Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: How early should new Yankee Gerrit Cole go in a H2H points league?

The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co. demonstrate how values have changed in our first Head-to-Head points mock for 2020.

Fourth overall, in case you're wondering.

That's where Gerrit Cole went in our first Head-to-Head points mock draft for 2020 and our first mock draft of any kind since he agreed to his record-setting deal with the Yankees.

Granted, that particular format skews more toward pitching than the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie league does, but in either format, there's a case to be made for Cole going that high, just behind the three outfielders contending for the No. 1 spot, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna.

What's surprising is that Jacob deGrom went right after Cole, also jumping ahead of Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, which was our first cue that this draft would to play out differently than in years past. In all, five starting pitchers went in the first round, and 24 were off the board by the end of Round 5.

It made for some stunning hitter values in the early rounds, such as Jose Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts in Round 4 and Ketel Marte and Charlie Blackmon in Round 5. Carlos Correa didn't go until Round 8. Ditto J.T. Realmuto. Other notable hitter discounts included Joey Gallo in Round 9, Max Kepler in Round 11 and Josh Donaldson in Round 12.

The way it played out tells us a couple things. While format certainly had something to do with it, the Fantasy-playing world is becoming wise to the idea that high-end pitching is the only kind that matters in this juiced-ball, launch-angle era in which a home run explosion has effectively killed the middle class. Granted, "high-end" is a broad description that could include as many as 40 pitchers, but once they're gone, they're gone. You may stumble into a lucky waiver wire find, but more likely than not, you'll be streaming and crossing your fingers with whatever openings you still have.

I went into this draft fully intending to have no openings, to draft five pitchers that I would consider to be high-end. I wound up with three: Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard and Sonny Gray. And while I emphasized upside with my remaining pitcher picks, hoping to make up for it, the fact is that trust is hard to come by for any pitcher in today's environment. You can't expect to piece together a workable starting rotation like in eras past.

Hard to complain too much about the way things turned out, though, looking at my offense. I was the one seizing on many of those hitter values, and it shows. Still, it's harder to gain an advantage over the competition at those spot with so many good hitters to go around.

This was particularly true at third base, shortstop and the outfield. In a typical Head-to-Head lineup with only no extra infield spots and just three outfield spots to fill, you never really run out of upside picks. Some of the undrafted bats included Khris Davis, Gio Urshela, Yandy Diaz, Hunter Dozier, Bryan Reynolds and Adam Eaton.

Most participants instead were grasping at straws in the late rounds, hoping to find pitching help in unexpected places. Never before have I seen so many minor-leaguers taken in a shallow redraft league, from MacKenzie Gore to Forrest Whitley to Ian Anderson to Casey Mize to Sixto Sanchez. Maybe they'll be up and contributing at some point, but they'll just be burning up a roster spot until then. And who's to say they'll be good right away? Still, it was worth it to these fine folks, knowing how robust the waiver wire would be at all the hitter positions.

I mentioned some fine folks? Well, yes, here are the ones who took part in this draft:

1) Joe Drake, Pitcher List (@JDrake349)
2) Jorge Montanez, Fantrax (@Jmontanez90)
3) Zach Braff, Bases Loaded Fantasy Baseball Podcast (@braffz)
4) Tim McLeod, Patton & Company
5) Mike Kurland, Fantrax (@Mike_Kurland)
6) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)
7) Ian Kahn, RotoWire (@IanKahn4)
8) The Itch, Razzball
9) John from MLB Moving Averages (@MLBMovingAvg)
10) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
12) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

And here's the scoring breakdown, in case you need a reminder how CBS Sports points league work:

Head-to-Head point values
For hitters
For pitchers

Single

1

Walk

-1

Double

2

Earned run

-1

Triple

3

Hit

-1

Walk

1

Hit batter

-1

Caught stealing

-1

Inning

3

Hit by pitch

1

Strikeout

0.5

Home run

4

Win

7

Strikeout

-0.5

Loss

-5

Run

1

Save

7

RBI

1

QS

3

Stolen base

2



Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Joe Drake M. Trout CF LAA
2 Jorge Montanez C. Yelich RF MIL
3 Zach Braff R. Acuna CF ATL
4 Tim McLeod G. Cole SP HOU
5 Mike Kurland J. deGrom SP NYM
6 George Kurtz M. Betts RF BOS
7 Ian Kahn C. Bellinger RF LAD
8 The Itch J. Verlander SP HOU
9 MLB Moving Averages A. Bregman 3B HOU
10 Brant Chesser W. Buehler SP LAD
11 Scott White M. Scherzer SP WAS
12 Chris Mitchell J. Altuve 2B HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Mitchell N. Arenado 3B COL
14 Scott White F. Freeman 1B ATL
15 Brant Chesser F. Lindor SS CLE
16 MLB Moving Averages J. Soto LF WAS
17 The Itch G. Springer CF HOU
18 Ian Kahn A. Judge RF NYY
19 George Kurtz S. Strasburg SP WAS
20 Mike Kurland A. Rendon 3B WAS
21 Tim McLeod M. Clevinger SP CLE
22 Zach Braff F. Tatis SS SD
23 Jorge Montanez S. Bieber SP CLE
24 Joe Drake B. Harper RF PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Joe Drake C. Sale SP BOS
26 Jorge Montanez R. Devers 3B BOS
27 Zach Braff T. Story SS COL
28 Tim McLeod J. Flaherty SP STL
29 Mike Kurland B. Snell SP TB
30 George Kurtz T. Turner SS WAS
31 Ian Kahn G. Torres SS NYY
32 The Itch P. Alonso 1B NYM
33 MLB Moving Averages L. Giolito SP CHW
34 Brant Chesser S. Marte CF PIT
35 Scott White J. Martinez DH BOS
36 Chris Mitchell J. Berrios SP MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Mitchell L. Severino SP NYY
38 Scott White J. Ramirez 3B CLE
39 Brant Chesser L. Castillo SP CIN
40 MLB Moving Averages C. Paddack SP SD
41 The Itch X. Bogaerts SS BOS
42 Ian Kahn C. Kershaw SP LAD
43 George Kurtz A. Nola SP PHI
44 Mike Kurland A. Rizzo 1B CHC
45 Tim McLeod O. Albies 2B ATL
46 Zach Braff P. Corbin SP WAS
47 Jorge Montanez Y. Alvarez DH HOU
48 Joe Drake G. Stanton LF NYY
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Joe Drake J. Paxton SP NYY
50 Jorge Montanez K. Marte CF ARI
51 Zach Braff Z. Greinke SP HOU
52 Tim McLeod E. Suarez 3B CIN
53 Mike Kurland C. Blackmon RF COL
54 George Kurtz M. Machado 3B SD
55 Ian Kahn Y. Darvish SP CHC
56 The Itch C. Morton SP TB
57 MLB Moving Averages E. Jimenez LF CHW
58 Brant Chesser N. Cruz DH MIN
59 Scott White N. Syndergaard SP NYM
60 Chris Mitchell W. Merrifield 2B KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Mitchell J. Hader RP MIL
62 Scott White K. Bryant 3B CHC
63 Brant Chesser J. Bell 1B PIT
64 MLB Moving Averages D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
65 The Itch K. Hiura 2B MIL
66 Ian Kahn R. Osuna RP HOU
67 George Kurtz Z. Wheeler SP PHI
68 Mike Kurland C. Kluber SP CLE
69 Tim McLeod M. Olson 1B OAK
70 Zach Braff V. Guerrero 3B TOR
71 Jorge Montanez B. Woodruff SP MIL
72 Joe Drake C. Santana 1B CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Joe Drake T. Bauer SP CIN
74 Jorge Montanez P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
75 Zach Braff T. Glasnow SP TB
76 Tim McLeod A. Meadows RF TB
77 Mike Kurland M. Muncy 2B LAD
78 George Kurtz J. Baez SS CHC
79 Ian Kahn Y. Moncada 3B CHW
80 The Itch H. Ryu SP LAD
81 MLB Moving Averages B. Bichette SS TOR
82 Brant Chesser A. Chapman RP NYY
