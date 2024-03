Another day, another format to draft. This time, it's a Head-to-Head categories league using default Yahoo settings (since that's the platform where Head-to-Head categories leagues are most popular). That means two utility spots instead of one and eight pitcher spots broken down as two SP, two RP and four flex.

It's not the first time we've drafted for this format this Draft Prep season, but the last time was about a month ago. Some things have happened since then, as you're probably aware.

First, let's meet the 12 who took part in this draft:

1) Jake Holland, The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

2) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

3) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

4) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant

5) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

7) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

8) Jeremy Heist, Fantistics Fantasy (@heistjm)

9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

10) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

11) Darren "Doc" Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

12) Sean Millerick, Marlins After Dark (@miasportsminute)

And now for some of my observations: