176 Tim McLeod J. Bell 1B PIT
177 Lance Brozdowski N. Mazara RF TEX
178 Chris Towers Z. Britton RP BAL
179 Sergio Gonzalez I. Kinsler 2B LAA
180 Adam Aizer G. Bird 1B NYY
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Adam Aizer W. Ramos C TB
182 Sergio Gonzalez B. Peacock SP HOU
183 Chris Towers B. Hand RP SD
184 Lance Brozdowski D. Salazar SP CLE
185 Tim McLeod H. Neris RP PHI
186 Jeff Zimmerman W. Calhoun LF TEX
187 Lawr Michaels B. Maxwell C OAK
188 Jeff Tobin A. Vizcaino RP ATL
189 Justin Mason B. Zimmer CF CLE
190 Scott White D. Bundy SP BAL
191 Ralph Lifshitz K. Herrera RP KC
192 Kerry Klug J. Familia RP NYM
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Kerry Klug M. Zunino C SEA
194 Ralph Lifshitz P. DeJong SS STL
195 Scott White A. Garcia RF CHW
196 Justin Mason G. Richards SP LAA
197 Jeff Tobin S. Gennett 2B CIN
198 Lawr Michaels J. Lucroy C COL
199 Jeff Zimmerman D. Dahl LF COL
200 Tim McLeod W. Castillo C CHW
201 Lance Brozdowski A. Hedges C SD
202 Chris Towers J. Bour 1B MIA
203 Sergio Gonzalez C. Dickerson LF TB
204 Adam Aizer K. Schwarber LF CHC
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Adam Aizer B. Morrow RP CHC
206 Sergio Gonzalez F. Rodney RP MIN
207 Chris Towers D. Fowler CF STL
208 Lance Brozdowski A. Simmons SS LAA
209 Tim McLeod J. Taillon SP PIT
210 Jeff Zimmerman T. Hernandez LF TOR
211 Lawr Michaels B. Belt 1B SF
212 Jeff Tobin B. McCann C HOU
213 Justin Mason B. Treinen RP OAK
214 Scott White S. Greene RP DET
215 Ralph Lifshitz Y. Grandal C LAD
216 Kerry Klug M. Margot CF SD
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Kerry Klug E. Suarez 3B CIN
218 Ralph Lifshitz M. Haniger RF SEA
219 Scott White M. Clevinger SP CLE
220 Justin Mason A. Bradley RP ARI
221 Jeff Tobin E. Santana SP MIN
222 Lawr Michaels A. Ramos RP NYM
223 Jeff Zimmerman J. Polanco SS MIN
224 Tim McLeod A. Sanchez SP TOR
225 Lance Brozdowski D. Pomeranz SP BOS
226 Chris Towers J. Bradley CF BOS
227 Sergio Gonzalez J. Faria SP TB
228 Adam Aizer J. Kipnis 2B CLE
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Adam Aizer Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
230 Sergio Gonzalez L. Morrison 1B TB
231 Chris Towers J. Baez 2B CHC
232 Lance Brozdowski M. Kepler RF MIN
233 Tim McLeod S. Souza RF TB
234 Jeff Zimmerman T. Mancini LF BAL
235 Lawr Michaels D. Mengden SP OAK
236 Jeff Tobin C. Hamels SP TEX
237 Justin Mason J. Alfaro C PHI
238 Scott White B. Snell SP TB
239 Ralph Lifshitz K. Barraclough RP MIA
240 Kerry Klug D. Betances RP NYY
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Kerry Klug A. Rosario SS NYM
242 Ralph Lifshitz B. Honeywell SP TB
243 Scott White A. Barnes C LAD
244 Justin Mason R. Chirinos C TEX
245 Jeff Tobin M. Trumbo DH BAL
246 Lawr Michaels L. Martin CF DET
247 Jeff Zimmerman D. Lamet SP SD
248 Tim McLeod J. Reddick RF HOU
249 Lance Brozdowski M. Wacha SP STL
