While most starting pitchers arrived to camp more or less stretched out thanks to the work they did on their own during the shutdown, Walker Buehler, with the blessing of pitching coach Mark Prior, took that time off. Fittingly, he threw just one inning in his first appearance in camp Sunday and is expected to throw only two in his next appearance Friday.

Once the season starts, he may be looking at only 3-4 innings for his first couple starts. "Whatever he can give us with the extra pitchers on the staff will be sufficient," manager Dave Roberts said.

Short-term though it may be, that's a serious limitation for a pitcher who's typically drafted in Round 2. It leaves him with no chance for a win or quality start in what might amount to 25 percent of the season. Those 60 games will go by fast, y'all.

I think, considering, you have to think twice about taking Buehler ahead of pitchers like Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger. And I wouldn't fault anyone for downgrading him even further, particularly in points leagues. In categories leagues, you'll at least get the benefit of his ratios (which will hopefully still be dominant) during that buildup phase.

COVID-19 health updates

Austin Meadows has been away from Rays camp and revealed why Thursday: He indeed tested positive COVID-19. "I feel great," Meadows told MLB.com via text. "Just trying to get back out there with the boys." When exactly it'll happen is anybody's guess. It doesn't sound like there are any negative tests to report yet, which means his absence could still be measured in weeks. Or perhaps just days. That level of uncertainty leading into only a 60-game season justifies a moderate downgrade of perhaps a couple rounds.

While the Braves haven't ruled out anything yet, Freddie Freeman seems unlikely to be ready for the opener, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He has been able to swing a bat at home since he started feeling better a week ago, but like with their starting pitchers, the Braves seem unwilling to risk injury by pushing him too hard, too soon. "It's a whole total body thing, getting your body back going," manager Brian Snitker said. And that's presuming he tests negative for the virus in the next couple days — which, again, is far from a certainty. Austin Riley is expected to fill in for Freeman at first base before eventually sharing third base with Johan Camargo.

While he awaits his own negative results, Jesus Luzardo has tried to keep his arm in shape at home. "I don't expect him to miss too much time when he comes back," pitching coach Scott Emerson said. "He's excited and ready to go to show everybody who Jesus Luzardo is." Still, buildup will be a serious problem for the rookie if he's sidelined much longer, which could mean the Athletics punt on using him as a starter altogether. "The luxury with him is that he did pitch out of the bullpen last year and as was successful doing it," manager Bob Melvin said. "We'll do whatever is best for him and the team, but it depends on when we get him back. He's already politicking to me that he's gonna be ready to go and will only need to throw a bullpen once. We want to make sure, obviously, physically, that he's in position to do that."

Eduardo Rodriguez, whose buildup also has to be in question at this point, sounds like he at least a loose timetable for his return. Manager Ron Roenicke recently told MLB Radio that Rodriguez will be back "fairly soon ... his tests have gone well and he's been throwing."

With local government in Washington requiring that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days, the Nationals believe they'll be at a competitive advantage by playing their home games there and are exploring alternative sites, according to The Washington Post. It's difficult to speculate how it'll impact their players until we know what the venue will be, but with no home crowds either way, it's not quite the detriment it would otherwise be. It may not be the last case of a team having to move temporarily either.

While it's dispiriting to hear stories like that one from the Nationals, it's all too easy to fixate on the negative in any suboptimal situation. Take heart, then, in these words from Nolan Arenado: "Every day, I've grown more confident that [the season is] going to happen," he said Sunday. "I think with testing, we've done a really good job as MLB, as a group, and guys understand what's gong on. Guys are wearing their masks. Guys want to play baseball." It does sound like the "how could this possibly work?" talk is beginning to die down as the season approaches, so fire up those draft rooms, everyone.

Non-COVID health updates

COVID positives now back at camp

Other late arrivals to camp

Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick, A.J. Pollock and Robinson Cano all recently joined their respective teams and sound like they'll be ready to go at the start of the year.

Josh James, who only reported to camp earlier this week because of the birth of his daughter, nonetheless managed to throw 64 pitches in his first outing Thursday. Given how he kept his arm in shape, he's still expected to be a part of the rotation to begin the year, according to MLB.com. He peaked at 98 mph in this outing but is capable of throwing triple digits. "If I need it, then I know it's there. I don't want to try to overthrow because I lose the command," he said. "I felt great." James' considerable upside makes him one of my favorite late-round targets at starting pitcher this year.