83 Scott White S. Gray SP CIN
84 Chris Mitchell G. Sanchez C NYY
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Mitchell N. Castellanos RF CHC
86 Scott White C. Correa SS HOU
87 Brant Chesser K. Yates RP SD
88 MLB Moving Averages M. Ozuna LF STL
89 The Itch C. Carrasco SP CLE
90 Ian Kahn M. Bumgarner SP SF
91 George Kurtz R. Hoskins 1B PHI
92 Mike Kurland F. Montas SP OAK
93 Tim McLeod J. Realmuto C PHI
94 Zach Braff M. Soroka SP ATL
95 Jorge Montanez L. Lynn SP TEX
96 Joe Drake J. Abreu 1B CHW
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Joe Drake M. Semien SS OAK
98 Jorge Montanez Z. Gallen SP ARI
99 Zach Braff J. Luzardo RP OAK
100 Tim McLeod Y. Grandal C CHW
101 Mike Kurland S. Ohtani DH LAA
102 George Kurtz M. Brantley LF HOU
103 Ian Kahn J. Urias RP LAD
104 The Itch J. Gallo CF TEX
105 MLB Moving Averages M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
106 Brant Chesser M. Fried SP ATL
107 Scott White J. McNeil LF NYM
108 Chris Mitchell A. Mondesi SS KC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Mitchell K. Schwarber LF CHC
110 Scott White W. Contreras C CHC
111 Brant Chesser C. Biggio 2B TOR
112 MLB Moving Averages T. Mancini RF BAL
113 The Itch M. Chapman 3B OAK
114 Ian Kahn S. Manaea SP OAK
115 George Kurtz D. Price SP BOS
116 Mike Kurland J. Soler DH KC
117 Tim McLeod E. Rodriguez SP BOS
118 Zach Braff M. Moustakas 3B CIN
119 Jorge Montanez W. Calhoun LF TEX
120 Joe Drake R. Ray SP ARI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Joe Drake A. Heaney SP LAA
122 Jorge Montanez T. Pham LF SD
123 Zach Braff M. Garver C MIN
124 Tim McLeod B. Hand RP CLE
125 Mike Kurland M. Conforto RF NYM
126 George Kurtz E. Diaz RP NYM
127 Ian Kahn V. Robles CF WAS
128 The Itch J. Urquidy SP HOU
129 MLB Moving Averages L. Hendriks RP OAK
130 Brant Chesser O. Mercado CF CLE
131 Scott White M. Kepler RF MIN
132 Chris Mitchell D. Lamet SP SD
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Mitchell C. Kimbrel RP CHC
134 Scott White E. Rosario LF MIN
135 Brant Chesser K. Hendricks SP CHC
136 MLB Moving Averages A. Civale SP CLE
137 The Itch A. Puk RP OAK
138 Ian Kahn A. Benintendi LF BOS
139 George Kurtz R. McMahon 2B COL
140 Mike Kurland J. Donaldson 3B ATL
141 Tim McLeod J. Villar 2B MIA
142 Zach Braff R. Laureano CF OAK
143 Jorge Montanez M. Minor SP TEX
144 Joe Drake Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Joe Drake J. Gray SP COL
146 Jorge Montanez K. Giles RP TOR
147 Zach Braff A. Aquino RF CIN
148 Tim McLeod D. Santana CF TEX
149 Mike Kurland K. Maeda SP LAD
150 George Kurtz S. Alcantara SP MIA
151 Ian Kahn G. Lux 2B LAD
152 The Itch L. Robert CF CHW
153 MLB Moving Averages E. Encarnacion 1B NYY
154 Brant Chesser S. Perez C KC
155 Scott White M. Boyd SP DET
156 Chris Mitchell T. Anderson SS CHW
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Mitchell M. Tanaka SP NYY
158 Scott White D. German SP NYY
159 Brant Chesser L. Arraez 2B MIN
160 MLB Moving Averages D. May RP LAD
161 The Itch L. Weaver SP ARI
162 Ian Kahn W. Smith C LAD
163 George Kurtz K. Jansen RP LAD
164 Mike Kurland L. McCullers SP HOU
165 Tim McLeod H. Neris RP PHI
166 Zach Braff J. Odorizzi SP MIN
167 Jorge Montanez T. Rogers RP MIN
168 Joe Drake R. Odor 2B TEX
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Joe Drake B. Workman RP BOS
170 Jorge Montanez J. Adell CF LAA
171 Zach Braff L. Gurriel LF TOR