250 Chris Towers T. d'Arnaud C NYM
251 Sergio Gonzalez P. Corbin SP ARI
252 Adam Aizer S. Manaea SP OAK
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Adam Aizer A. Hicks CF NYY
254 Sergio Gonzalez B. Parker RP LAA
255 Chris Towers A. Russell SS CHC
256 Lance Brozdowski T. Flowers C ATL
257 Tim McLeod B. Boxberger RP ARI
258 Jeff Zimmerman M. Mikolas SP STL
259 Lawr Michaels A. Miller RP CLE
260 Jeff Tobin L. Giolito SP CHW
261 Justin Mason A. Reyes SP STL
262 Scott White A. Hays RF BAL
263 Ralph Lifshitz T. Lyons RP STL
264 Kerry Klug S. Piscotty RF OAK
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Kerry Klug S. Vogt C MIL
266 Ralph Lifshitz C. Vazquez C BOS
267 Scott White F. Mejia C CLE
268 Justin Mason D. DeShields LF TEX
269 Jeff Tobin L. Gohara SP ATL
270 Lawr Michaels C. Owings SS ARI
271 Jeff Zimmerman J. Happ SP TOR
272 Tim McLeod E. Rodriguez SP BOS
273 Lance Brozdowski C. Devenski RP HOU
274 Chris Towers J. Teheran SP ATL
275 Sergio Gonzalez J. McCann C DET
276 Adam Aizer C. Davis 1B BAL
Team by Team
Kerry Klug
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 G. Springer CF HOU
3 25 M. Bumgarner SP SF
4 48 J. Schoop 2B BAL
5 49 C. Martinez SP STL
6 72 E. Hosmer 1B KC
7 73 M. Moustakas 3B KC
8 96 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
9 97 S. Ohtani SP LAA
10 120 C. Allen RP CLE
11 121 G. Polanco RF PIT
12 144 J. Berrios SP MIN
13 145 E. Inciarte CF ATL
14 168 L. Lynn SP STL
15 169 A. Cobb SP TB
16 192 J. Familia RP NYM
17 193 M. Zunino C SEA
18 216 M. Margot CF SD
19 217 E. Suarez 3B CIN
20 240 D. Betances RP NYY
21 241 A. Rosario SS NYM
22 264 S. Piscotty RF OAK
23 265 S. Vogt C MIL
Ralph Lifshitz
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 23 A. Judge RF NYY
3 26 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
4 47 R. Ray SP ARI
5 50 A. Rendon 3B WAS
6 71 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
7 74 B. Buxton CF MIN
8 95 E. Rosario LF MIN
9 98 M. Carpenter 1B STL
10 119 R. Acuna CF ATL
11 122 C. Taylor CF LAD
12 143 J. Gray SP COL
13 146 A. Colome RP TB
14 167 C. Morton SP HOU
15 170 I. Happ CF CHC
16 191 K. Herrera RP KC
17 194 P. DeJong SS STL
18 215 Y. Grandal C LAD
19 218 M. Haniger RF SEA
20 239 K. Barraclough RP MIA
21 242 B. Honeywell SP TB
22 263 T. Lyons RP STL
23 266 C. Vazquez C BOS
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
2 22 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 27 C. Seager SS LAD
4 46 T. Pham LF STL
5 51 J. Turner 3B LAD
6 70 W. Merrifield 2B KC
7 75 C. Archer SP TB
8 94 T. Shaw 3B MIL
9 99 S. Gray SP NYY
10 118 G. Cole SP PIT
11 123 A. Jones CF BAL
12 142 M. Olson 1B OAK
13 147 S. Doolittle RP WAS
14 166 R. Iglesias RP CIN
15 171 E. Thames 1B MIL
16 190 D. Bundy SP BAL
17 195 A. Garcia RF CHW
18 214 S. Greene RP DET
19 219 M. Clevinger SP CLE
20 238 B. Snell SP TB
21 243 A. Barnes C LAD
22 262 A. Hays RF BAL
