While most starting pitchers arrived to camp more or less stretched out thanks to the work they did on their own during the shutdown, Walker Buehler, with the blessing of pitching coach Mark Prior, took that time off. Fittingly, he threw just one inning in his first appearance in camp Sunday and is expected to throw only two in his next appearance Friday.

Once the season starts, he may be looking at only 3-4 innings for his first couple starts. "Whatever he can give us with the extra pitchers on the staff will be sufficient," manager Dave Roberts said.

Short-term though it may be, that's a serious limitation for a pitcher who's typically drafted in Round 2. It leaves him with no chance for a win or quality start in what might amount to 25 percent of the season. Those 60 games will go by fast, y'all.

I think, considering, you have to think twice about taking Buehler ahead of pitchers like Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger. And I wouldn't fault anyone for downgrading him even further, particularly in points leagues. In categories leagues, you'll at least get the benefit of his ratios (which will hopefully still be dominant) during that buildup phase.

So what else is going on?

COVID-19 health updates

Yasiel Puig tested positive for COVID-19 as part of physical, which means his deal with the Braves is off. With the indefinite timetable that accompanies such a diagnosis, often measuring in weeks, he probably won't get another offer until he tests negative twice. Perhaps that offer will again come from the Braves, with the good news Friday that Freddie Freeman is set to return from his own positive diagnosis, their need for him may not be as great anymore. At this point, Puig is only draftable in leagues that provide the requisite bench space.

Austin Meadows has been away from Rays camp and revealed why Thursday: He indeed tested positive COVID-19. "I feel great," Meadows told MLB.com via text. "Just trying to get back out there with the boys." When exactly it'll happen is anybody's guess. It doesn't sound like there are any negative tests to report yet, which means his absence could still be measured in weeks. Or perhaps just days. That level of uncertainty leading into only a 60-game season justifies a moderate downgrade of perhaps a couple rounds.

Eduardo Rodriguez, whose buildup also has to be in question at this point, sounds like he at least a loose timetable for his return. Manager Ron Roenicke recently told MLB Radio that Rodriguez will be back "fairly soon ... his tests have gone well and he's been throwing."

With local government in Washington requiring that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days, the Nationals believe they'll be at a competitive advantage by playing their home games there and are exploring alternative sites, according to The Washington Post. It's difficult to speculate how it'll impact their players until we know what the venue will be, but with no home crowds either way, it's not quite the detriment it would otherwise be. It may not be the last case of a team having to move temporarily either.

While it's dispiriting to hear stories like that one from the Nationals, it's all too easy to fixate on the negative in any suboptimal situation. Take heart, then, in these words from Nolan Arenado: "Every day, I've grown more confident that [the season is] going to happen," he said Sunday. "I think with testing, we've done a really good job as MLB, as a group, and guys understand what's gong on. Guys are wearing their masks. Guys want to play baseball." It does sound like the "how could this possibly work?" talk is beginning to die down as the season approaches, so fire up those draft rooms, everyone.

Non-COVID health updates

COVID positives now back at camp

Other late arrivals to camp

Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick, A.J. Pollock and Robinson Cano all recently joined their respective teams and sound like they'll be ready to go at the start of the year.

Josh James, who only reported to camp earlier this week because of the birth of his daughter, nonetheless managed to throw 64 pitches in his first outing Thursday. Given how he kept his arm in shape, he's still expected to be a part of the rotation to begin the year, according to MLB.com. He peaked at 98 mph in this outing but is capable of throwing triple digits. "If I need it, then I know it's there. I don't want to try to overthrow because I lose the command," he said. "I felt great." James' considerable upside makes him one of my favorite late-round targets at starting pitcher this year.

Other noteworthy developments