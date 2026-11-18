A lockout may be coming, but nobody told the hot stove. It's already burning bright with a series of mid-November signings.

Once the lockout becomes official, the signings -- and all other transactions -- will cease, but those that occur before then will still count toward the date when baseball is allowed to resume. So we'd better document them all here, just like any other offseason, breaking down their impact for Fantasy Baseball.

That's what Scott White and Chris Towers intend to do over the next few weeks, at least, before everything goes quiet. They'll eventually pick up where they left off when the hot stove heats up again in ... March? Hopefully not much later than that.

Whatever the timeline, you'll want this page bookmarked so you can get the first word on everything that happens.

Maikel Garcia traded to the Mariners

Maikel Garcia 3B KC Kansas City • #11 • Age: 26 2026 Stats AVG 0.268 HR 3 R 40 RBI 38 SB 5 SO 50

This is a trade that makes a ton of sense for real-life baseball but might be a disaster for Fantasy. The Mariners got -0.5 WAR from their third basemen in 2026, per FanGraphs. They collectively hit .197/.288/.294, a disastrous mark that is only mildly mitigated by their tough home park. Few would-be contenders had a more obvious hole in their lineup, and with Brendan Donovan coming off a season wrecked by concussion issues, getting outside help to fill the spot makes a ton of sense. Garcia is either a good or a very good player, ranging from a 5.6 fWAR in 2025 to a 3.5-fWAR pace in an injury-marred 2026. Where he is likely to fall on that scale depends on how likely you think he is to repeat his 2025 season, when he put up a .286/.351/.449 line and was a borderline elite Fantasy option as a result.

Unfortunately for our purposes, this trade makes it a lot less likely he'll live up to that level of play in 2027. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City suppresses homers, but is generally a pretty good offensive environment, sporting the seventh-best park factor for hitters, per BaseballSavant.com. T-Mobile Park in Seattle? It's the worst hitter's park in baseball by a pretty wide margin, though how that impacts each individual hitter often varies. Randy Arozarena more or less held serve in his time in Seattle, while someone like Eugenio Suarez struggled mightily in both stints there. It's something about the way hitters see the ball and how the humid, often chilly atmosphere affects batted balls' trajectories. There just isn't another offensive environment in baseball quite like T-Mobile Park, and it generally serves as a drag on offense across the board.

If Garcia can hit like he did in 2025, he'll still be very fantasy-relevant, however. That season saw Garcia max out his power, bumping his average exit velocity to 91.3 mph, while he also increased his launch angle, allowing him to tap into far more of that power than ever before; that he did it without sacrificing his superlative contact skills brought it all together in a very strong package. But he gave back nearly all of those improvements in 2026 and returned to being a roughly average hitter. He struggled while playing through injuries to his left hand and wrist before eventually going on the IL for nearly two months, then struggled with hamstring issues late in the season. If the injuries explain his struggles, then betting on a bounceback makes sense, even in Seattle.

But 2025 might have just been a career year, and the move to T-Mobile Park makes it even less likely he'll get back to that level. Garcia's price has already slipped to 169.4 in early NFBC drafts, but I'd expect it to drop even farther after this. He's a fringe starting-caliber third baseman for Fantasy, and I'd take at least Curtis Mead and Isaac Paredes ahead of him, among players with a current lower ADP. --Chris Towers

Bryce Miller traded to the Royals

Bryce Miller SP SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 28 2026 Stats INN 118.2 W 4 K's 119 ERA 4.17 WHIP 1.16

Miller suffers from the opposite move, as he'll be leaving one of the best pitching environments in the league. And it is one he has specifically benefited from immensely, with a career 3.49 ERA at home compared to a 4.63 ERA on the road. It would be a bit overly simplistic to just say he has lost whatever Fantasy relevance he might have had with this move, but it might not end up wrong.

To add some nuance, I think Miller can be a good pitcher in any offensive environment; he just hasn't been for long. He's had stretches across different seasons where he has looked like an ace, but he never manages to sustain it. He has pitched through various elbow issues over the years, but when he is right, he rides a high-vert, high-velo fastball to very good results; let's not forget that he started the 2026 season with a 1.71 ERA and 10.6 K/9 in his first eight starts. He suffered a lat injury he tried to pitch through and was never the same, but it was another reminder of how good he can be at his best.