23 267 F. Mejia C CLE
Justin Mason
Rd Pk Player
1 4 T. Turner SS WAS
2 21 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 28 D. Gordon 2B SEA
4 45 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
5 52 N. Cruz DH SEA
6 69 J. Upton LF LAA
7 76 B. Hamilton CF CIN
8 93 J. Lamb 3B ARI
9 100 M. Conforto LF NYM
10 117 R. Devers 3B BOS
11 124 L. Castillo SP CIN
12 141 A. Wood SP LAD
13 148 M. Fulmer SP DET
14 165 L. Weaver SP STL
15 172 C. Anderson SP MIL
16 189 B. Zimmer CF CLE
17 196 G. Richards SP LAA
18 213 B. Treinen RP OAK
19 220 A. Bradley RP ARI
20 237 J. Alfaro C PHI
21 244 R. Chirinos C TEX
22 261 A. Reyes SP STL
23 268 D. DeShields LF TEX
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 5 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 20 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
3 29 G. Sanchez C NYY
4 44 Z. Greinke SP ARI
5 53 Y. Darvish SP LAD
6 68 A. McCutchen CF PIT
7 77 M. Cabrera 1B DET
8 92 Y. Cespedes LF NYM
9 101 D. LeMahieu 2B COL
10 116 R. Osuna RP TOR
11 125 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
12 140 J. Cueto SP SF
13 149 R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
14 164 Z. Cozart SS LAA
15 173 C. Gonzalez RF COL
16 188 A. Vizcaino RP ATL
17 197 S. Gennett 2B CIN
18 212 B. McCann C HOU
19 221 E. Santana SP MIN
20 236 C. Hamels SP TEX
21 245 M. Trumbo DH BAL
22 260 L. Giolito SP CHW
23 269 L. Gohara SP ATL
Lawr Michaels
Rd Pk Player
1 6 G. Stanton RF NYY
2 19 J. Martinez RF ARI
3 30 A. Bregman 3B HOU
4 43 K. Davis LF OAK
5 54 J. Gallo 3B TEX
6 67 D. Price SP BOS
7 78 Z. Godley SP ARI
8 91 K. Hendricks SP CHC
9 102 J. Villar 2B MIL
10 115 G. Gonzalez SP WAS
11 126 J. Nelson SP MIL
12 139 O. Herrera CF PHI
13 150 R. Healy DH SEA
14 163 K. Gausman SP BAL
15 174 A. Altherr LF PHI
16 187 B. Maxwell C OAK
17 198 J. Lucroy C COL
18 211 B. Belt 1B SF
19 222 A. Ramos RP NYM
20 235 D. Mengden SP OAK
21 246 L. Martin CF DET
22 259 A. Miller RP CLE
23 270 C. Owings SS ARI
Jeff Zimmerman
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Harper RF WAS
2 18 C. Kluber SP CLE
3 31 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
4 42 C. Carrasco SP CLE
5 55 A. Pollock CF ARI
6 66 I. Desmond LF COL
7 79 R. Braun LF MIL
8 90 J. Quintana SP CHC
9 103 J. Realmuto C MIA
10 114 K. Giles RP HOU
11 127 Y. Molina C STL
12 138 J. Samardzija SP SF
13 151 T. Story SS COL
14 162 J. Peraza 2B CIN
15 175 M. Melancon RP SF
16 186 W. Calhoun LF TEX
17 199 D. Dahl LF COL
18 210 T. Hernandez LF TOR
19 223 J. Polanco SS MIN
20 234 T. Mancini LF BAL
21 247 D. Lamet SP SD
22 258 M. Mikolas SP STL
23 271 J. Happ SP TOR
Tim McLeod
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Betts RF BOS
2 17 C. Sale SP BOS
3 32 J. Abreu 1B CHW
4 41 A. Benintendi LF BOS
5 56 R. Cano 2B SEA
6 65 W. Myers 1B SD
7 80 W. Contreras C CHC
8 89 J. Arrieta SP CHC
9 104 D. Gregorius SS NYY
10 113 O. Albies 2B ATL
