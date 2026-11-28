A lockout may be coming, but nobody told the hot stove. It's already burning bright with even the biggest prize, two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, coming off the market. Trevor Rogers and Freddy Peralta soon followed, and with Kevin Gausman and Jazz Chisholm coming off the board over Thanksgiving weekend, most of the marquee free agents are already nailed down.

There's a reason for the urgency. Once the lockout becomes official, the signings -- and all other transactions -- will cease, but those that occur before then will still count toward the date when baseball is allowed to resume. So we'd better document them all here, just like any other offseason, breaking down their impact for Fantasy Baseball.

That's what Scott White and Chris Towers intend to do over the next few weeks, at least, before everything goes quiet. They'll eventually pick up where they left off when the hot stove heats up again in ... March? Hopefully not much later than that.

Whatever the timeline, you'll want this page bookmarked so you can get the first word on everything that happens.

Jazz Chisholm signs with Blue Jays

The terms here are complicated. The Blue Jays are for sure paying Chisholm $20 million for one year, signing bonuses and theoretical buyouts included. The deal includes a $16 million player option for 2028 (in case Chisholm struggles) as well as a $40 million team option (in case he thrives). That disparity underscores how volatile of an asset Chisholm has become, though that's probably truer for real life than for Fantasy.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #13 • Age: 28 2026 Stats AVG .231 HR 19 RBI 55 R 69 SB 41 AB 471

No doubt, his 2026 was a step back from his career-best 2025, when he went 30/30, but he still had 19 homers and 41 steals in 137 games. His combined home run and stolen base total was only two off from 2025, and his batting average slipped only 11 points, from .242 to .231. The biggest change for Fantasy was the drop in RBI, from 80 to 55, but switching teams should reset expectations as far as that goes. Of course, it should probably reset them for the worse given that the Blue Jays ranked dead last in runs scored last year, though their reputation for cultivating hitter talent points to better days ahead. It's true Chisholm's slippage was more evident from a real-world perspective, with his performance against fastballs standing out in particular, but I wouldn't rule out a return to form at age 29. He may not even need one, though, to justify drafting as a top-four second baseman in 2027. --Scott White

Kevin Gausman signs with Tigers

You would think a pitcher entering the twilight of his career at age 36 would hold out for a multi-year deal, but Gausman ultimately had to settle for a one-year, $25 million contract with the Tigers. That's because his 4.51 ERA was his highest since 2019, which was before he became a front-line option with the Giants and Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #12 • Age: 35 2026 Stats W-L 9-12 ERA 4.51 WHIP 1.27 INN 177.2 BB 47 K 184

Things went from bad to worse for him after he was dealt to the Cubs at the trade deadline last season. Granted, there were some confounding data points, such as his 3.74 FIP and improvement in both strikeout rate and average exit velocity, but the simple fact is that his overall production has been trending down for a few years now. If one change of scenery -- which provided as good of a defense as a pitcher could ask for, by the way -- wasn't enough to set him straight, then the odds are against this one being much better. There remains some sneaky upside for Gausman, but the probability of him meeting it is too low for him to place inside of my top 60 starting pitchers. --Scott White

Foster Griffin signs with Guardians

What's so interesting about this signing is that the Guardians got the short end of the stick in Griffin's otherwise successful return from Japan. The left-hander put together a 5.19 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in his nine starts for them compared to 3.06 and 1.08 in his 22 starts for the Nationals. Of course, he actually had a lower FIP in his Guardians starts (3.54) than his Nationals starts (4.10), which underscores the role that chance played in the distribution.

Foster Griffin SP CLE Cleveland • #22 • Age: 31 2026 Stats W-L 15-6 ERA 3.60 WHIP 1.21 INN 172.2 BB 45 K 158

Ultimately, the Guardians liked what they saw and decided to re-up with Griffin for three more years. Should we do the same in Fantasy? Look, he's not winning 15 games again, and that ended up being the basis of his value after his percentages took a turn for the worse. The control wasn't as steady as it needed to be for him to be a real asset, but he surrenders weak contact and registers strikeouts at an OK clip. The upside isn't especially high, but he's the sort of late-round target who could deliver a mid-round outcome if everything breaks right. --Scott White

Alec Bohm signs with Royals

I've got to hand it to Bohm. I didn't think he'd be able to find a full-time role on the open market as a right-handed-hitting corner man with modest power, limited on-base skills and poor defense. To my surprise, though, he ends up latching on with a Royals team that suddenly found itself in need of a third baseman after dealing away Maikel Garcia for Bryce Miller. So I guess this means we need to continue caring about Bohm in Fantasy, at least to the degree that this park downgrade allows for.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 30 2026 Stats AVG .249 HR 15 RBI 88 R 58 OPS .698 AB 567

Unfortunately, it may be the nail in the coffin for him as a power hitter. Nearly 60 percent of Bohm's 85 career home runs have come at homer-friendly Citizens Bank Park, and Kauffman Stadium is on the other end of the spectrum as far as that goes. A change in configuration last year may have closed the gap some, but there was already so little margin for error in Bohm's case. A scenario exists in which he sells out more for batting average in a stadium with more outfield ground to cover -- that's typically been his best trait anyway -- but I don't know that you can expect even double-digit home runs from him over the next couple years. He'll have some late-round appeal as a category stabilizer in Rotisserie leagues. He might have even more value in points leagues, thanks to his low strikeout rate, but those tend not to go as deep into the player pool. --Scott White

Tyler Stephenson signs with Reds

Tyler Stephenson C CIN Cincinnati • #37 • Age: 30 2026 Stats AVG .241 HR 15 OPS .727 AB 411 BB 49 K 128

Stephenson tested the free agent market and apparently found it not to his liking. He's back with the organization where he just spent the past six-plus seasons, agreeing Tuesday to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Reds. He does have an opt out after the first two seasons, and by that point, stud prospect Alfredo Duno may be ready to take over by the plate. This deal permits the soon-to-be 21-year-old the leeway to develop fully. As for Stephenson, we know what to expect from him with the Reds. They play in as favorable of a home run venue as there is, which I suppose makes this signing good news, though Stephenson's home/away splits have run pretty even throughout his career unenticing overall. He's a serviceable enough second catcher for Rotisserie leagues, capable of hitting 15 home runs with a batting average that won't kill you, but unless you get squeezed out at the position, you'd prefer to target someone higher-upside on Draft Day. --Scott White

Kaima Taira signs with Blue Jays

If Taira makes 20 starts in 2027, he'll be just the second pitcher in the past 40 years to do so while listed at 5-foot-8 or below – Marcus Stroman, of course, did it eight times between 2014 and 2024. That alone tells you how unique Taira is. Taira spent much of his career in Japan jumping between the bullpen and the rotation, and he found success as both a closer and, more recently, a frontline starter, coming off a season where he threw 146 innings of 23 starts with a 1.36 ERA. Despite his diminutive size and merely-good 25% strikeout rate, Taira sits in the mid-90s with his fastball, and it plays up even more because he somehow manages to generate 6.8 feet of extension when he releases the ball.

As we have come to expect from pitchers coming over from Japan, Taira features a full arsenal, with a slider, cutter, curveball, changeup, and splitter, and he improved his command across the board in 2026 en route to a career-best 7.9% walk rate. After signing for five years and $80 million (with an opt-out after the third season), Taira seems all but certain to open the 2027 season in the Blue Jays rotation. Whether he stays there for good will depend on how he acclimates to the majors, and as Tatsuya Imai showed us last season, that's no guarantee. But Taima has the talent and contract of a major-league starter, and potentially a pretty good one. He's a viable reserve rounds target for 2027 drafts. --Chris Towers

Freddy Peralta signs with Orioles

The Orioles basically swapped out Trevor Rogers for Peralta while getting an extra first-round pick out of the deal, and given that the talent disparity between the two seems pretty minimal, it's a reasonable move. But if the Orioles aren't getting a downgrade in talent, they might be taking on some more volatility and putting a bit more pressure on the bullpen. Rogers has averaged 5.8 innings per start over the past two seasons while Peralta is at 5.3.