172 Tim McLeod J. Upton LF LAA
173 Mike Kurland J. Polanco SS MIN
174 George Kurtz D. Dahl CF COL
175 Ian Kahn A. Colome RP CHW
176 The Itch M. Sano 3B MIN
177 MLB Moving Averages A. Houser SP MIL
178 Brant Chesser T. Edman 3B STL
179 Scott White G. Marquez SP COL
180 Chris Mitchell C. Martinez RP STL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Chris Mitchell J. Turner 3B LAD
182 Scott White E. Pagan RP TB
183 Brant Chesser C. Hamels SP ATL
184 MLB Moving Averages C. Smith SP MIA
185 The Itch M. Pineda SP MIN
186 Ian Kahn E. Escobar 3B ARI
187 George Kurtz O. Narvaez C MIL
188 Mike Kurland S. Murphy C OAK
189 Tim McLeod M. Stroman SP NYM
190 Zach Braff M. Kopech SP CHW
191 Jorge Montanez J. Musgrove SP PIT
192 Joe Drake C. Seager SS LAD
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Joe Drake C. Vazquez C BOS
194 Jorge Montanez A. McCutchen LF PHI
195 Zach Braff N. Lowe 1B TB
196 Tim McLeod D. Keuchel SP ATL
197 Mike Kurland W. Smith RP ATL
198 George Kurtz M. Mikolas SP STL
199 Ian Kahn K. Tucker LF HOU
200 The Itch F. Reyes RF CLE
201 MLB Moving Averages Y. Puig RF CLE
202 Brant Chesser M. Gore SP SD
203 Scott White G. Canning SP LAA
204 Chris Mitchell N. Eovaldi SP BOS
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Chris Mitchell J. Arrieta SP PHI
206 Scott White M. Keller SP PIT
207 Brant Chesser N. Madrigal 2B CHW
208 MLB Moving Averages J. Davis LF NYM
209 The Itch B. McKay SP TB
210 Ian Kahn F. Whitley SP HOU
211 George Kurtz A. Pollock CF LAD
212 Mike Kurland N. Senzel CF CIN
213 Tim McLeod A. Rosario SS NYM
214 Zach Braff D. Cease SP CHW
215 Jorge Montanez A. Bradley RP ARI
216 Joe Drake D. Bundy SP LAA
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Joe Drake J. Leclerc RP TEX
218 Jorge Montanez C. Kieboom SS WAS
219 Zach Braff S. Doolittle RP WAS
220 Tim McLeod S. Kingery CF PHI
221 Mike Kurland M. Andujar DH NYY
222 George Kurtz J. Quintana SP CHC
223 Ian Kahn L. Voit 1B NYY
224 The Itch B. Graterol RP MIN
225 MLB Moving Averages J. Lucchesi SP SD
226 Brant Chesser M. Haniger RF SEA
227 Scott White R. Yarbrough RP TB
228 Chris Mitchell K. Gibson SP TEX
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Chris Mitchell J. Votto 1B CIN
230 Scott White G. Hampson 2B COL
231 Brant Chesser I. Anderson SP ATL
232 MLB Moving Averages M. Canha CF OAK
233 The Itch T. Murphy C SEA
234 Ian Kahn N. Pearson SP TOR
235 George Kurtz E. Andrus SS TEX
236 Mike Kurland A. DeSclafani SP CIN
237 Tim McLeod D. Carlson RF STL
238 Zach Braff R. Porcello SP BOS
239 Jorge Montanez W. Ramos C NYM
240 Joe Drake T. La Stella 2B LAA
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Joe Drake C. Mize SP DET
242 Jorge Montanez D. Gregorius SS NYY
243 Zach Braff N. Mazara RF CHW
244 Tim McLeod S. Sanchez SP MIA
245 Mike Kurland G. Richards SP SD
246 George Kurtz K. Seager 3B SEA
247 Ian Kahn R. Iglesias RP CIN
248 The Itch R. Stripling RP LAD
249 MLB Moving Averages Y. Molina C STL
250 Brant Chesser A. Verdugo CF LAD
251 Scott White D. Hudson SP STL
252 Chris Mitchell B. Buxton CF MIN
Team by Team
Joe Drake
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 B. Harper RF PHI
3 25 C. Sale SP BOS
4 48 G. Stanton LF NYY
5 49 J. Paxton SP NYY
6 72 C. Santana 1B CLE
7 73 T. Bauer SP CIN
8 96 J. Abreu 1B CHW
9 97 M. Semien SS OAK
10 120 R. Ray SP ARI
11 121 A. Heaney SP LAA