11 128 N. Castellanos 3B DET
12 137 E. Diaz RP SEA
13 152 K. Kiermaier CF TB
14 161 T. Bauer SP CLE
15 176 J. Bell 1B PIT
16 185 H. Neris RP PHI
17 200 W. Castillo C CHW
18 209 J. Taillon SP PIT
19 224 A. Sanchez SP TOR
20 233 S. Souza RF TB
21 248 J. Reddick RF HOU
22 257 B. Boxberger RP ARI
23 272 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
Lance Brozdowski
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Blackmon CF COL
2 16 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 33 S. Strasburg SP WAS
4 40 M. Ozuna LF STL
5 57 J. Segura SS SEA
6 64 K. Jansen RP LAD
7 81 R. Odor 2B TEX
8 88 D. Santana RF MIL
9 105 A. Nola SP PHI
10 112 W. Davis RP CHC
11 129 F. Rivero RP PIT
12 136 Y. Puig RF LAD
13 153 K. Seager 3B SEA
14 160 C. Santana 1B CLE
15 177 N. Mazara RF TEX
16 184 D. Salazar SP CLE
17 201 A. Hedges C SD
18 208 A. Simmons SS LAA
19 225 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
20 232 M. Kepler RF MIN
21 249 M. Wacha SP STL
22 256 T. Flowers C ATL
23 273 C. Devenski RP HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Kershaw SP LAD
2 15 J. Votto 1B CIN
3 34 B. Dozier 2B MIN
4 39 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
5 58 M. Sano 3B MIN
6 63 C. Yelich CF MIA
7 82 J. Paxton SP SEA
8 87 L. Cain CF KC
9 106 S. Perez C KC
10 111 M. Brantley LF CLE
11 130 L. McCullers SP HOU
12 135 M. Stroman SP TOR
13 154 M. Kemp LF ATL
14 159 D. Duffy SP KC
15 178 Z. Britton RP BAL
16 183 B. Hand RP SD
17 202 J. Bour 1B MIA
18 207 D. Fowler CF STL
19 226 J. Bradley CF BOS
20 231 J. Baez 2B CHC
21 250 T. d'Arnaud C NYM
22 255 A. Russell SS CHC
23 274 J. Teheran SP ATL
Sergio Gonzalez
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Correa SS HOU
2 14 K. Bryant 3B CHC
3 35 L. Severino SP NYY
4 38 J. Verlander SP HOU
5 59 R. Hoskins LF PHI
6 62 B. Posey C SF
7 83 A. Chapman RP NYY
8 86 E. Nunez 3B BOS
9 107 M. Tanaka SP NYY
10 110 J. Smoak 1B TOR
11 131 A. Eaton CF WAS
12 134 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
13 155 A. Beltre 3B TEX
14 158 A. Duvall LF CIN
15 179 I. Kinsler 2B LAA
16 182 B. Peacock SP HOU
17 203 C. Dickerson LF TB
18 206 F. Rodney RP MIN
19 227 J. Faria SP TB
20 230 L. Morrison 1B TB
21 251 P. Corbin SP ARI
22 254 B. Parker RP LAA
23 275 J. McCann C DET
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Machado 3B BAL
2 13 M. Scherzer SP WAS
3 36 J. deGrom SP NYM
4 37 D. Murphy 2B WAS
5 60 S. Marte LF PIT
6 61 E. Andrus SS TEX
7 84 J. Bruce RF CLE
8 85 D. Keuchel SP HOU
9 108 E. Gattis C HOU
10 109 C. Knebel RP MIL
11 132 B. Gardner LF NYY
12 133 J. Lester SP CHC
13 156 G. Holland RP COL
14 157 R. Hill SP LAD
15 180 G. Bird 1B NYY
16 181 W. Ramos C TB
17 204 K. Schwarber LF CHC
18 205 B. Morrow RP CHC
19 228 J. Kipnis 2B CLE
20 229 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
21 252 S. Manaea SP OAK
22 253 A. Hicks CF NYY
23 276 C. Davis 1B BAL