Freddy Peralta SP BAL Baltimore • Age: 30 2026 Stats INN 169 W 10 K's 156 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.33

Peralta struggled through a very tough 2026, especially with the Mets, who tried to change his delivery and were rewarded with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts. Things were better for him with the Rays, though that was at least in part due to the better defense around him. They did, however, manage to unlock a bunch of extra velocity in the playoffs especially, where he put up a 2.95 ERA in 21.1 innings. The strikeouts still weren't there and the control took a step back, but if Peralta can sustain a fastball more in the 96 mph range than 94, you can expect the strikeouts to be fine. The right-hander has long been a volatile pitcher, but 2026 was the first time his ERA ended up on the wrong side of 4.00 since 2019. He was overdrafted as an ace in 2026, but as a mid-range SP with 200-strikeout upside, he's a decent pick at his current 137.8 ADP. --Chris Towers

Kris Bubic signs with Guardians

Bubic is really good. Over his past 217.1 innings of work, he has a 2.98 ERA, 227 strikeouts, and 1.17 WHIP. That's a viable option in any team's rotation … for as long as he can remain in the rotation. Unfortunately, it's never for very long before injuries inevitably catch up to him; those 217.1 innings cover the 2023 through 2026 seasons. In 2025, he made 20 starts before his season ended in July with a rotator cuff strain, and then he managed nine starts before a left elbow issue ended his run as a starter in 2026 (he re-emerged in September as a single-inning reliever for the Dodgers).

Kris Bubic SP CLE Cleveland • Age: 29 2026 Stats INN 55 W 4 K's 56 ERA 3.76 WHIP 1.2

If the market thought Bubic could hold up as a full-time starter, he definitely wouldn't be settling for a one-year deal, but since he signed with the Guardians, who wouldn't be willing to shell out the money required for a safer choice, we can feel confident he'll get another chance in the role. He's a very solid bench piece for Fantasy drafts and should be worth having in your lineup as long as he's healthy enough to pitch. Just don't expect that to be for very long. --Chris Towers

Teruaki Sato signs with Cubs

Sato joins the Cubs after a standout career with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan. He won the 2025 Central League MVP and is widely expected to win his second in a row after securing the Triple Crown in 2026. The Cubs are, for all intents and purposes, swapping out Seiya Suzuki for Sato, but can Sato be as good as Suzuki? The upside is there, but the Cubs are taking on quite a bit of risk in this swap. Sato clearly has power, hitting a combined 79 home runs over the past two seasons, but he also struck out 27% of the time during that time. In contrast, Suzuki never struck out more than 22% of the time while in Japan and yet has run a 25% strikeout rate throughout his major league career. For more, check out my full-length article. --Chris Towers

Trevor Rogers signs with Cubs

Maybe you thought Sonny Gray's two-year, $55 million deal with the Twins was too little. Maybe you thought Tarik Skubal's nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets was too much. Does that make Rogers' five-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs just right? For me, maybe, since I rank him 36th at starting pitcher, but early ADP has him going only 53rd, behind the likes of Nick Pivetta and Christian Scott. It's clear, then, that Fantasy Baseballers, at least the kind that participate in November NFBC drafts, don't regard Rogers as highly as the game at large does. A big reason for that, I think, is that he had an ERA over 4.00 in 2026, which most Roto rating systems regard as an albatross around a pitcher's neck, but perhaps a better indicator of the way he pitched was his 3.45 FIP.

Trevor Rogers SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 29 2026 Stats W-L 10-11 ERA 4.03 WHIP 1.19 INN 169.2 BB 39 K 157

Even that doesn't entirely do him justice. He has a 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 in 48 starts over the past two seasons and had a 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 over his final 20 starts in 2026. Sure, he was bad early on -- so much that his breakthrough 2025 was written off as a fluke in some corners -- but I suspect that a bout with the flu -- one so severe that it landed him on the IL for two weeks in April and May -- also had a deleterious effect on his mechanics. Once he got them sorted out, he was a top-of-the-rotation arm again, and that's how he spent the majority of his 2026. It doesn't hurt either that the Cubs ranked a distant No. 1 in defensive runs saved last year. The Orioles, by comparison, were middle of the pack. Let this be your reminder not to underrate Rogers in drafts, as so many are. --Scott White