12 144 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
13 145 J. Gray SP COL
14 168 R. Odor 2B TEX
15 169 B. Workman RP BOS
16 192 C. Seager SS LAD
17 193 C. Vazquez C BOS
18 216 D. Bundy SP LAA
19 217 J. Leclerc RP TEX
20 240 T. La Stella 2B LAA
21 241 C. Mize SP DET
Jorge Montanez
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. Yelich RF MIL
2 23 S. Bieber SP CLE
3 26 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 47 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
5 50 K. Marte CF ARI
6 71 B. Woodruff SP MIL
7 74 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
8 95 L. Lynn SP TEX
9 98 Z. Gallen SP ARI
10 119 W. Calhoun LF TEX
11 122 T. Pham LF SD
12 143 M. Minor SP TEX
13 146 K. Giles RP TOR
14 167 T. Rogers RP MIN
15 170 J. Adell CF LAA
16 191 J. Musgrove SP PIT
17 194 A. McCutchen LF PHI
18 215 A. Bradley RP ARI
19 218 C. Kieboom SS WAS
20 239 W. Ramos C NYM
21 242 D. Gregorius SS NYY
Zach Braff
Rd Pk Player
1 3 R. Acuna CF ATL
2 22 F. Tatis SS SD
3 27 T. Story SS COL
4 46 P. Corbin SP WAS
5 51 Z. Greinke SP HOU
6 70 V. Guerrero 3B TOR
7 75 T. Glasnow SP TB
8 94 M. Soroka SP ATL
9 99 J. Luzardo RP OAK
10 118 M. Moustakas 3B CIN
11 123 M. Garver C MIN
12 142 R. Laureano CF OAK
13 147 A. Aquino RF CIN
14 166 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
15 171 L. Gurriel LF TOR
16 190 M. Kopech SP CHW
17 195 N. Lowe 1B TB
18 214 D. Cease SP CHW
19 219 S. Doolittle RP WAS
20 238 R. Porcello SP BOS
21 243 N. Mazara RF CHW
Tim McLeod
Rd Pk Player
1 4 G. Cole SP HOU
2 21 M. Clevinger SP CLE
3 28 J. Flaherty SP STL
4 45 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 52 E. Suarez 3B CIN
6 69 M. Olson 1B OAK
7 76 A. Meadows RF TB
8 93 J. Realmuto C PHI
9 100 Y. Grandal C CHW
10 117 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
11 124 B. Hand RP CLE
12 141 J. Villar 2B MIA
13 148 D. Santana CF TEX
14 165 H. Neris RP PHI
15 172 J. Upton LF LAA
16 189 M. Stroman SP NYM
17 196 D. Keuchel SP ATL
18 213 A. Rosario SS NYM
19 220 S. Kingery CF PHI
20 237 D. Carlson RF STL
21 244 S. Sanchez SP MIA
Mike Kurland
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. deGrom SP NYM
2 20 A. Rendon 3B WAS
3 29 B. Snell SP TB
4 44 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
5 53 C. Blackmon RF COL
6 68 C. Kluber SP CLE
7 77 M. Muncy 2B LAD
8 92 F. Montas SP OAK
9 101 S. Ohtani DH LAA
10 116 J. Soler DH KC
11 125 M. Conforto RF NYM
12 140 J. Donaldson 3B ATL
13 149 K. Maeda SP LAD
14 164 L. McCullers SP HOU
15 173 J. Polanco SS MIN
16 188 S. Murphy C OAK
17 197 W. Smith RP ATL
18 212 N. Senzel CF CIN
19 221 M. Andujar DH NYY
20 236 A. DeSclafani SP CIN
21 245 G. Richards SP SD
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Betts RF BOS
2 19 S. Strasburg SP WAS
3 30 T. Turner SS WAS
4 43 A. Nola SP PHI
5 54 M. Machado 3B SD
6 67 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
7 78 J. Baez SS CHC
8 91 R. Hoskins 1B PHI
9 102 M. Brantley LF HOU
10 115 D. Price SP BOS
11 126 E. Diaz RP NYM
12 139 R. McMahon 2B COL
13 150 S. Alcantara SP MIA
14 163 K. Jansen RP LAD
15 174 D. Dahl CF COL
16 187 O. Narvaez C MIL
17 198 M. Mikolas SP STL
18 211 A. Pollock CF LAD
19 222 J. Quintana SP CHC
20 235 E. Andrus SS TEX
21 246 K. Seager 3B SEA
Ian Kahn
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Bellinger RF LAD
2 18 A. Judge RF NYY
3 31 G. Torres SS NYY
4 42 C. Kershaw SP LAD
5 55 Y. Darvish SP CHC
