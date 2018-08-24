Fantasy Baseball: Matt Holliday worth a look? We investigate on the waiver wire

The prodigal son returns … Matt Holliday turned himself into an MVP candidate when he began his career with the Rockies, and his return 10 years later is bound to turn some heads. This is a big name, and if ever he was going to revive his career, it would be in Coors Field.

But that doesn't mean Fantasy owners need to be interested. Oh sure, if you're in an NL-only league, you should probably give him a look, because he's a warm body and that's about all the qualification you need to justify rostering someone in a league-specific format.

But the vast majority of seasonal players can ignore Holliday. That's not to say there's no chance he becomes a contributor, of course. After all, this is Coors Field, and Holliday was more effective than you probably remember last season with the Yankees, sporting about an average OPS in 105 games. He hit .346 with nine walks and nine strikeouts in 15 games for Triple-A Albuquerque, so there's clearly still something here.

I'll keep an eye on Holliday, for sure. For now, that's all.

Forget about the hype. The Lucas Giolito we were promised as a prospect — the one with the 99 mph sinking fastball and potential-best-pitch-in-baseball — almost certainly isn't walking through that door. We haven't seen even glimpses of that Giolito at any point in his major-league career, and it's probably time to give up the ghost on that.

Of course, we should also know well enough by now that just because someone may never live up to their potential doesn't mean they can't be useful. Gioito's fastball, which averaged below 92 mph in April, has been trending up to 93.7 mph in August. And he has largely put his early season control issues behind him, walking just nine batters in the month of August.

The results still aren't great — 5.25 ERA in the month, though half of his runs allowed came in one start — but Giolito is at least showing signs of life. He has a 25.4 percent strikeout rate in August, spurred on by decreased fastball usage and more of his secondary pitches. Will Giolito ever be one of the best pitchers in baseball? Probably not, at this point. But he's showing signs lately that he can be helpful, and I'm excited to see what he can do down the stretch.

One of the best indicators of whether a player is underowned is the ratio of start percentage to ownership percentage. If basically everyone who owns a player is starting him, that's a pretty good sign that more people need to own him. In Mallex Smith's case, 60 percent of CBS Fantasy players are starting him, compared to 68 percent who own him. That's a pretty good sign.

We've largely touted Smith as a Rotisserie-league target, but that's underselling him at this point. He's hitting .307 with an .810 OPS, he steals a bunch of bases, and he walks a decent amount. It's not an empty batting average, and Smith has sat just one game since the All-Star break. At this point, he needs to be universally owned and started. There's no reason not to.

Another player who needs more love than he's getting from Fantasy players is Matthew Boyd. I didn't think much of him early in the season, despite a 3.00 ERA through the start of June. Regression caught up to him hard, and he finished the first half of the season with a 4.76 ERA and was essentially ignored in Fantasy.

And then something funny happened … Boyd's velocity started climbing, to the point he ha averaged 92.0 mph with his fastball in August, 2 mph up from April. He's also become a control freak, walking just six batters of his last seven starts, while striking out 40 in 42.2 innings. That's come with a 2.53 ERA and peripherals to back it up. I'm going to be watching Boyd closely through the final month plus, because if he can keep this up, he'll be a big-time breakout candidate next season.