Tarik Skubal signs with Mets

Tarik Skubal SP NYM N.Y. Mets • Age: 30 2026 Stats W-L 12-7 ERA 2.72 WHIP 0.96 INN 158.2 BB 27 K 186

At nine years, $450 million, Skubal's contract with the Mets is the biggest ever for a pitcher, bettering the $325 million deal that the Dodgers gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto prior to the 2024 season. So does it confirm he's the SP1 for 2027, ahead of even Jacob Misiorowski? There's at least a case for it, even with the Mets' reputation for being the Wile E. Coyote of baseball teams, by which I mean doomed to see every state-of-the-art purchase blow up in their face. For more, check out my full-length article. --Scott White

Royce Lewis traded to Dodgers

At first glance, this looks like the nail in the coffin for a player whose Fantasy value has already been in free fall, but Lewis can play all over the diamond and the Dodgers have no shortage of geriatric players. He may not play as consistently as he did with the Twins, but between spelling Max Muncy at third base, spelling Freddie Freeman at first base, and filling in for whatever injury pops up, Lewis should play enough to be of some use in Rotisserie leagues, with their larger lineups.

Royce Lewis 1B LAD L.A. Dodgers • Age: 27 2026 Stats AVG .227 HR 15 SB 16 OPS .667 AB 463 K 130

And that's all you should have been counting on anyway with the way his numbers have trended since 2024. He made such a splash to begin his career that it seemed like only injuries would hold him back, but he's shown himself to be just a .230 hitter over the past three years. Maybe with consistent playing time, he could eke out 20 homers, particularly now that he's in a more favorable venue for him, but again, his playing time is about to be less consistent, not more. --Scott White

Maikel Garcia traded to Mariners

Maikel Garcia 3B SEA Seattle • Age: 26 2026 Stats AVG 0.268 HR 3 R 40 RBI 38 SB 5 SO 50

This is a trade that makes a ton of sense for real-life baseball but might be a disaster for Fantasy. The Mariners got -0.5 WAR from their third basemen in 2026, per FanGraphs, and Garcia represents a significant upgrade from that. As recently as 2025, put up a .286/.351/.449 line and was a borderline elite Fantasy option as a result.

Unfortunately for our purposes, this trade makes it a lot less likely he'll live up to that level of play in 2027. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City suppresses homers but is generally a pretty good offensive environment, sporting the seventh-best park factor for hitters, per BaseballSavant.com. T-Mobile Park in Seattle? It's the worst hitter's park in baseball by a pretty wide margin, though how that impacts each individual hitter often varies. Randy Arozarena more or less held serve in his time in Seattle, while someone like Eugenio Suarez struggled mightily in both stints there. It's something about the way hitters see the ball and how the humid, often chilly atmosphere affects batted balls' trajectories. There just isn't another offensive environment in baseball quite like T-Mobile Park, and it generally serves as a drag on offense across the board.

If Garcia can hit like he did in 2025, he'll still be very fantasy-relevant, however. That season saw Garcia max out his power, bumping his average exit velocity to 91.3 mph, while also increasing his launch angle, allowing him to tap into far more of that power than ever before. That he did it without sacrificing his superlative contact skills made for a very strong package. But he gave back nearly all of those improvements in 2026 and returned to being a roughly average hitter. He struggled while playing through injuries to his left hand and wrist before eventually going on the IL for nearly two months, then struggled with hamstring issues late in the season. If the injuries explain his struggles, then betting on a bounceback makes sense, even in Seattle.

But 2025 might have just been a career year, and the move to T-Mobile Park makes it even less likely he'll get back to that level. Garcia's price has already slipped to 169.4 in early NFBC drafts, but I'd expect it to drop even farther after this. He's a fringe starting-caliber third baseman for Fantasy, and I'd take at least Curtis Mead and Isaac Paredes ahead of him, among players with a current lower ADP. --Chris Towers

Bryce Miller traded to the Royals

While Maikel Garcia is going to the worst hitter's park in the league, Miller suffers from the opposite move, exiting one of the best pitching environments in the league. It's one he has specifically benefited from, sporting a career 3.49 ERA at home compared to a 4.63 ERA on the road. It would be overly simplistic to say he has lost whatever Fantasy relevance he had with this move, but it might not end up wrong.

Bryce Miller SP KC Kansas City • Age: 28 2026 Stats INN 118.2 W 4 K's 119 ERA 4.17 WHIP 1.16

To add some nuance, I think Miller can be a good pitcher in any offensive environment; he just hasn't been for long. He's had stretches across different seasons where he has looked like an ace, but he never manages to sustain it. He has pitched through various elbow issues over the years, but when he is right, he rides a high-vert, high-velo fastball to very good results. Let's not forget that he started the 2026 season with a 1.71 ERA and 10.6 K/9 in his first eight starts, but then he tried pitching through a lat issue and wasn't the same. Still, it was another reminder of how good he can be at his best. Given the inconsistency and the park downgrade, Miller should continue to see his price fall. He's down to 266.3 in those early NFBC drafts and should probably just be a reserve round dart throw now that he's with the Royals. --Chris Towers

Sonny Gray signs with the Twins

Sonny Gray SP MIN Minnesota • Age: 37 2026 Stats INN 169 W 18 K's 149 ERA 2.72 WHIP 1.15

It's not the first place I would have bet on Gray signing, but the Twins have made it clear since the most recent trade deadline that they aren't looking to rebuild. The deal is officially for one year but includes a 2028 player option for the 37-year-old Gray, meaning the Twins will either be happy about getting one great season out of him or will be looking at a fairly onerous (but short!) deal for 2028. It's a tradeoff worth making for a team like the Twins, who have talent in the rotation but little in the way of sure things, either from a performance or a health perspective. Gray is seemingly a different type of pitcher every season, but from a real-life perspective, it's easy to see the appeal in employing him: He has made at least 24 starts in every season since 2017 (minus the shortened 2020 season) and has had an ERA over 4.00 just twice in his past eight seasons.

From a Fantasy perspective, his value is a little less clear. He had an excellent 2026 season that saw him take advantage of an elite Red Sox defense to put up a 2.72 ERA. It did, however, come with a huge decrease in his strikeout rate, and that came after two seasons with a combined ERA of 4.07. He's almost always a must-start pitcher, but it often feels like you can't fully trust him. Of course, with an ADP around 150 in early drafts, it doesn't really matter if you can fully trust him. Just roll him out there, hope the ERA is closer to 3.50 than 4.00 and don't overthink it. He's a nice rotation filler as long as you don't expect him to be an ace. --Chris Towers

David Bednar accepts Yankees' qualifying offer

David Bednar RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #53 • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 69.1 S 35 K's 76 ERA 2.47 WHIP 1.04

This one comes as a mild surprise and makes me wonder if Bednar just really wanted to stay with a team that wasn't willing to give him a multi-year commitment. He's a 32-year-old closer, and while he has mostly been a very good one over the past six seasons, there have been enough bumps in the road along the way to make the risk for Bednar pretty obvious. But from a Fantasy perspective, Bednar safely looks like a top-12 closer now that he's returning to the Yankees. His strikeout rate regressed in 2026, but his swinging-strike rate was actually higher than the previous season, and none of his underlying metrics otherwise really tell the story of a pitcher in decline. He's somewhere shy of the elite tier of closers for Fantasy, but he's good enough (and secure enough in his role for a good team) to be worth drafting as your primary source of saves. --Chris Towers

Ryan Jeffers accepts Twins' qualifying offer

It was a mild surprise to see the Twins extend Jeffers the qualifying offer, but it's not a surprise to see him accept it. Jeffers is a solid starting catcher -- good enough to be worth a fair share of playing time from the DH spot but he isn't the kind of player who was likely looking at a bunch of $50-plus million offers either. It's why taking the $23.2 million qualifying offer (and becoming the highest-paid catcher in baseball by annual value!) makes some sense here.

