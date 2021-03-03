shane-bieber.jpg

How am I supposed to explain this one?

What a debacle. Just a masterclass in masochism. Instead of gathering one night for an orderly, by-the-numbers salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), we settled into our seats, cracked our knuckles and murdered each other with like-mindedness.

Over what, you ask? Well, what do you think? Starting pitching. It was a Head-to-head points league, after all -- the format that most favors starting pitchers. Nothing will bring the demand for them into greater focus than when you introduce 12 people to that format, remove all the conventions of a traditional snake draft and tell them they can have whomever they want so long as they're willing to pay the price.

Turns out we all wanted the same thing.

Every year, it skews all the more in that direction, which tells you that the people who didn't join in last time ultimately learned they needed to while they people who were already on board determined it was still the way to go. We actually commiserated about it in the chat room as the bidding for the very best arms reached new heights -- first Shane Bieber for $56, then Gerrit Cole for $63, then Jacob deGrom for $66. Turns out we had all looked at the results from the previous year, saw that no pitcher quite reached $50 and determined that we'd be willing to go that high for the best at the position this year. Because wouldn't that catch everyone by surprise?

I even had the thought while strategizing pre-draft that it might be worth going to $60 to land each of the top three. I ultimately backed down, not wanting to be stretched too thin elsewhere, particularly when budgeting $55 for each seemed like cushion enough. Little did I know everyone else was running the same calculation.

So why not buck the trend and zig while everyone else zags? Imagine the sort of discounts you could score on the top hitters, right? Yeah ... that's a solution that doesn't fully understand the problem. In this format, every lineup has only nine hitter spots to fill, and there's no need to balance categories or anything, which makes differentiating yourself from your competition in that area especially difficult. Plus, there are only so many times you can benefit from a hitter discount. It won't matter to you if Xander Bogaerts is going for $20 if you already got Bo Bichette for the same amount.

No, we all knew what we were doing. The pitchers would be what ultimately decides things. The hitters we could sort out later, enjoying the discounts in mostly equal measure. Even those who sold out so hard for pitching that they weren't able to partake in a $20 stud shortstop or a $16 Jose Abreu or an $11 Ketel Marte should still have an easy enough time patching up holes on the waiver wire given how few hitters need to be rostered in this format. Every year, I'm left wondering if basically all the money should go to starting pitching.

Unfortunately, I was intimidated by the inflated bidding and backed away from such ambitions, ultimately putting together a pitching staff that, while still featuring four of my top 35, is riskier than I'm used to, in this format or otherwise. Among those who channeled that ambition better was Dan Schneier, who wound up with both deGrom and Bieber, as well as a $35 Brandon Woodruff, and his hitting doesn't look so bad considering. 

The one who earns the most envy from me, though, is Nathan Judah, who put together a pitching staff of Yu Darvish, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Zach Plesac and Framber Valdez and yet doesn't have a weak point in the rest of his starting lineup. Would I rather have my Alex Bregman and Nelson Cruz than his Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez? Yes, but my duo cost $47 while his cost $14. And the pitchers he drafted figure to have more say in the league's final outcome.

Here's who all took part:

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 TEAM BY TEAM

CATCHER

 
 

BRANT CHESSER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

20

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

43

Will Smith, LAD

8

 

Trea Turner, SS, WAS

35

Yasmani Grandal, CHW

7

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

29

Willson Contreras, CHC

4

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

29

Austin Nola, SD

3

 

Sonny Gray, SP, CIN

24

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

3

 

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA

18

Salvador Perez, KC

3

 

Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY

15

James McCann, NYM

2

 

Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC

14

Gary Sanchez, NYY

2

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

8

Mitch Garver, MIN

2

 

Carlos Santana, 1B, KC

8

Christian Vazquez, BOS

2

 

Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE

6

Carson Kelly, ARI

1

 

Brady Singer, SP, KC

5

FIRST BASE

 
 

Sean Manaea, SP, OAK

5

PLAYER

SALARY

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD

4

Freddie Freeman, ATL

41

 

Michael Pineda, SP, MIN

4

Cody Bellinger, LAD

36

 

Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN

4

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

24

 

Zach Eflin, SP, PHI

3

Jose Abreu, CHW

16

 

James Paxton, SP, SEA

3

Luke Voit, NYY

16

 

Carson Kelly, C, ARI

1

Pete Alonso, NYM

13

 

Mark Canha, OF, OAK

1

Matt Olson, OAK

12

 

Ryan Yarbrough, SP, TB

1

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

11

 

NATHAN JUDAH

 

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

10

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Carlos Santana, KC

8

 

Max Scherzer, SP, WAS

44

Dominic Smith, NYM

5

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

44

Josh Bell, WAS

5

 

Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD

36

Andrew Vaughn, CHW

3

 

Zach Plesac, SP, CLE

25

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

2

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

18

Joey Votto, CIN

1

 

Matt Olson, 1B, OAK

12

Eric Hosmer, SD

1

 

Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR

11

SECOND BASE

 
 

J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS

10

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Carlos Correa, SS, HOU

9

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

30

 

Trent Grisham, OF, SD

8

Ozzie Albies, ATL

22

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

8

Whit Merrifield, KC

14

 

Will Smith, RP, ATL

7

Jose Altuve, HOU

13

 

Griffin Canning, SP, LAA

5

Ketel Marte, ARI

11

 

Clint Frazier, OF, NYY

5

Cavan Biggio, TOR

11

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK

4

Max Muncy, LAD

10

 

Nate Pearson, SP, TOR

3

Keston Hiura, MIL

10

 

Wil Myers, OF, SD

3

Jeff McNeil, NYM

10

 

Brad Hand, RP, WAS

3

Brandon Lowe, TB

7

 

Carlos Martinez, SP, STL

2

Mike Moustakas, CIN

4

 

Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN

2

Jean Segura, PHI

4

 

Dustin May, SP, LAD

1

Nick Solak, TEX

2

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Nick Madrigal, CHW

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jake Cronenworth, SD

1

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

63

Jonathan Villar, NYM

1

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

45

Tommy La Stella, SF

1

 

Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM

34

THIRD BASE

 
 

Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC

28

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL

14

Jose Ramirez, CLE

45

 

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU

14

Anthony Rendon, LAA

33

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

13

Alex Bregman, HOU

31

 

Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS

13

Manny Machado, SD

29

 

Mike Soroka, SP, ATL

6

Nolan Arenado, STL

21

 

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL

5

Rafael Devers, BOS

20

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL

4

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

10

 

Max Kepler, OF, MIN

4

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

8

 

Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL

3

Yoan Moncada, CHW

5

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA

3

Kris Bryant, CHC

5

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY

2

Matt Chapman, OAK

4

 

Kirby Yates, RP, TOR

2

Alec Bohm, PHI

2

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

2

Josh Donaldson, MIN

2

 

Justin Turner, 3B, LAD

2

Gio Urshela, NYY

2

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, WAS

1

Justin Turner, LAD

2

 

Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE

1

Austin Riley, ATL

1

 

Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD

1

Kyle Seager, SEA

1

 

JEREMY LATZKE

 

SHORTSTOP

 
 

PLAYER

SALARY

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW

45

Fernando Tatis, SD

45

 

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW

39

Trevor Story, COL

39

 

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA

33

Trea Turner, WAS

35

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

23

Francisco Lindor, NYM

33

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN

19

Corey Seager, LAD

24

 

Josh Hader, RP, MIL

18

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

20

 

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY

16

Bo Bichette, TOR

20

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

11

Gleyber Torres, NYY

14

 

Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA

9

Javier Baez, CHC

13

 

Tim Anderson, SS, CHW

8

Marcus Semien, TOR

10

 

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE

7

Carlos Correa, HOU

9

 

John Means, SP, BAL

7

Tim Anderson, CHW

8

 

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW

4

Dansby Swanson, ATL

4

 

Willson Contreras, C, CHC

4

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

3

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

3

Tommy Edman, STL

1

 

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU

3

Wander Franco, TB

1

 

Amir Garrett, RP, CIN

3

OUTFIELD

 
 

Nick Solak, 2B, TEX

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS

2

Mike Trout, LAA

58

 

Anthony DeSclafani, SP, SF

2

Juan Soto, WAS

51

 

Tommy Pham, OF, SD

1

Mookie Betts, LAD

50

 

MALAMONEY

 

Ronald Acuna, ATL

43

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Christian Yelich, MIL

40

 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

58

Bryce Harper, PHI

39

 

Juan Soto, OF, WAS

51

George Springer, TOR

29

 

Fernando Tatis, SS, SD

45

Kyle Tucker, HOU

23

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

24

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

21

 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

21

Aaron Judge, NYY

21

 

Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA

13

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

19

 

Corey Kluber, SP, NYY

9

Nick Castellanos, CIN

19

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

9

Randy Arozarena, TB

18

 

German Marquez, SP, COL

9

Michael Conforto, NYM

11

 

Julio Urias, SP, LAD

6

Luis Robert, CHW

9

 

Matthew Boyd, SP, DET

2

Charlie Blackmon, COL

9

 

Robbie Ray, SP, TOR

2

Austin Meadows, TB

8

 

Jorge Soler, DH, KC

2

Trent Grisham, SD

8

 

Mitch Garver, C, MIN

2

Starling Marte, MIA

7

 