6 66 R. Osuna RP HOU
7 79 Y. Moncada 3B CHW
8 90 M. Bumgarner SP SF
9 103 J. Urias RP LAD
10 114 S. Manaea SP OAK
11 127 V. Robles CF WAS
12 138 A. Benintendi LF BOS
13 151 G. Lux 2B LAD
14 162 W. Smith C LAD
15 175 A. Colome RP CHW
16 186 E. Escobar 3B ARI
17 199 K. Tucker LF HOU
18 210 F. Whitley SP HOU
19 223 L. Voit 1B NYY
20 234 N. Pearson SP TOR
21 247 R. Iglesias RP CIN
The Itch
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Verlander SP HOU
2 17 G. Springer CF HOU
3 32 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 41 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
5 56 C. Morton SP TB
6 65 K. Hiura 2B MIL
7 80 H. Ryu SP LAD
8 89 C. Carrasco SP CLE
9 104 J. Gallo CF TEX
10 113 M. Chapman 3B OAK
11 128 J. Urquidy SP HOU
12 137 A. Puk RP OAK
13 152 L. Robert CF CHW
14 161 L. Weaver SP ARI
15 176 M. Sano 3B MIN
16 185 M. Pineda SP MIN
17 200 F. Reyes RF CLE
18 209 B. McKay SP TB
19 224 B. Graterol RP MIN
20 233 T. Murphy C SEA
21 248 R. Stripling RP LAD
MLB Moving Averages
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Bregman 3B HOU
2 16 J. Soto LF WAS
3 33 L. Giolito SP CHW
4 40 C. Paddack SP SD
5 57 E. Jimenez LF CHW
6 64 D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
7 81 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 88 M. Ozuna LF STL
9 105 M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
10 112 T. Mancini RF BAL
11 129 L. Hendriks RP OAK
12 136 A. Civale SP CLE
13 153 E. Encarnacion 1B NYY
14 160 D. May RP LAD
15 177 A. Houser SP MIL
16 184 C. Smith SP MIA
17 201 Y. Puig RF CLE
18 208 J. Davis LF NYM
19 225 J. Lucchesi SP SD
20 232 M. Canha CF OAK
21 249 Y. Molina C STL
Brant Chesser
Rd Pk Player
1 10 W. Buehler SP LAD
2 15 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 34 S. Marte CF PIT
4 39 L. Castillo SP CIN
5 58 N. Cruz DH MIN
6 63 J. Bell 1B PIT
7 82 A. Chapman RP NYY
8 87 K. Yates RP SD
9 106 M. Fried SP ATL
10 111 C. Biggio 2B TOR
11 130 O. Mercado CF CLE
12 135 K. Hendricks SP CHC
13 154 S. Perez C KC
14 159 L. Arraez 2B MIN
15 178 T. Edman 3B STL
16 183 C. Hamels SP ATL
17 202 M. Gore SP SD
18 207 N. Madrigal 2B CHW
19 226 M. Haniger RF SEA
20 231 I. Anderson SP ATL
21 250 A. Verdugo CF LAD
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 14 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 35 J. Martinez DH BOS
4 38 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
5 59 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
6 62 K. Bryant 3B CHC
7 83 S. Gray SP CIN
8 86 C. Correa SS HOU
9 107 J. McNeil LF NYM
10 110 W. Contreras C CHC
11 131 M. Kepler RF MIN
12 134 E. Rosario LF MIN
13 155 M. Boyd SP DET
14 158 D. German SP NYY
15 179 G. Marquez SP COL
16 182 E. Pagan RP TB
17 203 G. Canning SP LAA
18 206 M. Keller SP PIT
19 227 R. Yarbrough RP TB
20 230 G. Hampson 2B COL
21 251 D. Hudson SP STL
Chris Mitchell
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 13 N. Arenado 3B COL
3 36 J. Berrios SP MIN
4 37 L. Severino SP NYY
5 60 W. Merrifield 2B KC
6 61 J. Hader RP MIL
7 84 G. Sanchez C NYY
8 85 N. Castellanos RF CHC
9 108 A. Mondesi SS KC
10 109 K. Schwarber LF CHC
11 132 D. Lamet SP SD
12 133 C. Kimbrel RP CHC
13 156 T. Anderson SS CHW
14 157 M. Tanaka SP NYY
15 180 C. Martinez RP STL
16 181 J. Turner 3B LAD
17 204 N. Eovaldi SP BOS
18 205 J. Arrieta SP PHI
19 228 K. Gibson SP TEX
20 229 J. Votto 1B CIN
21 252 B. Buxton CF MIN