Ryan Jeffers C MIN Minnesota • #27 • Age: 29 2026 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 14 R 49 RBI 56 SB 1 SO 66

It also keeps the status quo in line for Jeffers. He'll play a decent amount and be reasonably productive when he's out there, but Jeffers' apparent breakout in the first half of 2026 proved unsustainable as he settled in more or less where we've come to expect him to be. He's a good hitter for a catcher, but given the strength of the position, he's more of a solid No. 2 catcher option than a true difference maker. That's nice to have around when it comes at the cost of a pick around 200th overall, as it should in most leagues. --Chris Towers

Dustin May signs with White Sox

Dustin May SP CHW Chi. White Sox • Age: 29 2026 Stats INN 145.2 W 7 K's 144 ERA 4.7 WHIP 1.32

There might be some sticker shock here – "$50 million for a career 4.12 ERA pitcher who has never thrown 150 innings in a season?" – but that's just the market rate for pitchers who reach free agency with their arms attached. May has been viewed as someone with a lot of upside over the years, but I think we're past that point after he showed little more than mid-rotation abilities in two seasons split between the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Brewers. He's a nice rotation filler for the White Sox, but unless something drastic happens to change his profile, he's a better source of GIFs than Fantasy production at this point in his career. --Chris Towers

Jake Bauers signs with Red Sox

After a surprise breakthrough season in which the underlying data was as sparkling as the top-line production, the biggest concern for Bauers was whether he'd sign with an organization that would help or hinder his follow-up campaign. By most outward indicators, he chose poorly. Sure, he'll be thrilled to get $58 million over the next four years, but his expected home run number at Fenway Park, with its deep right field fence, was only 18, tied for worst among all 30 venues.

Jake Bauers 1B BOS Boston • Age: 31 2026 Stats AVG .266 HR 26 RBI 86 R 93 OPS .874 AB 477

He also joins a crowd of five players for four spots -- that is, unless (or until?) the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran. Even if Bauers himself isn't the one to sacrifice at-bats because of it (and look, he's no sure thing, for as good as he was in 2026), the potential impact on Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Duran makes his arrival a net negative for Fantasy. Bottom line is that this signing only amplifies the natural skepticism for a late-career breakout and explains why Bauers barely ranks inside my top 30 outfielders. --Scott White

Emilio Pagan signs with Tigers

Emilio Pagan RP DET Detroit • Age: 35 2026 Stats SV 25 ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.03 INN 42.2 BB 11 K 45

The Tigers weren't willing to pay Kenley Jansen $12 million to be their closer, declining his option at the start of the offseason, and then turned around and signed Pagan for about the same amount. Probably safe to assume, then, he's their new closer after serving in the same capacity for the Reds the past two years. His 2026 performance was solid overall, but he was particularly dominant after returning from an early hamstring injury, delivering a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over his final 30 appearances. The home run issues that prevented him from becoming a closer earlier in his career remain acute. Still, if he was able to navigate the past two years in Cincinnati with them, for as homer-friendly as that environment is, he should be able to do the same in Detroit. He'll be a budget-friendly RP2 on Draft Day. --Scott White

Evan Phillips signs with the Braves

The first multi-year signing of the offseason wasn't a headline name, and Phillips seems likely to open the season as the setup man behind Robert Suarez with his new squad. But Phillips is being paid over $10 million a year on a three-year deal, which is a decent-sized investment for a non-closer and reflects the upside he once showed in a high-leverage role. He came back from his June 2025 Tommy John surgery to pitch effectively for the Dodgers in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings. While the underlying data isn't quite as promising, he still missed a ton of bats and had good control. The velocity also bounced all the way back and then some, past pre-injury levels.

Evan Phillips RP ATL Atlanta • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 26 S 1 K's 33 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.08

Assuming the Braves don't bring back Raisel Iglesias, Suarez is locked in as the closer coming off a 1.06 ERA, but seeing as he missed three months of the 2026 season with elbow discomfort, there's a non-zero chance Phillips figures into the ninth-inning situation at some point in 2027. He's not necessarily a name you need to know for Draft Day in most leagues, but Phillips could be very relevant in 2027 if things go sideways for Suarez in the way they so often do for pitchers in their mid-30s. --Chris Towers