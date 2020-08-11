Watch Now: Highlights: Athletics at Angels ( 2:06 )

Raise your hand if you had Aaron Nola for National League Cy Young. (Nobody raises hand). It's not completely outlandish considering Nola posted a 2.37 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP back in 2018. Whatever he's doing, it's working. Nola needed just 89 pitches to last eight innings against a very potent Atlanta Braves offense. He finished with 10 strikeouts on the back of 15 swinging strikes. His changeup really seems to have taken a step forward this season with his always great curveball. You might just have a top-5 SP rest of season in Nola.

Check out Scott White's take on the Tuesday Waiver Wire and the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast as we break down Nola's higher profile and all the Monday developments. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Onto the rest of Monday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Mike Clevinger will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs after violating health and safety protocols this past weekend in Chicago. Apparently Clevinger went out with teammate Zach Plesac Saturday night and instead of having to take a rental car home, he flew back on the team charter. It is currently unknown when he will make his next start. If you can take Clevinger out because Cleveland hasn't played yet, look to the Reds, Royals, Marlins, Blue Jays, Yankees, Orioles, Cubs or even his teammate Adam Plutko if you need a replacement.

Thursday's doubleheader between the Cardinals and Tigers has been postponed. No surprise there. Now we wait and see about the Cardinals vs. White Sox this weekend.

Ramon Laureano was in the lineup Monday night following his fiasco with the Astros on Sunday. He's likely facing a lengthy suspension, though we don't know how long yet.

The Rays placed Charlie Morton on the IL Monday with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Kevin Cash said he's hopeful Morton will be ready for activation when first eligible.

Corey Seager was still out with the same back issue Monday night. He hasn't played since Friday.

George Springer also remained out on Monday as he's dealing with a right wrist strain.

Rafael Devers missed Monday's tile with the Tampa Bay Rays due to a sore ankle.

Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the IL with the back issue that ailed him in Sunday's start. You can drop him if you don't have IL spots available in your league.

Marcus Stroman has opted out of this season as he was working his way back from a calf injury. He's eligible for free agency after this season concludes and can be dropped in re-draft leagues.

Phillies pitching prospect Spencer Howard and Vince Velasquez are both being prepped to start Friday which apparently means we're looking at a piggyback situation. Howard is still worth holding for his upside, but this is a less-than-ideal situation.

Jose Abreu left Monday's game with a left hip bruise. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he is "hopeful" that it is minor.

Last but not least, Luis Urias was activated for the Brewers and was batting 7th in the lineup Monday. He went 1-4 with a single and a run scored. He's worth adding in deeper leagues and scouted in shallower ones.

Monday's Biggest Winners

What a difference a week makes, huh? Matt Chapman now has four multi-hit games in a row, including four homers over his past three. He finished with three extra-base hits, three runs scored, and six RBI on Monday night. I'd say he's back. Speaking of being back, Lance McCullers needed to bounce-back Monday and that's exactly what he did. McCullers brought a no-hitter into the seventh against the Giants, allowing just the one hit with five strikeouts. What was most encouraging was control. This was the first time he didn't allow a walk in a start since July 29, 2018. While Alex Wood is rehabbing, Dustin May is doing his best to remain in the Dodgers rotation. He's now gone six innings in back-to-back starts, allowing exactly two earned runs in both. While he has been encouraging, you may want to consider selling-high on May considering the Dodgers' unpredictability. If you're dealing with injuries at second or third base, you may want to turn to… Asdrubal Cabrera? He went 4-4 Monday night two two homers, five RBI, and three runs scored. In fact, He has 57 RBI in 66 games dating back to the All-Star break last season. He's not flashy but he's been a solid contributor. It's probably not going to last, but it's time to add Dylan Moore in deeper leagues just in case it does. Moore picked up another three hits Monday, including a home run, three RBI, three runs scored, and two walks. It's a small sample size, but to this point he has a 94 MPH average exit velocity. Moore's also started six of the past seven games for the Mariners.

Monday's Biggest Losers

(Insert Spider-Man meme). Let's just group Jon Gray and Robbie Ray together at this point. Both have talent, but they're just too wildly inconsistent to trust in Fantasy. Robbie Ray has now allowed five earned runs or more in three straight starts. Jon Gray had been decent to this point and then completely destroys your ERA and WHIP, allowing eight earned runs over just 3.1 innings pitched Monday. I have no problem dropping both pitchers. If you want to chase the Gray road starts, good luck. I'm rooting for Carter Kieboom. I really am. He's now started three of the last four games for the Nationals, so hopefully the playing time sticks. The problem, however, has been the strikeouts. It's a very small sample size of just 26 plate appearances so far this season, but to this point he's striking out 42% of the time. That's just not going to get it done. Kieboom has to show the contact skills he's displayed in the minors in order to stick around.

Monday's Swinging Strike Leaders:

Aaron Nola vs ATL – 15

Dallas Keuchel at DET – 14

Patrick Corbin at NYM – 12

Ryan Yarbrough at BOS – 12

Freddy Peralta vs. MIN – 11

Steven Matz vs WAS – 11

Jon Gray vs ARI – 11

Lance McCullers vs SF – 10

Robbie Ray at COL – 10

Adrian Houser vs. MIN – 8