Wander Franco, SS, TB

1

Michael Brantley, HOU

7

 

Michael Kopech, SP, CHW

1

Eddie Rosario, CLE

6

 

Caleb Smith, SP, ARI

1

Joey Gallo, TEX

6

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

1

Anthony Santander, BAL

5

 

Nick Anderson, RP, TB

1

Clint Frazier, NYY

5

 

Matt Barnes, RP, BOS

1

Max Kepler, MIN

4

 

Tommy LaStella, 2B, SF

1

Trey Mancini, BAL

4

 

NICK MIMIKOS

 

Ian Happ, CHC

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Dylan Moore, SEA

3

 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

50

Wil Myers, SD

3

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

40

Mike Yastrzemski, SF

3

 

Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS

27

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR

3

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

26

Dylan Carlson, STL

3

 

Ian Anderson, SP, ATL

18

Alex Verdugo, BOS

2

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

17

Jesse Winker, CIN

2

 

Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW

16

Lourdes Gurriel, TOR

2

 

Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY

14

Kyle Lewis, SEA

2

 

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW

13

Byron Buxton, MIN

2

 

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY

11

Victor Robles, WAS

1

 

Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC

5

Nick Senzel, CIN

1

 

Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK

5

Alex Kirilloff, MIN

1

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS

4

Mitch Haniger, SEA

1

 

Austin Nola, C, SD

3

Kyle Schwarber, WAS

1

 

Dylan Moore, OF, SEA

3

Tommy Pham, SD

1

 

Dylan Carlson, OF, STL

3

Mark Canha, OAK

1

 

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW

1

Ramon Laureano, OAK

1

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, NYM

1

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

1

 

Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Nick Senzel, OF, CIN

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Dane Dunning, SP, TEX

1

Nelson Cruz, MIN

16

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

14

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

11

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL

48

J.D. Martinez, BOS

10

 

Trevor Story, SS, COL

39

Jorge Soler, KC

2

 

Jose Berrios, SP, MIN

31

Franmil Reyes, CLE

1

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

22

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW

19

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB

18

Jacob deGrom, NYM

66

 

Javier Baez, SS, CHC

13

Gerrit Cole, NYY

63

 

Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM

12

Shane Bieber, CLE

56

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

11

Trevor Bauer, LAD

50

 

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT

10

Jack Flaherty, STL

48

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD

9

Lucas Giolito, CHW

45

 

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW

7

Max Scherzer, WAS

44

 

Joey Gallo, OF, TEX

6

Aaron Nola, PHI

44

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY

4

Yu Darvish, SD

44

 

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU

4

Luis Castillo, CIN

42

 

Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM

2

Lance Lynn, CHW

39

 

Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI

1

Walker Buehler, LAD

39

 

Victor Robles, OF, WAS

1

Zac Gallen, ARI

38

 

Miles Mikolas, SP, STL

1

Kenta Maeda, MIN

36

 

Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM

1

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

36

 

Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK

1

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

35

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Carlos Carrasco, NYM

34

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Blake Snell, SD

34

 

Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD

50

Jose Berrios, MIN

31

 

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD

39

Zack Greinke, HOU

29

 

Blake Snell, SP, SD

34

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

28

 

Zack Greinke, SP, HOU

29

Tyler Glasnow, TB

27

 

Max Fried, SP, ATL

25

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

27

 

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC

10

Zack Wheeler, PHI

26

 

Marcus Semien, SS, TOR

10

Corbin Burnes, MIL

25

 

Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL

9

Max Fried, ATL

25

 

Austin Meadows, OF, TB

8

Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR

25

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

7

Zach Plesac, CLE

25

 

Michael Brantley, OF, HOU

7

Sonny Gray, CIN

24

 

James Karinchak, RP, CLE

6

Chris Paddack, SD

19

 

Shohei Ohtani, SP, LAA

5

Pablo Lopez, MIA

18

 

A.J. Puk, RP, OAK

4

Ian Anderson, ATL

18

 

Trey Mancini, OF, BAL

4

Framber Valdez, HOU

18

 

Jean Segura, 2B, PHI

4

Joe Musgrove, SD

17

 

Luis Severino, SP, NYY

3

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

16

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

3

Dinelson Lamet, SD

16

 

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD

1

Charlie Morton, ATL

14

 

Richard Rodriguez, RP, PIT

1

Dylan Bundy, LAA

13

 

Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA

1

Patrick Corbin, WAS

13

 

DAN SCHNEIER

 

Marcus Stroman, NYM

12

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

12

 

Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM

66

Sixto Sanchez, MIA

12

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

56

Kevin Gausman, SF

11

 

Bryce Harper, OF, PHI

39

Marco Gonzales, SEA

9

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

35

Lance McCullers, HOU

9

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, SF

11

Corey Kluber, NYY

9

 

Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL

10

German Marquez, COL

9

 

Frankie Montas, SP, OAK

6

Tyler Mahle, CIN

8

 

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE

6

Aaron Civale, CLE

7

 

Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM

5

John Means, BAL

7

 

Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW

5

Mike Soroka, ATL

6

 

Josh Bell, 1B, WAS

5

Frankie Montas, OAK

6

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR

3

Triston McKenzie, CLE

6

 

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC

3

David Price, LAD

6

 

Gary Sanchez, C, NYY

2

Julio Urias, LAD

6

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

2

Brady Singer, KC

5

 

Joey Votto, 1B, CIN

1

Griffin Canning, LAA

5

 

Domingo German, SP, NYY

1

Sean Manaea, OAK

5

 

Devin Williams, RP, MIL

1

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

5

 

Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN

1

MacKenzie Gore, SD

4

 

Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN

1

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

4

 

Drew Pomeranz, RP, SD

1

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

4

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Michael Pineda, MIN

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Dallas Keuchel, CHW

4

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

38

Jameson Taillon, NYY

4

 

Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD

36

Andrew Heaney, LAA

3

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

33

Cristian Javier, HOU

3

 

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR

25

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS

3

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

21

Nate Pearson, TOR

3

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

20

Zach Eflin, PHI

3

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK

16

James Paxton, SEA

3

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

13

Jose Urquidy, HOU

3

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

12

Luis Severino, NYY

3

 

Max Muncy, 2B, LAD

10

Jordan Montgomery, NYY

2

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN

8

Carlos Martinez, STL

2

 

Starling Marte, OF, MIA

7

Matthew Boyd, DET

2

 

Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA

3

Anthony DeSclafani, SF

2

 

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW

3

Robbie Ray, TOR

2

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS

3

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

2

 

Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC

3

Alex Wood, SF

2

 

Jesse Winker, OF, CIN

2

Michael Kopech, CHW

1

 

Alex Wood, SP, SF

2

Dylan Cease, CHW

1

 

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS

2

Tarik Skubal, DET

1

 

Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA

1

Caleb Smith, ARI

1

 

Justus Sheffield, SP, SEA

1

Taijuan Walker, NYM

1

 

R.J. WHITE

 

Madison Bumgarner, ARI

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Zach Davies, CHC

1

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

44

Domingo German, NYY

1

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL

41

Drew Smyly, ATL

1

 

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN

36

Dustin May, LAD

1

 

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY

30

Chris Sale, BOS

1

 

Corey Seager, SS, LAD

24

Dane Dunning, TEX

1

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS

20

Elieser Hernandez, MIA

1

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

20

Miles Mikolas, STL

1

 

Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD

16

Justus Sheffield, SEA

1

 

Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA

12

Ryan Yarbrough, TB

1

 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

3

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR

2

Josh Hader, MIL

18

 

Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA

2

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

15

 

Tommy Edman, SS, STL

1

Liam Hendriks, CHW

13

 

Jose Quintana, RP, LAA

1

Kenley Jansen, LAD

9

 

Daniel Bard, RP, COL

1

Edwin Diaz, NYM

8

 

Joakim Soria, RP, ARI

1

Will Smith, ATL

7

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

1

James Karinchak, CLE

6

 

Zach Davies, SP, CHC

1

Trevor Rosenthal, OAK

5

 

Drew Smyly, SP, ATL

1

A.J. Puk, OAK

4

 

Ryan Mountcastle, OF, BAL

1

Ryan Pressly, HOU

4

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Amir Garrett, CIN

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Raisel Iglesias, LAA

3

 

Luis Castillo, SP, CIN

42

Craig Kimbrel, CHC

3

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

31

Brad Hand, WAS

3

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB

27

Kirby Yates, TOR

2

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL

25

Jose Quintana, LAA

1

 

Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL

21

Daniel Bard, COL

1

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

20

Joakim Soria, ARI

1

 

Chris Paddack, SP, SD

19

Devin Williams, MIL

1

 

Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN

16

Nick Anderson, TB

1

 

Michael Conforto, OF, NYM

11

Greg Holland, KC

1

 

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM

10

Taylor Rogers, MIN

1

 

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU

9

Matt Barnes, BOS

1

 

Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN

8

Rafael Montero, SEA

1

 

David Price, SP, LAD

6

Richard Rodriguez, PIT

1

 

Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD

4

Drew Pomeranz, SD

1

 

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF

3

 
 
 

James McCann, C, NYM

2

 
 
 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI

2

 
 
 

Chris Sale, SP, BOS

1

 
 
 

Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA

1

 
 
 

Greg Holland, RP, KC

1

 
 
 

Rafael Montero, RP, SEA

1