But given the inconsistency and the park downgrade, Miller should continue to see his price fall. He's down to 266.3 in those early NFBC drafts, and he should probably just be a reserve round dart throw now that he's with the Royals. --Chris Towers

David Bednar accepts Yankees' qualifying offer

David Bednar RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #53 • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 69.1 S 35 K's 76 ERA 2.47 WHIP 1.04

This one comes as a mild surprise and makes me wonder if Bednar just really wanted to stay with a team that wasn't willing to give him a multi-year commitment. He's a 32-year-old closer, and while he has mostly been a very good one over the past six seasons, there have been enough bumps in the road along the way to make the risk for Bednar pretty obvious. But from a Fantasy perspective, Bednar safely looks like a top-12 closer now that he's returning to the Yankees. His strikeout rate regressed in 2026, but his swinging-strike rate was actually higher than the previous season, and none of his underlying metrics otherwise really tell the story of a pitcher in decline. He's somewhere shy of the elite tier of closers for Fantasy, but he's good enough (and secure enough in his role for a good team) to be worth drafting as your primary source of saves. --Chris Towers

Ryan Jeffers accepts Twins' qualifying offer

It was a mild surprise to see the Twins extend Jeffers the qualifying offer, but it's not a surprise to see him accept it. Jeffers is a solid starting catcher -- good enough to be worth a fair share of playing time from the DH spot but he isn't the kind of player who was likely looking at a bunch of $50-plus million offers either. It's why taking the $23.2 million qualifying offer (and becoming the highest-paid catcher in baseball by annual value!) makes some sense here.

Ryan Jeffers C MIN Minnesota • #27 • Age: 29 2026 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 14 R 49 RBI 56 SB 1 SO 66

It also keeps the status quo in line for Jeffers. He'll play a decent amount and be reasonably productive when he's out there, but Jeffers' apparent breakout in the first half of 2026 proved unsustainable as he settled in more or less where we've come to expect him to be. He's a good hitter for a catcher, but given the strength of the position, he's more of a solid No. 2 catcher option than a true difference maker. That's nice to have around when it comes at the cost of a pick around 200th overall, as it should in most leagues. --Chris Towers

Dustin May signs with White Sox

Dustin May SP MIL Milwaukee • #21 • Age: 29 2026 Stats INN 145.2 W 7 K's 144 ERA 4.7 WHIP 1.32

There might be some sticker shock here – "$50 million for a career 4.12 ERA pitcher who has never thrown 150 innings in a season?" – but that's just the market rate for pitchers who reach free agency with their arms attached. May has been viewed as someone with a lot of upside over the years, but I think we're past that point after he showed little more than mid-rotation abilities in two seasons split between the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Brewers. He's a nice rotation filler for the White Sox, but unless something drastic happens to change his profile, he's a better source of GIFs than Fantasy production at this point in his career. --Chris Towers

Jake Bauers signs with Red Sox

After a surprise breakthrough season in which the underlying data was as sparkling as the top-line production, the biggest concern for Bauers was whether he'd sign with an organization that would help or hinder his follow-up campaign. By most outward indicators, he chose poorly. Sure, he'll be thrilled to get $58 million over the next four years, but his expected home run number at Fenway Park, with its deep right field fence, was only 18, tied for worst among all 30 venues.

Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 31 2026 Stats AVG .266 HR 26 RBI 86 R 93 OPS .874 AB 477

He also joins a crowd of five players for four spots -- that is, unless (or until?) the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran. Even if Bauers himself isn't the one to sacrifice at-bats because of it (and look, he's no sure thing, for as good as he was in 2026), the potential impact on Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Duran makes his arrival a net negative for Fantasy. Bottom line is that this signing only amplifies the natural skepticism for a late-career breakout and explains why Bauers barely ranks inside my top 30 outfielders. --Scott White

Emilio Pagan signs with Tigers

Emilio Pagan RP CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 35 2026 Stats SV 25 ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.03 INN 42.2 BB 11 K 45

The Tigers weren't willing to pay Kenley Jansen $12 million to be their closer, declining his option at the start of the offseason, and then turned around and signed Pagan for about the same amount. Probably safe to assume, then, he's their new closer after serving in the same capacity for the Reds the past two years. His 2026 performance was solid overall, but he was particularly dominant after returning from an early hamstring injury, delivering a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over his final 30 appearances. The home run issues that prevented him from becoming a closer earlier in his career remain acute. Still, if he was able to navigate the past two years in Cincinnati with them, for as homer-friendly as that environment is, he should be able to do the same in Detroit. He'll be a budget-friendly RP2 on Draft Day. --Scott White

Evan Phillips signs with the Braves

The first multi-year signing of the offseason wasn't a headline name, and Phillips seems likely to open the season as the setup man behind Robert Suarez with his new squad. But Phillips is being paid over $10 million a year on a three-year deal, which is a decent-sized investment for a non-closer and reflects the upside he once showed in a high-leverage role. He came back from his June 2025 Tommy John surgery to pitch effectively for the Dodgers in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings. While the underlying data isn't quite as promising, he still missed a ton of bats and had good control. The velocity also bounced all the way back and then some, past pre-injury levels.

Evan Phillips RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #59 • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 26 S 1 K's 33 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.08

Assuming the Braves don't bring back Raisel Iglesias, Suarez is locked in as the closer coming off a 1.06 ERA, but seeing as he missed three months of the 2026 season with elbow discomfort, there's a non-zero chance Phillips figures into the ninth-inning situation at some point in 2027. He's not necessarily a name you need to know for Draft Day in most leagues, but Phillips could be very relevant in 2027 if things go sideways for Suarez in the way they so often do for pitchers in their mid-30s. --Chris Towers